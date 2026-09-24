Best apps to learn Dutch for expats

Apps can help you build vocabulary, routine, and confidence, but they are not interchangeable, so choosing one that matches your real-life goals in the Netherlands matters. No app alone guarantees success in inburgering or Staatsexamen NT2, and platform certificates are not the same as official Dutch qualifications. This guide compares the best apps to learn Dutch for structured learning, free practice, speaking, pronunciation, vocabulary, and live correction.

Key takeaways If you want a structured course, Babbel is the clearest first app, but live speaking is limited.

On a tight budget, Duolingo is the easiest free starting point, though many expats outgrow it quickly.

Busuu works well if you want lessons plus some correction, but the most useful speaking tools are paid.

For pronunciation and speaking rhythm, Pimsleur is the strongest pick here, especially for audio-first learners.

Memrise is better for real-life phrases and listening than for deep grammar or full-course structure.

Once you need real conversation and correction, italki is the smartest upgrade, although costs vary by tutor. Wise for managing language-learning costs If you are paying for Dutch courses, tutors, or app subscriptions while settling in the Netherlands, a Wise account can be one option for managing those everyday costs. It is separate from any official language course, qualification, or exam provider. Learn more about Wise You will probably outgrow one-app learning at some point. Before paying for a second subscription, it helps to understand how the Dutch language works, especially around word order and de and het. Clozemaster makes most sense later, when you want more vocabulary in sentence context. Language Learning Guide to learning Dutch Read more

Babbel Choose Babbel if you want your Dutch study to feel like a course, not a game. Its Dutch from English lessons focus on everyday dialogues, grammar in context, and native-speaker audio, so it fits expats who want better workplace chats, smoother errands, or less awkward neighbor small talk. Free access is useful for sampling, but it is not a long free path. Most learners get the most from Babbel when it becomes their main study app, then add speaking practice elsewhere once they can form basic sentences. Choose Babbel if: you want clear explanations and a steady course shape.

you want clear explanations and a steady course shape. Free access: useful for sampling, while full Dutch content is subscription-based and pricing varies by plan and platform.

useful for sampling, while full Dutch content is subscription-based and pricing varies by plan and platform. Look elsewhere if: you want lots of free material or built-in live conversation.

Duolingo If you want to test Dutch without pulling out your wallet, Duolingo is usually the first stop. It is good at building a habit, reviewing basic vocabulary, and getting beginners to open the app every day without much friction. That said, Duolingo often stops being enough once you need better grammar explanations or more natural speech. If you are weighing Babbel vs Duolingo for Dutch, Duolingo usually wins on ease and price, while Babbel feels stronger for structure and practical sentence building. Best starting point for: total beginners who need a cheap, easy routine.

total beginners who need a cheap, easy routine. What free users really get: the core course, ads, and pace-friendly practice, while Super removes ads and hearts limits.

the core course, ads, and pace-friendly practice, while Super removes ads and hearts limits. Biggest reason to move on: speaking and grammar depth lag behind daily-life needs. Language Learning How to learn Dutch: language courses, tips, and tools Read more

Busuu Busuu makes sense for learners who want a bit more feedback than most self-study apps give. Its Dutch course runs from A1 to B2 and combines short lessons with review tools, community correction, and paid speaking features, with availability depending on language, level, device, and plan. This is also the section where an exam caveat matters. Busuu certificates are platform certificates, not official Dutch qualifications, and they do not guarantee a pass in inburgering or Staatsexamen NT2. For many learners, Busuu works best as a middle ground between solo study and regular tutoring. Strongest fit: learners who want structure plus correction.

learners who want structure plus correction. Free plan versus paid plans: basic access is free, while stronger review, certificates, and speaking tools sit in paid plans.

basic access is free, while stronger review, certificates, and speaking tools sit in paid plans. Keep in mind: community feedback can help, but it is not the same as a live tutor.

Pimsleur Need to practice Dutch while commuting, walking, or doing chores? Pimsleur is the strongest Dutch speaking practice app in this list for listening, pronunciation, and speaking rhythm, thanks to its 30-minute audio lessons and 7 day free trial. That format suits life in the Netherlands surprisingly well. It helps with small spoken moments, ordering lunch, greeting neighbors, or answering a quick shop question before the other person switches to English. The trade-off is that you will still need another tool for reading, writing, and visual grammar help. Choose it for: speaking rhythm, listening, and pronunciation.

speaking rhythm, listening, and pronunciation. What you can test first: a 7 day free trial before a subscription or lifetime purchase.

a 7 day free trial before a subscription or lifetime purchase. Main gap: you will probably need another tool for reading, writing, and grammar.

Memrise Memrise is less about marching through grammar and more about hearing Dutch as people actually say it. Its main strength is short native-speaker video clips and phrase practice that feel closer to café, transport, and everyday street Dutch than pure translation drills. For most adults, Memrise is more useful as a support tool than a full course. It can sharpen your ear and help useful phrases stick, but another app or tutor will still need to cover deeper grammar and structured progress. Best used for: real-life phrases, listening, and early comprehension.

real-life phrases, listening, and early comprehension. Free start, paid upgrade: you can begin for free, while Pro unlocks more features and removes ads.

you can begin for free, while Pro unlocks more features and removes ads. Where it falls short: grammar depth and course structure are lighter than with Babbel or Busuu. Language Learning Introduction to Dutch: the Netherlands’ official language Read more