Best apps to make money in France for freelancers

Generic lists of the best apps to make money often focus on surveys, cashback, or games, but expats in France looking for real freelance income need something more practical. The most useful platforms are those that can help you find clients, set clear rates, and get paid while fitting the realities of working independently in France. Your visa or residence status, registration, invoicing rules, platform fees, and payout options can all affect which apps make sense for you. This guide compares the best freelance apps in France and explains the key checks to make before you sign up. This guide is for general information only. Your right to freelance in France depends on your nationality, visa, and residency status, and tax or business setup rules vary by personal circumstances. For a wider setup view, read Expatica’s guide to freelancing in France.

Key takeaways For most expat freelancers, Malt is a strong starting point for France and EU business clients, Upwork adds English-friendly international demand, and LinkedIn gives you a direct-outreach channel. An English-speaking designer in Lyon, for example, might use Malt to win local retainers and Upwork to fill slower weeks with overseas work. Platform mix: Start with one France-first platform and one international platform.

Start with one France-first platform and one international platform. Right to work: Check your visa or residency position before you publish client-facing offers.

Check your visa or residency position before you publish client-facing offers. Pricing: Use euro pricing where local clients expect it, even if some clients pay from abroad.

Use euro pricing where local clients expect it, even if some clients pay from abroad. Payouts: Compare payout routes before accepting overseas work, especially if you also use a French bank account. Wise Business for freelancer payouts from overseas clients If your platform clients pay you from outside France, the payout route and currency can affect what you actually receive after fees and conversion. Wise Business can be one option for holding supported currencies, converting to euros when needed, and keeping payment records tidy for invoicing and accounting. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Best freelance apps in France at a glance App/platform Best for Language fit France fit Main watch-out Malt France and EU B2B work English possible; French helps Strong Clients may expect a local-looking profile and clean invoicing Upwork International clients Strong in English Good Heavy bidding competition LinkedIn Direct lead generation Strong in English and French Good No built-in escrow or standard payout flow ComeUp Smaller packaged services Better in French Medium Free-plan commission can be heavy on low-priced work Fiverr Productised services Strong in English Medium Easy to underprice your work LeHibou Tech and consulting profiles French-leaning corporate market Strong for niche roles Best for specialist CVs, not broad beginner profiles Platform positioning, fees, availability, and help pages were checked on 19 August 2026. Features and terms may change, so confirm current conditions before signing up or accepting work. If overseas client payments matter, compare your French account setup before choosing a platform. Expatica’s guide to banking in France can help you compare local account options with multi-currency tools. Banking Banking in France for expats (2026) Read more

1. Malt If you want France-based clients quickly, Malt is usually the first app to test. It is built around European B2B work and tends to suit consultants, marketers, designers, developers, and product specialists better than people chasing one-off micro tasks. The local fit is the draw. Malt says freelancer service fees are usually 5% excluding tax, although some projects in France can start at 10% and later fall to 5%, and the exact fee appears before you send a quote. To appear in search, you need a complete profile, and French clients may ask for a SIRET, the business ID used on invoices, plus the right VAT or TVA setup where relevant. A city in France, a euro rate, and clear remote availability often do more for trust than a long skills list. Best for established B2B skills and euro day rates

Works better if your profile looks specific rather than general

Main drawback is higher friction for junior or vague profiles

Verify your SIRET, invoice wording, and tax position before accepting work Example of a Malt freelancer profile, with key fields highlighted to show how freelancers can present their expertise, rate, availability, and location to potential clients. Self-Employment Becoming a freelancer or self-employed worker in France Read more

2. Upwork Living in France does not stop you selling to the wider world, and that is where Upwork earns its place. It gives you access to global demand, but that also means more bidding pressure, more low-budget listings, and a stronger need to position yourself around results and niche expertise rather than generic skills. Upwork works best when you filter hard. Upwork says freelancer service fees range from 0% to 15% per contract, and available withdrawal methods and charges vary by account and country, so confirm your payout route before you accept work. Jobs that mention EU time-zone overlap, bilingual delivery, or remote Europe often fit expats in France better than a pure France location filter. If you work with non-French clients often, a Wise account can be practical for supported cross-border payouts, but only if the withdrawal options available to your Upwork account suit your setup. Target searches such as EU time zone, bilingual English/French, or remote Europe

Skip vague jobs with unclear scope or unrealistic budgets

Check the fee shown before you send a proposal

Confirm your withdrawal method, FX costs, and tax information

Review client history, spend, and feedback before bidding

3. LinkedIn Some of the best freelance leads in France never appear on a marketplace at all. They start on LinkedIn, where expats can find agencies, founders, and hiring managers directly instead of competing inside a public bid queue. That makes LinkedIn a lead-generation app, not a payout platform. You handle discovery, scope, contracts, and invoicing yourself, but you also keep more control over positioning and pricing. Add service keywords to your headline, publish proof of work, use a services page if it is available to you, and message decision-makers with a short note tied to a real business problem. For broader networking habits, Expatica’s guide to finding jobs in France is a useful companion. Finding a Job Guide to finding a job in France in 2026 Read more Rewrite your headline around your service, niche, and France or EU fit. Feature work samples or posts that show clear outcomes. Build a short outreach list and contact people with a specific offer. Example of a well-structured LinkedIn profile, with key sections highlighted to help freelancers improve visibility and present their experience clearly.

4. ComeUp Bilingual freelancers who can package a service neatly may find ComeUp easier to crack than a proposal marketplace. It works best for smaller, clearly defined offers where the buyer knows what they want and you know exactly what you will deliver. The watch-out is economics. ComeUp’s free plan takes 20% of the pre-tax order amount, while Plus plans use a fixed €1 or $1 commission per order. The free plan also limits how many services and options you can list, so broad testing is harder than it looks. That can work well once your pricing rises, but it can hurt if you stay too cheap or let revisions grow. Use French copy only if you can deliver in French

Put revision limits and deliverables in writing

Check whether the free-plan commission still works for your pricing

Verify withdrawal timing and any Hyperwallet fees