International companies in the Netherlands for job seekers

This guide is organized by sector and region so you can build a realistic shortlist. It also shows how to verify current vacancies, language requirements, and IND recognized sponsor status before you apply.

Key takeaways Target by sector and location: Match your job search to key regional industry hubs, such as tech in Amsterdam or high-tech engineering in Eindhoven.

Match your job search to key regional industry hubs, such as tech in Amsterdam or high-tech engineering in Eindhoven. Distinguish office types: Evaluate whether a role is based at a global/regional headquarters, R&D campus, or local branch, as this affects team language and daily workplace dynamics.

Evaluate whether a role is based at a global/regional headquarters, R&D campus, or local branch, as this affects team language and daily workplace dynamics. Verify role-specific requirements: Check individual job descriptions rather than relying on company branding, as English language availability and Dutch requirements vary significantly by team.

Check individual job descriptions rather than relying on company branding, as English language availability and Dutch requirements vary significantly by team. Confirm visa sponsorship independently: Cross-reference official job listings with the IND public register of recognized sponsors to verify visa eligibility for your specific path.

Best regional industry hubs and employer overview Region Strong sectors Office types you’ll find English-role reality What to verify first Amsterdam / Zuidas Tech, finance, digital HQs, regional offices, service hubs Often strong for English in product and corporate roles Vacancy language and team function Eindhoven / Brainport Engineering, semiconductors, R&D HQs, campuses, research sites Often strong in technical roles Function-specific Dutch requirements Utrecht / Amersfoort Finance, business, food, shared services HQs, corporate offices Mixed; English varies by team Business unit and office type Rotterdam / Venlo Logistics, trade, operations Ports, hubs, regional offices English often possible in planning and analytics Customer-facing language needs Leiden / Wageningen Life sciences, food, research Campuses, labs, research hubs Often strong in scientific and international coordination roles Degree requirements and vacancy details Schiphol / Haarlem-Hoofddorp Travel, aviation, consumer brands Corporate offices, hubs Mixed; role-specific Location and hybrid setup

How to use this list of international companies For this article, an international company may be a Dutch-founded multinational, a foreign company with a large Dutch presence, or a company with a regional hub or campus in the Netherlands. That means a recognizable brand is not enough on its own, and you will still need to check whether the Dutch site is a headquarters, a service center, or just a local office. Use the guide in three steps. First, shortlist the sectors that match your background. Second, narrow your search by region. Third, verify current vacancies, language requirements, and permit fit on the company’s official careers page. Start with the sector that matches your experience

Check whether the Dutch office is an HQ, campus, or local branch

Read the vacancy, not just the company overview

Confirm whether Dutch is required, preferred, or not mentioned

Check sponsor status only if it matters for your permit route Businessman with laptop is on phone and looking threw papers at his office

Technology and engineering employers Technology and engineering are among the strongest international hiring areas in the Netherlands. Many roles are based in Amsterdam or Brainport Eindhoven, but the job type changes a lot by location and function. Amsterdam, Utrecht, and nearby hubs Amsterdam remains a major base for software, fintech, digital product, and regional corporate roles. Utrecht holds equal weight for international employers, particularly for central corporate teams and shared services. Examples to review on official careers pages include Booking.com, Adyen, Mollie, TomTom, Microsoft, and Google. In these firms, product, software, data, and regional functions are more likely to be English-friendly than customer-facing or locally regulated roles. Booking.com

Adyen

Mollie

TomTom

Microsoft

Google Finding a Job Finding a job in Amsterdam Read more Eindhoven and Brainport employers Brainport Eindhoven is one of the strongest clusters in the country for high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, and R&D. It is a major area for internationals who want technical roles with global teams. Examples to review include ASML, NXP, Philips, and other campus-based employers in the Eindhoven region. English is often common in engineering and research, but support, operations, and customer-facing roles may still ask for Dutch. ASML

NXP

Philips

Other High Tech Campus employers Expatica Tip: Look at the specific department before applying to Brainport employers. While English is standard across engineering and research roles, supporting business units inside the very same company can have different language requirements.

Finance, consulting, and business services employers Finance and business services are concentrated in Amsterdam, Amstelveen, Utrecht, and nearby corporate hubs. These employers often hire internationally, but the language mix depends on the business area. Manage relocation expenses across borders with Wise Moving to the Netherlands involves upfront costs like rental deposits and setup fees. Wise lets you convert currencies at the mid-market rate and hold euros with local IBAN details, making it easy to receive your Dutch salary and handle international relocation expenses seamlessly.Open a Wise multi-currency account today Open a Wise account No commitment required Amsterdam and Amstelveen Amsterdam’s Zuidas district serves as the main hub for banking, consulting, and corporate services. English-speaking roles are concentrated mainly within international divisions, particularly across risk management, corporate finance, and technology teams. Major employers like ING, ABN AMRO, KPMG, Deloitte, and EY regularly hire international talent here, though language expectations still vary depending on whether a specific team serves domestic or global clients. ING

ABN AMRO

KPMG

Deloitte

EY Utrecht and Amersfoort Utrecht and Amersfoort are useful alternatives if you want to look beyond Amsterdam. These cities can offer major employer presence without the same level of international competition. Examples to review include Rabobank, FrieslandCampina, and other large Dutch corporate employers with central office or shared-services functions. Some teams use English internally, but Dutch-facing roles often still require Dutch. Rabobank

FrieslandCampina

Shared-services and corporate roles in central Netherlands

Logistics, travel, and consumer brand employers The Netherlands’ trade and transport economy makes logistics and consumer brands an important search area. Schiphol, Rotterdam, and Venlo are especially relevant if you want to work within international operations. Amsterdam, Schiphol, and Haarlem-Hoofddorp This cluster is strong for travel, aviation, mobility, and consumer-brand roles. English is often more realistic in regional, planning, and international coordination jobs than in customer-facing positions. Key employers across this corridor include Nike’s European headquarters, Uber, KLM, and various Schiphol-linked logistics operators. Pay close attention to office location when evaluating vacancies, since working at a central corporate hub offers a very different environment from working on-site at the airport. KLM

Uber

Nike European functions

Schiphol-linked employer clusters Rotterdam, The Hague, and Venlo Rotterdam and Venlo form the backbone of the country’s logistics and trade infrastructure, while The Hague offers specialized roles within international organizations and global corporate branches. These locations suit candidates targeting supply chain coordination, data analytics, or freight operations. Prominent employer ecosystems in this corridor include the Port of Rotterdam, APM Terminals, DSV, and CEVA Logistics. English fluency is usually sufficient for central planning or supply chain analytics, though floor operations, local transport management, and customer-facing roles typically require Dutch. Port of Rotterdam ecosystem

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II

DSV

CEVA

Life sciences, food, and research employers Leiden and Wageningen are two of the most important specialist hubs for international job seekers in the Netherlands. This is where you are more likely to find scientific, technical, regulatory, and international coordination roles. Examples to review include Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher, Unilever, FrieslandCampina, and employers connected to Leiden Bio Science Park and Wageningen Food Valley. These clusters are often more English-friendly than local consumer-facing roles, but many positions still require strong credentials and experience. Johnson & Johnson

Thermo Fisher

Unilever

FrieslandCampina

Leiden Bio Science Park employers

Wageningen University & Research This sector is especially useful if you are looking for specialist roles with global teams. It is also a good example of why location alone is not enough, as a campus or research site can offer very different opportunities from a local office.

Company branding alone will not tell you if a job fits your profile. Looking closely at real job descriptions helps you filter out domestic-focused roles before investing time in an application. Where to verify current openings and language expectations Start with the company’s official careers page. If needed, cross-check LinkedIn jobs, recruiter pages, UWV or Werk.nl, and EURES. Look for: The language listed in the vacancy Whether Dutch is required, preferred, or not mentioned The location and hybrid policy The team or business function Whether the role is local, regional, or global Vacancy language matters more than company branding. A multinational may have some English-first roles and some Dutch-only roles on the same careers site. The IND public register of recognized sponsors is a useful verification tool, but it does not guarantee sponsorship for every vacancy. Use it to check whether the employer is recognized, then compare that with the job ad and your own permit route. 1 Search the company name in the IND register 2 Confirm the match carefully 3 Read the vacancy wording 4 Check whether the role mentions sponsorship 5 Verify the route that applies to you Visas & Immigration Dutch work visas and permits Read more