Key takeaways Wise: Best for receiving and sending money across borders. Get local USD, EUR, and GBP account details and convert at the mid-market rate with a separate fee.

Best for receiving and sending money across borders. Get local USD, EUR, and GBP account details and convert at the mid-market rate with a separate fee. Sony Bank: Best for everyday Japanese banking and travel spending. Combine a Japanese bank account with a debit card that spends directly from supported foreign-currency balances.

Best for everyday Japanese banking and travel spending. Combine a Japanese bank account with a debit card that spends directly from supported foreign-currency balances. SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA: Best for foreign-currency banking with English support. Manage 17 foreign currencies, with monthly and transfer fee waivers for eligible customers.

Best for foreign-currency banking with English support. Manage 17 foreign currencies, with monthly and transfer fee waivers for eligible customers. Revolut Japan: Best for keeping a separate travel budget. Track spending and manage your card in the app; Standard has no monthly fee.

Best for keeping a separate travel budget. Track spending and manage your card in the app; Standard has no monthly fee. SBI Shinsei PowerFlex: Best for holding overseas funds before converting to yen. Keep incoming money in supported foreign-currency deposits and convert when you like. Wise Account for managing money across currencies Hold supported foreign-currency balances

Compare conversion fees before exchanging

Receive and spend across supported currencies Explore the Wise Account

Top 5 multi-currency accounts in Japan for foreigners The following table compares five multi-currency account providers available to eligible customers in Japan. It covers currency support, receiving options, transfer fees, and card costs. Feature Wise Sony Bank SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA Revolut Japan Standard SBI Shinsei PowerFlex Supported currencies 40+, including JPY 13, including JPY 18, including JPY 39, including JPY 14, including JPY Local account details abroad Yes, including USD, EUR, and GBP No, Japanese bank details only No, Japanese bank details only No, Japanese bank details only No, Japanese bank details only International money transfer fees From 0.27%; conversion included in the quote 3,000 JPY + conversion 0~3,500 JPY online + conversion; eligibility applies 0 JPY sending fee + 0~1.5% conversion, depending on allowance and timing Fees depend on the transfer Account opening fee Free Free Free Free Free Monthly fee None None 2,200 JPY; waived for eligible customers None None Debit card for foreign-currency spending Yes Yes Yes Yes No international debit card Overseas card payment fee Mid-market rate + conversion from 0.27% Bank conversion fee with an active currency account; otherwise up to 1.79% Visa rate + 3% when charged to JPY Revolut rate + 0~1.5%, depending on allowance and timing Not available Receiving options Local foreign-currency payments, international transfers, and Wise-to-Wise International bank transfers International bank transfers Transfers from Revolut users International bank transfers Information checked on 16 November 2026. Fees, eligibility, and available features can change. Currency coverage does not mean every currency supports the same receiving, sending, and spending functions. How we compared these multi-currency accounts We reviewed each provider’s official information for Japan, focusing on five criteria: Currency coverage: Which currencies you can hold, receive, send, and spend, as these may differ.

Which currencies you can hold, receive, send, and spend, as these may differ. Receiving options: Local account details abroad (such as US details for USD payments), international bank transfers, and whether incoming money can stay in its original currency.

Local account details abroad (such as US details for USD payments), international bank transfers, and whether incoming money can stay in its original currency. Overall cost: Conversion costs, including exchange rate markups, plus transfer, card, and monthly fees and available discounts.

Conversion costs, including exchange rate markups, plus transfer, card, and monthly fees and available discounts. Everyday use: Daily banking in Japan, card payments abroad, online account management, and English-language support.

Daily banking in Japan, card payments abroad, online account management, and English-language support. Eligibility, limits, and protection: Residency requirements, documents needed, balance limits, and how your money is protected.

Wise: best for receiving and spending foreign currencies Wise complements a Japanese bank account for receiving, holding, and spending money across countries. The following table summarizes the main features of Wise for customers in Japan. Key features Details Monthly fee None International transfer fee From 0.27%; conversion included in the upfront quote Supported currencies 40+, including JPY, USD, EUR, and GBP Main features Local receiving details for currencies including USD, EUR, and GBP; international debit card Good for Expats receiving money from abroad and traveling regularly Wise’s main advantage for cross-border use is the ability to hold supported foreign currencies and receive payments through available account details. The service uses the mid-market exchange rate with a separately disclosed conversion fee. However, the Wise Account isn’t a replacement for a Japanese bank account when you need domestic banking functions. Local JPY receiving details aren’t available, and salary payments from a workplace in Japan aren’t supported. Pros of Wise Cons of Wise Mid-market exchange rate with no markup No local JPY receiving details Keep and spend foreign currencies without unnecessary conversion Cannot receive salary from a workplace in Japan Get a Wise Account

Sony Bank: best for Japanese banking and travel spending Source : Sony Bank Official Blog Sony Bank combines everyday banking in Japan with foreign-currency savings and travel spending. The following table highlights its main account features and costs. Key features Details Monthly fee None International transfer fee 3,000 JPY per transfer; Club S waivers available Supported currencies 13: JPY and 12 foreign currencies Main features Japanese banking services; Sony Bank WALLET for direct spending in 10 foreign currencies Good for Residents wanting domestic banking and a travel card in one account Sony Bank supports foreign-currency deposits in 12 currencies, while its WALLET card supports direct spending in 10 of those currencies. This distinction matters when deciding which balances you’ll actually use when traveling. Its Club S program offers exchange-related benefits and possible transfer fee waivers for eligible customers. Foreign nationals generally need at least six months of residence in Japan to open an account. Pros of Sony Bank Cons of Sony Bank Spend supported foreign balances directly by card Foreign nationals need at least six months’ residence in Japan Conversion discounts through Club S No overseas local account details Visit Sony Bank’s Official Site

SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA: best for foreign-currency banking with English support Source : SMBC Trust Bank’s Official Site SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA suits regular foreign-currency users who want English-language support from a Japanese bank. Its MultiMoney account supports foreign-currency banking alongside Japanese banking services. The GLOBAL PASS debit card lets eligible customers spend directly from supported foreign-currency balances. Key features Details Monthly fee 2,200 JPY; waived for eligible customers International transfer fee 0–3,500 JPY online, depending on eligibility Supported currencies 18: JPY and 17 foreign currencies Main features English-language banking; GLOBAL PASS debit card for spending in 17 foreign currencies Good for Established residents who use foreign currencies regularly and qualify for fee waivers PRESTIA’s fee waivers can make a difference for customers who meet its balance or membership conditions. The exchange and card charges depend on the transaction, including whether an overseas purchase is paid from a foreign-currency balance or converted and charged to JPY. Pros of PRESTIA Cons of PRESTIA English-language support Monthly fee unless waiver conditions are met No conversion commission on eligible online foreign-currency purchases from JPY Visa’s rate + 3% when overseas card purchases are converted and charged to JPY Visit SMBC Trust Bank

Revolut Japan: best for managing a travel budget Source : Revolut Japan’s Official Site Revolut Japan works well as a separate travel account for managing spending from your phone. The Standard plan has no monthly fee and includes app-based currency exchange, spending controls, and card management. Additional exchange fees may apply depending on your allowance and the timing of the exchange. Key features Details Monthly fee None on Standard International transfer fee No sending fee; currency conversion may cost extra Supported currencies 39, including JPY, USD, EUR, and GBP Main features Currency exchange, debit cards, and spending controls in the app Good for Occasional travelers managing a dedicated travel budget Before relying on Revolut for incoming funds, check the Japan-specific receiving rules for the transfer you expect. Availability can differ between transfers from other Revolut users and incoming bank payments, and salary payments aren’t supported. Pros of Revolut Cons of Revolut Exchange allowance without a separate fee during market hours Extra exchange fees outside the allowance or market hours App-based budgeting and spending notifications Salary payments not supported Visit Revolut Japan

SBI Shinsei PowerFlex: best for holding money received from abroad Source : SBI Shinsei’s Official Site SBI Shinsei PowerFlex suits expats who want to receive overseas funds and keep them in a Japanese bank. PowerFlex supports deposits in 13 foreign currencies alongside JPY. It can be useful if you prefer to hold incoming foreign currency rather than convert it immediately. Key features Details Monthly fee None International transfer fee Separate SBI Remit service; its fees apply Supported currencies 14: JPY and 13 foreign currencies Main features International bank transfers and foreign-currency deposits Good for Receiving and holding money from abroad before converting it to yen The Step Up program can offer conversion discounts depending on your membership tier. However, the account doesn’t provide an international debit card, and outgoing overseas transfers use the separate SBI Remit service. Pros of PowerFlex Cons of PowerFlex Keep supported incoming currencies without converting to yen No international debit card Conversion discounts through the Step Up program Overseas sending uses the separate SBI Remit service International transfer fees aren’t always the total cost. Banks may charge separately for currency conversion when needed. Other-bank charges may also apply. Visit SBI Shinsei Bank Information checked on 16 November 2026.

Understanding multi-currency accounts and international transfer fees Understanding the fees helps you choose a multi-currency account that suits how you actually use your money. Look at the total cost of your usual transactions, including: Currency conversion: The cost of changing one currency into another. Wise shows a separate fee alongside the mid-market rate; banks often include their commission in the exchange rate they offer.

The cost of changing one currency into another. Wise shows a separate fee alongside the mid-market rate; banks often include their commission in the exchange rate they offer. International transfers: A sending fee may apply on top of conversion costs. A fixed fee can make smaller, frequent transfers relatively expensive.

A sending fee may apply on top of conversion costs. A fixed fee can make smaller, frequent transfers relatively expensive. Card payments: Spending a currency you already hold may be free. If conversion is needed, check the exchange rate and any additional card fee.

Spending a currency you already hold may be free. If conversion is needed, check the exchange rate and any additional card fee. Receiving charges: The recipient’s bank or banks handling the transfer may deduct fees. Check how much should arrive, as well as how much you pay to send.

The recipient’s bank or banks handling the transfer may deduct fees. Check how much should arrive, as well as how much you pay to send. Other costs: Include monthly fees, card orders, ATM withdrawals, and charges for adding money where relevant. Money Management Sending money out of Japan 2026: a guide for expats Read more Example: sending USD 1,000 from Japan to the US A provider with a lower conversion fee won’t necessarily give you the lowest total transfer cost. To illustrate this, imagine sending USD 1,000 to a US bank account using money already held in JPY. The following table compares a recorded Wise quote with Sony Bank’s standard pricing for the same transfer amount. Cost of sending USD 1,000 Wise Sony Bank Amount sent before other-bank deductions 1,000 USD 1,000 USD Yen value before provider fees 158,081 JPY 158,070 JPY Currency conversion fee 1,043 JPY 150 JPY Transfer fee 178 JPY 3,000 JPY Total deducted from your account 159,302 JPY 161,220 JPY Illustration using quotes recorded on 11 November 2026. Exchange rates were captured separately. Sony Bank’s standard pricing applies, without Club S discounts. Sony charges less for conversion, but its 3,000 JPY sending fee makes the transfer more expensive overall. Wise costs 1,918 JPY less in this example. Different amounts, exchange rates, or fee waivers can change the result.

How to choose the right multi-currency account in Japan Fees matter, but the account also needs to work for your everyday life. Before choosing, consider what you need it to do: Receive your salary and pay local bills: Check that the account supports Japanese salary payments and the domestic banking services you need.

Check that the account supports Japanese salary payments and the domestic banking services you need. Receive money from abroad: Before you send money to Japan, check the supported currencies, receiving method, and whether you can keep the original currency.

Before you send money to Japan, check the supported currencies, receiving method, and whether you can keep the original currency. Spend on trips: Look for a suitable debit card, convenient ATM access, and clear charges when your foreign-currency balance runs out.

Look for a suitable debit card, convenient ATM access, and clear charges when your foreign-currency balance runs out. Hold savings or move larger amounts: Compare balance and transfer limits, access to your money, and the protection that applies to your funds.

Compare balance and transfer limits, access to your money, and the protection that applies to your funds. Manage the account comfortably: Check residency requirements, English-language support, and whether you can complete everyday tasks online. If travel insurance or rewards are also priorities, compare credit cards in Japan for foreigners alongside your account options.

Foreign-currency deposit accounts vs multi-currency accounts in Japan “Multi-currency” describes an account’s features, rather than a single type of financial product. Japanese banks can offer multi-currency services too. The practical distinction is between bank deposits and accounts offered by money transfer services, such as Wise and Revolut. The table below compares the main functions of foreign-currency deposits at Japanese banks with accounts offered by money transfer services. Feature Foreign-currency deposits at Japanese banks Money transfer services such as Wise and Revolut Main purpose Holding foreign-currency savings, sometimes with interest Receiving, converting, transferring, and spending money Everyday banking Usually available alongside a yen account for salary and domestic payments Useful alongside a Japanese bank account; salary restrictions apply Card access Depends on the bank; Sony and PRESTIA support foreign-currency card spending Debit cards available Balance limits Depend on the product; transfer limits may differ Standard holding limits may apply, depending on the provider Protection Foreign-currency deposits are outside Japanese deposit insurance Customer funds are safeguarded under separate rules, rather than bank deposit insurance Details correct at the time of research – 16 November 2026.

How to open a multi-currency account in Japan as a foreign resident Requirements depend on the provider and your residency history. If you’re new to the country, our guide explains how to open a bank account in Japan and which documents to prepare. What documents do foreigners usually need? Most providers ask for some combination of: Residence card (zairyu card)

My Number, if the provider offers international functions

Proof of current address

A Japanese mobile number

Evidence of employment or length of residence, where required Before opening, confirm that the account accepts the payment you expect to receive. This is especially useful for salary payments or a large transfer from home. What to check before your first transfer abroad Check the following before confirming a payment: Transfer route and receiving country

Beneficiary name and account details

Transfer cap for your account

Funding method and fees: Wise Japan doesn’t accept credit cards to fund transfers, for example

Timing around weekends and Japanese holidays

Whether the account can send or receive that type of payment Banking How to open a bank account in Japan in 2026 Read more