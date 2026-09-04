Leaving Luxembourg: checklist for expats

Key takeaways It’s important to declare departure to your commune by the day before you leave, to keep your official residence records straight.

To avoid unnecessary rental payments you’ll need to give housing notice and plan checkout, usually weeks in advance

Closing down all your bank accounts in Luxembourg can cause unexpected refund issues – it’s usually best to keep one bank account active until refunds and final bills clear.

Check tax return and refund details at the earliest opportunity to make sure your tax records, filing and payments are all up to date.

Start with your departure registration and admin timeline Your first official step is usually your declaration of departure. In practice, this is what tells Luxembourg you are no longer living in your commune, and it is the admin task most likely to cause follow-up problems if you leave it too late. Deregister from your commune and check status-specific rules At the time of writing, Guichet.lu says you must file your declaration of departure with your last commune before you leave, and no later than the day before departure. In some communes, you can start the process through MyGuichet.lu, but procedures still vary locally. 1 Check your commune’s population office process a few weeks ahead. 2 File your declaration of departure before leaving, in person or online where available. 3 If you are a third-country national leaving for more than six months, check whether you must return your residence permit to the Immigration Directorate. How to verify: confirm the steps with your commune and the Guichet.lu departure page. If your status is tied to a residence document, Expatica’s guides to Luxembourg visas and permanent residence in Luxembourg can help you check what kind of permit you hold before you go. Build your departure checklist by nationality and family situation We’ve summarised the key steps most people will need to think about when leaving Luxembourg in this guide. However, it’s important to know that different checks and requirements can apply to some cases. Your leaving Luxembourg checklist and timeline may vary based on factors including: If you’re a EU, EEA, or Swiss citizen, you’ll usually need to focus on commune deregistration and general admin follow-up.

Third-country nationals, and British citizens whose status is tied to Withdrawal Agreement wording or a residence document may also need to review permit return or long-absence rules.

Parents of school-age children are likely to require request transfer papers and confirm end dates early.

Homeowners could need to plan and check sale timing and any tax implications if the property you’re leaving is not your main home.

Cross-border workers or couples with mixed tax status will also need to verify how departure affects payroll and tax follow-up.

End your housing, utilities, and local contracts Housing is often where money gets stuck after a move. The risk is not just forgetting to cancel something, but cancelling in the wrong order and then losing access to bills, deposit discussions, or final meter readings. Photo: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels Handle your rental notice, checkout, and deposit return If you rent, check your lease first and give notice in the format it requires, often by registered letter. Do not assume your landlord will accept a casual email unless the contract clearly allows it. Before checkout, compare the original inventory with the current condition of the property. This helps separate normal wear and tear from damage, which matters if there is a dispute over your Luxembourg rental deposit return. Keep copies of: the lease and notice letter

check-in and check-out inventories

meter readings and handover photos

deposit account or repayment details If you own property, the timing and tax treatment of a sale can be more complex, especially if the home is not your principal residence, so check ACD (Administration des Contributions Directes) guidance for your case. Renting Renting a property in Luxembourg Read more Cancel utilities, internet, mobile, and insurance in the right order Keep essential services live until the handover is done and the last bills can reach you. If you cancel too early, you can end up with estimated bills, missed payments, or no way to confirm final readings. Use this closing checklist: electricity, gas, and water – book final readings

home internet – confirm router return and end date

mobile contract – check minimum term and notice

TV or bundled services – close them with the main account

private home or contents insurance – cancel after move-out is complete

Sort your banking, tax, and money transfers Once the admin basics are covered, most people start worrying about money. The key question is not only how to move funds abroad, but when to keep accounts open, what still needs checking with the tax office, and which payment method fits your move. Keep your Luxembourg bank account open until final refunds arrive Many expats keep a Luxembourg account open for a short overlap period with banks such as BCEE Spuerkeess, BGL BNP Paribas, or BIL. That can make life easier if you are still waiting for a rent deposit, final salary, tax refund, or insurance reimbursement. Before you close anything, check: which direct debits are still active

whether any standing orders still need one final payment

whether all expected credits have actually landed Generally it’s a smart plan if you wait to close the account until every final credit and debit has cleared. Check your final tax, payroll, and refund details Be careful with final tax assumptions. Whether you need a final tax return in Luxembourg depends on your residency position, income sources, and personal situation. 1 Review your final payslips and end-of-employment paperwork. 2 Check whether you need to file form 100 or any later follow-up with ACD. 3 Keep your postal address, email, and refund IBAN details current. Guichet’s ACD guidance says returns filed by assessment use form 100, with a general deadline of 31 December in the year after the tax year. If money is still due to you after departure, some people keep a Luxembourg account for the overlap and use Wise later for the transfer abroad. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with low fees, making it a popular route for sending cross currency transfers. Taxes Taxes in Luxembourg Read more Move money abroad with less friction If you are only sending euros from one SEPA account to another, a standard bank transfer may be enough. If you are leaving the eurozone, planning a larger transfer, or want to hold euros while your move settles, a specialist service can be more practical. Option Best for Less ideal if Practical note Keep local account only Final local bills and refunds You need currency conversion Good for short overlap, not always for long-term use Use an international transfer service One-off cross-border transfers You want to hold money in more than one currency Useful when conversion cost matters Use a multi-currency account Holding euros, converting later, managing a move across countries You only need one simple SEPA payment Useful if your next country, currency, or timing is still uncertain If you are unsure, match the tool to the job. Wise can help if you want to hold euros for a while, convert later, or manage money across countries with one multi-currency account. Discover Wise

Collect records for health, school, work, and vehicles This is the part many people leave until the last week, then regret. It is usually much easier to request records while you are still registered, reachable, and able to prove your address and identity in Luxembourg. Get the records you may need later Ask for the documents you are most likely to need in the next country, even if nobody has asked for them yet. Chasing them from abroad is often slower. Keep or request: medical and dental records

school reports and transfer papers

proof of employment and final payslips

recent proof of address

CCSS (Centre commun de la sécurité sociale) affiliation records and insurance papers

vehicle papers, if you still own or plan to export a car Double-check pensions, social security, and edge cases Check this if you worked across borders: contribution and benefit records may need extra follow-up.

contribution and benefit records may need extra follow-up. Check this if you are self-employed: make sure final CCSS and tax entries match your stop date.

make sure final CCSS and tax entries match your stop date. Check this if you receive family benefits or pension rights: ask how your move affects ongoing payments or future claims.

ask how your move affects ongoing payments or future claims. Check this if you hold a residence card or special status document: return or update duties can differ by status.