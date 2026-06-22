Expat communities in France in 2026

Expat communities in France at a glance
|Community type
|Best for
|Examples (France)
|Typical cost
|Global expat networks
|Newcomers who want structured events
|InterNations city communities (Paris/Lyon/Nice etc.)
|Free + paid options (varies)
|Meetup-style groups
|Finding local events by interest (hikes, language, afterwork)
|Meetup “Expat” groups, International Women’s Groups
|Often free; some events paid
|Social media groups
|Quick Q&A (housing, admin, schools)
|Facebook expat groups by city/nationality
|Free
|Local integration networks
|Meeting French locals + improving French
|Language exchanges, volunteering, sports clubs
|Usually low/free
- Big-city communities are often the easiest for newcomers – businesses like InterNations may operate groups in cities, plus there tend to be more networking events aimed at professionals and parents
- Many of the biggest groups are interest-based rather than “expat” only– expand your search to cover interest groups around your hobbies, sports and pastimes
- City choice matters – Paris is the largest international hub, but there’s not one single best place to live in France. Other cities can be more welcoming, and easier to build routines
- Online groups are great for leads, but in-person events are what usually turns contacts into friends.
Where are the biggest expat communities in France?
The biggest expat communities in France are predominantly in the large cities as people are drawn to career opportunities, places to study, and the established infrastructure which makes family life easier to arrange.
Outside of the cities there are also large communities in surprisingly rural areas including the Dordogne and Nouvelle-Aquitaine which have large retiree communities in particular, as well as Brittany which is especially popular with UK expats.
Other areas in France have large populations of expats based on geographical ties – such as Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes which has a large number of Italian internationals thanks to its proximity to the Italian border. A similar pattern follows in places like Occitanie and Nouvelle-Aquitaine close to the Spanish border, which sees a lot of Spanish expat settlers.
We’ve highlighted some of the key French cities for expats with some practical resources to find a community there, next.
Paris
Paris has the biggest international scene with lots of English-speaking events and nationality groups. Something in the region of 30% of the people living in Paris were born abroad, which means there’s likely to be an established expat community from your home country there already.
Consider newcomers’ events with InterNations Paris, or look into Meetup’s Expats in Paris group, or Internationals in Paris groups. Other options include the Women’s International Club of Paris for events and activities, as well as joining hobby and sports groups.
Lyon
Lyon is one to one of the largest expat scenes outside Paris, with lots of networking opportunities in its strong professional community.
InterNations Lyon runs events, and there are a number of other facebook communities for different nationalities and topics. US citizens and other English speaking expats may also be interested in the American Club of Lyon.
Nice (and the Côte d’Azur)
Nice and the surrounding Côte d’Azur is especially popular with internationals and retirees, leading to a strong social scene for expats there. Many northern European expats from places like Germany and Scandinavia favour Côte d’Azur as a home.
Check out options and events through InterNations. Côte d’Azur towns like Nice, Antibes, and Cannes all have their own Facebook groups which can be a handy source of information. There’s also the International Women’s Club of the Riviera which may be of interest for in person activities.
Marseille
Marselle is a big city with a growing international community. Newcomers may benefit from looking at Marseille InterNations events, or joining local organisations and clubs to meet people more quickly.
The best places to find expat groups in France (online & offline)
InterNations
InterNations is a global expat network with online communities and in-person events, as well as interest groups.
InterNations offers city pages for places like Paris, Lyon, Strasbourg, Nice, and Marseille, and groups by nationality. Search their site to see which events and groups jump out to you.
Meetup
Meetup allows users to create and market events which could be just a few people meeting for a coffee, right through to more professionally arranged events. You can search by city and interest, and there are many large expats groups in major French cities.
Tip: Finding events can be a bit overwhelming – use filters like “New in town”, or “Language exchange”, for expat focused events or search by hobby, interest of lifestage – key words like “Hiking”, “Tech”, or “Parents” for example.
Facebook groups
Facebook is a well established route to connect with people, and while it may be falling out of favour with younger people, active groups are still a great way to get quick answers to questions or to join events in your new home.
To find groups which are relevant to you try to search key phrases like:
- Expats in [city]
- Americans/Brits in France
- Parents in [city]
- Renting in [city]
Stay safe: Before you join a group, verify the admins, and watch out for scams, particularly if you’re asked to pay for services, deposits or to join an event.
Language exchanges and conversation cafés
Joining a language exchange can be a great way to meet both expats and locals, while also improving your French.
You’ll likely need to start your search for groups online – try searching: “échange linguistique”, “conversation anglaise”, or “café des langues” in your city to get a feel for the options. You can also use your other social media outlets like Facebook groups to ask for advice from more established expats who may attend these events.
Sports clubs, associations, and volunteering
In France, like many countries, lots of local friendships form through clubs and associations. Sharing an interest helps you to integrate beyond the expat bubble and meet a broad variety of people.
Search around your hobbies and interests, from art groups to football teams, book clubs to quiz teams and hikers. There are plenty of options out there, no matter what you’re interested in.
Step-by-step: how to build your expat community in France (2026)
- Choose your base city or neighbourhood
When you’re searching for groups, it’s practical to base your ideas around your home location, where you work, or somewhere within an easy commute.
- Join 2 or 3 platforms to get the lie of the land
Sign up to platforms like InterNations and Meetup so you’ll be notified of events as they come up. If there are active Facebook groups for your city or nationality it may also be worth joining to access a ‘hive mind’ of ideas and information.
- Attend one newcomer/afterwork event in your first 2 weeks
When you first arrive you’ve got a lot on your plate, but you’re also in the perfect position to make new connections. Make time to go along to an event to start building your network early.
- Pick one recurring activity and create time to go along
Being a regular feature at an event – a weekly language exchange, sports club, or hobby group for example – makes it far easier to build meaningful connections with others.
- Follow up to schedule activities
Connect with others using a WhatsApp/Signal group if you can, and don’t be afraid to invite others for activities like a coffee, a visit to a museum, or a picnic. You’ll likely find others are grateful for you taking the initiative.
- Balance expat and local connections
To feel truly settled as an expat in France you’ll want to have a network of friends and connections which spans both locals and other internationals. Seek ways to meet both, to get the best balance.
Tips and common mistakes when building your network
- Learn survival French early – even if your circle is English-speaking, having basic French will open a lot of doors for friendships with locals
- Don’t rely only on online groups – show up to events and activities in person to make a deeper connection
- Be clear about what you want so you target the right groups – that may be friends, professional networking, childcare swaps, language practice
- Respect French social norms – don’t assume everyone will speak English, and be sensitive to norms around greeting each other for example
- If you’re job-hunting, consider industry-specific meetups in addition to “expat” events
- Expand your group beyond expats – knowing locals adds depth and can help with navigating French culture long-term
- Don’t expect instant close friendships – it can take months
- If possible, start your new life in France in a city or town, rather than a very remote area, to avoid feeling isolated
Settling in France?
Make the money side simpler.Moving often means paying rent deposits and subscriptions in EUR while still using your home currency. A Wise account lets you hold and convert EUR, and send/receive money internationally with transparent fees and no hidden exchange-rate markups.
FAQ
Is it hard to make friends in France as an expat?
Expat communities are often very welcoming to new arrivals – but you’ll need to make an effort to get to know people, attend events and schedule meetups to allow new friendships to flourish.
Are there English-speaking communities in rural France?
English speaking communities are present throughout France but can be quite localised in specific areas. Cities generally have larger expat populations, but some more rural areas such as the Dordogne and Nouvelle-Aquitaine have many English speakers, as well as Brittany which is especially popular with UK expats.
Useful resources
- Expatica — Where to live in France: the best places for expatsInterNations— Expats in France community hub
- Meetup — Expat groups in France (topic page)
Community availability changes; always check event listings and group rules before attending.