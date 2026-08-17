Moving to Luxembourg from Australia: expat guide

Key takeaways Legal route : Australians usually need the correct long-stay route to relocate – A visit is not the same as a move

: Australians usually need the correct long-stay route to relocate – A visit is not the same as a move Biggest challenge : Housing is expensive and competitive – Start early and keep a backup budget

: Housing is expensive and competitive – Start early and keep a backup budget Main advantage : Luxembourg offers high salaries and a central European location – It can suit professionals and families

: Luxembourg offers high salaries and a central European location – It can suit professionals and families First admin step : Declaration of arrival is required after you move – Do not leave paperwork until later

: Declaration of arrival is required after you move – Do not leave paperwork until later Money setup: Move AUD to EUR before rent, deposits, and early expenses are due – Compare international transfer options early

Is it worth moving to Luxembourg from Australia? For many Australians, Luxembourg is worth considering if they want a high-income, international environment with easy access to the rest of Europe. The country is safe, compact, and multilingual, and it can be a good fit for professionals in finance, EU institutions, consulting, tech, and related sectors. The trade-offs are real, though. Housing is costly, admin can feel slow, and the move is far from Australia both geographically and culturally. For a single professional, the move may make sense if a job offer or solid career path is in place. For couples and families, the decision often comes down to whether the budget, housing, and language expectations feel manageable. Many newcomers focus on Luxembourg City first, but towns with good rail links can reduce rent while keeping commutes practical.

Can Australians move to Luxembourg? Yes, but Australians are treated as third-country nationals for Luxembourg immigration purposes, which means the right to visit is not the same as the right to live there long term. If you’re relocating, you usually need to follow a long-stay route such as work, study, family reunification, or another approved basis for residence. The usual sequence is straightforward, but it must be followed in the right order: 1 Apply for the correct temporary authorisation to stay. 2 Apply for a visa if your route requires one. 3 Enter Luxembourg and declare your arrival at the commune. 4 Complete any required medical check. 5 Apply for your residence permit. Short stays vs long stays Australian passport holders can enter Luxembourg for up to 90 days without a visa, but a tourist visit does not give you the right to settle, rent a home, or work locally. Crucially, Luxembourgish immigration rules do not allow you to enter under the 90-day visa-free rule and apply for a long-stay permit after landing. Long-term living demands pre-approved paperwork from home. Australian citizens under 31 can apply for a Working Holiday visa to live and work in Luxembourg for up to a year. If you fall outside that age bracket or plan to move for full-time work, study, or family, your approval will need to be finalised before you travel. Always verify current document requirements on Guichet.lu or with the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs. The main documents Australians usually need The exact list depends on your route, but you should expect to prepare several key documents early. A valid passport

Proof of accommodation

Proof of funds or employment

Health insurance, where relevant

Criminal record documentation, where required

Official translations, if needed Because you’re moving from Australia, it helps to gather official copies before departure. Waiting until after arrival can slow down the process.

How to move to Luxembourg from Australia A move across the world goes smoother when you think in stages rather than one giant relocation: Confirm your immigration route. Check whether you need a visa before departure. Secure a job or study place if your route depends on it. Start your housing search early. Gather and translate documents. Plan your arrival admin in Luxembourg. Set up your money transfers and day-to-day finances. Relocation Moving to Luxembourg: the ultimate checklist Read more What to do before leaving Australia Complete your most time-sensitive administrative tasks while you are still on home soil, as handling them from 15,000 kilometres away is significantly harder. Securing your pre-departure visa approval, organizing official document translations, and setting up an international transfer method should sit at the very top of your priority list. Align your job search with your housing strategy as early as possible. Landlords in Luxembourg’s competitive rental market heavily favour applicants with confirmed local employment contracts or large savings. Preparing certified bank statements, securing health cover, and establishing a multi-currency account to make transfers before you fly ensures your setup capital arrives in Europe exactly when you need it. Check visa and residence requirements

Collect proof of funds and employment documents

Research jobs and housing

Review health insurance needs

Arrange international money transfers

Keep digital and printed copies of key paperwork Expatica tip Keep a travel folder with passport copies, employment papers, proof of funds, and rental documents, because you may need the same papers more than once. What to do in your first week and first month Once you arrive, the first few days are all about admin rather than settling in. Prioritise the tasks that affect your legal status and your ability to live normally. Declare your arrival at the commune. Complete any required medical check. Finalise your residence permit steps. Sort temporary accommodation and housing follow-up. Set up banking and mobile services. Register for services you need for work and healthcare.

What does it cost to move and live in Luxembourg? Luxembourg is not a low-cost destination, and housing is usually the biggest expense. On top of flights and moving costs, you may need a deposit, temporary accommodation, and enough cash to cover the period before your first salary arrives. Planning your budget in both Australian Dollars and Euros ensures a clear comparison between your current savings and your upcoming expenses in Luxembourg. Cost area What to budget for Why it matters Flights and transport One-way travel and any shipping Upfront move cost Housing deposit Often a large initial payment This can tie up cash quickly Temporary accommodation Hotel or short-term rental Helps bridge the gap before signing a lease Documents Translations and official copies Often overlooked First-month living costs Food, transport, utilities, basics Helps you avoid cash-flow stress Budget for the upfront move The first month is often the most expensive. You may need to pay for flights, a temporary place to stay, translation costs, and the deposit for a rental property. If you are sending money from Australia, plan for timing as well as cost. Rental deposits and first-month expenses can arrive before your salary does, so it’s sensible to keep a buffer in EUR. Banking How to open a bank account in Luxembourg in 2026 Read more Monthly cost of living in Luxembourg Monthly spending depends a lot on where you live, but housing remains the main pressure point. Food, transport, and utilities also add up, though free public transport helps reduce everyday travel costs. In general, living in Luxembourg City is more expensive than living farther out with a rail commute. That trade-off can matter a lot if you’re trying to keep your budget under control.

Where should you live and work in Luxembourg? Where you live should depend on your job, budget, and commute. Many expats choose areas that offer easier access to Luxembourg City while avoiding the highest rents. The job market is strongest for internationally mobile professionals, especially in finance, EU-related roles, consulting, logistics, and some tech positions. English can be enough for some jobs, but French, German, and Luxembourgish all help with wider opportunities and day-to-day life. Renting as a new arrival Homes in Luxembourg rent fast, so having your documents ready lets you apply the moment you find a place you love. Landlords typically expect proof of income, employment details, and a security deposit, which by law is capped at two months’ base rent. Protect your money by avoiding wire transfers before inspecting a property in person or verifying the listing through a reputable local agency. Fake listings and upfront payment scams target newcomers frequently, so seeing the apartment first, or having a trusted representative do a walkthrough, is essential before signing anything. Prepare income and identity documents

Ask about deposit requirements early

Understand your lease terms

Check commute times before signing

Avoid sending money before verification Jobs, languages, and what helps Australians most For many Australians, the best opportunities are in sectors that already use English heavily. But the more language flexibility you have, the more options you may open up. English helps in some international workplaces

French is valuable for wider job access

German and Luxembourgish can improve integration

Local networking matters more than many newcomers expect

A job offer before moving can reduce risk Expatica tip In some finance and international corporate roles, English may be enough at first, but wider job options open up much faster once you can work in French.