Key takeaways Buying tends to suit people who expect to stay put for several years and can pay the upfront costs.

Upfront cash often decides the choice, because a down payment and purchase costs usually exceed rental move-in costs.

Buildings can lose value as they age, while land values depend on location and demand.

Renting in Japan can involve key money, guarantor charges, and renewal fees that newcomers underestimate.

Foreigners can legally buy property, but mortgage access often depends on visa, income history, and lender policy.

No single break-even year exists, so test your own area, loan terms, and exit plan. Plan your housing budget in Japan with Wise Account Manage money in supported currencies

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Buying vs renting in Japan: pros and cons This table compares buying vs renting in Japan on the factors that usually matter most. The right choice depends on how long you plan to stay and how much cash you can commit. Factor Renting Buying Upfront cash Lower: deposit, key money, agency and guarantor fees Higher: down payment and purchase costs Monthly costs Rent, service charges, and recurring fees Loan repayment, taxes, management fees, repair reserves, and insurance Flexibility Easier to move, subject to notice and lease terms Selling takes time and costs money Maintenance Landlord handles most major repairs Owner pays for repairs and shared building upkeep Renovation Usually needs landlord approval Greater freedom, within building rules Mortgage access Not needed Depends on lender rules and your profile Resale risk None Price may fall or sale may take longer Best suited to Short or uncertain stays Long, settled stays Lower monthly payments may not offset buying costs if you move after a short stay of just a few years. Even a long stay may not make buying worthwhile where resale demand is weak.

When renting in Japan usually makes more sense Renting makes sense if your work location could change within 3 to 5 years. Many leases last 2 years, with notice and early termination terms set by the contract. This flexibility helps in cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, where changing jobs can change your commute. Renting also suits you if buying would drain your savings or you may not qualify for a mortgage. Check the lease for restrictions on pets, renovations, and subletting, though, as these may change your plans. Renting usually fits best if: Your job location or visa plans could change within 5 years

A down payment would use most of your savings

You have a short employment record in Japan

You want to test a neighborhood before committing

You prefer the landlord to carry major repair risk

What makes renting expensive in Japan over time The cost of renting in Japan goes beyond the money you pay the landlord in rent every week or month. Many leases also include a deposit (shikikin, held against unpaid rent or damage), key money (reikin, a non-refundable landlord payment), agency fees, and guarantor fees. The guarantor covers unpaid rent, which you still owe. Some ordinary leases charge renewal fees; fixed-term leases normally expire without renewal. Rent increases may be proposed, and moving can mean fresh deposits and fees. Check these items in any lease: Deposit deductions and refund conditions

Key money

Agency fees

Guarantor fees and annual renewal charges

Renewal fees and term length

How rent changes are agreed

Move-out cleaning and restoration charges

Moving costs Housing Basics Renting in Japan Read more

When buying a house in Japan usually makes more sense Buying tends to work if you plan to stay for many years, have cash reserves, and can secure a suitable mortgage. You must accept repair costs and the risk of a slow sale. Being able to renovate does not necessarily make buying cheaper. Buildings can change value faster than land, and prices can go down as well as up. Resale demand varies between city centers and shrinking regional towns, so location often matters as much as price. Buying usually fits best if: You would stay even after a job change

You can cover the down payment and purchase costs

A lender has confirmed financing for your situation

You have chosen an area with steady buyer demand

You can handle repairs and shared maintenance decisions in a condo

What buying a house in Japan really costs To compare buying a house in Japan with renting, include financing, taxes, fees, insurance, and upkeep alongside the purchase price. Mortgage costs and eligibility for foreign residents Foreign residents can buy property in Japan, but ownership rights do not guarantee a mortgage or make buying financially worthwhile. Criteria for mortgages in Japan for foreigners vary by lender. MUFG’s online pre-screening tool requires permanent residency, for example, while SMBC Trust Bank accepts applications without it, subject to income and other conditions. Lenders commonly review: Residency status and length of stay

Income and employment history

Age at final repayment

Identity and tax documents

The property itself Housing Basics Mortgages in Japan: home loans and interest rates in 2026 Read more Taxes, fees, insurance, and maintenance costs Budget for agent, registration, loan, and guarantee fees, plus stamp duty and acquisition tax. Recurring property taxes in Japan include fixed asset tax on land and buildings and, in designated areas, city planning tax. These use assessed taxable values, not simply the purchase price. Other ongoing costs include: Fire and earthquake insurance

Repairs and renovations

Monthly condo management fees and repair reserves for shared upkeep Check planned condo fee increases and request an itemized estimate of upfront and ongoing costs. The mortgage alone does not reflect the full cost of ownership.

Buying vs renting in Japan: financial breakdown for a local market example Based on regional averages, this example estimates the cost of a 60 m² home in Yokohama or Kawasaki at 40,000,000 JPY to buy or 170,000 JPY a month to rent. The buying scenario assumes a 10% down payment, purchase costs of 7%, and a 35-year mortgage at a constant annual interest rate of 1.5%. Cost Renting Buying Upfront cash About 850,000 JPY, including deposit, fees, and first rent About 6,800,000 JPY, including down payment and purchase costs Monthly budget About 190,000 JPY, including rent and recurring charges About 165,000 JPY, including mortgage, taxes, insurance, and upkeep At exit Cleaning and restoration charges Selling fees and repayment of the remaining mortgage Based on East Japan Real Estate Information Network for East Japan (REINS) July–September 2026 sale and rental averages per m² for Yokohama/Kawasaki. All costs depend on individual situations and home prices. Details are for illustration only. Initial cash needed upfront Buying requires roughly 6,000,000 JPY more upfront than renting in the calculations set out above. The 6,800,000 JPY buying budget in our example includes: 4,000,000 JPY as a down payment toward your ownership share

2,800,000 JPY in fees, taxes, and other purchase costs Check how much savings you would have left. Lower monthly payments may offer little comfort if buying leaves you without an emergency fund. Ongoing monthly housing costs Buying leaves around 25,000 JPY more available each month if you use our example costings, or 300,000 JPY a year if costs stay unchanged. It also helps to separate 2 types of payment: Mortgage principal reduces your debt and builds your ownership share.

Interest, taxes, insurance, and upkeep are expenses you do not recover. Check whether buying would still fit your budget if interest rates, condo fees, or repair costs increased. Exit costs, resale risk, and opportunity cost Resale value can outweigh monthly savings depending on how long you keep your property and the sale price you achieve. As property prices can fall as well as rise, with distinct regional variations expected as demand across different towns changes, it’s worth having a plan for what may happen if your property sale price stays stable or even drops before you need to move on. In this example: 5 years of monthly cash savings from buying rather than renting total around 1,500,000 JPY if costs stay unchanged.

A 10% fall in property value reduces the sale price by 4,000,000 JPY before selling fees. Estimate what you would receive after repaying the mortgage and paying selling costs. Subtract that amount from your total spending to compare buying with renting. If you may leave soon, renting avoids the pressure of selling at an unfavorable time. It also keeps more savings available for other uses, although investment returns are uncertain. Housing Basics Japanese real estate: buying a house in Japan Read more

How long until buying beats renting financially in Japan? In our example, buying a house in Japan breaks even after roughly 4 years if the home sells for its original price, or around 7 years if it sells for 10% less. But no universal break-even year exists. To compare your options, calculate the following over the same period: Calculation Buying Renting Total cash paid Down payment + purchase costs + mortgage payments + running costs Move-in costs + rent + recurring charges Money recovered Sale price − remaining mortgage − selling fees Deposit refund Net housing cost Total cash paid − money recovered Total cash paid − money recovered Buying breaks even when its net housing cost equals renting. Below that amount, buying is cheaper. Your result depends on: The upfront cash required for each option

The monthly gap between renting and owning

How long you expect to stay

Net sale proceeds after mortgage repayment and selling fees Adjust for tax relief and potential returns on savings kept by renting, then test lower, unchanged, and higher resale prices. If buying only becomes cheaper after you expect to leave, or relies on price growth, renting may better suit your plans. The example assumes selling costs of 4%, unchanged rent, interest rates, and running costs, and a full rental deposit refund. Additional exit charges, investment returns, tax relief, moving costs, and major works are excluded. Count prepaid rent and insurance only once.

What’s the best time to buy a house in Japan? The best time to buy is when you can cover the full purchase cost and monthly bills while keeping an emergency fund. In our worked example set out above, that means: 6,800,000 JPY upfront for the down payment and purchase costs.

Around 165,000 JPY monthly for the mortgage, taxes, insurance, and upkeep.

Enough savings to cover unexpected repairs or higher repayments. Before making an offer, check the condo’s planned repairs and fee increases. These could make an affordable purchase more expensive. Waiting may help you save more or access better mortgage options, but include the rent you would pay during this time. All figures in this guide are for information only, based on reasonable assumptions and publicly available costing details. Do your own calculations based on the details of the property you intend to buy or rent before you proceed.