How to invest in gold in the Netherlands

If you are still getting used to Dutch money management, the choices can feel unfamiliar. A bullion coin, an allocated storage account, and a gold ETC may all give you gold exposure, but they do not give you the same rights or risks. Here is how the available routes compare and what key checks to perform before purchasing.

Key takeaways Physical gold and silver give direct ownership, but you need to think about storage, insurance, and the buy and sell spread.

Precious-metal accounts sit in the middle, so check whether you own specific metal, part of a pooled holding, or only a contractual claim.

Gold ETCs or ETFs are usually easier to buy and sell, but they are not the same as holding coins or bars yourself.

Familiarise yourself with Dutch tax rules early. Box 3, VAT treatment, and product structure can all change the real cost of a gold investment in the Netherlands.

If you are sending money from abroad, compare transfer fees and exchange-rate markups first. Wise can help with high amount international money transfers using transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.

Why expats use gold and silver in the Netherlands Expats often look at gold or silver for diversification, inflation concerns, currency exposure, or the appeal of holding something tangible. One thing worth knowing is that precious metals do not produce income on their own, so your result depends mainly on price movement, how you hold the asset, and what it costs to buy, store, and sell it. Gold is usually the steadier option, while silver can move more sharply in both directions. If you are a first-time investor, part of the answer may be learning broader investing basics first or keeping some money in cash before taking metal price risk. Disclaimer: This article is for general information only, not personal investment, tax, or legal advice. Money Management Saving money in the Netherlands Read more

Compare the main ways to invest in gold and silver The key question is not just what metal to buy. It is whether you want direct ownership, easier trading, or a middle ground with less handling. Route What you own Liquidity Main trade-off Physical gold or silver Coins or bars Medium Storage, insurance, wider spreads Precious-metal account Allocated metal, pooled metal, or a claim, depends on provider Medium to high Terms can be harder to compare Gold or silver ETCs or ETFs Exchange-traded exposure High No direct possession of coins or bars Buy physical gold and silver in the Netherlands Buying physical gold in the Netherlands usually means coins or bars. This route gives the clearest direct ownership, but you need to compare delivery versus vault storage, resale terms, and the gap between the buy price and sell-back price. Check purity, refinery standards, insurance, and whether the product is clearly investment-grade. For qualifying investment gold, bars or wafers should generally meet the Dutch and EU beleggingsgoud standard of at least 995/1000 purity. Editor in the Netherlands Tarah Ren Insider Tip The cheapest-looking bullion listing is not always the best deal once you add delivery insurance, storage, and the dealer’s sell-back spread. Use precious-metal accounts Precious-metal accounts can be easier for beginners who want smaller or repeat purchases. A common question is whether these accounts mean you own metal in the same way as with a bar in your hand. Sometimes you own specific, allocated metal, sometimes a share of a pooled holding, and sometimes mainly a contractual claim on the provider. That difference matters because custody, fees, counterparty risk, and delivery rights can all change. Before opening an account, read the product terms closely and check how withdrawals, delivery, and selling back actually work. Use gold and silver ETCs or ETFs Exchange-traded products can suit readers who want market access without arranging storage. In simple terms, a metal-backed ETC is designed to track the price of a metal, while a broader fund structure may hold related assets or use a different legal wrapper. This is different from direct ownership. You normally pay platform and dealing costs, and you still need to understand issuer, custody, or product-structure risk. The main attraction is convenience and liquidity, not tangibility.

What costs, storage, and selling rules matter most The sticker price of gold rarely reflects your total cost. Buying physical bullion involves a dealer premium above the spot price, potential vaulting and insurance fees, and a separate bid-ask spread when you sell it back. By contrast, broker-traded ETCs carry minimal dealing spreads and zero storage friction, though they charge small annual management fees. For expats, long-term flexibility is often the deciding factor. While storing physical bars at home avoids recurring vault fees, carrying physical metal across international borders during a future relocation can create insurance headaches, customs declarations, and transport risks. Holding vaulted gold or broker certificates keeps your assets liquid and easily accessible regardless of where you move next. How to verify a provider before you buy Check whether the provider appears in the AFM investment firms register where relevant.

Read the Key Information Document, custody terms, or product terms before funding an account.

Confirm where the metal is stored, who the custodian is, and whether storage is insured.

Check the buy spread, annual fees, delivery options, and exact sell-back process.

Look for the provider’s fraud warnings, complaint routes, and any AFM red flags that fit the offer. Expatica tip: If a provider says your gold is physical, check whether you receive proof of ownership of specific metal or only a platform balance linked to the gold price.

What risks first-time investors often miss Prices can fall, sometimes for long periods.

Gold and silver do not pay income just because you hold them.

Physical products can be expensive to enter and exit because of spreads.

Silver often moves more sharply than gold.

Home storage adds theft and insurance risk.

Indirect products add custody, counterparty, or issuer risk. Who is most exposed? Usually readers who buy quickly, compare only the metal price, or put too much of one portfolio into one idea. The practical fix is simple: choose the structure first, then compare the full cost and exit route.

How Dutch tax works for gold and silver For Dutch residents, precious metals and many price-linked products usually fall into Box 3, the tax box for savings and investments. As of 30 August 2026, Belastingdienst says provisional 2026 Box 3 calculations still use transitional rules with separate notional returns for bank balances, investments and other assets, and debts, plus a 36% Box 3 tax rate and a tax-free allowance of €59,357 per person. Check the current Belastingdienst page on publication day because the system is still evolving. Qualifying investment gold, beleggingsgoud, has a special VAT position under Dutch and EU rules. In simple terms, this usually covers bars or wafers with at least 995/1000 purity and certain gold coins that meet EU criteria, including at least 900/1000 purity. It’s best not to assume that all gold products are VAT-free, or that silver gets the same treatment as qualifying investment gold. Silver can be bought through similar routes, but its VAT position is often different, which can change the total cost materially. Tax treatment also depends on residency, asset level, product structure, and personal circumstances. What if you later leave the Netherlands? If you later move abroad, your tax residency and reporting obligations can change. Keep records of purchase price, storage, fees, and sale proceeds, and get help early if the amounts are large or your situation is cross-border. Readers with complex cases may want financial advisers in the Netherlands before they move.

How to buy gold in the Netherlands step by step Set your goal and budget. Decide whether you want diversification, portability, or direct ownership. Choose your route. Physical gold, a precious-metal account, and an exchange-traded product solve different problems. Compare the structure with the wider basics of investing in the Netherlands. Check provider terms carefully, especially ownership model, fees, storage, insurance, and sell-back rules. Review Dutch tax basics, especially Box 3 and whether the product may qualify as beleggingsgoud. Fund the purchase in euros, complete KYC checks, and keep your documents. Review your exit route before you buy, not after. Fast buying is not the same as choosing the right structure carefully. Money Management How to invest in the Netherlands Read more