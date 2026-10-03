International companies in the Netherlands for job seekers

Finding a Job
With its strong multinational economy, excellent transport links, and a wide choice of employers with English-friendly teams, the Netherlands attracts international job seekers for good reason. But “international company” does not automatically mean every role is in English or open to sponsorship.
This guide is organized by sector and region so you can build a realistic shortlist. It also shows how to verify current vacancies, language requirements, and IND recognized sponsor status before you apply.
|Region
|Strong sectors
|Office types you’ll find
|English-role reality
|What to verify first
|Amsterdam / Zuidas
|Tech, finance, digital
|HQs, regional offices, service hubs
|Often strong for English in product and corporate roles
|Vacancy language and team function
|Eindhoven / Brainport
|Engineering, semiconductors, R&D
|HQs, campuses, research sites
|Often strong in technical roles
|Function-specific Dutch requirements
|Utrecht / Amersfoort
|Finance, business, food, shared services
|HQs, corporate offices
|Mixed; English varies by team
|Business unit and office type
|Rotterdam / Venlo
|Logistics, trade, operations
|Ports, hubs, regional offices
|English often possible in planning and analytics
|Customer-facing language needs
|Leiden / Wageningen
|Life sciences, food, research
|Campuses, labs, research hubs
|Often strong in scientific and international coordination roles
|Degree requirements and vacancy details
|Schiphol / Haarlem-Hoofddorp
|Travel, aviation, consumer brands
|Corporate offices, hubs
|Mixed; role-specific
|Location and hybrid setup
For this article, an international company may be a Dutch-founded multinational, a foreign company with a large Dutch presence, or a company with a regional hub or campus in the Netherlands. That means a recognizable brand is not enough on its own, and you will still need to check whether the Dutch site is a headquarters, a service center, or just a local office.
Use the guide in three steps. First, shortlist the sectors that match your background. Second, narrow your search by region. Third, verify current vacancies, language requirements, and permit fit on the company’s official careers page.
Technology and engineering are among the strongest international hiring areas in the Netherlands. Many roles are based in Amsterdam or Brainport Eindhoven, but the job type changes a lot by location and function.
Amsterdam remains a major base for software, fintech, digital product, and regional corporate roles. Utrecht holds equal weight for international employers, particularly for central corporate teams and shared services.
Examples to review on official careers pages include Booking.com, Adyen, Mollie, TomTom, Microsoft, and Google. In these firms, product, software, data, and regional functions are more likely to be English-friendly than customer-facing or locally regulated roles.
Brainport Eindhoven is one of the strongest clusters in the country for high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, and R&D. It is a major area for internationals who want technical roles with global teams.
Examples to review include ASML, NXP, Philips, and other campus-based employers in the Eindhoven region. English is often common in engineering and research, but support, operations, and customer-facing roles may still ask for Dutch.
Expatica Tip: Look at the specific department before applying to Brainport employers. While English is standard across engineering and research roles, supporting business units inside the very same company can have different language requirements.
Finance and business services are concentrated in Amsterdam, Amstelveen, Utrecht, and nearby corporate hubs. These employers often hire internationally, but the language mix depends on the business area.
Moving to the Netherlands involves upfront costs like rental deposits and setup fees. Wise lets you convert currencies at the mid-market rate and hold euros with local IBAN details, making it easy to receive your Dutch salary and handle international relocation expenses seamlessly.Open a Wise multi-currency account today
No commitment required
Amsterdam’s Zuidas district serves as the main hub for banking, consulting, and corporate services. English-speaking roles are concentrated mainly within international divisions, particularly across risk management, corporate finance, and technology teams.
Major employers like ING, ABN AMRO, KPMG, Deloitte, and EY regularly hire international talent here, though language expectations still vary depending on whether a specific team serves domestic or global clients.
Utrecht and Amersfoort are useful alternatives if you want to look beyond Amsterdam. These cities can offer major employer presence without the same level of international competition.
Examples to review include Rabobank, FrieslandCampina, and other large Dutch corporate employers with central office or shared-services functions. Some teams use English internally, but Dutch-facing roles often still require Dutch.
The Netherlands’ trade and transport economy makes logistics and consumer brands an important search area. Schiphol, Rotterdam, and Venlo are especially relevant if you want to work within international operations.
This cluster is strong for travel, aviation, mobility, and consumer-brand roles. English is often more realistic in regional, planning, and international coordination jobs than in customer-facing positions.
Key employers across this corridor include Nike’s European headquarters, Uber, KLM, and various Schiphol-linked logistics operators. Pay close attention to office location when evaluating vacancies, since working at a central corporate hub offers a very different environment from working on-site at the airport.
Rotterdam and Venlo form the backbone of the country’s logistics and trade infrastructure, while The Hague offers specialized roles within international organizations and global corporate branches. These locations suit candidates targeting supply chain coordination, data analytics, or freight operations.
Prominent employer ecosystems in this corridor include the Port of Rotterdam, APM Terminals, DSV, and CEVA Logistics. English fluency is usually sufficient for central planning or supply chain analytics, though floor operations, local transport management, and customer-facing roles typically require Dutch.
Leiden and Wageningen are two of the most important specialist hubs for international job seekers in the Netherlands. This is where you are more likely to find scientific, technical, regulatory, and international coordination roles.
Examples to review include Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher, Unilever, FrieslandCampina, and employers connected to Leiden Bio Science Park and Wageningen Food Valley. These clusters are often more English-friendly than local consumer-facing roles, but many positions still require strong credentials and experience.
This sector is especially useful if you are looking for specialist roles with global teams. It is also a good example of why location alone is not enough, as a campus or research site can offer very different opportunities from a local office.
Company branding alone will not tell you if a job fits your profile. Looking closely at real job descriptions helps you filter out domestic-focused roles before investing time in an application.
Start with the company’s official careers page. If needed, cross-check LinkedIn jobs, recruiter pages, UWV or Werk.nl, and EURES.
Look for:
Vacancy language matters more than company branding. A multinational may have some English-first roles and some Dutch-only roles on the same careers site.
The IND public register of recognized sponsors is a useful verification tool, but it does not guarantee sponsorship for every vacancy. Use it to check whether the employer is recognized, then compare that with the job ad and your own permit route.
Search the company name in the IND register
Confirm the match carefully
Read the vacancy wording
Check whether the role mentions sponsorship
Verify the route that applies to you
Once you have a shortlist, move from research to application. The goal is to tailor your CV and prepare for relocation at the same time.
Dutch hiring can be direct and practical. Keep your application clear, specific, and evidence-based.
If you are moving for work, you may need to manage rent deposits, relocation costs, or cross-border money transfers. If Wise is relevant for you, it can be one option for holding multiple currencies or sending international transfers once your move is underway.
FAQ
There is no single “best” list. The strongest options are usually employers with global, regional, technical, or product-led teams in hubs like Amsterdam and Eindhoven, but the role still matters.
Some do, but not all. Sponsorship depends on the company, the vacancy, and your permit route, so always check the job ad and the IND recognized sponsor register.
Amsterdam, Amstelveen, Schiphol, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, Leiden, and Eindhoven are all important. The best city for you depends more on the sector than on expat reputation alone.
No. English is common in some technical, international, and headquarters roles, but Dutch is still common in customer-facing, regulated, operations, and local-market jobs.
Use a verified shortlist, check official careers pages, filter by location and role family, review language requirements, and confirm sponsor status where relevant. That is the most reliable way to find international companies in the Netherlands hiring now.
Did you find this guide helpful?