Key takeaways Ask for the VvE pack early, ideally before bidding hard. Missing documents are a risk signal in themselves.

Check the reserve fund (reservefonds), which holds money for future maintenance, and the long-term maintenance plan (meerjarenonderhoudsplan, or MJOP), which sets out what work is needed and when.

Read the meeting minutes (notulen) for recurring leaks, façade work, roof issues, unpaid contributions, or planned special levies.

Review the splitsingsakte and splitsingsreglement so you know your share of costs, your voting rights, and what counts as common property.

Confirm what the VvE’s building insurance (opstalverzekering) covers, and what you may still need to insure yourself, such as contents or private liability.

What a VvE means when you buy a Dutch apartment When a Dutch building is split into apartment rights, owners are brought together in a VvE. Government guidance says apartment buyers automatically become members, and the VvE manages the common parts of the building, such as the roof, façade, and shared hallways. Buying an apartment gives you a share in the ownership of the building and the exclusive right to use your apartment. The division deed (splitsingsakte) sets out these rights, including your share of communal costs, known as your breukdeel, while voting arrangements are also governed by the building’s rules. Your private unit is yours to use, within the rules of the building.

Shared parts, such as the roof, stairs, lift, and exterior walls, are managed together.

Monthly contributions, often called servicekosten, help pay running costs and future maintenance.

Decisions are usually taken through the ALV (algemene ledenvergadering), the owners’ meeting.

If the VvE is weak, delayed repairs and surprise bills can affect both your budget and the apartment’s risk profile.

The VvE document checklist before you make an offer Ask the seller or estate agent for the VvE documents before making an offer, where possible. They can reveal maintenance problems, financial commitments and restrictions that aren’t obvious during a viewing. You should also ask whether the seller has any outstanding VvE contributions and whether the association has existing loans. Under Dutch law, buyers may share responsibility for certain contributions relating to the current or previous financial year. Before completion, your notary must obtain a statement from the VvE board detailing relevant outstanding contributions and association debts. Your liability for these amounts is subject to statutory limits. Which documents to request and why they matter The splitsingsakte establishes how the building is divided into apartment rights. Its splitsingsreglement sets out the associated ownership and management rules, while the huishoudelijk reglement covers everyday arrangements within the building. Document What it shows What to verify What could go wrong Splitsingsakte The deed dividing the building into apartment rights Your unit, common parts, and whether the layout matches reality You misunderstand what you own or what is shared Splitsingsreglement The formal rules linked to the split Voting rules, cost-sharing, use restrictions, and maintenance duties You buy into rules that limit renovations, rentals, or use Huishoudelijk reglement House rules for daily living Noise, pets, flooring, bikes, balconies, and short-term rental rules Lifestyle conflicts after purchase Recent notulen Meeting minutes from recent years Repeated complaints, planned works, owner disputes, or unpaid fees Problems have been known for years but not solved Annual accounts and budget What the VvE earns, spends, and saves, outstanding contributions and association loans Reserve balance, arrears, debt, and whether numbers look realistic A low fee hides weak finances MJOP The long-term maintenance plan What work is planned, when, and how it will be funded Big repairs are coming with no clear savings path Insurance details Building-level cover, often the opstalverzekering What the policy covers, excesses, and who arranges it You assume your apartment is fully insured when it is not Information last checked on 19/10/2026 Kadaster also lets buyers request a copy of the splitsingsakte, which typically includes the split drawing and shows how the complex is divided. How to read the minutes and accounts for warning signs Read the meeting minutes (notulen) alongside the annual accounts. The minutes show which problems owners have discussed, while the accounts can help establish whether money has been allocated to address them. A single leak complaint is rarely alarming. Repeated mentions of the same leak with no decision, budget, or contractor usually are. If roof leaks, façade repairs, elevator faults, or noise disputes show up year after year, the VvE may lack the money or focus to fix them. Checklist for warning signs: Repeated leaks, damp, façade, roof, lift, or foundation issues

Special levies discussed because reserves are too low

Owners behind on contributions

Arguments about who pays for what

A missing or outdated maintenance plan

The same repair reappearing in several years of minutes without progress Photo: Sinitta Leunen/Pexels

How to assess fees, reserves, and the MJOP Servicekosten usually help cover shared cleaning, management, smaller running costs, insurance for the building, and savings for future major works. Low monthly contributions are worth investigating, as they could mean the VvE isn’t putting enough money aside for future repairs. As checked on 8 October 2026, Dutch law requires VvEs to put money aside for major maintenance. They can calculate the amount using a long-term maintenance plan (MJOP), covering work expected over the next ten years, or use an annual contribution based on at least 0.5% of the building’s rebuilding value. Quick check: Compare the reserve fund to the building’s age and visible condition.

Check whether the MJOP lists timing, work items, and estimated costs.

See whether current contributions actually match that plan.

Ask whether recent inflation or construction costs have made the plan outdated.

Check that the MJOP is no more than five years old and covers at least ten years of planned maintenance. For example, a 1930s apartment building may have relatively low monthly fees, but if the MJOP identifies major roof repairs and the reserve fund is insufficient, owners could face higher contributions or an additional payment. If the VvE doesn’t have enough money for necessary work, owners may have to make an additional one-off contribution, sometimes called a special levy. Send funds for your Dutch apartment securely with Wise Convert eligible currencies at the mid-market exchange rate

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Red flags that can affect your costs or mortgage Problems with the VvE’s finances or management don’t necessarily mean you should avoid a property, but they could affect your future costs and mortgage options. Notaris.nl also recommends reviewing the owners’ responsibilities, building rules and shared maintenance costs before purchasing. A slapende VvE : A dormant or inactive VvE may exist on paper but fail to hold meetings, save properly, or manage insurance and maintenance.

: A dormant or inactive VvE may exist on paper but fail to hold meetings, save properly, or manage insurance and maintenance. Missing annual meetings : If the ALV is not happening, owners may not be making valid or timely decisions.

: If the ALV is not happening, owners may not be making valid or timely decisions. No clear maintenance plan : Without an MJOP or another adequately funded approach, it may be harder to assess future repair costs.

: Without an MJOP or another adequately funded approach, it may be harder to assess future repair costs. Weak reserves : A small reservefonds raises the chance of a special levy when urgent repairs arrive.

: A small reservefonds raises the chance of a special levy when urgent repairs arrive. Major works with no funding path : Planned roof, façade, or lift work is less reassuring if the money is not there.

: Planned roof, façade, or lift work is less reassuring if the money is not there. Arrears or unclear insurance: Other owners’ unpaid contributions or fuzzy insurance boundaries can raise risk fast. Lenders and notaries may pay closer attention to these issues because poor VvE health can affect the apartment’s risk profile. Mortgage lenders may assess the VvE’s finances, maintenance plans and insurance arrangements when considering an apartment purchase. Requirements vary, so ask your mortgage adviser which documents your lender needs.

Who pays for maintenance and insurance? Buyers often hear that the VvE has insurance and assume the apartment is fully covered. Usually, that only refers to the building itself. The VvE generally arranges building insurance (opstalverzekering) covering the structure and other insured building components. Owners may need separate contents insurance (inboedelverzekering) for personal belongings and personal liability insurance (aansprakelijkheidsverzekering, or AVP) for damage they cause to others. Check whether the building policy also covers improvements to individual apartments, such as upgraded kitchens, bathrooms or flooring. Item Usually VvE Usually owner What to verify Roof, exterior walls, shared stairs, lift Yes No Check whether any parts are excluded or shared differently Building-level insurance (opstalverzekering) Often yes No Confirm the policy scope, excess, and who administers it Apartment improvements (eigenaarsbelang), such as upgraded kitchens, bathrooms and flooring Sometimes Sometimes Check whether improvements are covered by the VvE’s building policy or require separate insurance Private contents and personal belongings (inboedelverzekering) No Usually yes Confirm whether you need separate contents cover Private liability (AVP) No Usually yes Check if you want personal cover for damage to others Information last checked on 19/10/2026