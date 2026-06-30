Best bank accounts for expats in Luxembourg

Can I open a Luxembourgish bank account as a non-resident? Yes, it is possible to open a Luxembourgish bank account as a non-resident, but options are limited and acceptance depends heavily on the provider and your circumstances. In most cases, high-street banks require a Luxembourgish address and an in-person appointment, while non-residents are more likely to be accepted by direct banks or specialist providers such as Wise, which can be opened and used without Luxembourgish residency. |||| Can I open a Luxembourgish bank account online before moving? Yes, in some cases you can open a bank account online before moving to Luxembourg, usually through established institutions with dedicated expat services or specialist digital providers. While many local banks prefer customers to finalise their application in person once they have arrived, some large institutions allow you to prepare the process remotely by sharing your documents in advance. Digital-first providers and specialist platforms like Wise tend to operate fully online and are more flexible for applicants living abroad, which can be helpful for managing your finances before you officially arrive. Can I open a bank account in Luxembourg without an address? In most cases, you will need a local Luxembourgish address to open a standard bank account, as banks usually require proof of registration from your Commune. Without a local address, your options are generally limited to specialist providers, which may allow you to open an account using foreign documents and remote identity verification methods. These accounts can be useful as a temporary solution until you have registered your address in Luxembourg and can apply for a local bank account.

What is the best Luxembourgish account for expats? There is no single best Luxembourgish account for every expat, as eligibility and features depend on residency status, documentation and how you plan to use the account. Many Luxembourgish banks usually require local registration and a local address, which means many expats only open a bank account after arriving. Before that, or alongside a local bank, specialist providers and international accounts are often used to manage everyday finances and move money across borders. Once settled, most people will need a local Luxembourgish current account used for salary payments, rent, bills and everyday spending. Wise Account : Multi-currency account for holding, sending, exchanging and spending money internationally, commonly used by expats before and after moving to Luxembourg

: Multi-currency account for holding, sending, exchanging and spending money internationally, commonly used by expats before and after moving to Luxembourg Revolut Account : An app-based multi-currency account with 30+ currencies, debit cards and budgeting tools, suited to everyday spending and travel

: An app-based multi-currency account with 30+ currencies, debit cards and budgeting tools, suited to everyday spending and travel Spuerkeess (BCEE) Zebra Premium: An all-inclusive banking package from Luxembourg’s leading retail bank, offering dedicated support for expats and preferential rates on loans and rent guarantees.

An all-inclusive banking package from Luxembourg’s leading retail bank, offering dedicated support for expats and preferential rates on loans and rent guarantees. BIL Gold Account: A premium package tailored for newcomers, providing comprehensive insurance, travel benefits and lower application fees for credit facilities.

A premium package tailored for newcomers, providing comprehensive insurance, travel benefits and lower application fees for credit facilities. BGL BNP Paribas Exclusive Account: A full-service banking solution from one of Luxembourg’s largest banks, featuring various digital tools and branch access for those wanting a comprehensive local relationship. Wise account The Wise account is widely used by expats in Luxembourg who need to manage money in more than one country. Opening is fully online and possible before arrival, with no requirement for Luxembourgish residency, making it useful while getting set up locally. Wise is not a bank, but a multi-currency account that works well on its own or alongside a Luxembourgish bank account later. Accounts are free to open and come with no monthly maintenance fees. Money Management How to use Wise in Luxembourg as an expat Read more With Wise, you can hold and exchange 40+ currencies, including euros, and receive money using local or SWIFT account details for selected currencies. International transfers are available to 140+ countries, with transparent fees shown upfront and currency conversion at the mid-market exchange rate. The Wise debit card works in 150+ countries, including Luxembourg, for everyday spending and ATM withdrawals, with automatic currency conversion when needed. Money Management Wise review in Luxembourg: fees, card, limits and safety Read more Revolut account Revolut offers a digital account used by many expats in Luxembourg who want app-based money management and multi-currency features in one place. Account opening is online, but eligibility generally requires Luxembourgish residency, which makes Revolut more suitable once you have arrived and registered locally. Personal customers can choose between a free Standard plan or paid plans with extra features and monthly fees up to around 60 EUR, depending on your usage needs. Accounts let you hold and exchange 30+ currencies and include a linked debit card for spending in Luxembourg and abroad. Currency exchange uses Revolut’s own rate, with plan-based limits on fee-free exchanges and additional 0.5% fair usage fees that may apply once allowances are exceeded or when exchanging at weekends. Customers who are residents of Luxembourg can receive a European IBAN for salary payments, SEPA transfers and direct debits, while other currencies are received using SWIFT details. Banking Mobile banking in Luxembourg Read more Spuerkeess (BCEE) Zebra Premium Spuerkeess is Luxembourg’s leading retail bank, offering a Zebra Premium package for 9.50 EUR a month. You get the first six months free, which helps eliminate initial relocation costs. As an all-inclusive account, it is designed to cover everything from daily payments to long-term financial goals. You can even open your account prior to your arrival without a certificate of residence. However, non-EU residents will need to provide their récépissé, a temporary proof of residency obtained at your local commune, when finalising the paperwork in person at a branch. Editor Tarah Ren Insider tip If you are a non-EU resident, remember to bring your récépissé to your in-person bank appointment. You can obtain this temporary proof of residency from your local commune to finalize your account setup smoothly. The package includes unlimited free SEPA transfers and 24/7 account management via the S-Net Mobile app. You will receive up to four payment cards, including options like Visa Premier, alongside four free monthly cash withdrawals at EU third-party ATMs. You also benefit from preferential rates on rent payment guarantees, a major advantage when securing your first home, and a 25% reduction on future housing loan handling fees should you decide to purchase property later. BIL Gold Account Priced at 11.90 EUR per month, the BIL Gold account is a premium package tailored for expats who want a high-end banking experience combined with insurance and assistance services. It includes unlimited electronic Euro transfers, free instant SEPA payments, and extensive travel benefits, such as travel accident insurance, travellers assistance, and purchase protection for your online and in-store shopping. The account also supports your long-term financial planning with free bank guarantees for new applications, reduced personal loan fees, and a 0.50% fee cap on mortgage applications, making it a good choice if you plan on making significant investments. To become a client, you will simply need a valid identity document and proof of your Luxembourgish address, such as a recent utility bill, tax notice, or a certificate of residence issued via MyGuichet.lu. BGL BNP Paribas Exclusive Account The BGL BNP Paribas Exclusive Pack is a high-end banking solution designed for clients who expect premium advantages. Priced at 12 EUR per month (or 9 EUR with a loyalty discount), the account provides two Visa Debit cards and two credit cards of your choice, with the option to access a Mastercard Platinum at a 50% discount. A standout feature for expats is the rental guarantee of up to 5,000 EUR, which allows you to secure a property in the competitive Luxembourg market without needing to pay a large security deposit upfront. Editor Tarah Ren Insider tip Taking advantage of a rental guarantee from your bank can be a massive help for newcomers. It allows you to bypass hefty upfront security deposits, making it much easier to secure your new home in Luxembourg’s competitive housing market. Offering significant financial flexibility, the package also includes free international electronic transfers and no foreign exchange fees on credit card payments. You benefit from preferential terms on credit facilities, such as free application fees for personal loans and a fixed 250 EUR fee for mortgage applications. In addition, the included Mastercard Gold provides extensive travel insurance and assistance services, while cash withdrawals remain free at BNP Paribas Group ATMs worldwide. To open an account, you will need to provide your ID, proof of address, your tax (CNS) number, and a recent employment contract or payslip.

How to open a Luxembourgish bank account as a non-resident? Opening a bank account in Luxembourg as a non-resident is possible, but the process depends on the type of provider you choose. Many local banks usually require you to be resident first, with proof of address and local registration, and may ask you to apply in person. Specialist providers and international accounts often allow online opening from abroad with fewer local requirements, which can be useful while relocating. Many expats start with a non-resident or international account, then open a Luxembourgish current account once they have registered their address. Banking How to open a bank account in Luxembourg in 2026 Read more Typical steps Choose between a Luxembourgish bank or a specialist international provider

Check eligibility for non-residents and whether online opening is available

Gather required identity, visa and address documents

Apply online or visit a branch if required

Complete identity checks and wait for account approval Required information and documents Requirements vary by bank and account type, but the following are commonly requested: Passport : Valid photo ID used to confirm your identity.

: Valid photo ID used to confirm your identity. Visa or residence permit : Proof that you are legally allowed to live or work in Luxembourg.

: Proof that you are legally allowed to live or work in Luxembourg. Proof of address or registration * Certificate of residence: Issued by your local Commune, this confirms your address in Luxembourg.

* Issued by your local Commune, this confirms your address in Luxembourg. Alternative proof: In the absence of a certificate, banks may accept a recent electricity, gas, water, or landline bill, or a home insurance certificate.

In the absence of a certificate, banks may accept a recent electricity, gas, water, or landline bill, or a home insurance certificate. Tax information: You will need your tax number and proof of tax residence. If you are a resident, this is found on your CNS card – otherwise, it may be your national identity card or tax return details.

You will need your tax number and proof of tax residence. If you are a resident, this is found on your CNS card – otherwise, it may be your national identity card or tax return details. LuxTrust certificate: If you already have one, this is often required for digital banking setup. If you’re opening a business account, additional required documents include: * Company name and legal form Commercial register extract, if applicable

Proof of representation rights, sometimes with apostille or legalisation Because requirements differ between providers, it’s worth checking the exact list with the bank or account provider before applying, especially if you are opening an account from abroad.

Do you need a local bank account in Luxembourg? A local bank account is not always legally required, but in practice it often becomes necessary once you are living in the Grand Duchy. Many everyday payments are built around a Luxembourgish current account, and relying only on a foreign or international account can create delays or extra administration. Salary payments, rent, utilities, health insurance contributions and tax payments are all commonly handled through SEPA transfers and direct debits. Government systems, such as those used for tax declarations or state contributions, also typically require a Luxembourgish or EU IBAN. International accounts can work at first when you’re still getting set up, but opening a local account usually becomes unavoidable once you are settled.