NordVPN vs Surfshark: which is better for expats?

If you’re living, working or just traveling abroad, you might want to consider using a virtual private network (VPN). This can increase your online safety and protect sensitive data. It can also be very useful for accessing home content from abroad. Two well-known names in the VPN world are NordVPN and Surfshark – but which is best for expats? This guide compares the two side-by-side, looking at server coverage, speed, security, number of supported devices and, of course, price. This can help you work out the best option for your needs wherever you’re living – or wherever you’re going next.

Key takeaways Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details: Best for global coverage, speed and security: NordVPN

NordVPN Best budget option and best for larger households or shared use: Surfshark

NordVPN vs Surfshark VPN compared: at-a-glance Before looking at the features and fees of both providers in detail, here’s a quick comparison table comparing NordVPN and Surfshark on all the essentials that we think matter most: NordVPN Surfshark VPN Best for: Global coverage, streaming, and stability Budget, and multi-device coverage Global server coverage 8,400+ servers in 118 countries 4,500+ servers in 100+ countries Approximate speed 688 to 1249 Mbps 935 to 1021 Mbps Connected devices 10 Unlimited Price – From £11.09/mo (monthly plan)- From £4.09/mo (1 year plan)- From £2.59/mo (2 year plan) – From £10.19/mo (monthly plan)- From £2.49/mo (1 year plan)- From £1.79/mo (2 year plan) Money-back guarantee 30 days 30 days Encryption AES-256 AES-256-GCM, ChaCha20, and AEGIS-256X2 Protocols OpenVPN and NordLynx Dausos, WireGuard, IKEv2, andOpenVPN Dedicated IP Yes – only on highest tier plan Yes – add-on Anti-malware Yes – not on all plans Yes Kill switch Yes Yes Scam and phishing protection Yes Yes – not on all plans Dark web monitoring Yes Yes – not on all plans 24/7 support Yes Yes

NordVPN NordVPN is an all-in-one digital security and VPN service. The company is headquartered in Lithuania but its products are used by thousands of people and businesses worldwide. It’s a really solid option for expats, especially those with security and privacy concerns when working abroad or simply browsing while traveling. It has wide global coverage, with over 8,400 servers in 118 countries. This means it’s likely to cover your destination, although you can also check its server list on the NordVPN website. You can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. This should be adequate for many expats, but you may find this limiting if you’re a large household or you use lots of devices for work. If this is important to you, Surfshark could be the better fit. NordVPN is known for its speed and consistency, as well as security. It uses OpenVPN and NordLynx protocols, and AES-256 encryption – a highly secure Advanced Encryption Standard. There are lots of additional security features available, such as: Anti-malware and browsing protection powered by next-gen antivirus

Scam and phishing protection

Ad and tracker blocker

Unlimited email protection

Call and message protection

Cross-platform password manager

1 TB of encrypted cloud storage

Scam loss and ID theft recovery

Dark web monitor

Kill switch – if your VPN connection drops, internet access is cut off so your data isn’t exposed. This needs to be switched on in settings. However, not all of these are available with all plans. This means you may need to upgrade to take advantage of advanced security features. As for speed, NordVPN claims to be the fastest VPN on the market in 2026, based on independent testing from West Coast Labs, leading tech publications, and its own test results. Techradar testing from August 2026 found that NordVPN had speeds of 688 Mbps with OpenVPN and 1249 Mbps with its WireGuard-based NordLynx. Pricing: how much does NordVPN cost? NordVPN offers a tiered choice of plans, where you can unlock more features for a higher monthly fee. Pricing varies depending on whether you sign up for a rolling monthly plan, or a 1 or 2 year plan. The best prices are available with the 2 year plan. Let’s take a look: Monthly 1 year 2 year Basic plan £11.09/mo £14.79/mo £17.59/mo Complete plan £4.09/mo £4.79/mo £7.79/mo Ultimate Max plan £2.59/mo £3.39/mo £6.29/mo It’s worth noting that the 1 and 2 year plan prices in the table above only last for the initial term of the plan – they do increase on renewal. So make sure you check the price carefully before renewing. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try out the service first and get a refund if it doesn’t meet your needs. Is NordVPN right for me? Best if you want: Speed, and extra security tools for travel and everyday use.

Speed, and extra security tools for travel and everyday use. Device coverage: up to 10 simultaneous connections on one account.

up to 10 simultaneous connections on one account. WiFi practicality: strong, especially with auto-connect and the kill switch.

strong, especially with auto-connect and the kill switch. Main trade-off: the best prices are only available if you lock into a 2-year plan, and introductory pricing also rises on renewal.

Surfshark VPN Netherlands-based Surfshark is a subscription-based cybersecurity and VPN company. It’s very similar to NordVPN, including in its pricing model, although it does offer some different features. Surfshark is another popular pick for expats, offering wide global coverage, fast speeds and security features. It has 4,500+ servers in 100+ countries, less than NordVPN. You can take a look at its server list to see if it covers your destination. As for speed, it is fast – but perhaps not quite as fast as NordVPN. Techradar testing from August 2026 found that Surfshark had speeds of 1021 Mbps (closest server) and 935 Mbps (USA – UK). However, Surfshark itself claims to be “among the fastest VPNs on the market”, clocking internet speeds at over 950 Mbps on the WireGuard VPN protocol in independent testing. One area where Surfshark stands out is its support for unlimited devices, making it ideal if you have a larger household, are sharing the account or need to connect lots of devices for work. Cybersecurity and other features at Surfshark vary depending on plan, but include: Double VPN – route your traffic through two different VPNs with Surfshark’s Dynamic MultiHop, which means double encryption

Obfuscated servers – so even your Internet Service Provider won’t know you’re using a VPN

Split tunneling/Bypasser – this excludes chosen apps and websites from VPN encryption

Kill Switch – if your VPN connection drops, internet access is cut off so your data isn’t exposed

NoBorders – use the VPN through network restrictions

CleanWeb – blocks ads, banners and pop-ups. You can get a dedicated IP, but it costs extra. Surfshark gives you a choice of protocols, including Dausos, WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN. Each has its own encryption standards, and pros and cons. There’s a guide here to help explain it and help you choose. Pricing: how much does Surfshark VPN cost? Surfshark pricing works in a very similar way to NordVPN, with a choice of plans available on a rolling monthly, 1 or 2 year basis. The more you pay, the more features you unlock. However, its prices are lower – so this could make it a better option if you’re on a budget. Let’s take a look: Monthly 1 year 2 year Starter plan £10.19/mo £2.49/mo £1.79/mo One plan £11.69/mo £2.59/mo £1.99/mo One+ Max £14.59/mo £5.49/mo £3.29/mo Just like with NordVPN, prices do increase on renewal, so check before recontracting. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test out Surfshark and get a refund if it’s not right for you. Is Surfshark right for me? Best if you want: one budget-friendly account for a larger household.

one budget-friendly account for a larger household. Privacy tools: split tunneling, rotating IP, and MultiHop are available.

split tunneling, rotating IP, and MultiHop are available. WiFi practicality: strong if you leave auto-connect on.

strong if you leave auto-connect on. Main trade-off: the best prices are only available if you lock into a 2-year plan, and introductory pricing also rises on renewal.

Which is better for security: NordVPN or Surfshark VPN? NordVPN vs Surfshark VPN BEST FOR SPEED AND COVERAGE NordVPN Fast connections, global reach FROM £2.59/mo COVERAGE: 118 countries Fast connections for streaming and working abroad

8,400+ servers worldwide

Extra security tools on higher-tier plans View Plans BEST FOR BUDGET AND MULTIPLE DEVICES Surfshark One plan, unlimited devices FROM £1.79/mo* COVERAGE 100+ countries Lower starting price than NordVPN

Connect all your household’s devices

Ad blocking and flexible privacy tools Get a quote Our picks are based on independent research covering plan value, coverage breadth, customer service, and claims experience. Security and privacy are crucial when using a VPN. NordVPN perhaps has the edge here over Surfshark, as it offers a number of advanced specialized tools. The only drawback is that many of these are only available with higher-tier plans, so you may need to pay more to access them. Here’s a rundown of the main security features to look for when choosing a VPN, and whether NordVPN and Surfshark offer them: Security feature NordVPN Surfshark VPN Anti-malware Yes – some plans Yes Scam and phishing protection Yes Yes – some plans Ad and tracker blocker Yes – some plans Yes Email protection Yes – some plans Yes – some plans Call protection Yes – some plans Coming soon Message protection Yes – some plans Yes – some plans Password manager Yes – some plans No Scam loss recovery Yes – highest tier plan No ID theft recovery Yes – highest tier plan Yes – highest tier plan, only US residents Data leak monitor Yes Yes – some plans

Customer support and reputation: NordVPN vs Surfshark VPN Customer support is an important factor to check when choosing a VPN provider. You need to know how fast you can get help if something goes wrong. The good news is that both NordVPN and SurfShark offer 24/7 customer support. NordVPN has an online support center, video tutorials, and an ‘Ask a cybersecurity expert’ feature where you can submit questions. If you need support, you can use live chat, email, or contact NordVPN on social media. Surfshark, meanwhile, has a help center, 24/7 chatbot and live chat support, email, and support ticket feature. It doesn’t offer phone support. As for what previous and current customers think, here are Trustpilot scores for both providers (correct as of 08/10/2026): NordVPN has a ‘Great’ rating of 4.2 – from over 50,900 reviews

Surfshark has an ‘Excellent’ rating of 4.3 – from over 31,400 reviews. So, they’re pretty much tied in that respect, with most reviewers having had a good experience with each provider.