How to Become a Nurse in the Netherlands 

If you’re looking to take your nursing career abroad, the Netherlands stands out as one of Europe’s most rewarding destinations. The Dutch healthcare system is currently facing a long-term shortage of qualified medical staff, driven by an ageing population and a shifting educational landscape. Because the supply of highly educated local nurses can’t keep up with this growing demand, hospitals, elderly care facilities and community health teams are looking beyond their borders to welcome international professionals. While navigating the official relocation track requires a clear strategy and steady dedication, the professional payoffs are well worth the effort. Moving to the Netherlands as a nurse unlocks an exceptional quality of life and an open and non-hierarchical workplace culture where your voice is respected alongside excellent career progression. By taking the transition one step at a time, you can smoothly transition into a fulfilling role in one of the world’s most stable healthcare environments. Wise Moving countries is expensive. Before you even land, you’ll likely need to pay for exams, translations, and visa fees. Using a non-bank alternative like Wise can help you manage these international payments with the mid-market exchange rate, avoiding the high markups of banks. Go to website

Why pursue a nursing career in the Netherlands? Choosing to build your nursing career in the Netherlands means stepping into a system that deeply respects your skills and prioritises your personal well-being. The country is famous for its exceptional work-life balance and a highly collaborative, non-hierarchical workplace culture where doctors, nurses, and patients work together as equals. With a standard full-time contract sitting at a comfortable 32 to 36 hours per week, you will have plenty of energy left over to enjoy the safe, welcoming cities and vibrant cultural scene. Tarah Ren Insider Tip Did you know a standard full-time nursing contract in the Netherlands is typically just 32 to 36 hours a week? This leaves you with plenty of free time to enjoy a healthy work-life balance and explore your new home! Excellent salary and bonuses: Average full-time starting salaries begin at approximately 2,750 EUR per month and increase every year with your experience. You also receive an 8% holiday allowance in May, a 13th-month year-end bonus in December, and generous extra pay of up to 60% for working irregular evening or weekend shifts.

Average full-time starting salaries begin at approximately 2,750 EUR per month and increase every year with your experience. You also receive an 8% holiday allowance in May, a 13th-month year-end bonus in December, and generous extra pay of up to 60% for working irregular evening or weekend shifts. Strong perks and time off: You will receive at least 20 days of paid vacation per year (based on a 32-36-hour contract), giving you plenty of time to travel around Europe or visit family back home.

You will receive at least 20 days of paid vacation per year (based on a 32-36-hour contract), giving you plenty of time to travel around Europe or visit family back home. Unbeatable job security: Because of the national shortage of healthcare workers, international nurses enjoy reliable job security and an abundance of open vacancies across hospitals, mental health facilities, and elderly care homes.

Because of the national shortage of healthcare workers, international nurses enjoy reliable job security and an abundance of open vacancies across hospitals, mental health facilities, and elderly care homes. Clear professional growth: The Dutch healthcare system is highly structured but offers clear, funded pathways for continuous learning, upskilling, and branching out into rewarding medical specialisations. You might enjoy Discover our living in the Netherlands guides Read more

Understanding nursing roles & specializations Nursing in the Netherlands is clearly organised into professional tiers based on your level of education. The system balances hands-on care with advanced medical practice, making sure every professional has a defined scope of responsibilities. For international applicants, understanding where your qualification fits into this layout is the first major step toward securing the correct position. Role Title Education/Training Required Primary Responsibilities Nurse Assistant / Carer (Level 3: Verzorgende) MBO Level 3 vocational training (3 years) Delivering basic personal care, executing vital nursing activities like administering medications, wound care, giving injections, or inserting catheters, and coordinating directly with families and GPs. Practical Registered Nurse (Level 4: MBO-verpleegkundige) MBO Level 4 vocational diploma (4 years) Providing complex daily care and managing specialised clinical procedure. Clinical Registered Nurse (Level 6: HBO-verpleegkundige) HBO Level 6 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (4 years Directing complex and unpredictable clinical scenarios, coaching care teams, and managing clinical leadership tasks. Nurse Specialist ( Level 7: Verpleegkundig specialist) Recognised Master’s degree / Master of Advanced Nursing Practice Diagnosing and treating acute or chronic conditions, conducting medical research, and executing high-level tasks, including prescribing certain medications. Most international nurses arriving with a foreign university degree transition into the HBO or MBO registered nurse brackets once their registration is complete. If you choose to advance later, you can pursue recognised specialisations in fields like intensive care, oncology, or midwifery, which are managed via independent specialist commissions.

Eligibility requirements for foreign nurses Stepping into the Dutch healthcare sector as an international nurse is entirely doable, but you’ll need to tick a few official boxes first. The Netherlands holds its medical professionals to very high standards to protect patient safety. Gathering your paperwork and understanding what the authorities expect early on will help ensure a smooth transition. 1. Professional qualification & equivalence To practice as a registered nurse, you need to hold a valid nursing degree or diploma from your home country. The concept of equivalence in the Netherlands means the regulatory authorities must carefully evaluate your foreign education to see if it matches the depth of a Dutch nursing curriculum. If you obtained your qualification within the EU, your degree is automatically recognised under fast-track rules, letting you skip intensive testing. However, if you trained outside of Europe, your application goes through a complete structural assessment. You will be required to take a specific national competency exam known as the BI-toets, which evaluates your written clinical knowledge, nursing skills and clinical reasoning. Depending on your results, you may be asked to complete an additional bridging course or a temporary supervised internship to bridge any gaps. 2. Language proficiency Because safe medical care relies on communication, proving you can comfortably converse with patients, families and your colleagues is a top priority. The Dutch Ministry of Health requires all foreign-trained nurses to demonstrate strong language skills covering reading, writing, listening, and speaking. The standard requirement: Registered nurses must hold an officially recognised Dutch language certificate at a minimum of B1 level for practice-oriented roles, though higher bachelor-level clinical paths frequently demand a B2 level.

Registered nurses must hold an officially recognised Dutch language certificate at a minimum of B1 level for practice-oriented roles, though higher bachelor-level clinical paths frequently demand a B2 level. Accepted pathways: Most candidates achieve this by passing the Staatsexamen NT2 (State Examination Dutch as a Second Language) or taking an intensive assessment at an accredited university language center.

Most candidates achieve this by passing the Staatsexamen NT2 (State Examination Dutch as a Second Language) or taking an intensive assessment at an accredited university language center. English skills: You should also have a good knowledge of English at A2 level at a minimum, including English reading proficiency, as a large portion of modern medical literature and research updates are published in English. Paying for language tutors or exams abroad? Use Wise to send money at the mid-market rate, avoiding the hidden fees banks often charge on international payments. 3. Health & character checks Before you can step onto a Dutch hospital ward or enter an elderly care home, you must prove you are in good professional and legal standing. You will need to obtain an official criminal record clearance – such as a Certificate of Good Conduct (VOG) – from your home country. Additionally, you are required to submit a Certificate of Current Professional Standing (CCPS) proving you have no active professional suspensions or medical misconduct marks. Once you land a job, mandatory medical screenings are standard practice, including a tuberculosis (TB) clearance test to safeguard both you and your future patients.

Step-by-step guide to the recognition process Transforming your international nursing qualification into an official Dutch license involves a multi-stage path managed by national authorities. While the process requires time, taking anywhere from six months up to three years depending on your background, breaking it down into clear stages makes it manageable. 1. Identify the regulatory body Everything runs through a single, central system rather than regional offices. The BIG-register, managed by the CIBG on behalf of the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, handles all medical titles and defines what clinical procedures you can legally perform. 2. Take the self-assessment wizard Before submitting any paperwork, look up the official online Advice Wizard on the BIG-register website. This interactive digital tool reviews your specific country of training and tells you exactly which recognition path applies to your scenario, avoiding unexpected surprises later. 3. Submit your documentation Create a personal online file via Mijn BIG-register using a BIG-login (if applying from abroad). You will need to provide a comprehensive set of certified, translated supporting documents to the Bureau of Foreign Healthcare Professionals (BBZ). This includes your formal nursing degree, academic transcripts, detailed course curriculum outlines, a valid passport, and proof of employment history. 4. Review the expert evaluation Once the BBZ verifies your documents are authentic, your file is transferred to the Commission on Foreign Healthcare Graduates (CBGV). They compare your foreign curriculum to local Dutch standards to determine if your training is equivalent or if you need further assessment. 5. Clear competency testing Depending on where you trained, you may be asked to complete official examinations. These assessments evaluate your nursing knowledge, practical clinical skills, and your ability to communicate safely using professional Dutch, including accurate medical documentation. 6. Final decision and potential bridging The CBGV reviews your application and any test results. If your knowledge is a match against modern Dutch training, they approve your file for registration. If they spot specific minor gaps, they will provide custom advice on temporary bridging placements, additional short courses, or supervised internships that you will need to complete before getting registered. 7. Official registration After passing all the final hurdles, you get your official BIG registration number. Keep in mind that your registration isn’t permanent forever, and you’ll have to renew it every five years. The financial aspect: The recognition process involves several fees paid to Dutch state authorities. If you’re paying from abroad, a Wise Business or Personal account allows you to hold EUR and pay local invoices like a local, helping you avoid international wire transfer fees. Open a Wise account today

Visa & immigration options If you hold citizenship from an EU or EEA country, you can completely skip the visa lines and move to the Netherlands to begin your nursing career without a work permit. However, if you are arriving from outside Europe, you will need to secure a valid visa status through the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) before stepping onto a local hospital ward. Combined Residence and Work Permit (GVVA): Frequently used by healthcare recruitment agencies and hospitals, this single permit authorises non-EU nurses to live and work in the Netherlands simultaneously. The employer must demonstrate that they could not find a suitable candidate within the EU before applying.

Frequently used by healthcare recruitment agencies and hospitals, this single permit authorises non-EU nurses to live and work in the Netherlands simultaneously. The employer must demonstrate that they could not find a suitable candidate within the EU before applying. Highly Skilled Migrant Visa: This route is faster but may be less common for nurses due to strict salary thresholds. To qualify, your gross monthly income must meet specific high minimum limits set by the government, which standard entry-level nursing salaries may not reach. Your Dutch employer must also be an IND-recognised sponsor to submit this application. You might enjoy Dutch visas: how to immigrate to the Netherlands in 2026 Read more

Average nursing salary and benefits Working as a nurse in the Netherlands provides financial stability and predictable compensation. Beyond a competitive base wage, your annual contract comes packed with extra built-in perks, including a guaranteed 8% holiday allowance paid out every May and a 13th-month year-end bonus in December. Working irregular schedules also yields generous shift differentials that add an extra 22% for evening work, 44% for night shifts, and up to 60% for Sunday duties. Experience Level Annual Gross Salary (Avg) Estimated Monthly Net (After Tax) Newly Qualified Nurse €30,000 – €33,600 €2,100 – €2,300 Experienced Nurse €36,000 – €45,600 €2,400 – €2,850 Note: Annual gross figures represent the baseline scale before adding the 8% holiday bonus. Net estimates are calculated using standard 2026 tax brackets and assume a standard 32 to 36-hour workweek. Once you start earning in Euros, you’ll likely want to send money home to your family. Banks often hide fees in exchange rate markups. Wise is transparent, showing you exactly what you pay for every transfer.