How to invest in gold in the Netherlands

Money Management
Gold and silver attract expats who want diversification, protection from currency uncertainty, or something tangible alongside paper assets. However, the right route depends more on costs, storage, tax, and resale rules than on the metal price alone.
If you are still getting used to Dutch money management, the choices can feel unfamiliar. A bullion coin, an allocated storage account, and a gold ETC may all give you gold exposure, but they do not give you the same rights or risks. Here is how the available routes compare and what key checks to perform before purchasing.
Expats often look at gold or silver for diversification, inflation concerns, currency exposure, or the appeal of holding something tangible. One thing worth knowing is that precious metals do not produce income on their own, so your result depends mainly on price movement, how you hold the asset, and what it costs to buy, store, and sell it.
Gold is usually the steadier option, while silver can move more sharply in both directions. If you are a first-time investor, part of the answer may be learning broader investing basics first or keeping some money in cash before taking metal price risk.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only, not personal investment, tax, or legal advice.
The key question is not just what metal to buy. It is whether you want direct ownership, easier trading, or a middle ground with less handling.
|Route
|What you own
|Liquidity
|Main trade-off
|Physical gold or silver
|Coins or bars
|Medium
|Storage, insurance, wider spreads
|Precious-metal account
|Allocated metal, pooled metal, or a claim, depends on provider
|Medium to high
|Terms can be harder to compare
|Gold or silver ETCs or ETFs
|Exchange-traded exposure
|High
|No direct possession of coins or bars
Buying physical gold in the Netherlands usually means coins or bars. This route gives the clearest direct ownership, but you need to compare delivery versus vault storage, resale terms, and the gap between the buy price and sell-back price.
Check purity, refinery standards, insurance, and whether the product is clearly investment-grade. For qualifying investment gold, bars or wafers should generally meet the Dutch and EU beleggingsgoud standard of at least 995/1000 purity.
Editor in the Netherlands
Tarah Ren
The cheapest-looking bullion listing is not always the best deal once you add delivery insurance, storage, and the dealer’s sell-back spread.
Precious-metal accounts can be easier for beginners who want smaller or repeat purchases. A common question is whether these accounts mean you own metal in the same way as with a bar in your hand. Sometimes you own specific, allocated metal, sometimes a share of a pooled holding, and sometimes mainly a contractual claim on the provider.
That difference matters because custody, fees, counterparty risk, and delivery rights can all change. Before opening an account, read the product terms closely and check how withdrawals, delivery, and selling back actually work.
Exchange-traded products can suit readers who want market access without arranging storage. In simple terms, a metal-backed ETC is designed to track the price of a metal, while a broader fund structure may hold related assets or use a different legal wrapper.
This is different from direct ownership. You normally pay platform and dealing costs, and you still need to understand issuer, custody, or product-structure risk. The main attraction is convenience and liquidity, not tangibility.
The sticker price of gold rarely reflects your total cost. Buying physical bullion involves a dealer premium above the spot price, potential vaulting and insurance fees, and a separate bid-ask spread when you sell it back. By contrast, broker-traded ETCs carry minimal dealing spreads and zero storage friction, though they charge small annual management fees.
For expats, long-term flexibility is often the deciding factor. While storing physical bars at home avoids recurring vault fees, carrying physical metal across international borders during a future relocation can create insurance headaches, customs declarations, and transport risks. Holding vaulted gold or broker certificates keeps your assets liquid and easily accessible regardless of where you move next.
Expatica tip: If a provider says your gold is physical, check whether you receive proof of ownership of specific metal or only a platform balance linked to the gold price.
Who is most exposed? Usually readers who buy quickly, compare only the metal price, or put too much of one portfolio into one idea. The practical fix is simple: choose the structure first, then compare the full cost and exit route.
For Dutch residents, precious metals and many price-linked products usually fall into Box 3, the tax box for savings and investments. As of 30 August 2026, Belastingdienst says provisional 2026 Box 3 calculations still use transitional rules with separate notional returns for bank balances, investments and other assets, and debts, plus a 36% Box 3 tax rate and a tax-free allowance of €59,357 per person. Check the current Belastingdienst page on publication day because the system is still evolving.
Qualifying investment gold, beleggingsgoud, has a special VAT position under Dutch and EU rules. In simple terms, this usually covers bars or wafers with at least 995/1000 purity and certain gold coins that meet EU criteria, including at least 900/1000 purity.
It’s best not to assume that all gold products are VAT-free, or that silver gets the same treatment as qualifying investment gold. Silver can be bought through similar routes, but its VAT position is often different, which can change the total cost materially. Tax treatment also depends on residency, asset level, product structure, and personal circumstances.
If you later move abroad, your tax residency and reporting obligations can change. Keep records of purchase price, storage, fees, and sale proceeds, and get help early if the amounts are large or your situation is cross-border. Readers with complex cases may want financial advisers in the Netherlands before they move.
If you are moving a larger sum into euros, the risk is simple: transfer fees and exchange-rate markups can reduce the amount that actually gets invested. Before you send money, check the dealer or platform’s funding instructions, proof-of-funds requirements, transfer timing, receiving limits, and whether converting in stages makes sense.
It is also worth comparing the full cost of international payments from major local banks such as ING, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank against other routes. Wise can help with high amount international money transfers using transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate, but you should still compare the total cost and timing for your own transfer.
FAQ
Qualifying investment gold can be exempt from VAT under Dutch and EU rules, but not every gold product qualifies. Check whether the product meets the beleggingsgoud definition before buying, and verify the current rules at the time of purchase.
Yes, in broad terms you can buy physical silver, use a metal account, or choose exchange-traded exposure. But you should not assume silver has the same VAT treatment as qualifying investment gold, because that can change the total cost.
It depends on your goal. Physical gold gives tangibility and direct ownership, while a gold ETC is usually easier to buy and sell, but comes without personal possession and with different product-structure risks.
Think about safety as a checklist, not a brand list. Look for transparent fees, clear ownership terms, insured storage where relevant, and a credible sell-back process, then verify provider status and documentation before sending money.
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