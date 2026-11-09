Key takeaways Everyday symptoms: For common illnesses, prescription reviews, and stable long-term conditions, you usually visit a clinic.

For common illnesses, prescription reviews, and stable long-term conditions, you usually visit a clinic. Complex treatment or emergencies: Go to a hospital for major surgery, inpatient care, or investigations unavailable at your clinic.

Go to a hospital for major surgery, inpatient care, or investigations unavailable at your clinic. Hospital referrals: For non-urgent care, a clinic doctor can refer you if needed, helping you avoid the no-referral surcharge at designated large hospitals.

For non-urgent care, a clinic doctor can refer you if needed, helping you avoid the no-referral surcharge at designated large hospitals. Health insurance: Public insurance covers eligible care at participating clinics and hospitals. With private insurance, check your benefits and direct-billing arrangements.

Public insurance covers eligible care at participating clinics and hospitals. With private insurance, check your benefits and direct-billing arrangements. Before visiting: Confirm language support, booking requirements, and accepted payment methods. Manage healthcare expenses in Japan with Wise Account Manage supported currencies for planned medical expenses

Review conversion costs before arranging JPY payments

Prepare funds for clinic or hospital visits Explore Wise Account

Hospitals vs clinics in Japan: the main differences Japan classifies hospitals and clinics mainly by their inpatient capacity: hospitals have facilities for at least 20 patients, while clinics have fewer than 20 beds and may have no beds at all in some cases. For patients, the more useful distinction is the range of care available. Facility Typical use Beds Specialist access Referral expectation Likely extra fees Clinic Mild illness, repeat care, prescriptions None or fewer than 20 Usually 1 or a few specialties Not needed No referral fee Hospital Surgery, inpatient care, advanced tests 20 or more Many departments Often expected at large hospitals Possible fee without a referral What hospitals usually handle in Japan Hospitals are appropriate when treatment requires facilities or support beyond those available at your clinic. Depending on their departments, they may provide: Surgery: Appendix removal or complex fracture repair

Appendix removal or complex fracture repair Inpatient care: Overnight stays and monitoring

Overnight stays and monitoring Advanced tests: Investigations unavailable at your clinic

Investigations unavailable at your clinic Care involving several specialists: For example, cancer treatment

For example, cancer treatment Emergency care: At hospitals offering emergency services Large hospitals also run outpatient clinics, so you can attend for a minor problem. That can cost you. Many large hospitals charge an extra fee when you arrive for the first time without a referral. What clinics usually handle in Japan Clinics are the normal first stop for everyday care in Japan. They treat mild illness, manage repeat prescriptions, and follow up on long-term conditions. Common clinic specialties include internal medicine (naika), dermatology, and pediatrics. Many clinics accept walk-ins, while others use appointments, so booking habits vary by area and specialty. Clinics offer proper medical care, just with a narrower range than a hospital. Healthcare The healthcare system in Japan Read more

Hospital vs clinic costs in Japan Insured treatment usually follows the same national fee schedule at clinics and hospitals. Patients from school age to 69 generally pay 30% of eligible costs, with insurance covering the rest. For example, if treatment totals 10,000 JPY, you pay 3,000 JPY. Lower rates generally apply to young children and older adults. The main difference comes from additional hospital fees. Designated large hospitals charge at least JPY7,000 for a first visit without a referral. You pay this in full, on top of your usual copayment, unless an exemption applies, such as for qualifying emergency care. Some hospitals also charge for non-urgent after-hours visits. Other factors that affect your final bill include: Tests such as blood tests or scans

Prescription medicines, usually paid for separately at the pharmacy

Optional private room charges during hospital stays

Services not covered by public insurance

Clinic or hospital? Choose based on your situation The right choice depends on symptom severity, urgency, referral status, and whether you know which specialist you need. Start with a clinic for everyday symptoms and prescription reviews A clinic suits most everyday problems. If you feel unsure, a clinic doctor can examine you and refer you to a hospital when needed. Outside opening hours, some areas run after-hours reception, though arrangements vary by region. For symptoms that need no doctor, a pharmacist can suggest over-the-counter medicine. A clinic is usually appropriate for: Cold or flu symptoms

Mild stomach problems

A skin rash

Follow-up visits and prescription renewals

Non-urgent specialist concerns, such as ear or eye problems Go to a hospital for emergencies, surgery, or advanced tests A hospital appointment may be the next step when your doctor recommends surgery, a specialist investigation, or treatment involving several departments. If someone has life-threatening symptoms, call 119 for an ambulance straight away. A hospital is usually appropriate for: Serious breathing problems or major injuries

A suspected fracture

Surgery or inpatient care

Advanced imaging or specialist tests

Cases where a clinic has referred you onward

How to get a hospital referral letter A referral letter, or shōkaijō, transfers relevant medical information from one doctor to another. It explains why you’re being referred and may include your symptoms, medical history, medicines, and test results. The usual process is: 1 See your clinic doctor. Explain your concern and discuss whether hospital assessment is needed. 2 Arrange the referral and appointment. 3 The doctor prepares the letter; the clinic may help with booking, or you may need to contact the hospital yourself. 4 Bring the referral and supporting records. 5 Follow the hospital’s instructions about submitting the letter and any imaging or test results. A valid referral normally avoids the hospital’s no-referral surcharge, but ordinary consultation charges still apply. The referring clinic also charges for the consultation and preparation of the referral. Having a letter doesn’t automatically mean you have an appointment.

How health insurance changes your care choice in Japan Your insurance affects costs and payment arrangements at both clinics and hospitals. How Japanese public insurance covers both settings Within the Japanese healthcare system, Employees’ Health Insurance covers eligible employees and dependents, while National Health Insurance covers many other residents, including freelancers and students. Both cover eligible care at participating clinics and hospitals, including privately owned facilities. Some international clinics offer self-pay services outside public coverage. Read Expatica’s guide to registering for health insurance in Japan for further information. The High-Cost Medical Expense Benefit system limits eligible out-of-pocket costs according to age and income. Meals, optional room upgrades, and other excluded expenses remain separate. Healthcare Guide to getting health insurance in Japan in 2026 Read more How private insurance can help International insurance may cover care at either setting, but doesn’t replace compulsory public enrollment. A hospital consultation without admission counts as outpatient care. If your policy mainly covers hospitalization, check whether it also covers these visits. Cigna Global, for example, offers inpatient and day patient coverage, with optional outpatient benefits for consultations and prescribed medicines, subject to plan limits and conditions. Before planned treatment, check: Whether treatment is covered and needs prior approval

Whether you pay upfront or the insurer pays directly

Your deductible, cost share, and any excluded charges Tell your insurer if you also have Japanese public insurance so it can explain how to use both.

Booking your visit and preparing your documents Once you know where to go, preparation saves time at the counter. What documents to bring and how booking usually works Many clinics accept walk-ins during opening hours. Hospitals and specialists may require appointments or longer waits, and opening hours vary, so call first when you can. If you have a referral, hand it over at reception on your first visit. The JNTO medical institution search lets you filter providers by location, language, and department. Confirm whether English support is available during the consultation itself. For more complex appointments, medical interpretation and translation services may help. Bring these items: My Number health insurance card or eligibility confirmation document

ID and any referral letter

Medication list, medical records, and symptom summary

Payment method and any private insurance details Healthcare Medical translation services in Japan for expats Read more How healthcare payments work in Japan and where Wise can help You usually pay your share after the consultation, then pay the pharmacy separately for medicine. Public insurance also covers eligible prescriptions, subject to your copayment. Before paying: Confirm whether the clinic or hospital accepts cards; some clinics require cash

Ask for an estimate, especially before planned treatment

Keep receipts for any private insurance claim If you’re using overseas savings or family support to cover a medical bill, Wise can help you send money to Japan. You can convert supported currencies into yen and transfer the money to your Japanese bank account, ready to withdraw cash for a clinic visit or pay hospital expenses. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows its transfer fee before you confirm. You can see how much you need to send for the required yen amount to arrive, making it easier to fund planned treatment or cover upfront costs while waiting for an insurance reimbursement. Wise is a money transfer provider, not a bank or an insurer. It doesn’t guarantee that a clinic or hospital will accept a particular payment method, so confirm your payment options directly with the provider.