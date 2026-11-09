If you live in Japan but receive money from home, send funds abroad, or travel regularly, a multi-currency account can help you avoid converting the same money twice. You can keep a foreign currency balance until you need to exchange or spend it, potentially cutting down on fees.
This guide compares five multi-currency accounts in Japan, covering currencies, receiving details, transfers, card payments, and account costs.
This guide is for information only, not legal or financial advice.
Key takeaways
- Wise: Best for receiving and sending money across borders. Get local USD, EUR, and GBP account details and convert at the mid-market rate with a separate fee.
- Sony Bank: Best for everyday Japanese banking and travel spending. Combine a Japanese bank account with a debit card that spends directly from supported foreign-currency balances.
- SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA: Best for foreign-currency banking with English support. Manage 17 foreign currencies, with monthly and transfer fee waivers for eligible customers.
- Revolut Japan: Best for keeping a separate travel budget. Track spending and manage your card in the app; Standard has no monthly fee.
- SBI Shinsei PowerFlex: Best for holding overseas funds before converting to yen. Keep incoming money in supported foreign-currency deposits and convert when you like.
Wise Account for managing money across currencies
- Hold supported foreign-currency balances
- Compare conversion fees before exchanging
- Receive and spend across supported currencies
Top 5 multi-currency accounts in Japan for foreigners
The following table compares five multi-currency account providers available to eligible customers in Japan. It covers currency support, receiving options, transfer fees, and card costs.
|Feature
|Wise
|Sony Bank
|SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA
|Revolut Japan Standard
|SBI Shinsei PowerFlex
|Supported currencies
|40+, including JPY
|13, including JPY
|18, including JPY
|39, including JPY
|14, including JPY
|Local account details abroad
|Yes, including USD, EUR, and GBP
|No, Japanese bank details only
|No, Japanese bank details only
|No, Japanese bank details only
|No, Japanese bank details only
|International money transfer fees
|From 0.27%; conversion included in the quote
|3,000 JPY + conversion
|0~3,500 JPY online + conversion; eligibility applies
|0 JPY sending fee + 0~1.5% conversion, depending on allowance and timing
|Fees depend on the transfer
|Account opening fee
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Monthly fee
|None
|None
|2,200 JPY; waived for eligible customers
|None
|None
|Debit card for foreign-currency spending
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No international debit card
|Overseas card payment fee
|Mid-market rate + conversion from 0.27%
|Bank conversion fee with an active currency account; otherwise up to 1.79%
|Visa rate + 3% when charged to JPY
|Revolut rate + 0~1.5%, depending on allowance and timing
|Not available
|Receiving options
|Local foreign-currency payments, international transfers, and Wise-to-Wise
|International bank transfers
|International bank transfers
|Transfers from Revolut users
|International bank transfers
Information checked on 16 November 2026. Fees, eligibility, and available features can change. Currency coverage does not mean every currency supports the same receiving, sending, and spending functions.
How we compared these multi-currency accounts
We reviewed each provider’s official information for Japan, focusing on five criteria:
- Currency coverage: Which currencies you can hold, receive, send, and spend, as these may differ.
- Receiving options: Local account details abroad (such as US details for USD payments), international bank transfers, and whether incoming money can stay in its original currency.
- Overall cost: Conversion costs, including exchange rate markups, plus transfer, card, and monthly fees and available discounts.
- Everyday use: Daily banking in Japan, card payments abroad, online account management, and English-language support.
- Eligibility, limits, and protection: Residency requirements, documents needed, balance limits, and how your money is protected.
Wise: best for receiving and spending foreign currencies
Wise complements a Japanese bank account for receiving, holding, and spending money across countries.
The following table summarizes the main features of Wise for customers in Japan.
|Key features
|Details
|Monthly fee
|None
|International transfer fee
|From 0.27%; conversion included in the upfront quote
|Supported currencies
|40+, including JPY, USD, EUR, and GBP
|Main features
|Local receiving details for currencies including USD, EUR, and GBP; international debit card
|Good for
|Expats receiving money from abroad and traveling regularly
Wise’s main advantage for cross-border use is the ability to hold supported foreign currencies and receive payments through available account details. The service uses the mid-market exchange rate with a separately disclosed conversion fee.
However, the Wise Account isn’t a replacement for a Japanese bank account when you need domestic banking functions. Local JPY receiving details aren’t available, and salary payments from a workplace in Japan aren’t supported.
|Pros of Wise
|Cons of Wise
|Mid-market exchange rate with no markup
|No local JPY receiving details
|Keep and spend foreign currencies without unnecessary conversion
|Cannot receive salary from a workplace in Japan
Sony Bank: best for Japanese banking and travel spending
Source : Sony Bank Official Blog
Sony Bank combines everyday banking in Japan with foreign-currency savings and travel spending.
The following table highlights its main account features and costs.
|Key features
|Details
|Monthly fee
|None
|International transfer fee
|3,000 JPY per transfer; Club S waivers available
|Supported currencies
|13: JPY and 12 foreign currencies
|Main features
|Japanese banking services; Sony Bank WALLET for direct spending in 10 foreign currencies
|Good for
|Residents wanting domestic banking and a travel card in one account
Sony Bank supports foreign-currency deposits in 12 currencies, while its WALLET card supports direct spending in 10 of those currencies. This distinction matters when deciding which balances you’ll actually use when traveling.
Its Club S program offers exchange-related benefits and possible transfer fee waivers for eligible customers. Foreign nationals generally need at least six months of residence in Japan to open an account.
|Pros of Sony Bank
|Cons of Sony Bank
|Spend supported foreign balances directly by card
|Foreign nationals need at least six months’ residence in Japan
|Conversion discounts through Club S
|No overseas local account details
SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA: best for foreign-currency banking with English support
Source : SMBC Trust Bank’s Official Site
SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA suits regular foreign-currency users who want English-language support from a Japanese bank.
Its MultiMoney account supports foreign-currency banking alongside Japanese banking services. The GLOBAL PASS debit card lets eligible customers spend directly from supported foreign-currency balances.
|Key features
|Details
|Monthly fee
|2,200 JPY; waived for eligible customers
|International transfer fee
|0–3,500 JPY online, depending on eligibility
|Supported currencies
|18: JPY and 17 foreign currencies
|Main features
|English-language banking; GLOBAL PASS debit card for spending in 17 foreign currencies
|Good for
|Established residents who use foreign currencies regularly and qualify for fee waivers
PRESTIA’s fee waivers can make a difference for customers who meet its balance or membership conditions. The exchange and card charges depend on the transaction, including whether an overseas purchase is paid from a foreign-currency balance or converted and charged to JPY.
|Pros of PRESTIA
|Cons of PRESTIA
|English-language support
|Monthly fee unless waiver conditions are met
|No conversion commission on eligible online foreign-currency purchases from JPY
|Visa’s rate + 3% when overseas card purchases are converted and charged to JPY
Revolut Japan: best for managing a travel budget
Source : Revolut Japan’s Official Site
Revolut Japan works well as a separate travel account for managing spending from your phone.
The Standard plan has no monthly fee and includes app-based currency exchange, spending controls, and card management. Additional exchange fees may apply depending on your allowance and the timing of the exchange.
|Key features
|Details
|Monthly fee
|None on Standard
|International transfer fee
|No sending fee; currency conversion may cost extra
|Supported currencies
|39, including JPY, USD, EUR, and GBP
|Main features
|Currency exchange, debit cards, and spending controls in the app
|Good for
|Occasional travelers managing a dedicated travel budget
Before relying on Revolut for incoming funds, check the Japan-specific receiving rules for the transfer you expect. Availability can differ between transfers from other Revolut users and incoming bank payments, and salary payments aren’t supported.
|Pros of Revolut
|Cons of Revolut
|Exchange allowance without a separate fee during market hours
|Extra exchange fees outside the allowance or market hours
|App-based budgeting and spending notifications
|Salary payments not supported
SBI Shinsei PowerFlex: best for holding money received from abroad
Source : SBI Shinsei’s Official Site
SBI Shinsei PowerFlex suits expats who want to receive overseas funds and keep them in a Japanese bank.
PowerFlex supports deposits in 13 foreign currencies alongside JPY. It can be useful if you prefer to hold incoming foreign currency rather than convert it immediately.
|Key features
|Details
|Monthly fee
|None
|International transfer fee
|Separate SBI Remit service; its fees apply
|Supported currencies
|14: JPY and 13 foreign currencies
|Main features
|International bank transfers and foreign-currency deposits
|Good for
|Receiving and holding money from abroad before converting it to yen
The Step Up program can offer conversion discounts depending on your membership tier. However, the account doesn’t provide an international debit card, and outgoing overseas transfers use the separate SBI Remit service.
|Pros of PowerFlex
|Cons of PowerFlex
|Keep supported incoming currencies without converting to yen
|No international debit card
|Conversion discounts through the Step Up program
|Overseas sending uses the separate SBI Remit service
International transfer fees aren’t always the total cost. Banks may charge separately for currency conversion when needed. Other-bank charges may also apply.
Information checked on 16 November 2026.
Understanding multi-currency accounts and international transfer fees
Understanding the fees helps you choose a multi-currency account that suits how you actually use your money. Look at the total cost of your usual transactions, including:
- Currency conversion: The cost of changing one currency into another. Wise shows a separate fee alongside the mid-market rate; banks often include their commission in the exchange rate they offer.
- International transfers: A sending fee may apply on top of conversion costs. A fixed fee can make smaller, frequent transfers relatively expensive.
- Card payments: Spending a currency you already hold may be free. If conversion is needed, check the exchange rate and any additional card fee.
- Receiving charges: The recipient’s bank or banks handling the transfer may deduct fees. Check how much should arrive, as well as how much you pay to send.
- Other costs: Include monthly fees, card orders, ATM withdrawals, and charges for adding money where relevant.
Example: sending USD 1,000 from Japan to the US
A provider with a lower conversion fee won’t necessarily give you the lowest total transfer cost. To illustrate this, imagine sending USD 1,000 to a US bank account using money already held in JPY.
The following table compares a recorded Wise quote with Sony Bank’s standard pricing for the same transfer amount.
|Cost of sending USD 1,000
|Wise
|Sony Bank
|Amount sent before other-bank deductions
|1,000 USD
|1,000 USD
|Yen value before provider fees
|158,081 JPY
|158,070 JPY
|Currency conversion fee
|1,043 JPY
|150 JPY
|Transfer fee
|178 JPY
|3,000 JPY
|Total deducted from your account
|159,302 JPY
|161,220 JPY
Illustration using quotes recorded on 11 November 2026. Exchange rates were captured separately. Sony Bank’s standard pricing applies, without Club S discounts.
Sony charges less for conversion, but its 3,000 JPY sending fee makes the transfer more expensive overall. Wise costs 1,918 JPY less in this example. Different amounts, exchange rates, or fee waivers can change the result.
How to choose the right multi-currency account in Japan
Fees matter, but the account also needs to work for your everyday life. Before choosing, consider what you need it to do:
- Receive your salary and pay local bills: Check that the account supports Japanese salary payments and the domestic banking services you need.
- Receive money from abroad: Before you send money to Japan, check the supported currencies, receiving method, and whether you can keep the original currency.
- Spend on trips: Look for a suitable debit card, convenient ATM access, and clear charges when your foreign-currency balance runs out.
- Hold savings or move larger amounts: Compare balance and transfer limits, access to your money, and the protection that applies to your funds.
- Manage the account comfortably: Check residency requirements, English-language support, and whether you can complete everyday tasks online.
If travel insurance or rewards are also priorities, compare credit cards in Japan for foreigners alongside your account options.
Foreign-currency deposit accounts vs multi-currency accounts in Japan
“Multi-currency” describes an account’s features, rather than a single type of financial product. Japanese banks can offer multi-currency services too. The practical distinction is between bank deposits and accounts offered by money transfer services, such as Wise and Revolut.
The table below compares the main functions of foreign-currency deposits at Japanese banks with accounts offered by money transfer services.
|Feature
|Foreign-currency deposits at Japanese banks
|Money transfer services such as Wise and Revolut
|Main purpose
|Holding foreign-currency savings, sometimes with interest
|Receiving, converting, transferring, and spending money
|Everyday banking
|Usually available alongside a yen account for salary and domestic payments
|Useful alongside a Japanese bank account; salary restrictions apply
|Card access
|Depends on the bank; Sony and PRESTIA support foreign-currency card spending
|Debit cards available
|Balance limits
|Depend on the product; transfer limits may differ
|Standard holding limits may apply, depending on the provider
|Protection
|Foreign-currency deposits are outside Japanese deposit insurance
|Customer funds are safeguarded under separate rules, rather than bank deposit insurance
Details correct at the time of research – 16 November 2026.
How to open a multi-currency account in Japan as a foreign resident
Requirements depend on the provider and your residency history. If you’re new to the country, our guide explains how to open a bank account in Japan and which documents to prepare.
What documents do foreigners usually need?
Most providers ask for some combination of:
- Residence card (zairyu card)
- My Number, if the provider offers international functions
- Proof of current address
- A Japanese mobile number
- Evidence of employment or length of residence, where required
Before opening, confirm that the account accepts the payment you expect to receive. This is especially useful for salary payments or a large transfer from home.
What to check before your first transfer abroad
Check the following before confirming a payment:
- Transfer route and receiving country
- Beneficiary name and account details
- Transfer cap for your account
- Funding method and fees: Wise Japan doesn’t accept credit cards to fund transfers, for example
- Timing around weekends and Japanese holidays
- Whether the account can send or receive that type of payment
Are multi-currency accounts safe in Japan?
When choosing where to keep your money, protection matters alongside fees and convenience.
At Japanese banks, eligible yen deposits benefit from deposit insurance, while foreign-currency deposits generally do not. Wise and Revolut operate as money transfer services in Japan, so different protection rules apply:
- Wise: Licensed as a Type 1 and Type 2 Fund Transfer Service Provider. Customer money is kept separate from business funds and safeguarded in trust accounts.
- Revolut Japan: Safeguards customer funds through a trust arrangement and security deposits under Japanese law.
These safeguards are designed to protect customer funds if the provider fails, rather than providing bank deposit insurance.
The bottom line
The best multi-currency account in Japan depends on whether you primarily need local banking, international transfers, foreign-currency deposits, or a card for travel spending. Compare the total cost of your usual transactions and check the receiving rules, account limits, and eligibility conditions before applying.
If receiving payments in foreign currencies and converting funds across borders are your priorities, the Wise Account is one option to compare alongside Japanese bank accounts.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about multi-currency accounts in Japan
Can foreigners open a multi-currency account in Japan?
Many foreign residents can, subject to the provider’s residency and verification rules. You’ll usually need identity and address documents, and some providers also check your employment or length of residence.
Can a multi-currency account help me avoid conversion fees?
It can help you avoid unnecessary conversions. For example, receiving euros and later spending those euros avoids changing them into yen and back. You may still pay when you need to exchange currencies.
Can I receive salary or overseas payments into a multi-currency account in Japan?
Japanese banks may accept salary and overseas transfers, subject to their checks. Specialist accounts may not accept salary payments, so confirm the rules before sharing your account details.
Are foreign-currency deposits covered by Japanese deposit insurance?
Generally no, even when you hold them at a Japanese bank. Check the protection for the exact product and currency before depositing.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Account fees, transfer costs, and currency conversion pricing, Wise Japan – Pricing
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- Account balance holding limits for Japan residents, Wise Help Centre – Holding limits in Japan
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- Funding and sending Japanese yen transfers, Wise Help Centre – JPY transfers
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- Foreign-currency deposits and 12 supported currencies, Sony Bank – Foreign currency deposits
- Receiving international transfers and required account information, Sony Bank – Incoming remittances
- Account maintenance charges and available fee waivers, SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA – Service fees
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- Details required for overseas remittance payments, SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA – Remittance instructions
- Online international remittance process and foreign-currency balances, SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA – Online remittance
- Standard plan exchange and transaction fees in Japan, Revolut Japan – Standard fees
- Card payments and foreign-currency conversion, Revolut Help Centre – Card payments
- Japan account terms, eligibility, and restrictions, Revolut Japan – Personal terms
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- Account details available for incoming payments, Revolut Help Centre – Account details
- Currencies supported for holding, Revolut Help Centre – Supported currencies
- Restrictions on salary payments, Revolut Help Centre – Salary payments
- PowerFlex account maintenance and fees, SBI Shinsei Bank – Account FAQ
- J-Debit service features, SBI Shinsei Bank – J-Debit
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- International remittance services, SBI Shinsei Bank – Overseas remittance
- PowerFlex account currencies and services, SBI Shinsei Bank – PowerFlex FAQ
- Receiving funds from overseas, SBI Shinsei Bank – Remittance services
- Foreign-currency exchange rates, SBI Shinsei Bank – Foreign exchange
- Receiving information and bank identification codes, SBI Shinsei Bank – Incoming transfer FAQ
- Wise transfer calculator for payments from Japan to the US, Wise – Japan to US transfers
- Foreign exchange rates used for the transfer comparison, Sony Bank – Exchange rates
- How dynamic currency conversion works, Visa – Dynamic currency conversion
- Register of licensed financial institutions, Financial Services Agency – Licensed institutions
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