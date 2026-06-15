EU blue card in France: 2026 complete guide

Key takeaways What it is called in France: Talent Passport – EU Blue Card (Passeport Talent – Carte Bleue Européenne)

Who can apply: Non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss nationals — including UK nationals post-Brexit

Non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss nationals — including UK nationals post-Brexit Minimum gross annual salary: €59,373 (2025–2026)

€59,373 (2025–2026) Minimum contract duration: 6 months (reduced from 12 months as of May 2, 2025)

6 months (reduced from 12 months as of May 2, 2025) Card validity: Up to 4 years

Up to 4 years Application fees: €99 long-stay visa + €300 admin fee + €50 stamp duty for the residence permit

€99 long-stay visa + €300 admin fee + €50 stamp duty for the residence permit Maximum processing time: 90 days by law

What is the EU Blue Card in France? The EU Blue Card is an EU-wide work-and-residence permit for highly qualified non-EU nationals. It is active in 25 of the 27 EU Member States — Denmark and Ireland do not participate. Because it combines a work permit and residence permit into one card, holders do not need separate work authorisation. In France, this permit sits within the broader Talent Passport (Passeport Talent) framework, which has over 10 categories. The EU Blue Card is one of them, but it is the only category that comes with intra-EU mobility rights. Since May 2025, France updated its national rules following EU Directive 2021/1883, introducing several important changes for applicants. Editor from France Jonathan Rigottier Insider tip Do not confuse the “Talent – EU Blue Card” with the broader Talent Passport. When contacting a préfecture, always use the exact French term “Talent – Carte Bleue Européenne.” Using just “Blue Card” or “Passeport Talent” alone can cause confusion at some offices that are more familiar with other Talent Passport categories.

Who can apply for the EU Blue Card in France? To apply, you must meet two overarching conditions: you must be a non-EU, non-EEA, non-Swiss national, and you must have a qualifying job offer from an employer established in France. UK nationals are eligible post-Brexit as third-country nationals. One important exclusion: Algerian nationals cannot apply under this scheme. They are subject to the Franco-Algerian Agreement of 1968, which requires them to use a different permit category. See the FAQ for more detail. Qualification requirements French Law No. 2025-391 (May 2025) introduced three routes to prove qualifications: Academic route: A degree equivalent to at least three years of higher education (bachelor’s level or above) in a field relevant to the role.

A degree equivalent to at least three years of higher education (bachelor’s level or above) in a field relevant to the role. 5-year experience route: At least five years of professional experience at a level comparable to a higher-education qualification.

At least five years of professional experience at a level comparable to a higher-education qualification. New 3-year experience route (post-May 2025): At least three years of relevant professional experience within the previous seven years — available for certain professions to be defined by Conseil d’État decree. This new route is expected to target ICT and other shortage-occupation roles. For regulated professions such as medicine, law, or accounting, you will also need to provide licensing documentation confirming you meet French professional requirements. Employment contract requirements The role must be a highly qualified position relevant to your qualifications or experience. Since May 2, 2025, the employment contract must be with a French-based employer for a minimum of 6 months — reduced from the previous requirement of 12 months. Both permanent (CDI) and fixed-term (CDD) contracts qualify. Part-time or clearly unrelated roles do not. One thing worth knowing: if you already legally reside in France on a different permit, or hold an EU Blue Card issued by another EU country, you may be able to apply directly at the préfecture without first obtaining a long-stay visa. French authorities will also now check that your employer is up to date with tax, social security, and labour law obligations before approving your application.

EU Blue Card France minimum salary in 2026 The current minimum gross annual salary is €59,373, set by the ministerial order of August 29, 2025. This threshold applies to applications submitted from that date onward and throughout 2026. Reference average gross annual salary €39,582 EU Blue Card multiplier × 1.5 EU Blue Card minimum threshold (2025–2026) €59,373 The EU Blue Card minimum salary threshold is calculated by applying the official 1.5 multiplier to the reference average gross annual salary published by the French authorities. France updates this figure annually by ministerial decree. Many applicants are caught out because the European Commission’s own portal still shows the outdated 2017 figure of €53,836. Before you apply, always verify the current threshold on Légifrance or the official France-Visas portal. Is there a lower salary threshold for some roles? Under EU Directive 2021/1883, Member States may apply a reduced threshold of up to 80% of the standard minimum for workers in shortage occupations or recent graduates, provided the reduced salary does not fall below the national average. According to current guidance, France has introduced a reduced pathway for some shortage roles, likely in STEM fields. The specific list of eligible professions is subject to a forthcoming Conseil d’État decree, so check the France-Visas portal for the most current information before applying.

Documents required for the EU Blue Card in France Gathering documents correctly is the stage where most applications slow down. You will need different documents for each stage. For the long-stay visa (VLS-TS) at the French consulate or TLScontact: Valid passport with sufficient blank pages and validity

Completed visa application form (via france-visas.gouv.fr)

2 recent passport-sized photos

Signed employment contract meeting duration and salary requirements

Proof of professional qualifications (diploma or professional experience evidence)

CV and professional references

Proof of accommodation in France (lease or host attestation)

Health insurance proof

Criminal record extract (if requested)

€99 visa fee payment confirmation For the Talent Passport – EU Blue Card residence permit (ANEF portal / préfecture): Validated long-stay visa

€300 administrative fee + €50 stamp duty

Supporting documents as above, updated where necessary Editor from France Jonathan Rigottier Insider tip Documents from outside France often require certified French translation by a sworn translator (traducteur assermenté) — this step is frequently overlooked. Also, the most common cause of delays or refusals is inconsistency between the job title, experience level, and salary listed in your CV versus what appears in your employment contract. Check these against each other before submission.

How to apply for the EU Blue Card in France Step 1 — Secure a qualifying job offer. Confirm the role is highly qualified, the contract meets the 6-month minimum, and the salary is at or above €59,373. France does not require a labour market test, so employers do not need to prove that no local candidate was available. Step 2 — Apply for a long-stay visa (VLS-TS). Apply via france-visas.gouv.fr and submit documents and biometrics at the French consulate or a TLScontact centre. The visa costs €99 and is labelled “Talent Passport – EU Blue Card.” Step 3 — Enter France and validate your visa. Validate the VLS-TS on the ANEF platform (administration-etrangers-en-france.interieur.gouv.fr) within 3 months of arrival. The validated visa serves as a temporary residence permit and authorises you to begin work immediately. Step 4 — Apply for the multi-year residence permit. Submit via the ANEF portal. Pay the €300 administrative fee and €50 stamp duty. A certificate of approval is issued while the physical card is produced — this certificate authorises your continued legal stay and work rights. Step 5 — Receive your EU Blue Card. If your contract is under 2 years, the card is valid for the contract duration plus 3 months (up to 24 months maximum). If 2 years or longer, the card is valid for up to 4 years. Step 6 — Maintain your status. During the first 12 months, notify authorities of any change of employer or role. After 12 months, you gain more flexibility to change employer. If you become unemployed, you have up to 3 months to secure a new qualifying role before your status is at risk. Already in France on a different permit? Apply for a change of status via the ANEF portal. Submit no earlier than 4 months and no later than 2 months before your current permit expires. You do not need to leave France. Holding an EU Blue Card from another EU country? After at least 12 months of residence on a Blue Card in another Member State, you can enter France without a separate visa, but you must apply for a French EU Blue Card at your préfecture within 1 month of arrival. Grounds for refusal: Applications may be refused if you do not meet eligibility criteria, submit incorrect or false documents, or pose a threat to public policy. As of May 2025, applications can also be refused if the employer is non-compliant with French tax, social security, or labour obligations, or if the employer’s business was set up primarily to facilitate non-EU entry. If no decision is received within 90 days, this constitutes an implicit refusal; you then have 2 months to file an appeal.

EU Blue Card France fees and processing time Fee type Amount Long-stay visa (VLS-TS) €99 Residence permit (admin fee) €300 Residence permit (stamp duty) €50 Total for initial application approx. €449 Renewal fee €250 Talent-Family permit (per family member) €225 + €99 visa The fees shown are based on information from the relevant French official portals, while the total initial cost is calculated from the visa, residence permit, and stamp duty fees. Fees may change over time. Note: sworn document translation and legalisation costs are additional and vary by document volume. The maximum processing time is 90 days by law. In practice, most applications are completed in 45–60 days depending on the préfecture and the quality of your file. If you already hold an EU Blue Card from another EU Member State, the préfecture has 30 days to respond. Appointment backlogs at major-city préfectures — especially in Paris — are a real issue. Start the process as early as the rules allow: up to 3 months before arrival for first applications, and up to 4 months before permit expiry for renewals.

Benefits and rights of the France EU Blue Card Combined work and residence permit: No separate work authorisation needed.

No separate work authorisation needed. No labour market test: Employers do not need to prove no local candidate was available.

Employers do not need to prove no local candidate was available. Long validity: Up to 4 years, compared with 1 year for many other work visas in France.

Up to 4 years, compared with 1 year for many other work visas in France. Equal treatment: Same working conditions, social security access, and education rights as French nationals.

Same working conditions, social security access, and education rights as French nationals. Employer change flexibility: After 12 months, changing employers requires notification rather than prior authorisation.

After 12 months, changing employers requires notification rather than prior authorisation. Grace period if unemployed: Up to 3 months to find a new qualifying role without losing status.

Up to 3 months to find a new qualifying role without losing status. Faster application than standard work permits: No OFII pre-approval needed. Family reunification and the Talent-Family permit Your spouse (or recognised partner) and dependent children can apply for the “Talent – Family” residence permit at the same time as your own application. This permit authorises both residence and work in France — your spouse does not need a separate work authorisation. The cost is €225 (€200 tax + €25 stamp duty) per family member for the residence permit, plus €99 for each long-stay visa. This simultaneous application process is significantly faster and less bureaucratic than France’s standard family reunification procedure, which requires 18 months of prior residence. For more on bringing family to France, see our guide to spouse and family visas in France. Intra-EU mobility rights A key advantage of the EU Blue Card that standard French visas do not offer is intra-EU mobility. After holding a French EU Blue Card and residing in France for at least 12 months — reduced from 18 months by the May 2025 reforms — you may move to another EU Member State to take up highly skilled employment under simplified conditions. You can enter without a separate visa and must apply for a Blue Card in the second country within 1 month of arrival. A second intra-EU move is also now possible after just 6 months in that second country. Path to long-term residence and permanent residency EU Long-Term Residence Permit (10-year renewable): Holders of a French EU Blue Card may become eligible after 2 years of residence in France under the Blue Card, provided they can show at least 3 additional years of prior legal EU residence under an eligible permit. Since May 2025, time spent under researcher, student, and international protection permits can also count toward the 5-year total required. French 10-year “carte de résident” (national route): Generally available after 5 years of continuous, regular residence in France. As of 2025, applicants must demonstrate a French language level of at least A2 (rising to B1 by January 2026). Those aged 65 and over are exempt from the language requirement. If you are working toward permanent residence in France, starting French language study early is strongly advisable. Visas & Immigration How the French “Talent Passport” (Passeport talent) visa works (2026 guide) Read more

French Law No. 2025-391 (published April 30, 2025, effective May 2, 2025) transposed EU Directive 2021/1883 into national law. Here is what changed: ✅ Shorter minimum contract duration: Reduced from 12 months to 6 months, opening the Blue Card to professionals on fixed-term contracts. ✅ New 3-year professional experience pathway: Applicants with at least 3 years of relevant experience in the past 7 years may now qualify without a formal degree — for eligible professions to be defined by forthcoming decree. ✅ Relaxed intra-EU mobility rules: You can now relocate from another EU Member State on a Blue Card after 12 months (previously 18). A second intra-EU move is now possible after just 6 months in the second country. ✅ Updated card validity linked to contract length: If your contract is under 2 years, your card is now valid for the contract duration plus 3 months (up to 24 months), giving more breathing room than before. ✅ Easier access to EU long-term residence: Time under researcher, student, and international protection permits can now count toward the 5-year requirement for EU long-term resident status. ✅ New grounds for refusal or withdrawal: Applications can be refused or permits withdrawn if the employer is non-compliant with French tax, social security, or labour obligations, or if the business was created primarily to facilitate non-EU entry. ✅ Updated salary threshold: The ministerial order of August 2025 set the reference salary at €39,582, placing the EU Blue Card threshold at €59,373 gross per year. Editor from France Jonathan Rigottier Insider tip Even though the minimum contract was reduced to 6 months in May 2025, some préfectures may initially apply the old 12-month rule. If your contract is between 6 and 12 months, bring a printed copy of Law No. 2025-391 (April 30, 2025) to your appointment — it can prevent an unnecessary rejection at the desk.