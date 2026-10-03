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Finding a Job

International companies in the Netherlands for job seekers

With its strong multinational economy, excellent transport links, and a wide choice of employers with English-friendly teams, the Netherlands attracts international job seekers for good reason. But “international company” does not automatically mean every role is in English or open to sponsorship.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated

This guide is organized by sector and region so you can build a realistic shortlist. It also shows how to verify current vacancies, language requirements, and IND recognized sponsor status before you apply.

Key takeaways

  • Target by sector and location: Match your job search to key regional industry hubs, such as tech in Amsterdam or high-tech engineering in Eindhoven.
  • Distinguish office types: Evaluate whether a role is based at a global/regional headquarters, R&D campus, or local branch, as this affects team language and daily workplace dynamics.
  • Verify role-specific requirements: Check individual job descriptions rather than relying on company branding, as English language availability and Dutch requirements vary significantly by team.
  • Confirm visa sponsorship independently: Cross-reference official job listings with the IND public register of recognized sponsors to verify visa eligibility for your specific path.

Best regional industry hubs and employer overview

RegionStrong sectorsOffice types you’ll findEnglish-role realityWhat to verify first
Amsterdam / ZuidasTech, finance, digitalHQs, regional offices, service hubsOften strong for English in product and corporate rolesVacancy language and team function
Eindhoven / BrainportEngineering, semiconductors, R&DHQs, campuses, research sitesOften strong in technical rolesFunction-specific Dutch requirements
Utrecht / AmersfoortFinance, business, food, shared servicesHQs, corporate officesMixed; English varies by teamBusiness unit and office type
Rotterdam / VenloLogistics, trade, operationsPorts, hubs, regional officesEnglish often possible in planning and analyticsCustomer-facing language needs
Leiden / WageningenLife sciences, food, researchCampuses, labs, research hubsOften strong in scientific and international coordination rolesDegree requirements and vacancy details
Schiphol / Haarlem-HoofddorpTravel, aviation, consumer brandsCorporate offices, hubsMixed; role-specificLocation and hybrid setup

How to use this list of international companies

For this article, an international company may be a Dutch-founded multinational, a foreign company with a large Dutch presence, or a company with a regional hub or campus in the Netherlands. That means a recognizable brand is not enough on its own, and you will still need to check whether the Dutch site is a headquarters, a service center, or just a local office.

Use the guide in three steps. First, shortlist the sectors that match your background. Second, narrow your search by region. Third, verify current vacancies, language requirements, and permit fit on the company’s official careers page.

  • Start with the sector that matches your experience
  • Check whether the Dutch office is an HQ, campus, or local branch
  • Read the vacancy, not just the company overview
  • Confirm whether Dutch is required, preferred, or not mentioned
  • Check sponsor status only if it matters for your permit route
Businessman with laptop is on phone and looking threw papers at his office

Technology and engineering employers

Technology and engineering are among the strongest international hiring areas in the Netherlands. Many roles are based in Amsterdam or Brainport Eindhoven, but the job type changes a lot by location and function.

Amsterdam, Utrecht, and nearby hubs

Amsterdam remains a major base for software, fintech, digital product, and regional corporate roles. Utrecht holds equal weight for international employers, particularly for central corporate teams and shared services.

Examples to review on official careers pages include Booking.com, Adyen, Mollie, TomTom, Microsoft, and Google. In these firms, product, software, data, and regional functions are more likely to be English-friendly than customer-facing or locally regulated roles.

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Eindhoven and Brainport employers

Brainport Eindhoven is one of the strongest clusters in the country for high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, and R&D. It is a major area for internationals who want technical roles with global teams.

Examples to review include ASML, NXP, Philips, and other campus-based employers in the Eindhoven region. English is often common in engineering and research, but support, operations, and customer-facing roles may still ask for Dutch.

Expatica Tip: Look at the specific department before applying to Brainport employers. While English is standard across engineering and research roles, supporting business units inside the very same company can have different language requirements.

Finance, consulting, and business services employers

Finance and business services are concentrated in Amsterdam, Amstelveen, Utrecht, and nearby corporate hubs. These employers often hire internationally, but the language mix depends on the business area.

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Amsterdam and Amstelveen

Amsterdam’s Zuidas district serves as the main hub for banking, consulting, and corporate services. English-speaking roles are concentrated mainly within international divisions, particularly across risk management, corporate finance, and technology teams. 

Major employers like ING, ABN AMRO, KPMG, Deloitte, and EY regularly hire international talent here, though language expectations still vary depending on whether a specific team serves domestic or global clients.

Utrecht and Amersfoort

Utrecht and Amersfoort are useful alternatives if you want to look beyond Amsterdam. These cities can offer major employer presence without the same level of international competition.

Examples to review include Rabobank, FrieslandCampina, and other large Dutch corporate employers with central office or shared-services functions. Some teams use English internally, but Dutch-facing roles often still require Dutch.

Logistics, travel, and consumer brand employers

The Netherlands’ trade and transport economy makes logistics and consumer brands an important search area. Schiphol, Rotterdam, and Venlo are especially relevant if you want to work within international operations.

Amsterdam, Schiphol, and Haarlem-Hoofddorp

This cluster is strong for travel, aviation, mobility, and consumer-brand roles. English is often more realistic in regional, planning, and international coordination jobs than in customer-facing positions.

Key employers across this corridor include Nike’s European headquarters, Uber, KLM, and various Schiphol-linked logistics operators. Pay close attention to office location when evaluating vacancies, since working at a central corporate hub offers a very different environment from working on-site at the airport.

  • KLM
  • Uber
  • Nike European functions
  • Schiphol-linked employer clusters

Rotterdam, The Hague, and Venlo

Rotterdam and Venlo form the backbone of the country’s logistics and trade infrastructure, while The Hague offers specialized roles within international organizations and global corporate branches. These locations suit candidates targeting supply chain coordination, data analytics, or freight operations.

Prominent employer ecosystems in this corridor include the Port of Rotterdam, APM Terminals, DSV, and CEVA Logistics. English fluency is usually sufficient for central planning or supply chain analytics, though floor operations, local transport management, and customer-facing roles typically require Dutch.

Life sciences, food, and research employers

Leiden and Wageningen are two of the most important specialist hubs for international job seekers in the Netherlands. This is where you are more likely to find scientific, technical, regulatory, and international coordination roles.

Examples to review include Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher, Unilever, FrieslandCampina, and employers connected to Leiden Bio Science Park and Wageningen Food Valley. These clusters are often more English-friendly than local consumer-facing roles, but many positions still require strong credentials and experience.

This sector is especially useful if you are looking for specialist roles with global teams. It is also a good example of why location alone is not enough, as a campus or research site can offer very different opportunities from a local office.

How to check vacancies, English requirements, and IND sponsor status

Company branding alone will not tell you if a job fits your profile. Looking closely at real job descriptions helps you filter out domestic-focused roles before investing time in an application.

Where to verify current openings and language expectations

Start with the company’s official careers page. If needed, cross-check LinkedIn jobs, recruiter pages, UWV or Werk.nl, and EURES.

Look for:

  1. The language listed in the vacancy
  2. Whether Dutch is required, preferred, or not mentioned
  3. The location and hybrid policy
  4. The team or business function
  5. Whether the role is local, regional, or global

Vacancy language matters more than company branding. A multinational may have some English-first roles and some Dutch-only roles on the same careers site.

How to confirm recognized sponsor status

The IND public register of recognized sponsors is a useful verification tool, but it does not guarantee sponsorship for every vacancy. Use it to check whether the employer is recognized, then compare that with the job ad and your own permit route.

1

Search the company name in the IND register

2

Confirm the match carefully

3

Read the vacancy wording

4

Check whether the role mentions sponsorship

5

Verify the route that applies to you

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Next steps after you shortlist employers

Once you have a shortlist, move from research to application. The goal is to tailor your CV and prepare for relocation at the same time.

Tailor your Dutch CV and application approach

Dutch hiring can be direct and practical. Keep your application clear, specific, and evidence-based.

  • Match your CV to the vacancy
  • Keep your cover letter concise
  • Use the employer’s preferred application channel
  • Show relevant skills and results
  • Prepare for straightforward interview questions
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Plan relocation funds and cross-border money needs

If you are moving for work, you may need to manage rent deposits, relocation costs, or cross-border money transfers. If Wise is relevant for you, it can be one option for holding multiple currencies or sending international transfers once your move is underway.

  • Check what costs you need before arrival
  • Keep a buffer for deposits and first-month expenses
  • Compare transfer fees if you move money internationally
  • Avoid assuming payroll compatibility with any one service
Learn more about Wise

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about international companies in the Netherlands

What are the best international companies in the Netherlands for English speakers?

There is no single “best” list. The strongest options are usually employers with global, regional, technical, or product-led teams in hubs like Amsterdam and Eindhoven, but the role still matters.

Do international companies in the Netherlands sponsor visas?

Some do, but not all. Sponsorship depends on the company, the vacancy, and your permit route, so always check the job ad and the IND recognized sponsor register.

Which Dutch cities have the most international employers?

Amsterdam, Amstelveen, Schiphol, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, Leiden, and Eindhoven are all important. The best city for you depends more on the sector than on expat reputation alone.

Are all jobs at multinational companies in the Netherlands available in English?

No. English is common in some technical, international, and headquarters roles, but Dutch is still common in customer-facing, regulated, operations, and local-market jobs.

How do you find international companies in the Netherlands hiring now?

Use a verified shortlist, check official careers pages, filter by location and role family, review language requirements, and confirm sponsor status where relevant. That is the most reliable way to find international companies in the Netherlands hiring now.

Sources

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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