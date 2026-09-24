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Language Learning

Best apps to learn Dutch for expats

Learning Dutch can feel confusing when every expat forum recommends a different app, especially when your priorities might range from grammar and structure to speaking, pronunciation, or free daily practice.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Woman with headphones on her head working on her laptop.

Apps can help you build vocabulary, routine, and confidence, but they are not interchangeable, so choosing one that matches your real-life goals in the Netherlands matters. No app alone guarantees success in inburgering or Staatsexamen NT2, and platform certificates are not the same as official Dutch qualifications.

This guide compares the best apps to learn Dutch for structured learning, free practice, speaking, pronunciation, vocabulary, and live correction.

Key takeaways

  • If you want a structured course, Babbel is the clearest first app, but live speaking is limited.
  • On a tight budget, Duolingo is the easiest free starting point, though many expats outgrow it quickly.
  • Busuu works well if you want lessons plus some correction, but the most useful speaking tools are paid.
  • For pronunciation and speaking rhythm, Pimsleur is the strongest pick here, especially for audio-first learners.
  • Memrise is better for real-life phrases and listening than for deep grammar or full-course structure.
  • Once you need real conversation and correction, italki is the smartest upgrade, although costs vary by tutor.

Wise for managing language-learning costs

If you are paying for Dutch courses, tutors, or app subscriptions while settling in the Netherlands, a Wise account can be one option for managing those everyday costs. It is separate from any official language course, qualification, or exam provider.

You will probably outgrow one-app learning at some point. Before paying for a second subscription, it helps to understand how the Dutch language works, especially around word order and de and het. Clozemaster makes most sense later, when you want more vocabulary in sentence context.

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Babbel

Choose Babbel if you want your Dutch study to feel like a course, not a game. Its Dutch from English lessons focus on everyday dialogues, grammar in context, and native-speaker audio, so it fits expats who want better workplace chats, smoother errands, or less awkward neighbor small talk.

Free access is useful for sampling, but it is not a long free path. Most learners get the most from Babbel when it becomes their main study app, then add speaking practice elsewhere once they can form basic sentences.

  • Choose Babbel if: you want clear explanations and a steady course shape.
  • Free access: useful for sampling, while full Dutch content is subscription-based and pricing varies by plan and platform.
  • Look elsewhere if: you want lots of free material or built-in live conversation.

Duolingo

If you want to test Dutch without pulling out your wallet, Duolingo is usually the first stop. It is good at building a habit, reviewing basic vocabulary, and getting beginners to open the app every day without much friction.

That said, Duolingo often stops being enough once you need better grammar explanations or more natural speech. If you are weighing Babbel vs Duolingo for Dutch, Duolingo usually wins on ease and price, while Babbel feels stronger for structure and practical sentence building.

  • Best starting point for: total beginners who need a cheap, easy routine.
  • What free users really get: the core course, ads, and pace-friendly practice, while Super removes ads and hearts limits.
  • Biggest reason to move on: speaking and grammar depth lag behind daily-life needs.
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Busuu

Busuu makes sense for learners who want a bit more feedback than most self-study apps give. Its Dutch course runs from A1 to B2 and combines short lessons with review tools, community correction, and paid speaking features, with availability depending on language, level, device, and plan.

This is also the section where an exam caveat matters. Busuu certificates are platform certificates, not official Dutch qualifications, and they do not guarantee a pass in inburgering or Staatsexamen NT2. For many learners, Busuu works best as a middle ground between solo study and regular tutoring.

  • Strongest fit: learners who want structure plus correction.
  • Free plan versus paid plans: basic access is free, while stronger review, certificates, and speaking tools sit in paid plans.
  • Keep in mind: community feedback can help, but it is not the same as a live tutor.

Pimsleur

Need to practice Dutch while commuting, walking, or doing chores? Pimsleur is the strongest Dutch speaking practice app in this list for listening, pronunciation, and speaking rhythm, thanks to its 30-minute audio lessons and 7 day free trial.

That format suits life in the Netherlands surprisingly well. It helps with small spoken moments, ordering lunch, greeting neighbors, or answering a quick shop question before the other person switches to English. The trade-off is that you will still need another tool for reading, writing, and visual grammar help.

  • Choose it for: speaking rhythm, listening, and pronunciation.
  • What you can test first: a 7 day free trial before a subscription or lifetime purchase.
  • Main gap: you will probably need another tool for reading, writing, and grammar.

Memrise

Memrise is less about marching through grammar and more about hearing Dutch as people actually say it. Its main strength is short native-speaker video clips and phrase practice that feel closer to café, transport, and everyday street Dutch than pure translation drills.

For most adults, Memrise is more useful as a support tool than a full course. It can sharpen your ear and help useful phrases stick, but another app or tutor will still need to cover deeper grammar and structured progress.

  • Best used for: real-life phrases, listening, and early comprehension.
  • Free start, paid upgrade: you can begin for free, while Pro unlocks more features and removes ads.
  • Where it falls short: grammar depth and course structure are lighter than with Babbel or Busuu.
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Clozemaster

Clozemaster is the app you add after the beginner stage, not the one you start with. Instead of teaching isolated words, it gives you vocabulary inside full sentences, which is why it works well for pattern recognition and context-based learning.

This makes it a smart next step once you already have a core app and want the best app for Dutch vocabulary in sentence form. It is especially helpful if you recognize plenty of words already but still struggle to build your own sentences.

  • Best used after: you already know the basics and want more context-based vocabulary.
  • Free versus paid: the free version gives real practice, while Pro adds deeper stats, custom settings, and extras.
  • Not ideal if: you need a gentle beginner path from zero.
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italki

This is where the comparison shifts from apps to people. italki is a tutoring platform, not a normal self-study app, so you book one-on-one lessons with Dutch teachers or community tutors instead of working through a fixed course on your own.

Many expats should move to italki sooner than they think. Dutch people often switch to English quickly, and a tutor gives you protected time to finish a sentence, get corrected, and ask why something sounds off. That kind of feedback can speed up pronunciation, conversation flow, and confidence far faster than most app drills.

  • Best when: you can read more Dutch than you can say.
  • How payment works: most tutors charge per lesson, and many offer a lower-cost trial.
  • Less suited to: absolute beginners who still need a cheap core course to follow on their own.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about the best apps to learn Dutch

What is the best app to learn Dutch for complete beginners?

Start with Duolingo if budget matters most. If you want clearer explanations, Babbel is usually the better first paid option, while Pimsleur deserves a look if speaking confidence matters from week one. The best choice depends on whether you care most about routine, grammar, or audio practice.

Are there any good free apps to learn Dutch?

Yes, but “free” covers a few different models. Duolingo and Clozemaster let you do meaningful practice without paying, while Busuu and Memrise are better seen as freemium and Pimsleur is trial-based. Free apps to learn Dutch are fine for habit and basic vocabulary, but depth and feedback usually cost extra.

What app is best for Dutch speaking and pronunciation practice?

For pure pronunciation and spoken rhythm, Pimsleur leads this list. Busuu and italki become more useful once you need correction, and Memrise helps by exposing you to native-speaker delivery. Speaking gets better faster when repetition is paired with feedback from real voices.

Is Duolingo good for learning Dutch?

It is good for getting started, especially if you want a simple daily routine. It is less useful once you need natural conversation, stronger grammar support, or a better app to practice Dutch conversation. Many expats do well with Duolingo first, then treat it as a supplement later.

Can an app help you pass the inburgering or Staatsexamen NT2 exams?

An app can support vocabulary, listening, and study routine, but it should not be presented as a guaranteed route to passing either exam. Requirements, routes, and exam formats can change, so check current information on Government.nl, Inburgeren.nl, and Staatsexamens Nt2 before you rely on any app plan. If a platform offers a certificate, treat it as a course milestone, not an official Dutch qualification.

When should you add a tutor or intensive Dutch course?

Add a tutor or course when you can do the exercises but still cannot speak, when you plateau after the basics, or when you need Dutch for work, study, or a formal requirement. At that point, intensive Dutch courses may give you faster structure than endlessly switching apps. Many local bibliotheek locations also host a taalcafé or Taalhuis session where you can test app phrases before using them at the gemeente or in a work conversation.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Dutch course structure, lessons, and learning features, Babbel — Learn Dutch
  2. Language-learning platform and free course access, Duolingo
  3. Dutch course levels, lesson format, and learning features, Busuu — Learn Dutch online
  4. Free, Premium, and Premium Plus feature comparison, Busuu Support — What is Premium?
  5. Certificate availability and supported Dutch course levels, Busuu Support — What are Certificates and how can I get them?
  6. Dutch audio course, lesson format, and trial information, Pimsleur — Learn Dutch
  7. Dutch vocabulary, native-speaker video, and speaking practice features, Memrise — Dutch course
  8. Subscription options and Memrise Pro features, Memrise — Subscription plans
  9. Context-based vocabulary learning and free practice model, Clozemaster
  10. Clozemaster Pro features and subscription model, Clozemaster Pro
  11. Online one-to-one language tutoring and teacher marketplace, italki
  12. Official information about civic integration in the Netherlands, Government.nl — Civic integration in the Netherlands
  13. Current information about taking the integration exam, Inburgeren — Taking the integration exam
  14. Registration information for the Dutch as a second language state exam, Staatsexamens Nt2 — Registration
  15. Free online Introduction to Dutch course, University of Groningen — Dutch MOOC
  16. Library finder for local language-learning and practice opportunities, Bibliotheek.nl — Library finder
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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