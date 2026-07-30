Sending money out of Japan 2026: a guide for expats

Key takeaways Sending money abroad from Japan is usually easy when you compare the full cost, not just the visible fee. Many expats start by comparing online money transfer specialists because major Japanese banks often charge a fixed transfer fee, add an exchange rate margin, and may require additional verification or branch visits for some transfers. Option Typical cost pattern Speed Good for Main drawback Wise and similar online specialists Upfront fee plus mid-market exchange rate Often within minutes to 2 working days Most expats sending to bank accounts Route rules and checks can vary Major local banks Fixed fee plus exchange rate margin, possible extra bank charges Often 1 to 5 working days Large formal transfers or bank-led support Higher total cost and more paperwork Cash transfer services Fee varies by route, exchange rate may be less competitive Minutes to a few days Cash pickup or recipients without bank access Can cost more for account-to-account transfers Digital wallets Often route-specific pricing Fast on supported routes Mobile wallet payouts Limited country and payout coverage Specialist large transfer desks Can offer lower overall costs on large transfers Varies Property, savings, business funds More checks and slower onboarding *Information checked and correct on 21st July 2026 Wise Wise can be useful if you need to move inherited money across borders or manage JPY alongside other currencies for planned exchange transactions (subject to transaction limits) without relying fully on a local bank account. It does not replace Japanese filing or tax payment steps, and you should check current product availability, supported currencies, and document requirements for your region before you act. Go to website

Your main ways to send money out of Japan The right option depends on four things: total cost

convenience

transfer size

where the money is going If you regularly send money overseas from Japan, it usually makes sense to compare online specialists, major Japanese banks, and cash transfer services before choosing. Route How it works Cost pattern Good for Online specialists Set up online, fund in JPY, send to overseas account Transparent fee and exchange rate shown before you confirm Regular transfers and busy expats Major local banks Send from your Japanese bank, sometimes online, sometimes at a branch Fixed transfer fee, exchange rate margin, possible extra intermediary or recipient-bank bank charges Formal transfers and some higher value payments Cash transfer services Send for cash pickup or selected bank and wallet routes Route-specific fee and rate Recipients who need flexibility or cash access Wise for many expats For many readers sending money out of Japan, Wise is often one of the first options to check. It uses an online setup, shows the fee before you confirm, and uses the mid-market exchange rate for supported transfers, which makes it easier to compare the real cost rather than guessing from a headline fee alone. That does not mean it is the right choice for every route or amount. Still, if you need a practical option for regular overseas payments and a multi-currency account for ongoing commitments in Japan and abroad, it is a very good fit for many expats. If you live in Japan and spend regularly across currencies, you may also want to consider applying for a Wise card for local spending. Go to Wise Major local banks MUFG, SMBC, Mizuho, and Japan Post Bank are among the major Japanese banks providing services for expats, including money transfers. The trade-off is that sending money from a local Japanese bank account might costs more overall once you combine the outward transfer fee, the exchange rate margin, and any receiving or intermediary charges. One additional thing worth considering is that branch cut-off times for international transfers are often earlier than for domestic transfers. Be sure to: Confirm the full cost, not just the outward transfer fee

Ask whether intermediary or recipient-bank charges may apply

Check the bank’s same-day transfer cut-off time and destination-specific processing rules Banking Banking in Japan Read more Cash transfer services Services such as Western Union Japan can still make sense if your recipient needs cash pickup, does not have easy bank access, or lives on a corridor where wallet and cash payouts are common. That flexibility can be helpful when convenience matters more than the cheapest account-to-account route. The trade-off is that the fees and exchange rates often differ from those of bank transfer services and online money transfer specialists. A common question is whether cash services are faster and cheaper by default. Sometimes they are faster for pickup, but not necessarily cheaper once you compare the full amount your recipient actually gets.

What you need before you send money abroad from Japan Most transfer problems happen before the money leaves your account. Spending a few minutes gathering the right information is usually more important than the final click on the payment screen. Recipient bank details The exact details depend on the destination country and the payout method. If you are sending money from Japan to an overseas bank account, you will usually need the: Recipient’s full legal name

Bank name and branch, if required

Account number or IBAN

SWIFT or BIC code where required For transfers to the UK, some providers may ask for local bank details instead, such as the recipient’s sort code and account number. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip If your provider asks for the account holder’s name exactly as registered, copy it character for character as it appears on the recipient’s bank account. Make sure to match the full legal name, use correct spelling, and include spaces or punctuation. Documents and compliance checks in Japan 🪪 Providers may ask for photo ID and your residence card, especially on your first transfer

🧾 Some providers may also ask for your My Number information, depending on the transfer and regulatory requirements

💼 Larger or unusual transfers can trigger source-of-funds or purpose-of-transfer checks

🔄 Requirements vary by provider, transfer amount, destination country, and payout method, so always check the latest requirements before you send

How to compare the real cost before you send The visible fee is only one part of the total cost. If you only compare the fee line, you can still end up with less money arriving on the other side. Fixed fees, exchange rates and recipient charges A low fee does not always mean a low cost. Provider A may charge a fixed fee plus an exchange rate markup, while Provider B may show a slightly higher fee but a smaller exchange rate markup. The most useful comparison is how much leaves your account and how much your recipient receives. For example, if you send ¥300,000 from Japan to the UK, one provider might charge a small fixed fee but give a weaker JPY to GBP rate. Another might charge a slightly higher fee but convert at a better rate. If the route uses SWIFT, an intermediary bank may also take a charge before the money lands. Cost type What it means Why it matters What to check Fixed fee The visible sending charge Easy to compare, but not the whole picture Fee before you confirm Exchange rate margin A markup built into the rate Often the biggest hidden cost Compare with the mid-market rate Recipient or intermediary bank charge Deduction by another bank on the route Final amount can be lower than quoted Route notes and payout type If you are considering using Wise, check the live Japan pricing page and the official JPY transfer guide before sending. Fees, exchange rates, limits, and availability change. Transfer limits and larger amounts Limits are one of the first things to verify when you want to send large amounts from Japan. Different providers may have separate rules for a single transfer, daily totals, funding methods, and transfers sent through local banking systems versus payments through SWIFT. One thing worth knowing is that extra verification is normal for larger transfers. That does not mean there is a problem. It usually means the provider needs additional information to meet anti-money laundering and regulatory requirements before releasing the payment. Check the single-transfer and daily limit

Ask whether proof of funds or purpose documents may be needed

Confirm whether sending a larger amount could affect the transfer route, processing time, or total cost

How to send money out of Japan with Wise If you want a simple international money transfer setup for Japan, Wise is designed to be used online. The exact screens can change, so treat the steps below as the usual flow rather than a fixed rulebook. Set up and verify your account If you live in Japan, your first transfer may require account verification. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and local rules in Japan can affect what it asks for and which features apply to your account. Here are the steps to follow: 1 Create a personal account, or business profile if the transfer is for business use. 2 Enter your details and confirm your country of residence. 3 Upload the requested ID and any My Number information if asked. 4 Wait for confirmation, then check the current route rules before starting your first transfer. Go to Wise Add the recipient and fund the transfer The funding method matters because it affects both cost and timing. According to Wise’s current Japan help information, JPY transfers from Japan are usually funded by bank transfer or debit card from your own account, and credit card funding is not available for JPY transfers from Japan. A common question is whether you can assume the quoted arrival time will always apply. You should not. First-time checks, weekends, Japanese public holidays, recipient-bank reviews, and SWIFT routes can all slow things down. The main steps to follow are: 1 Enter the amount, destination currency, and recipient details. 2 Review the fee, exchange rate, and estimated arrival time before you confirm. 3 Fund the transfer from your own approved payment method in Japan. 4 Track the payment in the Wise app or via the Wise website and keep an eye out for any follow-up request. Note that if you’re sending from your Wise Balance, there is a limit of 1 million JPY per transfer. For transfers sent directly (not from Balance), higher limits may apply.