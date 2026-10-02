Business loans in the Netherlands

Financing options for a business loan range from major Dutch banks and microfinance to public schemes, leasing, and regional support. But the right route depends on your business stage, legal structure, and financial record. In this guide we explain the main financing routes, who may qualify, what documents you may need, and how to approach the application process.

Key takeaways A business loan search can lead to fixed loans, revolving credit, overdrafts, leasing, or government-backed support.

Startups and small firms often compare major local banks, Qredits microcredit, leasing, or crowdfunding, depending on the amount they need and the trading history they can show.

BMKB is a guarantee route, not free money. It can help qualifying businesses borrow when collateral is limited, but you normally access it through a participating lender.

For ZZP’ers and other sole traders, lenders often focus on turnover, tax records, and how clearly business income is separated from personal spending.

Before you apply, check KVK registration, legal form, forecasts, accounts or starter plan, and whether your business records are clear enough for review.

How business financing works in the Netherlands Business financing in the Netherlands is a broad market, not one standard product. A zakelijke lening is a fixed business loan repaid over an agreed period, while forms of zakelijk krediet, including overdraft or current-account credit, can provide more flexible access to funds for working capital and shorter-term cash-flow needs. The best route depends on what the money is for. Official Dutch guidance from Business.gov.nl and KVK recommends starting with your business situation and financing need before choosing a suitable type of funding. Fixed-term loans are often used for equipment, fit-out work, stock, or expansion with a clear repayment plan.

Credit lines and overdrafts tend to suit short-term working capital or uneven cash flow.

Leasing is often used for vehicles, machinery, or equipment when you do not want the full cost upfront.

Government schemes and regional financing can sometimes complement private funding, particularly where collateral, innovation, growth, or other eligibility criteria affect the financing available. How to start a business in the Netherlands Business loans, credit lines, microcredit and leasing Finance type Best use case Typical fit Check before applying Business loan (zakelijke lening) Stock, premises work, expansion, equipment Startups with a solid plan or established firms Term, security, interest, total cost Business credit or rekening-courantkrediet Short-term funding needs, working capital Businesses needing flexible access to funds Fees, credit limit, interest and repayment terms Microcredit Smaller launch costs, tools, early growth Starters, ZZP’ers, smaller firms Amount caps, coaching, documents Leasing Vehicles, machinery, business equipment Firms that need an asset rather than cash Ownership, maintenance, end terms

Small business loan and startup loan options For a small business loan in the Netherlands, it helps to sort the market by business stage first. Major Dutch banks such as ING, Rabobank, and ABN AMRO may suit businesses that can demonstrate their financial position, repayment capacity, and ability to service the debt. Some startups should look beyond a bank from the start. Startup financing in the Netherlands can also come from Qredits, leasing, crowdfunding, or a regional development agency (ROM), particularly where the business has growth or innovation potential. Business.gov.nl offers a useful neutral starting point. Compare major local banks when your business already has turnover, accounts, and a standard borrowing need.

Look at Qredits microcredit or smaller routes if you are in an early stage or need less capital.

Consider leasing when the main need is a van, machine, or equipment.

Review crowdfunding, angel funding, or ROM support when growth potential is stronger than collateral. Government-backed funding and public support BMKB is a Dutch government guarantee route that can help qualifying SMEs borrow when they do not have enough collateral. It is not free money, but rather a guarantee that facilitates access to financing through participating lenders. It is recommended to check the current conditions and eligibility on the official BMKB page before beginning your application. Beyond guarantees, various forms of public support are available. The Bbz scheme is municipality-based support tailored for self-employed people. Depending on your circumstances, it can provide business capital or income support for both starters and established entrepreneurs, including those facing temporary financial difficulties. Additionally, the RVO serves as a valuable resource for startups and growing businesses by providing access to grants, innovation credit, proof-of-concept funding, and advice. For a broader perspective on national initiatives, the Government.nl SME support page provides useful context on how national tax, innovation, and finance measures fit together. Exploring these government resources can help you identify public support that complements your private financing strategy, particularly if your business has specific growth or innovation goals. |||||SAS for Expats||||Canal and St. Nicolas Church in Amsterdam in a beautiful summer day

Can expats get a business loan in the Netherlands? Yes, expats can get business financing in the Netherlands, but approval depends on more than nationality. Lenders and other financiers may look at your business registration and legal structure, financial position, repayment capacity, business plan, and whether your records show a business that can carry the debt. Your legal structure matters. An eenmanszaak is a sole proprietorship, a VOF is a general partnership, and a BV is a private limited company. These structures differ in areas such as liability, tax, administration, and responsibility for business debts. Your residence and work status may also be relevant, particularly if you are from outside the EEA or Switzerland and need permission to live and work as an entrepreneur in the Netherlands. Individual lenders can set their own eligibility and documentation requirements, so check these before preparing a full application. If you have a short Dutch trading history, alternative routes such as microcredit or leasing may also be worth comparing with a conventional bank loan. Before applying, check that you have: Up-to-date KVK registration and details of your legal structure.

Relevant Belastingdienst registrations, returns, and tax records.

Enough trading history, turnover, or forecast evidence for the route you want.

Cash flow that shows you can cover interest and repayments.

Security, collateral, or a personal guarantee if the lender asks for it

A clear business use for the funds, such as stock, equipment, working capital, or launch costs. Manage cross-border business funds with Wise Wise Business simplifies multi-currency management for expat founders. Effortlessly hold multiple currencies, send low-cost international payments to suppliers, and generate clear, downloadable account statements that make sharing transparent financial records with Dutch lenders fast and seamless. Discover Wise Business No commitment required Documents, checks and business-account prep Exact requirements vary by financier, but you may be asked for: Passport or ID, proof of address, and any residence documents the lender requests.

KVK extract and details of your legal structure.

(For startups) a business plan, financial forecast, investment budget, and supporting quotes or cost estimates

(For established businesses) recent annual accounts, interim figures, turnover data, and business tax information

Recent business transaction records and statements showing how money moves in and out of the business

Information needed for credit checks. If BKR is relevant, check the financier’s current policy, as checks and reporting can vary by provider and product.

Clear business financial records. Keeping business and personal spending separate can make your finances easier to track and present to a lender. Some founders compare options such as Wise Business for managing business payments, statements, and international transactions, although Wise does not provide business loans.

How to apply for a business loan step by step 1 Define the funding need. Say exactly how much you need, what it is for, and when you need it. 2 Match the need to the financing route. A fixed loan suits a one-off investment, an overdraft suits short gaps, and leasing suits a specific asset. 3 Check requirements before applying. Use the lender’s criteria, the KVK Financing Finder, and official scheme pages to identify suitable options before completing an application. 4 Prepare your documents early. Having financial records, forecasts, quotes, business plans, and relevant account statements organised in advance can make the application process smoother. 5 Compare more than one offer. Business.gov.nl recommends comparing at least three financiers so you can compare their options and conditions. Look beyond the headline interest rate and check the full terms and costs. 6 Submit a complete application and answer follow-up questions quickly. Missing documents, inconsistent figures, or an unclear financing purpose can slow down the assessment process. How to compare lenders and avoid expensive mistakes A quick offer can turn out expensive once you factor in fees, guarantees, or repayment rules. Compare each Dutch SME loan or business financing offer as a full package, not just by speed or headline rate. Total borrowing cost, including interest and fees

Setup, advice, or early repayment fees

Repayment structure and its effect on cash flow

Security, right of pledge, or personal guarantee requirements

Whether the product fits working capital, equipment, or long-term growth

Current terms and conditions on the official lender or scheme page before you sign

Why a business account matters before and after funding Lenders often want clear business records to assess your business and its repayment capacity. Keeping business and personal transactions separate can make it easier to demonstrate turnover, recurring costs, cash flow, and whether the business itself can support the debt. That wider admin is part of running a business in the Netherlands, because your bookkeeping and tax routines shape the records a future lender will review. How to run a business in the Netherlands For businesses with international clients or overseas suppliers, compare broader money management in the Netherlands with account options such as Wise Business for managing multiple currencies, international payments, and downloadable statements. Wise Business can help with business payments and money management, but it is not a business lender or a conventional Dutch bank account, and available features can vary by country. Useful account features to compare include: Easy statement exports for bookkeeping and financial applications

Support for euro and foreign currency client payments

International supplier payments and currency-conversion costs

Tools that help you keep day-to-day cash management separate from personal money FAQ Frequently asked questions about business loans in the Netherlands Can foreigners get a business loan in the Netherlands? Foreigners can qualify, but lenders usually focus on the business case, KVK registration, cash flow, and supporting records rather than the passport alone. Can a ZZP’er get business financing in the Netherlands? Many ZZP’ers can still use microcredit, smaller loans, leasing, or overdraft-style products. Lenders often look closely at income stability, tax records, recent trading history, and the purpose of funds. What is BMKB in the Netherlands? BMKB is a Dutch government-backed guarantee scheme that can help qualifying businesses borrow with limited collateral. You normally access it through a participating lender, so check current terms with official sources. Do Dutch lenders check BKR for business loans? Sometimes. Checks and reporting can vary by lender, product, legal form, and guarantee arrangement, so confirm the current policy before you apply. Do you need a business account before applying for business financing in the Netherlands? Not necessarily. A separate business bank account is not legally required for some structures, including an _eenmanszaa_k, although your bank’s own terms may restrict business use of a personal account. Keeping business transactions separate can make bookkeeping easier and provide clearer financial records when you apply for financing. What can you do if a business loan application is rejected? Ask for feedback if the lender will give it, then review weaker points such as cash flow, missing records, or an unclear purpose for the funds. You can also compare Qredits, leasing, or a government-backed route that better fits your stage.