Moving to France from the UK: 2026 checklist

Key takeaways Task When to do it Why it matters Check your visa route Before you book the move France has no single relocation visa, so your route depends on work, study, retirement, family, or self-employment Gather core documents Before visa submission Missing proof of funds, housing, health cover, or civil documents is a common cause of delay Arrange health cover Before travel You may need insurance for your visa and for the gap before French public cover starts Prepare a rental file Before house hunting gets serious French landlords often want a full dossier de location early, sometimes before they consider your application Plan GBP to EUR cash flow Before deposits and first bills Your first weeks often involve paying in euros before your French account setup is complete Track first-month admin As soon as you arrive Visa validation, residence steps, utilities, tax setup, and school admin can start quickly

What to sort before you leave the UK Moving admin feels easier once you split it into stages. Start with the documents that support your visa application, then deal with the parts that depend on your travel date or confirmed address. A common question is whether you can sort everything after arrival. In practice, that is risky. Passport rules, visa paperwork, proof of funds, and health cover usually need attention before you leave, while some housing, banking, and tax tasks can wait until you have a French address. Before you travel, keep this checklist in one folder, both digital and printed: Check your passport against current France entry requirements, including issue date and expiry date

Gather civil-status documents, such as birth or marriage certificates, and check whether a certified French translation may be needed

Build a realistic move budget in GBP and EUR, including visa costs, deposits, travel, removals, and a buffer for delays

Notify UK institutions where relevant, including HMRC, pension providers, schools, your bank, insurers, and your GP

Get quotes for removals, storage, or pet transport if you are not travelling light

Map your timeline into three stages: before visa, before travel, and after arrival

Keep a separate list of tasks that need a French address, such as utilities, some bank appointments, and local registrations

Choose the right visa and residency route There is no single “move to France” visa for British citizens. Since Brexit, short stays and long term relocation are treated differently, so the first decision is whether you are visiting within the 90 days in 180 rule or moving for more than 90 days. For long stays, start with France-Visas and narrow your route by purpose, not by destination. Visas & Immigration French visas: how to immigrate to France in 2026 Read more One thing worth knowing is that the visa is only part of the process. Depending on the type issued, you may need to validate a long stay visa after arrival or apply for a residence permit, called a carte de séjour, through the prefecture. If you moved to France before 1 January 2021 and have stayed legally since then, different Withdrawal Agreement rules may apply. If you are unsure about the broader system, Expatica’s guide to French visas is a useful starting point alongside the official visa portal. Move purpose Typical route to check first What to confirm early Retiring or living off savings Long stay visitor visa Income proof, health cover, and whether you can live without working Taking a French job Work related long stay visa Employer sponsorship, contract terms, and start date Freelancing or setting up a business Entrepreneur or self-employed route Business plan, income evidence, and registration steps Studying in France Student long stay visa Acceptance letter, funding, and accommodation Joining a spouse or close family member Family based route Relationship documents and sponsor status This table is a high-level planning guide only. Check the current France-Visas requirements for your exact route before preparing or submitting documents. Which visa fits your move? The quickest way to choose is to match your main reason for moving with the visa category: Retiring or spending a year or more in France without working usually points to a visitor route

Working for a French employer usually points to a salaried work route

Working for yourself, freelancing, or launching a business usually means checking entrepreneur or self-employed options

Studying at a recognised institution points to a student route

Joining a spouse or close family member in France points to a family based route Which documents and timings matter most? Check the exact list on France-Visas, but most UK applicants should expect to prepare: A valid passport

Proof of funds or income

Proof of accommodation, even if temporary at first

Health insurance or other accepted cover

Civil-status documents, if relevant to your route

Work, study, or family evidence that matches the visa purpose Delays often come from missing documents, unclear translations, or evidence that does not match the route you selected, not just from processing times alone.

Budget for the move and your first three months The cost of moving to France from the UK depends heavily on location, housing choice, and your visa route. Paris, Lyon, and parts of the Riviera can feel very different from smaller cities or rural areas, so broad national averages only help so much. Expatica’s guide to the cost of living in France is useful for sense-checking your budget. For example, a retired couple moving from Kent to western France may have lower rent than a family heading to Paris, but they could still face early costs for temporary health cover, removals, and document work. The real pressure point is often cash flow, because savings may still be in GBP while deposits, groceries, and setup costs start in EUR. Cost bucket What to include What it means in practice Visa and admin Visa fee, translations, photos, appointments, residence steps Keep a document fund separate from daily spending Removals and travel Shipping, baggage, storage, temporary stays, pets Get quotes early, especially in summer Housing setup Deposit, first rent, agency fees if any, utilities You may need cash available before salary or pension payments settle Health cover Visa-compliant insurance, interim private cover, top-up plans Do not assume travel cover is enough for relocation Daily living Food, transport, phone, childcare, school extras Plan for your first 90 days in EUR, not just your long term monthly budget Cost categories are provided as general planning examples. Your actual moving costs will depend on your visa route, location, household size, housing choice, and the timing of your move.

Choose where to live and sort housing Where you live will shape your budget and your admin. If you need a job market, frequent trains, or international schooling, a large city may make sense. If your priority is lower costs or a quieter pace, smaller cities and rural areas can work well, but access to transport and English-language support may be thinner. A common question is whether it is better to buy straight away. For most UK movers, renting first is the safer route. It gives you time to test an area, build a paper trail in France, and learn how the local system works. If you are still deciding, Expatica’s guide to where to live in France can help you compare regions, and its guide to renting in France explains the market in more detail. Housing searches in France are often driven by paperwork readiness, not just budget. Landlords and agents may ask for a justificatif de domicile, which is proof of address, a full rental file, and sometimes a guarantor or guarantee service. This is different from the UK habit of arranging the details later. When you compare areas, check these first: Commute or transport links if you will work or study

School access and childcare if you are moving with children

Local language comfort, especially in smaller towns

Healthcare access and day to day services nearby

Whether renting first gives you more flexibility than buying What goes in a French rental file? A dossier de location, or French rental file, usually includes: Passport or ID

Visa or residency evidence where relevant

Proof of income or savings

Current proof of address

Bank information, often including a RIB, which is a French bank account identity statement, once you have one

Supporting documents such as employment papers or a guarantor file Some agents still move fastest with a complete printed dossier at the viewing, so bringing paper copies can help if other applicants plan to send everything later. Renting Renting in France: a guide for expat tenants Read more

Set up healthcare and insurance Healthcare is one area where timing matters. To live in France, you need suitable cover, and the right answer depends on whether you are employed, retired, studying, or moving as a family member. A GHIC can help for some temporary needs, but it is not a substitute for long term resident cover. France’s public system is built around social security affiliation, but new arrivals do not always enter it immediately. That is why many movers need a bridge between visa stage cover and full local registration. Expatica’s guide to health insurance in France explains the broader system in more depth. Before you leave, check: What proof of cover your visa route requires

Whether you may access French public cover through work, study, or an S1

Whether your spouse or adult children need separate eligibility

Whether you want a mutuelle, which is top-up insurance, once you are inside the French system When public cover starts and what to do meanwhile The local office that handles most health registration is the CPAM, or caisse primaire d’assurance maladie. PUMA, short for Protection Universelle Maladie, is the French universal health coverage framework. In practice, there can still be a gap between arrival, registration, and getting your Carte Vitale, the health card used for reimbursements. The official English pages on ameli.fr explain the main routes. While you wait, remember: Employed movers may enter the system faster through their job

Some retirees should check whether an S1 route applies to them

Keep proof of interim cover and payment records

GHIC helps for temporary healthcare needs, but it is not the same as long term resident cover Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in France in 2026 Read more Where Allianz health care can fit If you need visa-compliant cover, private international insurance during your first months, or broader private protection, Allianz Care is one option to compare. Cover, pricing, eligibility, underwriting, and benefits vary by plan and applicant, so treat it as a possible fit, not a mandatory step.

Open banking and move money between the UK and France A French bank account often matters quickly, because landlords, employers, utility providers, and some mobile contracts may expect local account details. But opening one can be slower than many UK movers expect, especially before you have stable proof of address. That is why it helps to think of banking in two phases: what you need on day one, and what you need once you are fully settled. A French current account can come with a RIB, which is the bank identity document used for transfers and direct debits. Major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, and La Banque Postale may suit some movers, while app-based or cross-border options can help with flexibility during the transition. Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in France explains the local process in more detail. Banking How to open a bank account in France in 2026 Read more What you need for a French bank account Most banks will ask for some mix of the following: Passport or other ID

Visa or residence evidence

Proof of address in France

Proof of income, work status, or student status Requirements can vary by branch, so check the bank’s current rules before you book an appointment. How a Wise account can help UK-to-France movers If you need a bridge between UK and French banking, a Wise account can help you hold and spend GBP and EUR, move money between the two countries, and cover early costs such as rent deposits or bills while your French setup catches up. It is most useful as a practical transition tool, not as a replacement for every local admin need. Wise account for moving to France Moving from the UK to France? With a Wise account, you can hold GBP and EUR, convert money, and organise early relocation costs such as deposits, bills, and everyday spending while your French banking setup catches up. Wise won’t replace a French bank account where one is required, but it can help you manage money across currencies during the transition. Go to website