Best Italian language schools in Italy for expats

This guide compares six well-known Italian language schools for expats and international students. It highlights the practical differences between them, helping you build a shortlist before you commit any money.
Key takeaways
- Scuola Leonardo da Vinci (multiple centers): for learners who want flexibility and a big international mix. It has a broad course range and costs from €260/week plus an enrollment fee.
- Società Dante Alighieri (multiple centers): for learners who value reputation and cultural depth. It runs network-based courses, and you should check the price with the local center.
- DILIT International House Rome (Rome): for learners who want structured study in the capital. It offers communicative group lessons from €220/week.
- Madrelingua (Bologna): for learners who want a student-city atmosphere. It has standard and intensive options, and you should check the price with the local center.
- Lucca Italian School (Lucca): for learners who prefer a slower-paced Tuscan setting. It offers general language courses from €295/week.
- Il Sasso (Montepulciano): for learners who want deep immersion in a smaller town. It runs small-group courses, and you should check the price with the school.
Enrolment fees, course materials, accommodation, and other costs may be extra. Check the current total price with the school before you book.
Before you book, check how the school assesses your level, what help it offers with accommodation, its start dates, any visa documents it can provide, and exactly what the published price includes. If you need to send money between currencies, or pay by card in more than one country while you study, a Wise account is one option to consider.
Wise for managing your money while you study Italian
- Hold and convert: Keep money in your own currency and switch to EUR as needed
- Pay by card: Spend in euros on daily costs while you study
- Send money: Transfer between currencies when you need to pay a school or landlord
No commitment required
How to choose the right Italian language school
The right school depends on how you want to spend your time in Italy. If you want big-city life, a wide choice of courses, and good transport links, a school in Rome or Bologna may suit you. If you care more about immersion and a quieter daily routine, a small town in Tuscany may be a better fit.
It also helps to look beyond the cost of tuition. Accommodation, visa support, class size, weekly lesson hours, and whether the school suits beginners or exam candidates can all make a big difference to your experience. The cheapest course isn’t always the best value.
If you want an official certificate of your level, check whether the school prepares students for one of the Italian language certificates presented by the Foreign Ministry: CILS, CELI, CERT.IT, or PLIDA. The four bodies that issue them are part of the CLIQ association. For details, see the Foreign Ministry’s page on Italian language certification.
If you’re from outside the EU and plan to study for more than 90 days, you’ll usually need a study visa. You can check which visa applies to you on the Foreign Ministry’s Visto per l’Italia website, and ask your school which documents it can provide.
Our shortlist method
We compared schools on how well their city suits different learners, the variety of courses they offer, how clearly they publish their information, the accommodation support they offer, their reputation, and how practical they are for expats. We also looked for schools that publish enough information for international students to make an informed decision.
This comparison is for general information only. It isn’t legal, visa, or educational advice. Prices, class sizes, start dates, and services can change, so check directly with the school before you pay.
Scuola Leonardo da Vinci
Scuola Leonardo da Vinci may suit you if you want flexibility. It has schools in Florence, Milan, Rome, Turin, and Viareggio, which is useful if you already know which city you’d like to live in.
The school offers a wide range of courses. If you want a busy classroom with students from different countries, ask about the typical mix of nationalities on your course dates.
You can also use it to compare different cities within the same school network. However, each branch may feel different, so it’s worth checking the specific location rather than relying on the name alone.
Good for:
- learners who want a choice of cities
- students looking for a wide range of courses
- expats who enjoy an international atmosphere
- people who want a school with several branches
What to check before you enrol:
- the specific branch and its neighbourhood
- class sizes and start dates for beginners
- help with accommodation
- what’s included in the tuition fee
Società Dante Alighieri
The Società Dante Alighieri is a long-established cultural institution that promotes the Italian language, and it also runs the PLIDA certificate. Its reputation comes from its wider cultural network, which may appeal to learners who want more than classroom lessons.
Because it works through a network of local centres, the centre you choose matters. The experience in one city may differ from another, so check the specific centre, how its courses are structured, and what support it offers.
This option may suit learners who value a long-established institution and a strong connection to Italian culture, but who are happy to compare what each local centre offers.
Good for:
- learners who want an established institution
- students interested in culture as well as language
- people who want a choice of cities
- learners preparing for the PLIDA certificate
What to check before you enrol:
- the local centre’s course format
- whether the timetable fits your stay
- level tests and how levels are structured
- whether exam preparation is available, if you need it
DILIT International House Rome
DILIT International House in Rome may suit learners who want structured study in a big city. Rome can be exciting for immersion, but it’s also a larger, busier place than a small town.
The school uses a communicative teaching approach, which focuses on speaking and real-life situations, and offers group courses at several levels of intensity. That can work well for expats who want a clear weekly routine in a city with good transport links and plenty to do outside class.
Keep in mind that in a big city, it can be easier to slip into English outside the classroom. If full immersion matters to you, a smaller city may suit you better.
Good for:
- learners who want to study in Rome
- students looking for structured group classes
- expats who prefer a big city
- people who need help with visa paperwork (check with the school what it provides)
What to check before you enrol:
- weekly lesson hours and course intensity
- how your level is assessed
- help with accommodation
- visa or residence permit documents for longer stays
Madrelingua
Madrelingua, in Bologna, may suit learners who want a city with a strong student atmosphere and a more everyday Italian environment. Bologna is lively and practical, and can feel less focused on tourism than some better-known destinations.
That can make it appealing if you want to live in a working university city rather than a holiday destination. The pace can feel more manageable, while still offering a rich city experience and good transport links.
Madrelingua offers both standard and intensive courses. If you’re choosing between full immersion and a more balanced schedule, this can be a useful middle ground.
Good for:
- learners who want Bologna’s student atmosphere
- expats looking for everyday immersion
- people who want to choose how intensively they study
- students who prefer a city that feels lived in, not just visited
What to check before you enrol:
- courses for beginners and start dates
- how often classes run and the weekly hours
- help with accommodation
- how much support you get outside class
Lucca Italian School
Lucca Italian School may suit you if you want a slower pace in Tuscany, while still being able to reach larger towns and cities. Lucca is a smaller city, which can make using Italian every day feel more natural.
A smaller city can be an advantage if you want to repeat the same everyday conversations in cafés, shops, and on the street. That can give you more chances to practise, even outside class.
The trade-off is that a smaller city may offer fewer courses and less of the social life you’d find in Rome or Bologna. For some learners, though, that’s exactly the point.
Good for:
- learners who want a quieter base in Tuscany
- people who value immersion over nightlife
- expats who prefer a manageable city size
- students who want a more relaxed routine
What to check before you enrol:
- class sizes in different seasons
- the standard of accommodation
- transport links
- whether the course format suits your level
Il Sasso
Il Sasso in Montepulciano may suit learners who want immersion in a small town. If your goal is to hear and use Italian in everyday life as much as possible, this kind of setting can work well.
The school may particularly suit learners who care more about the cultural setting and daily exposure to Italian than about being in a big city. It offers courses in small groups and individual lessons, and Montepulciano offers a slower pace of life.
However, studying in a small town has practical trade-offs. You may have fewer transport options and less to do after class than you would in a larger city.
Good for:
- learners who want immersion
- students who prefer small groups
- expats who are comfortable in a quiet location
- people who care more about using Italian every day than about big-city convenience
What to check before you enrol:
- how to get there, and transport once you’ve arrived
- accommodation options
- course intensity and group size
- what there is to do after class, and local amenities
If you’re moving money from another country, or still paying for things in more than one currency while you settle in, a Wise account can help you manage several currencies and pay by card in more than one country.
Final thoughts
There’s no single best Italian language school in Italy. The right one depends on how you want to live and study while you’re here. Scuola Leonardo da Vinci and the Società Dante Alighieri offer a choice of cities and established networks. DILIT in Rome suits learners who want structured classes in the capital. Madrelingua in Bologna offers a student-city atmosphere. Lucca Italian School and Il Sasso suit learners who want more daily immersion at a slower pace, though with fewer distractions and transport links.
Use the shortlist as a starting point, not a final answer. Compare the specific branch or centre, how your level is assessed, start dates, class sizes, accommodation help and what the published price includes. If you need an official certificate (CILS, CELI, CERT.IT or PLIDA), ask whether the school prepares students for your exam and level. If you’re from outside the EU and plan to stay for more than 90 days, check the visa rules early and ask which documents the school can provide.
Finally, look beyond tuition. Accommodation, enrolment fees, materials and daily costs all add up. Contact two or three schools directly and ask for the full, current price in writing before you pay. Once you’ve found the right fit, you’ll be well placed to turn your time in Italy into real progress in the language.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about the best Italian language schools in Italy
How much does it cost to study Italian at a language school in Italy?
Costs vary depending on the city, the school, and how intensive the course is. Tuition is only part of your budget, so also include enrolment fees, books, accommodation, transport, and everyday living costs.
As a rough guide, the published starting prices for group courses at the schools in this guide range from about €230 to €330 a week for tuition only, as of October 2026. Some schools charge an enrolment fee on top. Check the current total price directly with the school before you book.
What is the best city in Italy to learn Italian?
There’s no single right city for everyone. Rome and other big cities may suit you better if you want convenience, cultural variety, and a busy lifestyle.
Mid-sized cities and smaller towns, such as Bologna, Lucca, or Montepulciano, may suit you better if you want more everyday immersion and a calmer routine. The right choice depends on whether you value city life, lower costs, or more exposure to the language.
Do you need a visa to study Italian in Italy?
It depends on your nationality and how long you plan to stay. EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens don’t need a visa, while the rules for other nationalities depend on the length of the stay. If you’re from outside the EU and plan to study for more than 90 days, you’ll usually need a study visa.
Before you book, check the Foreign Ministry’s Visto per l’Italia website and your local Italian consulate. If you’re staying longer, also check whether you need a residence permit (permesso di soggiorno) after you arrive.
How do you know if an Italian language school is reputable?
Look for clear prices, a clear process for assessing your level, realistic course descriptions, and help with practical matters such as accommodation or paperwork. A reputable school should explain what’s included in the price and what isn’t.
It can help if the school belongs to a recognised network or association, but that isn’t enough on its own. Check the specific branch, not just the brand name.
Are Italian language schools in Italy good for absolute beginners?
Many are. Studying in Italy can be an effective way to start from scratch, because you hear and use the language every day.
However, beginners should check start dates, which language the teacher uses in class, and how the school assesses levels. Some schools are better set up for complete beginners than others.
Which schools in Italy help students prepare for CILS, CELI, or PLIDA?
Not every school offers exam preparation, so check before you book. If you need a certificate for study, work, or residence purposes, ask whether the school prepares students for the specific exam and level you need.
Check the type of exam, the level on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), and whether the school is an official exam centre or works with one. Don’t expect every Italian course to include exam preparation. For details of the four certificates, see the Foreign Ministry’s page on Italian language certification./
If you’re moving money from another country, or still paying for things in more than one currency while you settle in, a Wise account can help you manage several currencies and pay by card in more than one country. Wise Europe is not a bank. It’s an authorised payment institution.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- 4 domande per sapere se hai bisogno del visto d'ingresso per venire in Italia, Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale
- I Centri provinciali per l’istruzione degli adulti (CPIA), Ministero dell'Istruzione e del Merito
- Certification, Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale