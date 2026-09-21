Best apps to make money in France for freelancers

Self-Employment
This guide helps expats in France choose practical freelance apps that can actually generate client work by comparing platforms, fees, and payout options, and by highlighting the key visa, registration, and invoicing checks to make before signing up.
Generic lists of the best apps to make money often focus on surveys, cashback, or games, but expats in France looking for real freelance income need something more practical. The most useful platforms are those that can help you find clients, set clear rates, and get paid while fitting the realities of working independently in France. Your visa or residence status, registration, invoicing rules, platform fees, and payout options can all affect which apps make sense for you. This guide compares the best freelance apps in France and explains the key checks to make before you sign up.
This guide is for general information only. Your right to freelance in France depends on your nationality, visa, and residency status, and tax or business setup rules vary by personal circumstances. For a wider setup view, read Expatica’s guide to freelancing in France.
For most expat freelancers, Malt is a strong starting point for France and EU business clients, Upwork adds English-friendly international demand, and LinkedIn gives you a direct-outreach channel. An English-speaking designer in Lyon, for example, might use Malt to win local retainers and Upwork to fill slower weeks with overseas work.
If your platform clients pay you from outside France, the payout route and currency can affect what you actually receive after fees and conversion. Wise Business can be one option for holding supported currencies, converting to euros when needed, and keeping payment records tidy for invoicing and accounting.
No commitment required
|App/platform
|Best for
|Language fit
|France fit
|Main watch-out
|Malt
|France and EU B2B work
|English possible; French helps
|Strong
|Clients may expect a local-looking profile and clean invoicing
|Upwork
|International clients
|Strong in English
|Good
|Heavy bidding competition
|Direct lead generation
|Strong in English and French
|Good
|No built-in escrow or standard payout flow
|ComeUp
|Smaller packaged services
|Better in French
|Medium
|Free-plan commission can be heavy on low-priced work
|Fiverr
|Productised services
|Strong in English
|Medium
|Easy to underprice your work
|LeHibou
|Tech and consulting profiles
|French-leaning corporate market
|Strong for niche roles
|Best for specialist CVs, not broad beginner profiles
Platform positioning, fees, availability, and help pages were checked on 19 August 2026. Features and terms may change, so confirm current conditions before signing up or accepting work.
If overseas client payments matter, compare your French account setup before choosing a platform. Expatica’s guide to banking in France can help you compare local account options with multi-currency tools.
If you want France-based clients quickly, Malt is usually the first app to test. It is built around European B2B work and tends to suit consultants, marketers, designers, developers, and product specialists better than people chasing one-off micro tasks.
The local fit is the draw. Malt says freelancer service fees are usually 5% excluding tax, although some projects in France can start at 10% and later fall to 5%, and the exact fee appears before you send a quote. To appear in search, you need a complete profile, and French clients may ask for a SIRET, the business ID used on invoices, plus the right VAT or TVA setup where relevant. A city in France, a euro rate, and clear remote availability often do more for trust than a long skills list.
Living in France does not stop you selling to the wider world, and that is where Upwork earns its place. It gives you access to global demand, but that also means more bidding pressure, more low-budget listings, and a stronger need to position yourself around results and niche expertise rather than generic skills.
Upwork works best when you filter hard. Upwork says freelancer service fees range from 0% to 15% per contract, and available withdrawal methods and charges vary by account and country, so confirm your payout route before you accept work. Jobs that mention EU time-zone overlap, bilingual delivery, or remote Europe often fit expats in France better than a pure France location filter. If you work with non-French clients often, a Wise account can be practical for supported cross-border payouts, but only if the withdrawal options available to your Upwork account suit your setup.
Some of the best freelance leads in France never appear on a marketplace at all. They start on LinkedIn, where expats can find agencies, founders, and hiring managers directly instead of competing inside a public bid queue.
That makes LinkedIn a lead-generation app, not a payout platform. You handle discovery, scope, contracts, and invoicing yourself, but you also keep more control over positioning and pricing. Add service keywords to your headline, publish proof of work, use a services page if it is available to you, and message decision-makers with a short note tied to a real business problem. For broader networking habits, Expatica’s guide to finding jobs in France is a useful companion.
Bilingual freelancers who can package a service neatly may find ComeUp easier to crack than a proposal marketplace. It works best for smaller, clearly defined offers where the buyer knows what they want and you know exactly what you will deliver.
The watch-out is economics. ComeUp’s free plan takes 20% of the pre-tax order amount, while Plus plans use a fixed €1 or $1 commission per order. The free plan also limits how many services and options you can list, so broad testing is harder than it looks. That can work well once your pricing rises, but it can hurt if you stay too cheap or let revisions grow.
Fiverr rewards clear packaging more than long discovery calls. Design, writing, video editing, admin support, and short consulting packages fit well because buyers can compare scope quickly and buy without a separate proposal process.
The main risk is underpricing. Fiverr says freelancers earn 80% of the purchase amount, and gigs are often compared side by side, so very low entry prices can trap you in heavy revision work for weak margins. Your gig title, packages, and add-ons need to do the selling work, which is why vague offers usually struggle.
|Best for
|Not ideal for
|Repeatable, clearly scoped services with tiered packages
|Complex discovery-led projects with unclear scope
If your CV already looks like enterprise consulting, LeHibou can be more relevant than any broad marketplace. It is built for tech, data, cloud, cybersecurity, IT delivery, and consulting profiles that can match French corporate expectations and longer assignment cycles.
It does not feel like Fiverr or Upwork. Public pages emphasize curated matching, larger-company clients, and longer missions, which can be a real advantage if you already sell into B2B teams. LeHibou says it guarantees payment within 30 days, but its public pages do not clearly state a standard freelancer fee or margin, so confirm those terms during onboarding before you commit.
Choosing the best app is less about finding one universal winner than matching the platform to the work you want. Malt fits France and EU B2B work, Upwork broadens the search to international demand, LinkedIn supports direct outreach, and ComeUp, Fiverr, and LeHibou suit more specific service or profile types.
Before accepting paid work, confirm that your status lets you freelance, understand the fee and payout route, and make sure your invoicing and tax setup fits your situation in France. Starting with one France-first platform and one international channel makes it easier to compare which route brings you viable clients.
FAQ
Yes, if your nationality, visa, and residency status allow it. Before you open client-facing profiles, check Expatica’s guide to France work visas and then confirm your exact case through France-Visas or Service-Public.
Not always before research or profile building, but usually before you start invoicing or taking regular paid work. Micro-entrepreneur is one common sole-trader setup for freelancers in France, so read Expatica’s guides to starting a business in France and freelance tax in France before you go live.
Choose Malt if you want France-based or European B2B work, day-rate projects, and a profile that looks local. Choose Upwork if you want more English-speaking clients, smaller remote projects, or international demand outside France. Many expats use Malt as the main France channel and Upwork as an additional source of work.
No, but it helps. English can be enough for international clients, tech roles, design, writing, or remote consulting, while French usually matters more for local sales, customer contact, admin-heavy work, and many French-speaking SMEs.
Freelancers in France usually get paid through platform payout systems, local bank transfers, or multi-currency tools where supported. Before you choose, check receiving fees, supported currencies, and whether you want to keep business income separate from personal spending, then compare that with your French setup through Expatica’s guide to banking in France. A Wise account can be useful for supported cross-border payments, but it is not required to use any of the platforms above.
Did you find this guide helpful?