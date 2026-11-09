Key takeaways Employers must insure employees, interns, and paid directors

Most self-employed workers must buy their own policy

Segurança Social contributions don’t replace this insurance

Self-employed insured income can’t fall below 14 times the monthly minimum wage

Employers must report accidents to the insurer within 24 hours

Private health insurance is separate and can’t replace the mandatory policy

What is work accident insurance in Portugal and why does it matter? Work accident insurance (seguro de acidentes de trabalho) is a legally required policy that pays for medical care and compensation when a work accident injures, disables, or kills a worker. Employers and self-employed people must transfer that liability to an authorized insurer. Some English speakers call it workers’ compensation. Workers get treatment and income support through the insurer, and employers avoid paying large claims themselves. Portugal’s insurance supervisor, the Autoridade de Supervisão de Seguros e Fundos de Pensões (ASF), says cover is compulsory for employees and the self-employed. It is not the same as general health insurance or Segurança Social, the public social-security system.

Who needs work accident insurance in Portugal? Employers arrange cover for employees, and freelancers arrange their own. The following table compares who arranges cover, who it protects, and the main compliance check. Role Who arranges cover Who is protected Main compliance check Employee (trabalhador por conta de outrem) Employer The employee Insurer named on payslip Employer Employer Employees, interns, paid directors Full pay declared to insurer Self-employed (trabalhador independente) The worker The worker Insured income meets legal minimum Rules for employees, employers, interns, and directors Employers must transfer accident liability to an authorized insurer for their employees. ASF says the policy also covers interns, trainees, apprentices, and directors or managers who receive pay. Check your payslip, because Portuguese rules require it to name the insurer. If you employ a housekeeper, gardener, or driver at home in Portugal, you may count as an employer too. Rules for self-employed workers and recibos verdes If you work on your own account, you’re a self-employed worker (trabalhador independente). Many freelancers invoice through recibos verdes, the electronic receipts Portuguese self-employed workers issue for their income. Most of them must buy their own policy under Decreto-Lei n.º 159/99. Only people who produce exclusively for their own or their household’s use are exempt. Social-security contributions don’t replace this policy. Your declared insured income also can’t fall below 14 times the monthly minimum wage. As of October 2026, mainland Portugal’s minimum wage is €920, so the yearly floor is €12,880. Madeira and the Azores set higher regional minimums, so check your region’s current figure before you sign.

What does work accident insurance in Portugal cover? ASF groups benefits into insurer-provided care and cash payments. Medical treatment, rehabilitation, and return-to-work support The insurer pays for the care you need to recover and return to work, according to ASF. Covered items include: Medical and surgical care, including specialist care and diagnostic tests

Medicines, nursing, and hospital stays

Transport to treatment, medical exams, and court hearings

Technical aids and rehabilitation, including workstation changes

Psychological or psychiatric support when your doctor sees the need Lost income, permanent disability, and family benefits Cash payments depend on the pay you or your employer declares. ASF lists these: Compensation while you can’t work because of temporary incapacity

A capital sum or pension for permanent incapacity

A supplement when you need another person’s help

Survivor pensions and funeral costs for family after a death Low declared pay means lower cash payments, which matters most for freelancers and small employers.

What counts as a work accident in Portugal? A work accident needs a workplace, working time, and a work link. Law n.º 98/2009 treats an accident as work-related when it happens at the workplace during working time and harms your health or earning capacity. Commuting, client visits, and working from home For employees, an accident at work in Portugal also includes the usual route between home and work, and between work and a meal location. Trips your employer orders, like client visits, count too, as do reasonable detours for urgent personal needs. Self-employed workers often have no fixed workplace, so ask your insurer how your policy defines a journey. Telework counts too. The law treats the location in your telework agreement as your workplace, and ASF says remote employees hold the same accident rights as colleagues in similar roles. Confirm your agreement lists the right address. Working in the EU or abroad from Portugal Employee cover applies in Portugal and abroad while you work for a Portuguese company. ASF sets narrower territory limits for self-employed cover: Portugal: covered

Other EU countries: covered for up to 15 days

Longer EU stays and any non-EU work: you need a policy extension Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Portugal? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website

How does work accident insurance differ from Segurança Social and private health insurance? Neither Segurança Social nor private health insurance covers a work accident. The following table shows the differences. Product What it covers Who pays When it applies Work accident insurance Care and compensation for work accidents Employer or self-employed worker Qualifying work accident Segurança Social Public benefits like sickness allowance, unemployment, and pensions Workers and employers through contributions Wider social risks, like illness or retirement Private health insurance Private medical care under your plan You or your employer, by choice Per policy terms, not work-specific Segurança Social is the public system, funded by contributions. Your payments into social security in Portugal don’t replace the accident policy. Private health insurance adds provider choice but replaces neither.

How to get work accident insurance in Portugal? Getting cover means giving an insurer accurate facts about your workers, pay, and activity. Start with the group that fits you. What employers need to check before they buy Employer accident insurance in Portugal only works if the details are right. ASF says under-declared pay makes the employer cover the difference on temporary incapacity compensation and pensions, plus a share of hospital costs. Work through these steps: 1 List every covered worker, including interns, trainees, and paid directors. 2 Match each job role to its real risk. 3 Declare full pay, including holiday and Christmas subsidies and regular benefits in kind. 4 Send the insurer your monthly pay declarations by day 15. 5 Confirm telework addresses, and warn the insurer before staff travel outside the EU or inside it for over 15 days. What freelancers need to declare and review Your insured income sets your compensation, so a low figure hurts you later. Before you buy: Choose an annual insured income at or above 14 times the monthly minimum wage.

Describe your activity accurately, because cover depends on the activity named in your contract.

Check whether you need an extension for EU work beyond 15 days or any non-EU work.

Expect proof-of-income requests if you declare more than the minimum.

Review the insured amount whenever your income changes.

What to do after a work accident in Portugal? It is important to act quickly after a work accident in Portugal – normally you have 24 hours to report an accident. Reporting deadlines, documents, and who to notify Employees must tell their employer promptly, and employers then face tight deadlines. Freelancers contact their own insurer. The labor authority, Autoridade para as Condições do Trabalho (ACT), publishes accident-at-work guidance. Follow this order: 1 Get medical care first, and keep every report and receipt. 2 Tell your employer about the accident, in writing if you can. 3 Your employer must report it to the insurer within 24 hours of learning about it, and immediately after a fatal accident. 4 Your employer must tell you which insurer doctor to see, unless urgent care requires another. 5 Ask the insurer for copies of your discharge report and test results. Get medical care first, and keep every report and receipt. Tell your employer about the accident, in writing if you can. Your employer must report it to the insurer within 24 hours of learning about it, and immediately after a fatal accident. Your employer must tell you which insurer doctor to see, unless urgent care requires another. Ask the insurer for copies of your discharge report and test results. When do court or the Fund for Work Accidents get involved? If the insurer disputes that your accident happened at work, or you disagree with its decision, you can ask the public prosecutor’s office at your local labor court (Tribunal do Trabalho) to step in. ASF says that office defends injured workers and their beneficiaries. If the employer fails to pay, the Fundo de Acidentes de Trabalho (Fund for Work Accidents) may step in. That fund is a last resort. To better understand your broader rights as an employee, you should learn more about labor law in Portugal.

What is not covered by this policy? When does extra health cover help? Work accident insurance only responds to qualifying work accidents. It doesn’t replace private health insurance or everyday healthcare. It won’t pay for: Routine doctor visits and prescriptions for non-work conditions

Injuries from weekend sports or accidents at home If you want broader access to private doctors and hospitals, health insurance in Portugal is a separate decision. Cigna Healthcare Insurance is one optional plan for expats, and it works alongside the mandatory policy, never in place of it. Get a quote for Cigna Healthcare Insurance in Portugal

Common mistakes expats and small businesses should avoid Avoid these mistakes: Assuming Segurança Social contributions replace the policy

Declaring less than real pay, which shrinks cash compensation

Forgetting telework addresses or travel outside the EU

Relying on a client’s policy as a freelancer

Insuring freelance income below the legal minimum

Relying on old figures instead of checking current law