Virtual credit cards in Luxembourg for expats

Virtual cards in Luxembourg compared Provider Card type Typical cost structure Best for Main limitation Wise Virtual debit card linked to a multi-currency account One-off card-order fee; conversion and some withdrawal fees may apply Expats who spend, receive or hold money in different currencies No credit line; the digital card follows the Wise account and card setup N26 Virtual Mastercard debit card linked to an app-based bank account Free standard account available; physical card and paid-plan charges may apply Straightforward euro spending and digital banking No credit line or Luxembourg-specific branch service Revolut Virtual debit card linked to an app-based account Free and paid plans; exchange allowances and extra charges vary by plan Travellers and online shoppers who value detailed card controls FX limits and plan rules need careful checking Spuerkeess Local debit or true credit card with instant access to digital details Card or banking-package charges depend on the selected product Local banking and immediate online or mobile-wallet use Not a separate virtual-only card; credit is subject to approval Other Luxembourg bank or card issuer Credit, debit or prepaid card with digital features Account, annual, monthly or transaction fees may apply Local EUR banking, credit and provider-specific benefits A card in a mobile wallet is not always a separate virtual card number *Information correct on 28th August 2026 None is universally best. Wise and Revolut suit international spending; N26 provides straightforward digital banking; Spuerkeess combines local banking with immediately available card details and genuine credit-card options.

Wise: best for multi-currency spending The Wise card is a debit card linked to a multi-currency account. It can be useful if you live in Luxembourg but still receive, hold or spend money in pounds, Swiss francs or other currencies alongside euros. You can manage balances and conversions in the app and add the digital card to a supported mobile wallet. Wise does not provide a credit line. You spend from your account balance, and a conversion fee applies if you pay in a currency you do not hold. Wise’s Luxembourg card page currently lists a one-off card-order fee and says a digital card can be used immediately after the card setup. Check its live pricing for current charges and withdrawal rules. Wise is a good fit for: frequent travel outside the eurozone

receiving or spending money in several currencies

separating travel funds from a main Luxembourg bank account It is less suitable if you only need local euro banking or guaranteed acceptance for hotel and car-hire deposits. Discover the Wise card

N26: best for straightforward digital banking N26 offers residents of Luxembourg an app-based account with a virtual Mastercard debit card. The Standard account includes one virtual card and has no monthly maintenance fee, while physical-card charges and paid-plan features vary. Because the card is debit, payments come directly from the available account balance. N26 can cover everyday euro payments and SEPA transfers, but it is not a traditional Luxembourg branch bank and does not provide a credit line. N26 is a good fit for: everyday euro spending

low-cost app-based banking

using a mobile wallet while waiting for a physical card It may be less convenient if an LU IBAN, in-person service or a local credit relationship is important to you.

Revolut offers Luxembourg residents virtual debit cards that can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay. Its Luxembourg information also describes disposable card details that regenerate, which can be useful for eligible one-off online purchases. Virtual cards are free on the Standard plan, but the real account cost depends on exchange allowances, cash-withdrawal limits, premium features and how you fund or convert money. Do not assume every exchange is free simply because there is no monthly subscription. Revolut is a good fit for: online shopping and subscriptions

short trips and foreign-currency spending

users who want granular in-app controls It is less suitable for anyone who does not want to monitor plan limits and changing FX rules.

Spuerkeess: best for local banking and instant digital access Spuerkeess takes a different approach. Customers with S-Net or S-Net Mobile can order a debit or credit card and access the card number, expiry date and security code immediately. They can use the new card online and add it to Apple Pay before the plastic card arrives. This is instant digital issuance of an underlying debit or credit card, not necessarily a separate virtual-only card. That distinction matters: a Spuerkeess credit card can provide genuine credit and associated benefits, while its Visa Debit uses money from the linked account. Credit-card applications remain subject to approval, and fees depend on the card or banking package. Spuerkeess is a good fit for: a local Luxembourg account and card relationship

immediate online use after ordering a debit or credit card

customers who use S-Net, LuxTrust and mobile wallets It is less suitable if you want a standalone virtual card without opening a local banking relationship.

When a true credit card is the better choice A virtual debit card is usually enough for subscriptions, app purchases and everyday contactless payments. A true credit card may be better if you need to borrow or expect a merchant to place a large preauthorisation on the card. Hotels and car-hire companies set their own rules. Some accept debit or virtual cards, while others require a physical credit card in the lead driver’s or guest’s name. Check with the merchant before travelling rather than relying on the card network logo alone. New arrivals may find true credit harder to obtain because an issuer can review income, residence and creditworthiness. If credit is your priority, compare local banks and specialist issuers in Expatica’s guide: Money Management Best credit cards in Luxembourg Read more

How to choose and apply Start with the intended use rather than the provider name: For salary and regular bills, compare the IBAN supplied, SEPA support and local banking services.

For travel or cross-border finances, compare conversion fees, weekend pricing and withdrawal limits.

For online security, look for instant freezing, payment notifications, spending limits and replaceable card details.

For hotels or car hire, confirm whether a physical card and genuine credit line are required. You will normally need a valid identity document, a compatible phone and an address the provider can verify. A Luxembourg bank or genuine credit-card issuer may request additional residence, employment, income or tax information. Once approved, create or activate the digital card in the app, add it to a supported wallet, and test it with a small purchase before relying on it for travel.

Fees and safety checks Before applying, verify the monthly or annual account cost, card-order or replacement fee, foreign-exchange charges, ATM rules, funding restrictions and whether the virtual card is included in your chosen plan. Banking Best bank accounts for expats in Luxembourg Read more Many online payments require strong customer authentication under Luxembourg’s implementation of PSD2. The confirmation may appear through a banking app, 3-D Secure, biometrics or LuxTrust. Always check the merchant name, amount and currency before approving a request. Useful security features include instant card freezing, real-time notifications and adjustable limits. Be cautious of “instant credit card” offers that do not clearly identify the issuer, card type, fees or regulator. The CSSF provides a searchable database of supervised or registered entities and publishes warnings about suspicious providers. Keep a physical card and some cash as backup. A phone-based card is of little help if your battery dies or your device is lost. FAQ Frequently asked questions Can foreigners get a virtual card in Luxembourg? Often, yes. Digital debit cards are generally easier for newcomers to access than true credit cards, but approval depends on the provider’s supported countries, residence rules and identity checks. Do I need Luxembourg credit history for a virtual card? Not always. A debit or prepaid card may not require the same assessment as a genuine credit facility. A true credit card is more likely to involve income and creditworthiness checks. Are N26 and Wise virtual credit cards? No. The products covered here are virtual debit cards. They let you spend your own account balance and do not provide a credit line. Can I use a virtual card for hotels and car hire? Sometimes, but do not rely on it without checking. The merchant may require a physical card or a true credit card for the deposit or preauthorisation. Which virtual card should an expat shortlist first? Choose Wise or Revolut if international spending is the main priority. Consider N26 for straightforward digital banking. If an LU IBAN, local support or genuine credit matters, compare Spuerkeess and other Luxembourg banks.