How to open an Italian bank account as a non-resident

How to open a bank account in Italy as a non-resident Most applications follow four stages, from choosing a route to setting up payments. Step 1: Choose the right account route before you apply Match the account to your main need before you apply, because applying for the wrong account can delay you. Common matches: Salary, rent, and bills in Italy: a local non-resident current account or, once you have residency documents, a standard Italian current account

a local non-resident current account or, once you have residency documents, a standard Italian current account Basic everyday payments: a basic payment account, if you are an eligible consumer

a basic payment account, if you are an eligible consumer Euro transfers before you move: a digital or multi-currency account, which may work without an Italian bank relationship Banking Best bank accounts for non-residents in Italy Read more Step 2: Gather the documents you may need Banks set their own lists, so there is no single standard pack. Prepare these items first: Valid passport or national ID

Codice fiscale (Italian tax identification number)

Proof of address, which may be from outside Italy

Proof of income or employment, if requested

Student enrollment details, if relevant

Minimum opening deposit, if the account requires one Ask each bank whether it needs certified copies, translations, or a second ID before you pay for any of them. Step 3: Apply, verify your identity, and answer the bank’s questions Banks use different channels, including online forms, branch appointments, and remote checks. Some banks may let you begin online, but many still require at least one in-person step. Check the bank’s current page before you assume you can finish remotely. Expect questions about where you live, your tax position, and how you plan to use the account. Answer them in full, because missing details can slow a review. Approval times vary, so avoid planning your move around one. Step 4: Activate your account, get your account details, and set up payments After approval, you can usually expect account access and a card. Ask the bank for your IBAN and payment details, and check how to fund the account, order a card, and set up online banking. Before you rely on the account, test transfers and card payments. Ask support how direct debits and salary payments work, especially if your employer or landlord needs details from a non-Italian account.

Italian banking terms you need to understand before you apply These terms come up often on bank pages and in administrative requests: Conto corrente per non residenti: a current account for people who do not live in Italy full time

a current account for people who do not live in Italy full time Conto di base: a basic payment account with specific rules, usually for eligible consumers

a basic payment account with specific rules, usually for eligible consumers SEPA: the euro payments area where transfers and direct debits follow shared rules What an IBAN, codice fiscale, and proof of address mean These three items come up most often: IBAN: the international account number, which starts with a country code such as IT. A landlord may ask for it to set up rent payments.

the international account number, which starts with a country code such as IT. A landlord may ask for it to set up rent payments. Codice fiscale: Italy’s personal tax identification number, which banks often request for administrative purposes (see Expatica’s guide to the codice fiscale)

Italy’s personal tax identification number, which banks often request for administrative purposes (see Expatica’s guide to the codice fiscale) Proof of address: a document showing where you live, such as a utility bill, bank statement, or official correspondence

Can a non-resident open an Italian bank account? In some cases, yes. Italian banks may offer non-resident accounts, or they may direct non-residents to a different product. Each bank sets its own checks, so approval is not guaranteed, and some products are available only once you have an Italian address or residency documents. Three routes exist. A non-resident current account suits people who do not live in Italy full time. A basic payment account has specific eligibility rules and usually suits eligible consumers. A digital or multi-currency account can help you send, receive, or hold money across borders before you move. Not every non-resident qualifies for every route.

Do you need an Italian address, phone number, or residence permit? It depends on the route. Some non-resident accounts accept a foreign address, but you should not assume this is standard. Standard resident products may still expect Italian residency evidence. Ask the bank what proof of status it accepts, and whether a residence permit is needed for your nationality and account type. A local phone number may help with security codes or follow-up, so check the bank’s current page before you assume a foreign number works.

Italian bank account or euro IBAN: what do you actually need? In principle, you don’t need an Italian account to pay in euros. Under SEPA rules, an IBAN from another participating country should work for euro transfers and direct debits. The European Commission calls it IBAN discrimination when someone can’t make or receive a SEPA credit transfer or pay by SEPA direct debit from an account held in another member state. In practice, some landlords, employers, and service providers may still prefer or request Italian banking details. If that happens, ask for the request in writing and check whether the organisation accepts a foreign IBAN. The Commission encourages people to file a complaint with the national competent authority in the country where the refusal happened. A local Italian account can simplify rent, bills, and salary payments, but a euro IBAN from another bank may not cover every local need. If you later become tax resident in Italy, check your reporting obligations for foreign accounts with the Italian tax authorities, because the rules depend on your situation.

What to do if a bank refuses your application Italy has a basic payment account product for eligible consumers, which can be a fallback if a standard account is refused. Check the eligibility rules with the Banca d’Italia and the bank before you apply. If a bank refuses you: Ask for the reason in writing, so you know what to fix

Check whether a different bank or a basic payment account matches your situation and documents

Avoid repeatedly submitting the same incomplete application

If you have a complaint that the bank does not resolve, check the bank’s internal complaints process first, then the Banca d’Italia’s complaint procedures for banking services

Which account route fits you before and after the move? The following table compares the main routes by who they suit, timing, document needs, and typical limits. Route Who it suits When to apply Common documents Likely limits Local Italian account functions Non-resident current account People with ties to Italy who live abroad Before or after you move, depending on the bank ID, codice fiscale, proof of address Eligibility and service levels vary; may require an in-person step Often, including an Italian IBAN Basic payment account Eligible consumers who need a simple account Usually after you have the required documents ID, codice fiscale, proof of address Limited to basic services; eligibility rules apply Basic payments and card use Digital or multi-currency account People who need euros or cross-border payments before moving Before or after you move ID, proof of address Not a bank account; IBAN may not start with IT Limited; euro account details and SEPA payments Choose the route that matches your first payment deadline, such as a deposit, first rent, or salary. Pair a main route with a backup, because approval isn’t guaranteed. For more on local banks, see Expatica’s guide to banking in Italy. When a Wise account can help before you move to Italy If you need to pay a deposit or first rent in euros while still abroad, you can open a Wise account online to hold and send euros and move money between currencies in one app. Wise is not a bank, and a Wise account is not a guaranteed replacement for an Italian bank account or an Italian IBAN where one is specifically required. Wise can help with: Holding and receiving euros before you move

Paying deposits or rent by transfer where the payee accepts a non-Italian IBAN

Moving money between currencies in one app Availability and features depend on your country and identity checks, and Wise may request additional documents to verify your identity. Open a Wise account online

How much can an Italian non-resident account cost? Fees differ by bank and account type, so compare these cost categories before you apply: Monthly or annual account fees, and conditions that waive them

Card fees and replacement charges

ATM withdrawal charges

Transfer fees and currency conversion costs

Minimum deposit or opening balance, where it applies The cheapest headline fee is not always the best value. A low-cost account can still be poor value if it is hard to open from abroad or restrictive for the payments you need. Next steps before you apply Work through this checklist: Decide whether you need an Italian IBAN or a euro IBAN from another bank will do

Get your codice fiscale, or confirm whether the bank can open the account without one

Prepare your document pack and ask about translations and certified copies

Confirm whether the branch handles non-resident accounts, and get its document list in writing

Shortlist one main route and one backup If you must pay in euros before an Italian account is ready, a Wise account can work as a complementary option while your Italian application moves forward.