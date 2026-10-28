Best Italian language schools in Italy for expats

Key takeaways Scuola Leonardo da Vinci (multiple centers): for learners who want flexibility and a big international mix. It has a broad course range and costs from €260/week plus an enrollment fee.

Società Dante Alighieri (multiple centers): for learners who value reputation and cultural depth. It runs network-based courses, and you should check the price with the local center.

(multiple centers): for learners who value reputation and cultural depth. It runs network-based courses, and you should check the price with the local center. DILIT International House Rome (Rome): for learners who want structured study in the capital. It offers communicative group lessons from €220/week.

(Rome): for learners who want structured study in the capital. It offers communicative group lessons from €220/week. Madrelingua (Bologna): for learners who want a student-city atmosphere. It has standard and intensive options, and you should check the price with the local center.

(Bologna): for learners who want a student-city atmosphere. It has standard and intensive options, and you should check the price with the local center. Lucca Italian School (Lucca): for learners who prefer a slower-paced Tuscan setting. It offers general language courses from €295/week.

(Lucca): for learners who prefer a slower-paced Tuscan setting. It offers general language courses from €295/week. Il Sasso (Montepulciano): for learners who want deep immersion in a smaller town. It runs small-group courses, and you should check the price with the school. Enrolment fees, course materials, accommodation, and other costs may be extra. Check the current total price with the school before you book. Before you book, check how the school assesses your level, what help it offers with accommodation, its start dates, any visa documents it can provide, and exactly what the published price includes. If you need to send money between currencies, or pay by card in more than one country while you study, a Wise account is one option to consider. Wise for managing your money while you study Italian Hold and convert: Keep money in your own currency and switch to EUR as needed

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How to choose the right Italian language school The right school depends on how you want to spend your time in Italy. If you want big-city life, a wide choice of courses, and good transport links, a school in Rome or Bologna may suit you. If you care more about immersion and a quieter daily routine, a small town in Tuscany may be a better fit. It also helps to look beyond the cost of tuition. Accommodation, visa support, class size, weekly lesson hours, and whether the school suits beginners or exam candidates can all make a big difference to your experience. The cheapest course isn’t always the best value. If you want an official certificate of your level, check whether the school prepares students for one of the Italian language certificates presented by the Foreign Ministry: CILS, CELI, CERT.IT, or PLIDA. The four bodies that issue them are part of the CLIQ association. For details, see the Foreign Ministry’s page on Italian language certification. If you’re from outside the EU and plan to study for more than 90 days, you’ll usually need a study visa. You can check which visa applies to you on the Foreign Ministry’s Visto per l’Italia website, and ask your school which documents it can provide. Our shortlist method We compared schools on how well their city suits different learners, the variety of courses they offer, how clearly they publish their information, the accommodation support they offer, their reputation, and how practical they are for expats. We also looked for schools that publish enough information for international students to make an informed decision. This comparison is for general information only. It isn’t legal, visa, or educational advice. Prices, class sizes, start dates, and services can change, so check directly with the school before you pay. Language Learning How to learn Italian in Italy: courses, cities, and visas Read more

Scuola Leonardo da Vinci Scuola Leonardo da Vinci may suit you if you want flexibility. It has schools in Florence, Milan, Rome, Turin, and Viareggio, which is useful if you already know which city you’d like to live in. The school offers a wide range of courses. If you want a busy classroom with students from different countries, ask about the typical mix of nationalities on your course dates. You can also use it to compare different cities within the same school network. However, each branch may feel different, so it’s worth checking the specific location rather than relying on the name alone. Good for: learners who want a choice of cities

students looking for a wide range of courses

expats who enjoy an international atmosphere

people who want a school with several branches What to check before you enrol: the specific branch and its neighbourhood

class sizes and start dates for beginners

help with accommodation

what’s included in the tuition fee

Società Dante Alighieri The Società Dante Alighieri is a long-established cultural institution that promotes the Italian language, and it also runs the PLIDA certificate. Its reputation comes from its wider cultural network, which may appeal to learners who want more than classroom lessons. Because it works through a network of local centres, the centre you choose matters. The experience in one city may differ from another, so check the specific centre, how its courses are structured, and what support it offers. This option may suit learners who value a long-established institution and a strong connection to Italian culture, but who are happy to compare what each local centre offers. Good for: learners who want an established institution

students interested in culture as well as language

people who want a choice of cities

learners preparing for the PLIDA certificate What to check before you enrol: the local centre’s course format

whether the timetable fits your stay

level tests and how levels are structured

whether exam preparation is available, if you need it

DILIT International House Rome DILIT International House in Rome may suit learners who want structured study in a big city. Rome can be exciting for immersion, but it’s also a larger, busier place than a small town. The school uses a communicative teaching approach, which focuses on speaking and real-life situations, and offers group courses at several levels of intensity. That can work well for expats who want a clear weekly routine in a city with good transport links and plenty to do outside class. Keep in mind that in a big city, it can be easier to slip into English outside the classroom. If full immersion matters to you, a smaller city may suit you better. Good for: learners who want to study in Rome

students looking for structured group classes

expats who prefer a big city

people who need help with visa paperwork (check with the school what it provides) What to check before you enrol: weekly lesson hours and course intensity

how your level is assessed

help with accommodation

visa or residence permit documents for longer stays

Madrelingua Madrelingua, in Bologna, may suit learners who want a city with a strong student atmosphere and a more everyday Italian environment. Bologna is lively and practical, and can feel less focused on tourism than some better-known destinations. That can make it appealing if you want to live in a working university city rather than a holiday destination. The pace can feel more manageable, while still offering a rich city experience and good transport links. Madrelingua offers both standard and intensive courses. If you’re choosing between full immersion and a more balanced schedule, this can be a useful middle ground. Good for: learners who want Bologna’s student atmosphere

expats looking for everyday immersion

people who want to choose how intensively they study

students who prefer a city that feels lived in, not just visited What to check before you enrol: courses for beginners and start dates

how often classes run and the weekly hours

help with accommodation

how much support you get outside class

Lucca Italian School Lucca Italian School may suit you if you want a slower pace in Tuscany, while still being able to reach larger towns and cities. Lucca is a smaller city, which can make using Italian every day feel more natural. A smaller city can be an advantage if you want to repeat the same everyday conversations in cafés, shops, and on the street. That can give you more chances to practise, even outside class. The trade-off is that a smaller city may offer fewer courses and less of the social life you’d find in Rome or Bologna. For some learners, though, that’s exactly the point. Good for: learners who want a quieter base in Tuscany

people who value immersion over nightlife

expats who prefer a manageable city size

students who want a more relaxed routine What to check before you enrol: class sizes in different seasons

the standard of accommodation

transport links

whether the course format suits your level

Il Sasso Il Sasso in Montepulciano may suit learners who want immersion in a small town. If your goal is to hear and use Italian in everyday life as much as possible, this kind of setting can work well. The school may particularly suit learners who care more about the cultural setting and daily exposure to Italian than about being in a big city. It offers courses in small groups and individual lessons, and Montepulciano offers a slower pace of life. However, studying in a small town has practical trade-offs. You may have fewer transport options and less to do after class than you would in a larger city. Good for: learners who want immersion

students who prefer small groups

expats who are comfortable in a quiet location

people who care more about using Italian every day than about big-city convenience What to check before you enrol: how to get there, and transport once you’ve arrived

accommodation options

course intensity and group size

what there is to do after class, and local amenities If you’re moving money from another country, or still paying for things in more than one currency while you settle in, a Wise account can help you manage several currencies and pay by card in more than one country.