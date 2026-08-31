Medical translation services in Japan for expats

This guide explains how medical translation and interpreting services work, where to find language support, what they may cost, and what to check before you book.
English support varies between facilities and does not necessarily mean you will see an English-speaking doctor. Using official Japanese healthcare sources and research, this guide helps you prepare for language, referral, insurance, and payment issues before you need care.
Editor’s note: Language support in Japan can differ by prefecture, city, hospital, department, time of day, and staffing.
Table of contents
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Key takeaways
- Basic translation may be enough for booking or reception, but specialist consultations, consent discussions, and test results may be safer with a qualified medical interpreter.
- A clinic advertising English support may offer it only at reception or on certain days, so confirm the language, department, appointment date, and whether an interpreter needs to be booked in advance.
- If you are bringing referral letters or medical records from abroad, ask whether the provider needs Japanese translations or bilingual copies and allow extra time for specialist medical terminology.
- Check the relevant department and current language availability rather than assuming a “foreign-friendly” or JMIP-accredited hospital will have an interpreter available for your particular appointment.
- Interpreter or translation fees may sit outside your medical bill, while hospital, pharmacy, and other charges can also be separate. If you need money from overseas, compare the total transfer cost, exchange rate, recipient details, and expected arrival time before sending.
When expats need medical translation services in Japan
Expats often need language support at more stages than they expect. A first clinic visit may involve reception forms, symptom explanations, showing proof of health insurance, and taking a 処方箋 or shohōsen (prescription) to a 薬局 or yakkyoku (pharmacy).
The consequences of a language barrier also vary. Sometimes it causes little more than delay or confusion, but misunderstandings around referrals, hospital admissions, consent, medication changes, discharge instructions, or chronic-condition reviews can affect treatment and aftercare.
You may need extra help if a doctor asks for a 紹介状 or shōkaijō (referral letter), if you use medication from abroad, or if you need to translate test results or medical records for a new specialist.
It is also worth checking what a clinic means by “English support”: an English-speaking clinician, an interpreter, translated paperwork, or simply assistance at reception.
Translation vs interpreting: what is the difference?
Medical translation, 医療翻訳, deals with written material, including medical records, referral letters, lab results, insurance paperwork, and prescriptions.
Medical interpreting, 医療通訳, provides spoken language support during consultations, admissions, discussions about consent or treatment, pharmacy visits, and appointments involving tests or scans. Some situations require both—for example, when overseas medical records need translating before an appointment and you also need an interpreter during the consultation.
|Service
|Used for
|Best for
|Main limitation
|Medical translation
|Written documents
|Records, letters, reports, prescriptions
|Does not help during live conversations
|Medical interpreting
|Spoken communication
|Consultations, consent, admissions, pharmacy questions
|Does not replace written translation of records
A friend, partner, or translation app may be sufficient for simple reception or administrative tasks, but diagnosis, informed consent, medication changes, and sensitive discussions require greater accuracy and confidentiality, making professional language support worth considering.
How to find safe, reliable medical interpreter and translation support in Japan
Start with the medical provider itself. Many Japanese doctors and larger hospitals in Japan publish information about available languages, appointments, and referral requirements, but confirm what language support will actually be available in your department and on the day of your appointment.
Next, check official search and support services. JNTO’s Guide for when you are feeling ill in Japan can help foreign visitors find appropriate medical care, while prefectural and municipal services may also provide information about local healthcare and language support. These can be particularly useful when you need urgent but non-emergency care.
If the hospital cannot provide enough support, you may need an external medical interpreter or a document translator. This can be especially useful for less common language pairs, specialist treatment, or situations requiring support across several stages, such as the consultation, follow-up care, and pharmacy visits.
Verification checklist
- Confirm the exact language you need rather than relying on a general claim of “English support”.
- Ask whether support is in person, by phone, or by video.
- Check whether the interpreter has experience with the relevant medical specialty.
- Ask about confidentiality and handling of records.
- Confirm turnaround time for translated documents.
- Check pricing structure, including any minimum booking period.
- Ask whether support extends to pharmacy visits or follow up communication
Writer
Gary Buswell
Insider Tip
A hospital website saying “English available” does not necessarily mean you will see an English-speaking doctor. Support might instead come from an interpreter, translation device, multilingual forms, or English-speaking administrative staff, so ask who will support you during the actual consultation and how. JMIP itself notes that available languages vary between accredited institutions.
Where to verify hospitals and language support
Start with the JNTO medical guide, then cross-check the hospital’s own website and the page for the department you need. You can also search JMIP-accredited medical institutions.
MIP accreditation means the Japan Medical Education Foundation has evaluated the institution’s systems for accepting international patients, but it does not guarantee that every department, clinician, or appointment will be available in your language. JMIP advises patients to contact accredited institutions in advance.
Language support can also vary by day, department, and type of appointment. Check the arrangements for the specific care you need rather than assuming hospital-wide multilingual support.
A useful real world example is the Japanese Red Cross Narita Hospital’s guidance on medical interpreting. The hospital warns that relying on family or friends can lead to misunderstandings because medical interpreting requires specialist knowledge and communication skills. It currently offers its own interpreting service in 32 languages, illustrating why it is worth asking a hospital exactly what professional language support it can provide.
What to prepare before your appointment
Preparation can make a medical appointment in Japan easier, especially when there is a language barrier. A short, clear set of notes and documents can save time, reduce repeated explanations, and make it easier to communicate about symptoms, treatment, and consent.
- Write a short symptom summary. Include when the problem started, where it hurts, what makes it better or worse, and any fever, allergies, or long term conditions.
- List every medicine you take. Include brand name, active ingredient, dose, and how often you take it. If possible, bring the packaging or your お薬手帳 (okusuri techō), if you have one.
- Bring your key documents. This may include proof of Japanese health insurance, identification, relevant medical records or test results, and any shōkaijō.
- Prioritise the documents that matter most. You may not need your entire medical history translated. If your records are from overseas, focus on information relevant to your current care, such as major diagnoses, previous surgery, important test results, and medication lists.
- Prepare your questions in advance. Put the most important ones first in case consultation time is limited.
What this means in practice: If you are moving from an overseas doctor to a specialist in Japan, translated information about your diagnosis, recent test results, and a one-page medication list can make the first appointment easier. If you plan to claim medical or pharmacy costs from private or travel insurance, keep your bills and receipts and check which supporting documents your insurer requires.
Writer
Gary Buswell
Insider Tip
A one page symptom timeline in English, plus a few basic Japanese keywords for where the pain is and when it started, can help more at reception than a long medical narrative.
A translator app can help with simple reception questions, directions, and basic communication, but be cautious about relying on one for informed consent, diagnoses, or important medication discussions. If you are choosing everyday tools, some apps in Japan may help with navigation and basic translation.
Documents, symptoms, medication, and emergency phrases
As a starting point, bring:
- ID and proof of Japanese health insurance
- Referral letter, if you have one
- Medication list with active ingredients and doses
- Past records or key test results
- Private health or travel insurance details, if applicable
- A suitable payment method, with backup if possible
Useful phrases include “It hurts here”, “I have a fever”, and “I am allergic to this”. If you need someone to call an ambulance, say Kyūkyūsha o yonde kudasai, meaning “Please call an ambulance.”
Check medicine names and dosages carefully, and keep a written record rather than relying on memory alone.
How costs, insurance, and payment work
The total cost of getting medical care can extend beyond the consultation fee. Depending on your situation, you may also need to budget for tests, prescription medicines, repeat appointments, transport, document translation, and medical interpreting.
If you are enrolled in Japan’s public health insurance system, such as 国民健康保険 or kokumin kenkō hoken (National Health Insurance) or 社会保険 or shakai hoken (Employees’ Health Insurance), eligible medical treatment is generally partly covered.
Most working-age insured patients normally pay part of the costs, although the patient share can vary according to factors such as age and income, and some treatments and services fall outside public insurance.
Language support is a separate issue. Do not assume that because your medical treatment is covered, professional interpreting or document translation will be too. Hospitals and external language providers have different arrangements, so interpreting may be provided without an additional charge, charged separately, or require advance booking.
Prescription medicines can also create a separate payment step. If a hospital or clinic gives you an outside prescription, you normally take it to a dispensing pharmacy, where the medicine is billed separately from the consultation. Eligible prescription medicines can still be covered by Japanese public health insurance.
|Cost item
|Often part of medical bill
|Often separate
|What to check
|Consultation or test
|Yes, partly
|Sometimes
|Coverage, patient share, and referral rules
|Interpreter
|Not automatically
|Yes
|Hospital arrangements, fees, booking and cancellation rules
|Document translation
|Generally no
|Yes
|Per page or per document pricing and turnaround time
|Prescription medicine
|Yes, partly
|Usually, at an outside pharmacy
|Pharmacy charge, copay, and reimbursement process
|Other private services
|Varies
|Yes
|Coverage and payment arrangements
Before you book, ask five direct questions:
- Is there a charge for interpreting?
- Do I need to book in advance and is there a minimum booking period?
- Do I need a referral?
- Which payment methods do you accept?
- Will I collect and pay for my medicine at a separate pharmacy?
How Cigna and Allianz Care may fit in
If you want expat-focused private cover, Cigna Global and Allianz Care are two providers you can compare. Check outpatient and inpatient coverage, provider access, direct-billing arrangements, claims procedures, and reimbursement rules carefully. Do not assume that medical interpreting or document translation is covered unless the policy specifically includes it.
If you are still comparing policies, Expatica’s health insurance quotes page can help you review expat options side by side.
Paying for care or medication from abroad
Some expats may need to access overseas funds to cover medical treatment, a private specialist appointment, or prescription costs in Japan. If you need to move money between currencies, compare not only the transfer speed but also the fees, exchange rate used, transfer limits, and amount that will arrive in JPY.
Major Japanese banks may be suitable for some transfers, but specialist international transfer options can be easier to compare when you are sending from another country. Before you send anything, check the recipient details, total fees, expected timing, and whether the clinic or pharmacy accepts that payment route.
Wise can be a practical option if you need to send money to Japan or hold JPY in a multi-currency account for upcoming treatment costs. Features, limits, and timing can vary by your country, payment method, and route, so compare the full transfer cost before you send.
If you rely on funds held overseas, arrange a way to access JPY before you need medical care rather than relying on an international transfer arriving during an urgent situation. Note: In Japan, customers cannot pay-in for Wise transfers using credit cards due to local requirements.
Wise Payments Japan is licensed as Type 1 & 2 Fund Transfer Service Provider and registered to Kanto Local Finance Bureau.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about medical translation services in Japan
Do hospitals in Japan provide English-speaking interpreters?
Some do, but support varies widely by hospital, department, prefecture, and appointment type. “English support” may mean an English-speaking receptionist, translated forms, limited phone help, or a booked interpreter rather than an English-speaking clinician, so confirm the exact setup before you go.
Can I use a friend or family member as an interpreter?
Sometimes. A hospital may allow a friend or relative to help with communication, but this can create problems with accuracy, privacy, medical terminology, and informed consent. For serious diagnoses, treatment decisions, consent discussions, or medication changes, ask whether a professional medical interpreter is available or appropriate.
How much do medical translation services cost in Japan?
Costs depend on whether you need written translation, remote interpreting, in person support, specialist medical knowledge, urgent turnaround, or a minimum booking period. Before booking, ask how the service charges, what is included, and whether follow up or pharmacy help costs extra.
What should I do if I need urgent care and do not speak Japanese?
In a medical emergency, call 119 for an ambulance. If you can, show responders a short symptom note, your medication list, identification, and important information such as allergies, but do not delay calling for help while you prepare documents or translate information. Ambulance crews will assess the situation and arrange transport to a medical facility able to accept and treat you.
Useful sources
(accessed 22 August 2026)
- JNTO: Guide for when you are feeling ill in Japan for searching foreign patient friendly medical institutions and planning urgent care.
- Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare guidance on bringing medicines for personal use into Japan for official medicine import rules.
- JMIP / Japan Medical Education Foundation to understand what the JMIP marker means.
- Japanese Red Cross Narita Hospital multilingual patient guidance for a real hospital example of interpreter support and risks of relying on friends or family.
- Peer reviewed study on remote medical interpreting in Japan for evidence on staff concerns around connection quality, coordination, and medical terminology.
- Expatica Japan healthcare section for related guides on doctors, hospitals, emergencies, and insurance.
- Cigna Global for checking policy features and claims information.
- Allianz Care for checking outpatient options and policy terms.
- Wise Help Centre for information on sending money to Japan and route specific transfer details.