Expat communities in France in 2026

Expat communities in France at a glance Community type Best for Examples (France) Typical cost Global expat networks Newcomers who want structured events InterNations city communities (Paris/Lyon/Nice etc.) Free + paid options (varies) Meetup-style groups Finding local events by interest (hikes, language, afterwork) Meetup “Expat” groups, International Women’s Groups Often free; some events paid Social media groups Quick Q&A (housing, admin, schools) Facebook expat groups by city/nationality Free Local integration networks Meeting French locals + improving French Language exchanges, volunteering, sports clubs Usually low/free Big-city communities are often the easiest for newcomers – businesses like InterNations may operate groups in cities, plus there tend to be more networking events aimed at professionals and parents

– businesses like InterNations may operate groups in cities, plus there tend to be more networking events aimed at professionals and parents Many of the biggest groups are interest-based rather than “expat” only – expand your search to cover interest groups around your hobbies, sports and pastimes

– expand your search to cover interest groups around your hobbies, sports and pastimes City choice matters – Paris is the largest international hub, but there’s not one single best place to live in France. Other cities can be more welcoming, and easier to build routines

– Paris is the largest international hub, but there’s not one single best place to live in France. Other cities can be more welcoming, and easier to build routines Online groups are great for leads, but in-person events are what usually turns contacts into friends.

The best places to find expat groups in France (online & offline) InterNations InterNations is a global expat network with online communities and in-person events, as well as interest groups. InterNations offers city pages for places like Paris, Lyon, Strasbourg, Nice, and Marseille, and groups by nationality. Search their site to see which events and groups jump out to you. Meetup Meetup allows users to create and market events which could be just a few people meeting for a coffee, right through to more professionally arranged events. You can search by city and interest, and there are many large expats groups in major French cities. Tip: Finding events can be a bit overwhelming – use filters like “New in town”, or “Language exchange”, for expat focused events or search by hobby, interest of lifestage – key words like “Hiking”, “Tech”, or “Parents” for example. Facebook groups Facebook is a well established route to connect with people, and while it may be falling out of favour with younger people, active groups are still a great way to get quick answers to questions or to join events in your new home. To find groups which are relevant to you try to search key phrases like: Expats in [city]

Americans/Brits in France

Parents in [city]

Renting in [city] Stay safe: Before you join a group, verify the admins, and watch out for scams, particularly if you’re asked to pay for services, deposits or to join an event. Language exchanges and conversation cafés Joining a language exchange can be a great way to meet both expats and locals, while also improving your French. You’ll likely need to start your search for groups online – try searching: “échange linguistique”, “conversation anglaise”, or “café des langues” in your city to get a feel for the options. You can also use your other social media outlets like Facebook groups to ask for advice from more established expats who may attend these events. Sports clubs, associations, and volunteering In France, like many countries, lots of local friendships form through clubs and associations. Sharing an interest helps you to integrate beyond the expat bubble and meet a broad variety of people. Search around your hobbies and interests, from art groups to football teams, book clubs to quiz teams and hikers. There are plenty of options out there, no matter what you’re interested in. Relocation Moving to France: the ultimate checklist for your move Read more

Step-by-step: how to build your expat community in France (2026) Choose your base city or neighbourhood When you’re searching for groups, it’s practical to base your ideas around your home location, where you work, or somewhere within an easy commute. Join 2 or 3 platforms to get the lie of the land Sign up to platforms like InterNations and Meetup so you’ll be notified of events as they come up. If there are active Facebook groups for your city or nationality it may also be worth joining to access a ‘hive mind’ of ideas and information. Attend one newcomer/afterwork event in your first 2 weeks When you first arrive you’ve got a lot on your plate, but you’re also in the perfect position to make new connections. Make time to go along to an event to start building your network early. Pick one recurring activity and create time to go along Being a regular feature at an event – a weekly language exchange, sports club, or hobby group for example – makes it far easier to build meaningful connections with others. Follow up to schedule activities Connect with others using a WhatsApp/Signal group if you can, and don’t be afraid to invite others for activities like a coffee, a visit to a museum, or a picnic. You’ll likely find others are grateful for you taking the initiative. Balance expat and local connections To feel truly settled as an expat in France you’ll want to have a network of friends and connections which spans both locals and other internationals. Seek ways to meet both, to get the best balance.