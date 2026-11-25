Key takeaways Do you need a manager? Usually only if distance, language, or frequent rentals make quick decisions hard.

Usually only if distance, language, or frequent rentals make quick decisions hard. What does a syndic cover? A syndic de copropriété manages the building, not the day-to-day running of your own flat or house.

A syndic de copropriété manages the building, not the day-to-day running of your own flat or house. Which costs continue either way? Charges de copropriété, insurance, repairs, and owner taxes don’t disappear just because the property is empty.

Charges de copropriété, insurance, repairs, and owner taxes don’t disappear just because the property is empty. Can you rent out a second home? Sometimes, but you may need to clear commune rules, building rules, registration, and energy checks first.

Sometimes, but you may need to clear commune rules, building rules, registration, and energy checks first. What is the safest next step? Review the building documents, the mairie process, and your tax setup before you sign with a manager or publish a listing.

How property management works in France French property management is not one fixed service. A second home, a city flat, and a holiday rental can each need different support. Many owners mix services, keeping control of tax filings and insurance while using local help for inspections or active rentals. The following table compares the main management models, who they suit, what they cover, and their main limitations. Management model Best for What it usually covers Main risk Self-management Owners who visit often and speak enough French Bills, repairs, guest or tenant contact, compliance checks Slow response to repairs or rule changes Local caretaker help Second homes with occasional guests or seasonal use Key-holding, inspections, cleaning, local callouts Gaps between caretaking and rental compliance Full-service management Long-term rentals, frequent changeovers, non-resident owners Tenant or guest handling, coordination, reporting, routine admin Higher fees and excluded services A few key terms help: Copropriété means a co-owned building where each owner has a private lot and a share of common areas.

means a co-owned building where each owner has a private lot and a share of common areas. Syndic de copropriété means the building manager appointed to run the shared parts of that copropriété.

means the building manager appointed to run the shared parts of that copropriété. Charges de copropriété are the shared building charges, such as cleaning, lifts, insurance for common parts, and common repairs.

are the shared building charges, such as cleaning, lifts, insurance for common parts, and common repairs. Letting agent or rental manager usually handles tenant or guest matters linked to your unit.

usually handles tenant or guest matters linked to your unit. Mairie means the town hall, often the first place to check local rental formalities. Manage your French property payments with Wise Account Manage euro payments: Hold euros to help organize recurring property expenses in France.

Convert currencies when needed: Compare exchange rates and fees before moving money from abroad.

Track property payments: Review supported transfers for manager fees, maintenance, and other invoices. Explore the Wise Account Syndic, property manager, and letting agent: what’s the difference? In France, these are different jobs, and mixing them up causes expensive delays. The table below explains who each professional works for, what they handle, and when to contact them. Role Who they work for What they handle First call for Syndic de copropriété Building’s co-owners as a group Common areas, building accounts, general assembly meetings, shared works Shared leaks, façade issues, lift faults Property manager or caretaker Property owner Inspections, keys, contractors, local checks, admin Empty property issues, access problems, routine follow-up Letting agent Landlord Tenant search, lease admin, inventories, rent collection Tenant arrears, move-in, move-out, repair coordination What owners still need to handle themselves Even with help in place, the owner still keeps the final legal and financial responsibility. In practice, you still need to: Approve the service contract and fee model

File or review tax declarations

Keep home and landlord insurance appropriate for the property use

Approve major works or repair spending above an agreed limit

Check that local rules still allow your intended rental use

Review annual copropriété papers, budgets, and meeting decisions Outsourcing saves time, but it doesn’t transfer accountability. If you still need wider ownership context, Expatica’s French real estate: buying a house in France covers the purchase side. Expatica’s guide to French real estate: buying a house in France Read more

Should you self-manage or hire local help? Self-management works best when you visit often, speak enough French to deal with tradespeople, and can approve decisions quickly. The harder part is dealing with a leak, missed annual general meeting (AGM) notice, or contractor dispute while you’re elsewhere. A second-home owner in Nice may only need key-holding and seasonal checks. A non-resident landlord in Bordeaux with a full-time tenant usually needs stronger systems for repairs, paperwork, and annual statements. Self-manage if you visit often, speak enough French, and can respond quickly.

if you visit often, speak enough French, and can respond quickly. Use partial support if the property is mainly for your own use but still needs local eyes and hands.

if the property is mainly for your own use but still needs local eyes and hands. Use full management if you’re a non-resident landlord, run short stays, or want structured reporting. In apartment buildings, shared leaks are often solved faster through the syndic or resident caretaker than through a new contractor. When local support becomes essential Local support moves from helpful to necessary when one or more of these apply: You live outside France for most of the year

Guest or tenant changeovers happen often

You’re not confident handling French admin or repair calls

The property is far from your usual base in France

The building has active copropriété issues, meetings, or planned works Without that support, small issues can turn into missed meetings, delayed repairs, or rushed approvals.

What services can you outsource? Service lists can look similar on paper, but the scope can vary a lot. One provider may only watch over an empty home, while another handles rent collection, contractors, and owner statements. Ask for a line-by-line scope before you compare quotes. A broad promise to manage the property can still exclude weekend callouts, tenant disputes, or invoice payments. You can usually outsource: Routine inspections

Key-holding and access management

Guest or tenant communication

Rent collection and statement preparation

Contractor sourcing and repair follow-up

Cleaning, linen, and inventories

Utility, insurance, or invoice administration

Emergency callouts Long-term rental management For a long-term let, management often includes advertising, tenant screening, lease paperwork, the état des lieux inventory, rent collection, repair coordination, and year-end summaries. Some agencies also help with régularisation des charges, the year-end balancing of shared costs billed to the tenant. French landlord obligations and tenant protections remain strong, so the lease terms, notice rules, and compliance still need careful handling even when a manager runs the process. Holiday-home and short-term rental support Holiday-home support is more operational. It often covers guest messaging, key handover, cleaning, linen, restocking, local troubleshooting, and sometimes pricing support. A weekend let in Paris or a summer turnover in Provence needs faster local coordination than an empty second home used only by family. Short-stay owners often need stronger on-the-ground support and more rule-checking than they expect.

Typical costs and ongoing charges There is no single national fee for French property management. What changes most is how the provider charges – a share of rent, a fixed caretaking package, per-visit cleaning, or ad hoc repair coordination. Most owners keep seeing the same cost categories, so it helps to separate compulsory ownership costs from optional service costs. The table below compares common property management expenses, how they’re charged, what they cover, and how to check them. Cost type How it is charged What it usually covers How to verify it Ongoing management fee Percentage of rent or fixed package Admin, reporting, coordination, routine contact Check the mandate and exclusions Tenant-find or guest setup fee One-off per tenancy or booking Advertising, screening, lease or welcome process Check timing and renewal fees Charges de copropriété Quarterly or calls for funds Shared building costs and reserve funds Check budgets, meeting minutes, and recent calls for funds Cleaning or maintenance Per visit, per job, or package Changeovers, gardening, small fixes, check-ins Check contractor invoice markups Repair coordination Ad hoc, hourly, or capped Emergency response and project follow-up Set written approval thresholds For annual owner taxes, see Expatica’s Property taxes in France: is it expensive to buy property?. Management fees vs. copropriété charges These are different expenses. Management fees pay for services tied to your unit. Charges de copropriété fund the building itself. Building charges can include cleaning, lifts, collective heating, and reserve funds

Management fees cover owner-specific services such as reporting, inspections, and contractor follow-up

Charges de copropriété, insurance, and owner taxes usually continue even when the property is empty

Rules to check before renting out the property ANIL’s housing guidance reflects the main trap for owners: tourist-rental compliance can sit on three levels at once – commune rules, building rules, and energy standards. Clearing only one of them isn’t enough. Checked October 2026: short-term rental and energy-efficiency rules can change, so verify them locally before you list the property or renew a lease. Building rules: Review the règlement de copropriété and recent AGM minutes. Commune rules: Ask the mairie whether registration, change of use, or local caps apply. Tax and business registration: Confirm when you need a SIRET, local tax reporting, or occupancy updates. Property standards: Make sure the furnished let has the required contents and is in a safe, usable condition. Energy rules: Check whether the diagnostic de performance énergétique (DPE), France’s energy performance certificate, can block your rental plan. If the property was financed for rental use, Expatica’s Buy-to-let mortgage in France explains that side of the decision. Expatica’s guide to Buy-to-let mortgage in France Read more Copropriété rules and what to ask the syndic If your property is in a copropriété in France, the building’s own rules can matter as much as national law. The règlement de copropriété can restrict certain uses, especially tourist-style occupation that looks more commercial than residential. Check these points with the syndic de copropriété: Whether the building rules limit tourist lets or commercial activity

Whether the latest AGM minutes show disputes or votes on short-stay lets

Whether any planned works could disrupt rental use

Whether the registration number or declaration needs to be reported back to the syndic Ask for the latest version of the rules and the most recent meeting minutes. Mairie registration, SIRET, and short-term rental permissions For short-term use, the local administrative layer matters. A meublé de tourisme is furnished tourist accommodation let to visitors for short stays, and some communes regulate it closely. Registration: Before offering a second home as tourist accommodation, check the declaration procedure required by your mairie. Depending on the commune and property, you may need a simple declaration, registration, and separate change-of-use authorization. These requirements are not interchangeable. Change of use: Ask the mairie whether authorization is required for your property and whether local restrictions or compensation requirements apply. SIRET: Confirm when you need this business identification number for rental income reporting. Local planning rules: Check whether the local land-use plan (plan local d’urbanisme, or PLU) imposes additional restrictions on your property. DPE, furnished-rental standards, and tax touchpoints The DPE, or diagnostic de performance énergétique, is the French energy performance certificate. A poor DPE rating or missing furnished-rental paperwork can delay a rental plan more than many owners expect. Keep an eye on these touchpoints: DPE limits: Energy performance requirements differ between residential leases and tourist accommodation. For residential rentals covered by the rules in mainland France, G-rated properties have been restricted since 2025, with further restrictions scheduled for F-rated properties in 2028 and E-rated properties in 2034. Tourist accommodation can be subject to separate DPE requirements, especially where change-of-use authorization is needed.

Energy performance requirements differ between residential leases and tourist accommodation. For residential rentals covered by the rules in mainland France, G-rated properties have been restricted since 2025, with further restrictions scheduled for F-rated properties in 2028 and E-rated properties in 2034. Tourist accommodation can be subject to separate DPE requirements, especially where change-of-use authorization is needed. Furnished-rental contents: A furnished let needs the basic legal equipment, not just a bed and a kettle

A furnished let needs the basic legal equipment, not just a bed and a kettle Owner taxes: Taxe foncière is the annual property tax, and taxe d’habitation may still apply to second homes

Taxe foncière is the annual property tax, and taxe d’habitation may still apply to second homes Occupancy declarations: Owners may need to update the tax authority when occupation changes

Owners may need to update the tax authority when occupation changes Rental income treatment: Furnished and unfurnished income can be taxed differently, so check with a qualified accountant If you’re renting to others, review your cover with Expatica’s Home insurance in France: property, contents, and liability at the same time. For individual cases, verify the final position with your mairie, a notaire, an ANIL or local ADIL housing adviser, or a qualified accountant. Expatica’s guide to Home insurance in France: property, contents, and liability Read more

How to choose a property manager and review the contract A polished website tells you very little about how a manager behaves when a tenant stops paying or a plumber fails to show up in August. The service agreement is where the real comparison starts. Ask for a sample mandate before you commit. You want to see who approves repairs, how reporting works, whether contractor markups apply, and what happens if you want to leave. Use this checklist when comparing providers: Exact service scope, including exclusions

Reporting frequency and what owner statements look like

Emergency response process and holiday coverage

Repair approval thresholds and any contractor commissions

Cancellation terms and notice periods

Insurance expectations and proof of cover

Language support for contracts, calls, and meetings

Whether the provider only does caretaking or also handles rental administration Questions to ask before signing Who holds keys, and how is access logged?

Who approves repairs above a set euro amount?

How often are inspections carried out?

What happens in August, weekends, or holiday periods?

How are invoices documented and shared?

Are contractor fees passed through at cost or with a markup?

Managing French property payments from abroad Remote ownership often means steady euro invoices rather than one large payment. Manager fees, cleaners, insurers, and charges de copropriété all need the right reference and arrival date. If you earn in another currency, compare the full exchange cost, timing, and payment tracking before you send money. Some owners use a Wise Account to hold euros for property bills and pay French invoices from one place. If that sounds useful, compare Wise Account features and fees with your current setup and with banking in France: the best French banks for expats before arranging recurring payments through BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, or Société Générale.