Business loans in the Netherlands

Money Management
Discover the best financing routes for your Dutch business.
Financing options for a business loan range from major Dutch banks and microfinance to public schemes, leasing, and regional support. But the right route depends on your business stage, legal structure, and financial record.
In this guide we explain the main financing routes, who may qualify, what documents you may need, and how to approach the application process.
Business financing in the Netherlands is a broad market, not one standard product. A zakelijke lening is a fixed business loan repaid over an agreed period, while forms of zakelijk krediet, including overdraft or current-account credit, can provide more flexible access to funds for working capital and shorter-term cash-flow needs.
The best route depends on what the money is for. Official Dutch guidance from Business.gov.nl and KVK recommends starting with your business situation and financing need before choosing a suitable type of funding.
|Finance type
|Best use case
|Typical fit
|Check before applying
|Business loan (zakelijke lening)
|Stock, premises work, expansion, equipment
|Startups with a solid plan or established firms
|Term, security, interest, total cost
|Business credit or rekening-courantkrediet
|Short-term funding needs, working capital
|Businesses needing flexible access to funds
|Fees, credit limit, interest and repayment terms
|Microcredit
|Smaller launch costs, tools, early growth
|Starters, ZZP’ers, smaller firms
|Amount caps, coaching, documents
|Leasing
|Vehicles, machinery, business equipment
|Firms that need an asset rather than cash
|Ownership, maintenance, end terms
For a small business loan in the Netherlands, it helps to sort the market by business stage first. Major Dutch banks such as ING, Rabobank, and ABN AMRO may suit businesses that can demonstrate their financial position, repayment capacity, and ability to service the debt.
Some startups should look beyond a bank from the start. Startup financing in the Netherlands can also come from Qredits, leasing, crowdfunding, or a regional development agency (ROM), particularly where the business has growth or innovation potential. Business.gov.nl offers a useful neutral starting point.
BMKB is a Dutch government guarantee route that can help qualifying SMEs borrow when they do not have enough collateral. It is not free money, but rather a guarantee that facilitates access to financing through participating lenders. It is recommended to check the current conditions and eligibility on the official BMKB page before beginning your application. Beyond guarantees, various forms of public support are available.
The Bbz scheme is municipality-based support tailored for self-employed people. Depending on your circumstances, it can provide business capital or income support for both starters and established entrepreneurs, including those facing temporary financial difficulties.
Additionally, the RVO serves as a valuable resource for startups and growing businesses by providing access to grants, innovation credit, proof-of-concept funding, and advice. For a broader perspective on national initiatives, the Government.nl SME support page provides useful context on how national tax, innovation, and finance measures fit together.
Exploring these government resources can help you identify public support that complements your private financing strategy, particularly if your business has specific growth or innovation goals.
Yes, expats can get business financing in the Netherlands, but approval depends on more than nationality. Lenders and other financiers may look at your business registration and legal structure, financial position, repayment capacity, business plan, and whether your records show a business that can carry the debt.
Your legal structure matters. An eenmanszaak is a sole proprietorship, a VOF is a general partnership, and a BV is a private limited company. These structures differ in areas such as liability, tax, administration, and responsibility for business debts.
Your residence and work status may also be relevant, particularly if you are from outside the EEA or Switzerland and need permission to live and work as an entrepreneur in the Netherlands. Individual lenders can set their own eligibility and documentation requirements, so check these before preparing a full application.
If you have a short Dutch trading history, alternative routes such as microcredit or leasing may also be worth comparing with a conventional bank loan.
Before applying, check that you have:
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Exact requirements vary by financier, but you may be asked for:
Some founders compare options such as Wise Business for managing business payments, statements, and international transactions, although Wise does not provide business loans.
Define the funding need. Say exactly how much you need, what it is for, and when you need it.
Match the need to the financing route. A fixed loan suits a one-off investment, an overdraft suits short gaps, and leasing suits a specific asset.
Check requirements before applying. Use the lender’s criteria, the KVK Financing Finder, and official scheme pages to identify suitable options before completing an application.
Prepare your documents early. Having financial records, forecasts, quotes, business plans, and relevant account statements organised in advance can make the application process smoother.
Compare more than one offer. Business.gov.nl recommends comparing at least three financiers so you can compare their options and conditions. Look beyond the headline interest rate and check the full terms and costs.
Submit a complete application and answer follow-up questions quickly. Missing documents, inconsistent figures, or an unclear financing purpose can slow down the assessment process.
A quick offer can turn out expensive once you factor in fees, guarantees, or repayment rules. Compare each Dutch SME loan or business financing offer as a full package, not just by speed or headline rate.
Lenders often want clear business records to assess your business and its repayment capacity. Keeping business and personal transactions separate can make it easier to demonstrate turnover, recurring costs, cash flow, and whether the business itself can support the debt.
That wider admin is part of running a business in the Netherlands, because your bookkeeping and tax routines shape the records a future lender will review.
For businesses with international clients or overseas suppliers, compare broader money management in the Netherlands with account options such as Wise Business for managing multiple currencies, international payments, and downloadable statements. Wise Business can help with business payments and money management, but it is not a business lender or a conventional Dutch bank account, and available features can vary by country.
Useful account features to compare include:
FAQ
Foreigners can qualify, but lenders usually focus on the business case, KVK registration, cash flow, and supporting records rather than the passport alone.
Many ZZP’ers can still use microcredit, smaller loans, leasing, or overdraft-style products. Lenders often look closely at income stability, tax records, recent trading history, and the purpose of funds.
BMKB is a Dutch government-backed guarantee scheme that can help qualifying businesses borrow with limited collateral. You normally access it through a participating lender, so check current terms with official sources.
Sometimes. Checks and reporting can vary by lender, product, legal form, and guarantee arrangement, so confirm the current policy before you apply.
Not necessarily. A separate business bank account is not legally required for some structures, including an _eenmanszaa_k, although your bank’s own terms may restrict business use of a personal account. Keeping business transactions separate can make bookkeeping easier and provide clearer financial records when you apply for financing.
Ask for feedback if the lender will give it, then review weaker points such as cash flow, missing records, or an unclear purpose for the funds. You can also compare Qredits, leasing, or a government-backed route that better fits your stage.
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