Short-term rentals in Japan for expats

Housing Basics
Short-term rentals in Japan include minpaku accommodation, monthly apartments, serviced apartments, and share houses, each suited to different budgets and lengths of stay. Choosing the wrong option can mean extra fees, insufficient privacy or facilities, difficulties using the address for official registration, or unexpected foreign-exchange costs.
Short-term housing can avoid the substantial upfront costs of a standard lease, which are generally equivalent to four to six months’ rent. This guide compares the main options, practical checks, and ways to pay in yen while reducing exchange-rate surprises.
Wise can be useful if you need to move money across borders or manage JPY alongside other currencies for planned exchange transactions (subject to transaction limits) without relying fully on a local bank account. It does not replace Japanese filing or tax payment steps, and you should check current product availability, supported currencies, and document requirements for your region before you act.
Short-term properties in Japan can look similar on listing sites, but their contracts, facilities, and legal frameworks may differ. An Airbnb-style stay, a furnished monthly apartment, and a room in a share house may all offer flexible accommodation, yet they suit different lengths of stay and levels of privacy.
In Japan, minpaku generally refers to accommodation provided in a private home or apartment. Legal properties may operate under the Private Lodging Business Act, the Inns and Hotels Act, or the National Strategic Special Zones Act, with additional restrictions possible at the local level.
A monthly mansion is a furnished apartment offered on a short- or medium-term contract rather than a distinct legal housing category. Listings also use terms such as 1R, 1K, 1DK, and 1LDK to describe the number and arrangement of rooms.
|Type
|Suitable for
|Typical stay
|Usually includes
|Points to check
|Minpaku
|Initial stays, holidays, and families or groups
|A few nights to a few weeks
|Furniture, linens, basic kitchen
|Registration details, local restrictions, fees, and house rules
|Monthly mansion
|People arranging longer-term housing
|1 to 6 months
|Furniture, Wi-Fi, kitchen, utilities
|Minimum stay, cleaning charges, utility allowances, and cancellation terms
|Serviced apartment
|Business travellers, couples, families wanting less admin
|1 week to several months
|Furniture, housekeeping, reception or support
|Higher prices and the frequency of housekeeping
|Share house
|Solo newcomers and budget-conscious renters
|1 month plus
|Furnished room, shared kitchen, shared laundry
|Privacy, house rules, shared facilities, and minimum stay
If you arrive alone and want relatively little paperwork, a share house or monthly apartment may be easier to arrange than a standard residential lease. Monthly and serviced apartments generally offer greater privacy, although you should check whether the kitchen, bathroom, and laundry facilities are private or shared.
For families or remote workers, a monthly or serviced apartment may provide a more practical living environment. A minpaku can work well as an initial base, but availability, local restrictions, facilities, and the permitted length of stay make it less suitable as a universal long-term solution.
The right choice depends less on the property’s label than on your plans after arrival. If your work, studies, or long-term accommodation are still unsettled, temporary housing can give you time to make arrangements without committing to an unsuitable contract.
Before you book, ask yourself:
For a short initial stay, a minpaku or serviced apartment may be convenient. Check the property’s registration details, local restrictions, total fees, and extension terms, because an option that is affordable for two weeks may become expensive over a full month.
For many newcomers, furnished monthly apartments and some share houses provide greater stability than nightly accommodation, generally with less paperwork and lower initial costs than a standard residential lease.
A share house may suit a solo arrival on a tighter budget, while a monthly or serviced apartment can provide greater privacy. Check whether the kitchen, bathroom and laundry facilities are private or shared rather than relying on the property category alone.
Once you plan to remain for several months and have the necessary documents, compare the total cost of temporary accommodation with renting in Japan. Include possible upfront costs such as shikikin (deposit), reikin (key money), agency charges and guarantor-company fees, as well as the lease term and any renewal or early-termination conditions.
The advertised monthly or nightly rate is only the starting point. Compare the full cost of the stay – including compulsory fees and payment charges – with wider cost of living in Japan, rather than just looking at rent alone.
For example, an Apartment Japan listing reviewed on 17 September 2026 displayed a monthly rate alongside a separate cleaning fee, no deposit, and utilities included only up to specified limits. Paying with an overseas card could increase the total further through foreign-transaction fees or currency-conversion charges.
A furnished monthly apartment commonly includes essential furniture, a bed and basic appliances. Some properties also include Wi-Fi, kitchenware and utilities, but the exact package varies, so check the inventory and contract rather than relying on the headline description.
Where utilities are included, the price may cover them only up to a stated allowance. Higher consumption or additional occupants can therefore increase the final cost.
Possible additional costs include cleaning and administration fees, utility overage charges, service charges, cancellation fees and accommodation tax in locations where it applies. Some providers may also retain prepaid rent or charge a fee if you leave before the end of the agreed term.
Use this fee checklist before you pay:
If the total is unclear, ask the provider for an itemised price before booking. Check the contract, cancellation rules, utility limits and payment conditions directly rather than relying only on the listing headline.
A polished listing does not guarantee that the property is legal or that the booking terms are fair. If you are still adjusting to living as an expat in Japan, check the operator, property status and contract rather than relying on professional photographs or English-language descriptions.
Start with reputable companies and established online housing portals, but still examine the individual listing and booking terms. Confirm who operates the property, what kind of accommodation is being offered, the complete price and what happens if your arrival or departure date changes.
Short-stay accommodation in Japan may operate under the Inns and Hotels Act, the National Strategic Special Zones Act or the Private Lodging Business Act. Properties registered under the Private Lodging Business Act may operate for no more than 180 nights per year, and local ordinances can impose additional restrictions.
Check the individual property rather than relying on the platform’s reputation. Look for the operator’s identity and the relevant licence, authorization or notification number, and confirm that the booking terms match the type of stay being offered.
Be aware that a legal short-stay property is not automatically suitable for registering as your residential address; ask the provider and relevant municipal office before relying on it for administrative procedures.
Booking remotely makes it harder to inspect the property or resolve problems after payment. Consider it a warning sign if:
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A low monthly rate may no longer be the cheapest option after cleaning charges, administration fees and utility overages are added. Compare the complete payable amount, not only the headline rent.
Short-term housing can be great if you don’t want to tie yourself into a long-term contract, but you’ll need to follow the necessary procedures. Before relying on a property for official procedures, check which documents the provider requires, what the contract allows and whether the accommodation can be treated as your place of residence.
Requirements vary by provider and type of accommodation. For a short lodging stay, you may be asked for:
Providers of longer furnished rentals may also request a residence card or information about your immigration status, an emergency contact and evidence connected with employment, study or payment.
Review the rules covering minimum stays, additional guests, smoking, noise, rubbish disposal, cancellations and early departure. Short-term properties often have fewer guarantor and income-check requirements than standard residential leases, but this is not guaranteed.
Mid- to long-term residents must generally notify their municipality within 14 days of establishing a place of residence in Japan. However, not every short-term property can be used for this purpose.
Hotels and many minpaku properties are intended as temporary lodging rather than a residential address. Some monthly apartments and share houses may permit residence registration, but you should not assume that the property type alone determines eligibility.
If you need to register your residence, ask the provider whether registration is permitted and what documents it can supply. Confirm the position with the municipal office responsible for the address before booking, particularly if you will also need proof of address for a residence card update, banking or other official procedures.
The rental price and the cost of making the payment are separate considerations. Accommodation priced in yen can cost more if your card issuer adds a foreign-transaction fee, applies an exchange-rate markup or the checkout converts the charge into your home currency.
Payment tip: If a checkout page offers a currency choice, paying in Japanese yen will usually avoid the merchant’s dynamic currency conversion. Your card issuer may still charge for converting the payment, so check its terms first.
Some providers accept cards, while others require an advance bank transfer in yen. Before paying, compare the final yen amount, the exchange rate, card or transfer fees and any charge imposed by an intermediary or recipient bank.
For card payments, check whether your card issuer charges a foreign-transaction fee. For bank transfers, ask the accommodation provider whether it requires payment from a Japanese bank account and whether you must include a particular name, booking number or other reference.
If you expect to pay deposits, first month rent, or cleaning fees in JPY, set up your payment method early. In Japan, Wise services are provided by Wise Payments Japan K.K., a registered Type 1 and Type 2 Funds Transfer Service Provider.
A Wise account allows eligible customers to hold and convert multiple currencies. According to its current Japanese pricing page, paying with the Wise card in a currency already held in the account does not incur a Wise card conversion fee. If conversion is required, Wise applies the mid-market exchange rate and shows its conversion fee before the transaction.
Wise may also be an option when a provider requests a transfer to a Japanese bank account. Before sending money, confirm that the provider accepts this payment route, check the displayed fee and delivery estimate, and make sure the booking reference or payer information will meet the provider’s requirements.
Open a Wise account or check Wise pricing before you send money or pay a rental invoice in JPY.
FAQ
Yes. The easiest route depends on stay length and provider rules, but a monthly apartment Japan for foreigners often comes with lighter paperwork than a standard lease.
Airbnb-style stays can be legal in Japan, but only if the property follows the relevant framework and local rules. If a listing is sold as minpaku Japan accommodation, check the registration details first.
A monthly mansion is a furnished monthly rental, not a luxury mansion. It often suits expats better than a hotel for stays of a month or more.
Often not, at least not in the same way as a standard rental. Some providers replace those costs with cleaning, admin, or booking fees instead.
Sometimes, but not automatically. Confirm the setup with both the provider and the local office before you rely on the address.
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