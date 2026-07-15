Moving to France from the UK: 2026 checklist

Table of contents
Key takeaways
|Task
|When to do it
|Why it matters
|Check your visa route
|Before you book the move
|France has no single relocation visa, so your route depends on work, study, retirement, family, or self-employment
|Gather core documents
|Before visa submission
|Missing proof of funds, housing, health cover, or civil documents is a common cause of delay
|Arrange health cover
|Before travel
|You may need insurance for your visa and for the gap before French public cover starts
|Prepare a rental file
|Before house hunting gets serious
|French landlords often want a full dossier de location early, sometimes before they consider your application
|Plan GBP to EUR cash flow
|Before deposits and first bills
|Your first weeks often involve paying in euros before your French account setup is complete
|Track first-month admin
|As soon as you arrive
|Visa validation, residence steps, utilities, tax setup, and school admin can start quickly
What to sort before you leave the UK
Moving admin feels easier once you split it into stages. Start with the documents that support your visa application, then deal with the parts that depend on your travel date or confirmed address.
A common question is whether you can sort everything after arrival. In practice, that is risky. Passport rules, visa paperwork, proof of funds, and health cover usually need attention before you leave, while some housing, banking, and tax tasks can wait until you have a French address.
Before you travel, keep this checklist in one folder, both digital and printed:
- Check your passport against current France entry requirements, including issue date and expiry date
- Gather civil-status documents, such as birth or marriage certificates, and check whether a certified French translation may be needed
- Build a realistic move budget in GBP and EUR, including visa costs, deposits, travel, removals, and a buffer for delays
- Notify UK institutions where relevant, including HMRC, pension providers, schools, your bank, insurers, and your GP
- Get quotes for removals, storage, or pet transport if you are not travelling light
- Map your timeline into three stages: before visa, before travel, and after arrival
- Keep a separate list of tasks that need a French address, such as utilities, some bank appointments, and local registrations
Choose the right visa and residency route
There is no single “move to France” visa for British citizens. Since Brexit, short stays and long term relocation are treated differently, so the first decision is whether you are visiting within the 90 days in 180 rule or moving for more than 90 days. For long stays, start with France-Visas and narrow your route by purpose, not by destination.
One thing worth knowing is that the visa is only part of the process. Depending on the type issued, you may need to validate a long stay visa after arrival or apply for a residence permit, called a carte de séjour, through the prefecture. If you moved to France before 1 January 2021 and have stayed legally since then, different Withdrawal Agreement rules may apply.
If you are unsure about the broader system, Expatica’s guide to French visas is a useful starting point alongside the official visa portal.
|Move purpose
|Typical route to check first
|What to confirm early
|Retiring or living off savings
|Long stay visitor visa
|Income proof, health cover, and whether you can live without working
|Taking a French job
|Work related long stay visa
|Employer sponsorship, contract terms, and start date
|Freelancing or setting up a business
|Entrepreneur or self-employed route
|Business plan, income evidence, and registration steps
|Studying in France
|Student long stay visa
|Acceptance letter, funding, and accommodation
|Joining a spouse or close family member
|Family based route
|Relationship documents and sponsor status
This table is a high-level planning guide only. Check the current France-Visas requirements for your exact route before preparing or submitting documents.
Which visa fits your move?
The quickest way to choose is to match your main reason for moving with the visa category:
- Retiring or spending a year or more in France without working usually points to a visitor route
- Working for a French employer usually points to a salaried work route
- Working for yourself, freelancing, or launching a business usually means checking entrepreneur or self-employed options
- Studying at a recognised institution points to a student route
- Joining a spouse or close family member in France points to a family based route
Which documents and timings matter most?
Check the exact list on France-Visas, but most UK applicants should expect to prepare:
- A valid passport
- Proof of funds or income
- Proof of accommodation, even if temporary at first
- Health insurance or other accepted cover
- Civil-status documents, if relevant to your route
- Work, study, or family evidence that matches the visa purpose
Delays often come from missing documents, unclear translations, or evidence that does not match the route you selected, not just from processing times alone.
Budget for the move and your first three months
The cost of moving to France from the UK depends heavily on location, housing choice, and your visa route. Paris, Lyon, and parts of the Riviera can feel very different from smaller cities or rural areas, so broad national averages only help so much. Expatica’s guide to the cost of living in France is useful for sense-checking your budget.
For example, a retired couple moving from Kent to western France may have lower rent than a family heading to Paris, but they could still face early costs for temporary health cover, removals, and document work. The real pressure point is often cash flow, because savings may still be in GBP while deposits, groceries, and setup costs start in EUR.
|Cost bucket
|What to include
|What it means in practice
|Visa and admin
|Visa fee, translations, photos, appointments, residence steps
|Keep a document fund separate from daily spending
|Removals and travel
|Shipping, baggage, storage, temporary stays, pets
|Get quotes early, especially in summer
|Housing setup
|Deposit, first rent, agency fees if any, utilities
|You may need cash available before salary or pension payments settle
|Health cover
|Visa-compliant insurance, interim private cover, top-up plans
|Do not assume travel cover is enough for relocation
|Daily living
|Food, transport, phone, childcare, school extras
|Plan for your first 90 days in EUR, not just your long term monthly budget
Cost categories are provided as general planning examples. Your actual moving costs will depend on your visa route, location, household size, housing choice, and the timing of your move.
Choose where to live and sort housing
Where you live will shape your budget and your admin. If you need a job market, frequent trains, or international schooling, a large city may make sense. If your priority is lower costs or a quieter pace, smaller cities and rural areas can work well, but access to transport and English-language support may be thinner.
A common question is whether it is better to buy straight away. For most UK movers, renting first is the safer route. It gives you time to test an area, build a paper trail in France, and learn how the local system works. If you are still deciding, Expatica’s guide to where to live in France can help you compare regions, and its guide to renting in France explains the market in more detail.
Housing searches in France are often driven by paperwork readiness, not just budget. Landlords and agents may ask for a justificatif de domicile, which is proof of address, a full rental file, and sometimes a guarantor or guarantee service. This is different from the UK habit of arranging the details later.
When you compare areas, check these first:
- Commute or transport links if you will work or study
- School access and childcare if you are moving with children
- Local language comfort, especially in smaller towns
- Healthcare access and day to day services nearby
- Whether renting first gives you more flexibility than buying
What goes in a French rental file?
A dossier de location, or French rental file, usually includes:
- Passport or ID
- Visa or residency evidence where relevant
- Proof of income or savings
- Current proof of address
- Bank information, often including a RIB, which is a French bank account identity statement, once you have one
- Supporting documents such as employment papers or a guarantor file
Some agents still move fastest with a complete printed dossier at the viewing, so bringing paper copies can help if other applicants plan to send everything later.
Set up healthcare and insurance
Healthcare is one area where timing matters. To live in France, you need suitable cover, and the right answer depends on whether you are employed, retired, studying, or moving as a family member. A GHIC can help for some temporary needs, but it is not a substitute for long term resident cover.
France’s public system is built around social security affiliation, but new arrivals do not always enter it immediately. That is why many movers need a bridge between visa stage cover and full local registration. Expatica’s guide to health insurance in France explains the broader system in more depth.
Before you leave, check:
- What proof of cover your visa route requires
- Whether you may access French public cover through work, study, or an S1
- Whether your spouse or adult children need separate eligibility
- Whether you want a mutuelle, which is top-up insurance, once you are inside the French system
When public cover starts and what to do meanwhile
The local office that handles most health registration is the CPAM, or caisse primaire d’assurance maladie. PUMA, short for Protection Universelle Maladie, is the French universal health coverage framework. In practice, there can still be a gap between arrival, registration, and getting your Carte Vitale, the health card used for reimbursements. The official English pages on ameli.fr explain the main routes.
While you wait, remember:
- Employed movers may enter the system faster through their job
- Some retirees should check whether an S1 route applies to them
- Keep proof of interim cover and payment records
- GHIC helps for temporary healthcare needs, but it is not the same as long term resident cover
Where Allianz health care can fit
If you need visa-compliant cover, private international insurance during your first months, or broader private protection, Allianz Care is one option to compare. Cover, pricing, eligibility, underwriting, and benefits vary by plan and applicant, so treat it as a possible fit, not a mandatory step.
Open banking and move money between the UK and France
A French bank account often matters quickly, because landlords, employers, utility providers, and some mobile contracts may expect local account details. But opening one can be slower than many UK movers expect, especially before you have stable proof of address. That is why it helps to think of banking in two phases: what you need on day one, and what you need once you are fully settled.
A French current account can come with a RIB, which is the bank identity document used for transfers and direct debits. Major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, and La Banque Postale may suit some movers, while app-based or cross-border options can help with flexibility during the transition. Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in France explains the local process in more detail.
What you need for a French bank account
Most banks will ask for some mix of the following:
- Passport or other ID
- Visa or residence evidence
- Proof of address in France
- Proof of income, work status, or student status
Requirements can vary by branch, so check the bank’s current rules before you book an appointment.
How a Wise account can help UK-to-France movers
If you need a bridge between UK and French banking, a Wise account can help you hold and spend GBP and EUR, move money between the two countries, and cover early costs such as rent deposits or bills while your French setup catches up. It is most useful as a practical transition tool, not as a replacement for every local admin need.
Wise account for moving to France
Moving from the UK to France? With a Wise account, you can hold GBP and EUR, convert money, and organise early relocation costs such as deposits, bills, and everyday spending while your French banking setup catches up. Wise won’t replace a French bank account where one is required, but it can help you manage money across currencies during the transition.
Handle your first-month admin in France
Your first month is usually where the move starts to feel real. This is the point where visa paperwork becomes local admin, and where a missed step can create delays later. Expatica’s guide to 10 things to do during your first week in France works well as a companion checklist.
- Validate your long-stay visa online where required, or check your residence permit next steps on the ANEF portal and with your local prefecture.
- Keep proof of address ready, because it will help with banking, healthcare, utilities, and other registrations.
- Set up utilities, mobile service, and internet once your housing is confirmed.
- Check when and how to create your tax presence through impots.gouv.fr, especially if you have income, pensions, or accounts in more than one country.
- If you have children, contact the “mairie”, or town hall, and the relevant school or childcare provider early.
In smaller towns, the mairie can often point you to the right office faster than a generic web search, especially when local prefecture processes are not obvious.
Driving, taxes and local registration basics
- UK licence rules now depend on issue date, status, and validity, so check the official Service-Public guidance on licence exchange before you rely on old advice
- Tax residence is separate from visa status, so do not assume one automatically settles the other
- If you moved with a VLS-TS, check that visa validation, healthcare registration, and proof of address all line up, because these systems often interact in practice
Conclusion
Moving to France from the UK is easier when you treat the process as a series of stages rather than one big task. Start with your visa route, core documents, health cover, and first budget, then use your French address to unlock local steps such as housing, banking, utilities, and healthcare registration. Your exact timeline will depend on your visa, family situation, work status, and where you plan to live. Keep copies of key documents, allow extra time for admin, and check official French and UK sources before making final decisions.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about moving to France from the UK
Can I move to France from the UK after Brexit?
Yes, but free movement no longer applies in the same way. UK citizens can still visit France for up to 90 days in any 180 day period, but living there usually means applying through the right long stay visa or residency route.
Do UK citizens need a visa to live in France?
Usually, yes, if the stay will be longer than 90 days. The exact route depends on why you are moving, so check the correct category on France-Visas before you prepare your documents.
How much money do I need to move to France from the UK?
It depends on your visa route, destination, housing costs, removals, and whether you need interim health cover. The key risk is underestimating your first 90 days, especially when your savings are in GBP but your costs start in EUR.
Can I use my UK driving licence in France?
Sometimes, but not in every case and not under the same rules for everyone. Some UK licences can still be used initially, while others must be exchanged within a set timeframe, so always check the latest French guidance before you drive as a resident.
Sources
- France-Visas: official French visa information and application guidance, checked on 11 July 2026.
- Service-Public.fr: official guidance on long-stay visas, VLS-TS validation, and residence permit applications after arrival, checked on 11 July 2026.
- ameli.fr: English-language information on French health insurance and registration, checked on 11 July 2026.
- GOV.UK: UK government guidance for British citizens living in France, checked on 11 July 2026.
- GOV.UK: France entry requirements for UK travellers, checked on 11 July 2026.
- Service-Public.fr: official guidance on foreign driving licence exchange in France, checked on 11 July 2026.
- Wise: practical information on moving from the UK to France, checked on 11 July 2026.