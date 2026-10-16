NordVPN vs Surfshark: which is better for expats?

If you’re living, working or just traveling abroad, you might want to consider using a virtual private network (VPN). This can increase your online safety and protect sensitive data. It can also be very useful for accessing home content from abroad.
Two well-known names in the VPN world are NordVPN and Surfshark – but which is best for expats?
This guide compares the two side-by-side, looking at server coverage, speed, security, number of supported devices and, of course, price. This can help you work out the best option for your needs wherever you’re living – or wherever you’re going next.
Key takeaways
Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details:
NordVPN vs Surfshark VPN compared: at-a-glance
Before looking at the features and fees of both providers in detail, here’s a quick comparison table comparing NordVPN and Surfshark on all the essentials that we think matter most:
|NordVPN
|Surfshark VPN
|Best for:
|Global coverage, streaming, and stability
|Budget, and multi-device coverage
|Global server coverage
|8,400+ servers in 118 countries
|4,500+ servers in 100+ countries
|Approximate speed
|688 to 1249 Mbps
|935 to 1021 Mbps
|Connected devices
|10
|Unlimited
|Price
|– From £11.09/mo (monthly plan)- From £4.09/mo (1 year plan)- From £2.59/mo (2 year plan)
|– From £10.19/mo (monthly plan)- From £2.49/mo (1 year plan)- From £1.79/mo (2 year plan)
|Money-back guarantee
|30 days
|30 days
|Encryption
|AES-256
|AES-256-GCM, ChaCha20, and AEGIS-256X2
|Protocols
|OpenVPN and NordLynx
|Dausos, WireGuard, IKEv2, andOpenVPN
|Dedicated IP
|Yes – only on highest tier plan
|Yes – add-on
|Anti-malware
|Yes – not on all plans
|Yes
|Kill switch
|Yes
|Yes
|Scam and phishing protection
|Yes
|Yes – not on all plans
|Dark web monitoring
|Yes
|Yes – not on all plans
|24/7 support
|Yes
|Yes
NordVPN
NordVPN is an all-in-one digital security and VPN service. The company is headquartered in Lithuania but its products are used by thousands of people and businesses worldwide.
It’s a really solid option for expats, especially those with security and privacy concerns when working abroad or simply browsing while traveling.
It has wide global coverage, with over 8,400 servers in 118 countries. This means it’s likely to cover your destination, although you can also check its server list on the NordVPN website.
You can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. This should be adequate for many expats, but you may find this limiting if you’re a large household or you use lots of devices for work. If this is important to you, Surfshark could be the better fit.
NordVPN is known for its speed and consistency, as well as security. It uses OpenVPN and NordLynx protocols, and AES-256 encryption – a highly secure Advanced Encryption Standard. There are lots of additional security features available, such as:
- Anti-malware and browsing protection powered by next-gen antivirus
- Scam and phishing protection
- Ad and tracker blocker
- Unlimited email protection
- Call and message protection
- Cross-platform password manager
- 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage
- Scam loss and ID theft recovery
- Dark web monitor
- Kill switch – if your VPN connection drops, internet access is cut off so your data isn’t exposed. This needs to be switched on in settings.
However, not all of these are available with all plans. This means you may need to upgrade to take advantage of advanced security features.
As for speed, NordVPN claims to be the fastest VPN on the market in 2026, based on independent testing from West Coast Labs, leading tech publications, and its own test results.
Techradar testing from August 2026 found that NordVPN had speeds of 688 Mbps with OpenVPN and 1249 Mbps with its WireGuard-based NordLynx.
Pricing: how much does NordVPN cost?
NordVPN offers a tiered choice of plans, where you can unlock more features for a higher monthly fee. Pricing varies depending on whether you sign up for a rolling monthly plan, or a 1 or 2 year plan. The best prices are available with the 2 year plan.
Let’s take a look:
|Monthly
|1 year
|2 year
|Basic plan
|£11.09/mo
|£14.79/mo
|£17.59/mo
|Complete plan
|£4.09/mo
|£4.79/mo
|£7.79/mo
|Ultimate Max plan
|£2.59/mo
|£3.39/mo
|£6.29/mo
It’s worth noting that the 1 and 2 year plan prices in the table above only last for the initial term of the plan – they do increase on renewal. So make sure you check the price carefully before renewing.
There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try out the service first and get a refund if it doesn’t meet your needs.
Is NordVPN right for me?
- Best if you want: Speed, and extra security tools for travel and everyday use.
- Device coverage: up to 10 simultaneous connections on one account.
- WiFi practicality: strong, especially with auto-connect and the kill switch.
- Main trade-off: the best prices are only available if you lock into a 2-year plan, and introductory pricing also rises on renewal.
Surfshark VPN
Netherlands-based Surfshark is a subscription-based cybersecurity and VPN company. It’s very similar to NordVPN, including in its pricing model, although it does offer some different features.
Surfshark is another popular pick for expats, offering wide global coverage, fast speeds and security features. It has 4,500+ servers in 100+ countries, less than NordVPN. You can take a look at its server list to see if it covers your destination.
As for speed, it is fast – but perhaps not quite as fast as NordVPN.
Techradar testing from August 2026 found that Surfshark had speeds of 1021 Mbps (closest server) and 935 Mbps (USA – UK). However, Surfshark itself claims to be “among the fastest VPNs on the market”, clocking internet speeds at over 950 Mbps on the WireGuard VPN protocol in independent testing.
One area where Surfshark stands out is its support for unlimited devices, making it ideal if you have a larger household, are sharing the account or need to connect lots of devices for work.
Cybersecurity and other features at Surfshark vary depending on plan, but include:
- Double VPN – route your traffic through two different VPNs with Surfshark’s Dynamic MultiHop, which means double encryption
- Obfuscated servers – so even your Internet Service Provider won’t know you’re using a VPN
- Split tunneling/Bypasser – this excludes chosen apps and websites from VPN encryption
- Kill Switch – if your VPN connection drops, internet access is cut off so your data isn’t exposed
- NoBorders – use the VPN through network restrictions
- CleanWeb – blocks ads, banners and pop-ups.
You can get a dedicated IP, but it costs extra.
Surfshark gives you a choice of protocols, including Dausos, WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN. Each has its own encryption standards, and pros and cons. There’s a guide here to help explain it and help you choose.
Pricing: how much does Surfshark VPN cost?
Surfshark pricing works in a very similar way to NordVPN, with a choice of plans available on a rolling monthly, 1 or 2 year basis. The more you pay, the more features you unlock. However, its prices are lower – so this could make it a better option if you’re on a budget.
Let’s take a look:
|Monthly
|1 year
|2 year
|Starter plan
|£10.19/mo
|£2.49/mo
|£1.79/mo
|One plan
|£11.69/mo
|£2.59/mo
|£1.99/mo
|One+ Max
|£14.59/mo
|£5.49/mo
|£3.29/mo
Just like with NordVPN, prices do increase on renewal, so check before recontracting. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test out Surfshark and get a refund if it’s not right for you.
Is Surfshark right for me?
- Best if you want: one budget-friendly account for a larger household.
- Privacy tools: split tunneling, rotating IP, and MultiHop are available.
- WiFi practicality: strong if you leave auto-connect on.
- Main trade-off: the best prices are only available if you lock into a 2-year plan, and introductory pricing also rises on renewal.
Which is better for security: NordVPN or Surfshark VPN?
NordVPN vs Surfshark VPN
NordVPN
Fast connections, global reach
- FROM
- £2.59/mo
- COVERAGE:
- 118 countries
- Fast connections for streaming and working abroad
- 8,400+ servers worldwide
- Extra security tools on higher-tier plans
Surfshark
One plan, unlimited devices
- FROM
- £1.79/mo*
- COVERAGE
- 100+ countries
- Lower starting price than NordVPN
- Connect all your household’s devices
- Ad blocking and flexible privacy tools
Our picks are based on independent research covering plan value, coverage breadth, customer service, and claims experience.
Security and privacy are crucial when using a VPN. NordVPN perhaps has the edge here over Surfshark, as it offers a number of advanced specialized tools. The only drawback is that many of these are only available with higher-tier plans, so you may need to pay more to access them.
Here’s a rundown of the main security features to look for when choosing a VPN, and whether NordVPN and Surfshark offer them:
|Security feature
|NordVPN
|Surfshark VPN
|Anti-malware
|Yes – some plans
|Yes
|Scam and phishing protection
|Yes
|Yes – some plans
|Ad and tracker blocker
|Yes – some plans
|Yes
|Email protection
|Yes – some plans
|Yes – some plans
|Call protection
|Yes – some plans
|Coming soon
|Message protection
|Yes – some plans
|Yes – some plans
|Password manager
|Yes – some plans
|No
|Scam loss recovery
|Yes – highest tier plan
|No
|ID theft recovery
|Yes – highest tier plan
|Yes – highest tier plan, only US residents
|Data leak monitor
|Yes
|Yes – some plans
Customer support and reputation: NordVPN vs Surfshark VPN
Customer support is an important factor to check when choosing a VPN provider. You need to know how fast you can get help if something goes wrong.
The good news is that both NordVPN and SurfShark offer 24/7 customer support.
NordVPN has an online support center, video tutorials, and an ‘Ask a cybersecurity expert’ feature where you can submit questions. If you need support, you can use live chat, email, or contact NordVPN on social media.
Surfshark, meanwhile, has a help center, 24/7 chatbot and live chat support, email, and support ticket feature. It doesn’t offer phone support.
As for what previous and current customers think, here are Trustpilot scores for both providers (correct as of 08/10/2026):
- NordVPN has a ‘Great’ rating of 4.2 – from over 50,900 reviews
- Surfshark has an ‘Excellent’ rating of 4.3 – from over 31,400 reviews.
So, they’re pretty much tied in that respect, with most reviewers having had a good experience with each provider.
Best VPNs for different countries
Looking for the best VPN provider in your location? Some have strong global coverage, while others are best in specific countries.
Our country-specific guides can help point you in the right direction, including:
Wrap up
There’s not much to choose between Surfshark and NordVPN, as they offer very similar services.
Price is a differentiator, with Surfshark coming out significantly cheaper especially across the 2 year plan. It’s also a winner in terms of multi-device connectivity, as it offers unlimited devices.
However, NordVPN could be worth paying extra for if speed, global coverage or advanced security are priorities for you when using a VPN as an expat.
NordVPN vs Surfshark
NordVPN
Fast connections, global reach
- FROM
- £2.59/mo
- COVERAGE:
- 118 countries
- Fast connections for streaming and working abroad
- 8,400+ servers worldwide
- Extra security tools on higher-tier plans
Surfshark
One plan, unlimited devices
- FROM
- £1.79/mo*
- COVERAGE
- 100+ countries
- Lower starting price than NordVPN
- Connect all your household’s devices
- Ad blocking and flexible privacy tools
Our picks are based on independent research covering plan value, coverage breadth, customer service, and claims experience.
FAQ
FAQs
Do expats need to use a VPN?
It’s not essential to use a VPN while living and working abroad, but it is recommended. You can use one to bypass geolocation restrictions while accessing home content, as well as protecting your passwords and personal data when using public wifi.
Are VPNs legal?
Yes, VPNs are legal in many countries, such as the UK, US, Canada, and most European and Latin American countries. They are highly restricted or banned in some, so it’s important to check before using one when overseas.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Where can I find the NordVPN server list, NordVPN Support Center
- Home, Surfshark
- The fastest VPNs for outright speed, TechRadar
- Pricing, NordVPN
- Pricing, Surfshark
- NordVPN Security, NordVPN
- Surfshark VPN Protocols, Surfshark
- Features, Surfshark
- Fastest VPN in 2026: 800+ Mbps speeds in independent tests, NordVPN
- Fast VPN for Smooth Browsing & Streaming, Surfshark
- NordVPN reviews, Trustpilot
- Surfshark reviews, Trustpilot