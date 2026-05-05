Buy-to-let mortgage in France: eligibility, requirements, costs, and how to apply (2026)

What is a buy-to-let mortgage in France? A buy-to-let mortgage in France generally refers to a loan for a property you intend to rent out as an investment. Unlike some markets that offer highly specialised BTL products with their own interest rates and criteria, French lenders often use their standard mortgage frameworks but adjust the underwriting to account for the property’s rental potential. Lenders may offer these in two ways: Dedicated investment loans: Some specialised banks or brokers provide products specifically for rental projects.

Some specialised banks or brokers provide products specifically for rental projects. Standard mortgages with rental considerations: A bank might offer a regular mortgage but include a portion of your projected rental income when calculating how much you can borrow. You will also need to decide on the type of rental you plan to offer. Long-term rentals, whether furnished (meublé) or unfurnished (vide), are generally viewed more favourably by banks due to their predictable income. Seasonal or holiday lets are often treated more cautiously, as lenders may discount the projected income to account for vacancy periods and the seasonal nature of the tourism market. French mortgage vocabulary Knowing these key terms will help you navigate your application easier: Apport personnel: The personal deposit you contribute to the purchase price.

The personal deposit you contribute to the purchase price. Taux d’endettement: Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which is the primary metric banks use for affordability.

Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which is the primary metric banks use for affordability. Assurance emprunteur: Borrower insurance, which is almost always mandatory in France.

Borrower insurance, which is almost always mandatory in France. Compromis de vente: The initial pre-sale contract signed between the buyer and the seller.

Can foreigners/non-residents get a buy-to-let mortgage in France? Most major French banks are open to lending to international buyers, provided the financial profile is stable and the property is located in a high-demand area. However, the lending environment is generally on the conservative side, and banks often view non-residents as having a slightly higher risk profile due to the complexity of verifying foreign income and assets. Typical differences for non-residents If you are applying for a mortgage from abroad, you will likely encounter stricter terms than a local borrower. These differences usually manifest in the following ways: Higher deposits and lower LTV: While a French resident might secure a high-leverage loan, non-residents are typically expected to provide a larger deposit. You should expect a Loan-to-Value (LTV) range of 50% to 80%, meaning a deposit of 20% to 30% as a minimum is standard. Non-EU residents, including those from the US or Asia, may face even stricter limits depending on the bank’s internal policies.

While a French resident might secure a high-leverage loan, non-residents are typically expected to provide a larger deposit. You should expect a Loan-to-Value (LTV) range of 50% to 80%, meaning a deposit of 20% to 30% as a minimum is standard. Non-EU residents, including those from the US or Asia, may face even stricter limits depending on the bank’s internal policies. Heightened financial scrutiny: Banks will perform a deeper dive into your income stability and existing debts. They frequently require a security nest egg or liquidity reserve, often equal to 12 to 24 months of mortgage payments, to be held in a French savings account as a buffer.

Banks will perform a deeper dive into your income stability and existing debts. They frequently require a security nest egg or liquidity reserve, often equal to 12 to 24 months of mortgage payments, to be held in a French savings account as a buffer. Documentation and translations: You will need to provide extensive paperwork, including existing debt details, bank statements and income verification. Any documents not in French or English typically require a certified translation, which adds both time and cost to your application. Resident vs non-resident: who gets better terms? Residents generally have access to a wider choice of lenders and higher LTV options. Because their income is already within the French system, banks can assess their affordability with much higher certainty and may offer loans with only a 10% to 15% deposit. Non-residents often pay what is known as a risk premium. In early 2026, interest rates for international buyers typically range between 3.5% and 4.25%, which is roughly 0.3% to 1% higher than those offered to residents. To secure the best possible terms, you will need to present an exceptionally strong file with clear evidence of long-term financial stability and significant personal assets. Relocation Moving to France: the ultimate checklist for your move Read more

Buy-to-let mortgage France requirements (eligibility + documents checklist) Exact requirements for a French investment loan vary depending on the specific bank and your unique residency or income status. Because the local lending market is built on risk prevention, banks focus more on your long-term ability to repay the debt than on the standalone value of the property. Core eligibility criteria lenders look at Lenders evaluate your application based on several key pillars of financial health to ensure you can manage the loan even during periods of vacancy: Stable, provable income: You must demonstrate a consistent history of earnings. Banks prefer a permanent employment contract or a minimum of three years of audited accounts if you are self-employed.

You must demonstrate a consistent history of earnings. Banks prefer a permanent employment contract or a minimum of three years of audited accounts if you are self-employed. Existing debt levels (DTI): Your total global debt, including your primary mortgage, car loans and the new French mortgage, must typically stay within 35% of your gross income.

Your total global debt, including your primary mortgage, car loans and the new French mortgage, must typically stay within 35% of your gross income. Deposit size and fees: Your apport (down payment) needs to be enough to cover the required deposit plus all closing costs, which usually include notary fees of 7% to 8%.

Your apport (down payment) needs to be enough to cover the required deposit plus all closing costs, which usually include notary fees of 7% to 8%. Property marketability: The bank will assess the location and type of property to ensure it is in a liquid market where it can be easily rented or resold.

The bank will assess the location and type of property to ensure it is in a liquid market where it can be easily rented or resold. Age and term constraints: A common lender policy in France is that the mortgage must be fully repaid by the time the oldest borrower reaches around the age of 75. This can limit the maximum term of the loan for older investors. Documents checklist (generic) Organising your paperwork early is vital for keeping the process moving. You should ensure all documents are dated within the last three months and provide certified translations if requested by the bank. Identification: A valid passport and recent proof of your current address, such as a utility bill.

A valid passport and recent proof of your current address, such as a utility bill. Bank statements: Usually the last three to six months of statements for all your personal and business accounts to show clean banking with no overdrawn periods.

Usually the last three to six months of statements for all your personal and business accounts to show clean banking with no overdrawn periods. Proof of income: Your last three payslips, your most recent annual tax return, and a copy of your employment contract.

Your last three payslips, your most recent annual tax return, and a copy of your employment contract. Self-employed records: If you own a business, you’ll need to provide the last three years of audited accounts and personal tax filings.

If you own a business, you’ll need to provide the last three years of audited accounts and personal tax filings. Existing liabilities: Statements for any current mortgages or personal loans.

Statements for any current mortgages or personal loans. Property documents: A signed compromis de vente once you have chosen a property.

A signed compromis de vente once you have chosen a property. Rental-related documents: Any available rental estimates from local agencies or a draft management agreement to support your projected income figures.

Any available rental estimates from local agencies or a draft management agreement to support your projected income figures. Certified translations: Professional translations for any documents not in French or English if requested by the bank.

How much can you borrow for a buy-to-let mortgage in France? Calculations for affordability in France are based primarily on your income and existing liabilities. Unlike some other European markets, French lenders rarely offer high-leverage loans to international investors, meaning you need to be prepared to commit a significant amount of your own capital. The 35% debt-to-income rule (taux d’endettement) The cornerstone of French mortgage lending is the 35% debt-to-income (DTI) limit. This rule dictates that your total monthly debt payments, including your main home mortgage, car loans, and the new French mortgage, must not exceed 35% of your gross monthly income. Lenders also include mandatory borrower insurance (assurance emprunteur) in this 35% calculation. While this limit is a standard guideline set by the High Council for Financial Stability (HCSF), banks may apply even stricter internal limits of 30% or 33% for non-resident profiles or those with variable incomes. Deposit (apport) and LTV expectations Non-residents should expect a more conservative Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio than local buyers. While residents might access up to 90% financing, international buyers typically face the following expectations: Deposit: Many market guides for 2026 suggest a deposit of 25% to 40% of the purchase price, depending on your residency and financial profile.

Many market guides for 2026 suggest a deposit of 25% to 40% of the purchase price, depending on your residency and financial profile. Additional cash for fees: You must also cover the closing costs out of your own pocket. These notary fees are roughly 7% to 8% for older properties and 2% to 3% for new builds.

You must also cover the closing costs out of your own pocket. These notary fees are roughly 7% to 8% for older properties and 2% to 3% for new builds. Liquidity reserve: Some banks require you to prove you have an additional cash buffer, often equivalent to 12 or 24 months of mortgage payments, held in a savings account. Does rental income count toward affordability? French banks treat future rental income with caution. They generally do not count 100% of the projected rent toward your income. Instead, they typically reduce the value by 20% to 30% to account for potential vacancies, taxes and maintenance costs. For a long-term rental, banks may accept 70% to 80% of the estimated rent if you provide a professional rental estimate from a local agency. However, income from seasonal or holiday lets may be discounted much more heavily due to their volatile and seasonal nature. Example: Buying a €300,000 apartment Purchase price: €300,000

€300,000 Deposit (30%): €90,000

€90,000 Mortgage amount: €210,000

€210,000 Notary fees (approx. 7.5%): €22,500

€22,500 Total cash required: €112,500

€112,500 Estimated monthly repayment: €1,200 (at 3.8% over 20 years)

€1,200 (at 3.8% over 20 years) DTI impact: The €1,200 payment, plus your existing global debts, must stay under 35% of your gross monthly income.

Types of mortgages used for buy-to-let in France The French mortgage market is famously conservative, prioritising stability over high-risk products. As an investor, you will find that the majority of loans are designed to ensure the debt remains manageable even if global market conditions shift. Fixed-rate repayment mortgages (most common) Borrowers can lock in a single interest rate for the entire life of the loan, which typically spans between 10 and 25 years. Opting for this structure provides complete protection against future rate rises and ensures monthly outgoings remain predictable. Variable / capped / mixed mortgages While it is not common for retail lenders, some may offer products linked to the Euribor (the rate at which European banks lend to each other). While a pure variable rate is rare due to the risk, many French banks provide capped versions where the rate cannot rise more than 2% or 3% above the starting rate. Mixed mortgages: Often begin with a fixed rate before transitioning to a variable rate.

Often begin with a fixed rate before transitioning to a variable rate. Who they are for: Investors who plan to sell or remortgage within a shorter timeframe frequently consider these to benefit from a lower initial interest rate compared to a 25-year fixed deal. Interest-only mortgages (rare but possible) Known in France as a prêt in fine, interest-only mortgages are significantly harder to secure than in the UK or US and are typically reserved for high-net-worth individuals. Asset-backed requirements: IMost banks require you to have net assets (outside of your main residence) that at least equal the value of the mortgage. You may be required to pledge these assets as security.

IMost banks require you to have net assets (outside of your main residence) that at least equal the value of the mortgage. You may be required to pledge these assets as security. Investment scenario: Sophisticated buyers looking to maximise tax deductions frequently choose this method. Because the interest remains high throughout the term, it can be offset against rental income to reduce your overall tax bill. Bridge loans and renovation financing (if relevant) If you are purchasing a property that requires extensive work before it can be rented, you may need a bridge loan (prêt relais) or specialised renovation financing. Bridge loans: These short-term options, usually lasting up to 2 years, allow you to secure a property quickly while waiting for the sale of another asset to be finalised. LTVs for non-residents are typically capped around 60%-70%.

These short-term options, usually lasting up to 2 years, allow you to secure a property quickly while waiting for the sale of another asset to be finalised. LTVs for non-residents are typically capped around 60%-70%. Renovation loans: For investors buying energy-inefficient homes (DPE F or G) to upgrade them for the 2026 rental market, some banks may allow you to include the cost of works in your mortgage. You will generally need to provide official quotes from French-registered builders (RGE certified) to secure this funding.

Costs to budget for (beyond the interest rate) French banks are required by law to provide a transparent view of the total cost of credit. When comparing offers, you should look for the TAEG (Taux Annuel Effectif Global), which is an all-in APR-style metric that includes the interest rate, insurance and all mandatory administrative fees. Typical cost items for a French mortgage While some costs are fixed, others are calculated as a percentage of the property price or the loan amount. The following table outlines the standard expenses you should include in your 2026 budget: Cost item Typical range/description Mortgage arrangement/Admin fees Usually 0.5% to 1.5% of the loan amount, often with a minimum fee for non-residents Broker fees Typically 1% of the loan amount or a fixed fee, though some brokers are paid by the bank Property valuation fees Can go up to €1,500, depending on the property size and location Notary fees 7% to 8% for older properties – reduced to 2% to 3% for new builds Mortgage registration An additional 0.5% to 1% on top of notary fees to register the bank’s charge Borrower insurance Ranges from 0.9% to 0.45% of the loan amount annually, depending on age and health Ongoing landlord costs 8% to 12% for management, plus repairs and a vacancy buffer (approx. one month per year) Understanding the TAEG (All-in cost) France uses the TAEG to ensure borrowers can easily compare the total cost of different mortgage offers. The figure is essentially an overall cost indicator that bundles the nominal interest rate with the bank’s dossier fees and mandatory borrower insurance. Because insurance is a significant portion of the cost in France, an offer with a lower interest rate but higher insurance premiums might actually have a higher TAEG than a competing offer. International money transfers with Wise Buying property in France from abroad? If you need to send a deposit or notary funds in euros, consider using Wise to transfer money internationally with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. (Always compare total costs and delivery times before sending large transfers.) Go to website

Renting out the property: what investors must know (quick essentials) Deciding how to lease your property is a fundamental part of your investment strategy. Banks will often scrutinise your intended rental model to ensure the projected income is sustainable and compliant with local regulations. Long-term unfurnished vs furnished rentals Unfurnished rentals: These are governed by strict tenant protection laws. A standard lease lasts for a minimum of three years and is automatically renewable. Tenants can leave with one to three months’ notice, but as a landlord, you can only terminate the lease under very specific conditions, such as selling the property or moving into it yourself, and provide 6 months notice.

These are governed by strict tenant protection laws. A standard lease lasts for a minimum of three years and is automatically renewable. Tenants can leave with one to three months’ notice, but as a landlord, you can only terminate the lease under very specific conditions, such as selling the property or moving into it yourself, and provide 6 months notice. Furnished rentals: This model offers more flexibility with a standard lease term of one year. It is particularly popular due to the LMNP (Loueur en Meublé Non Professionnel) tax status, which allows owners to offset significant expenses against their rental income. Holiday lets / seasonal rentals Short-term tourist rentals can offer higher yields but come with increased volatility and local restrictions. In major cities like Paris, Lyon, or Nice, you must often register the property with the local mairie (town hall) and obtain a registration number for your listings. Some municipalities have implemented strict compensation rules, requiring you to convert commercial space into residential housing if you want to rent out a secondary residence as a holiday let. Always verify the latest local bylaws, as failure to comply can lead to significant fines. Using a rental management agency Many international investors use a professional agency to handle the day-to-day operations of their French property. Rental management fees often hover around 10% of the monthly rent, though this can vary depending on the level of service provided. Outsourcing management offers several advantages for your mortgage application: Professional vetting: Agencies conduct thorough background checks to ensure tenants meet the three times the rent income threshold.

Agencies conduct thorough background checks to ensure tenants meet the three times the rent income threshold. Administrative support: They handle the mandatory état des lieux(inventory) and ensure rent is collected on time.

They handle the mandatory état des lieux(inventory) and ensure rent is collected on time. Lender reassurance: Banks often feel more secure knowing a professional firm is overseeing the property, especially if you live outside of France. Property diagnostics and compliance Compliance with energy standards is no longer optional for French landlords. You’ll need to provide a valid DPE (Diagnostic de Performance Énergétique) report to your tenants, which rates the property’s energy efficiency from A to G. In 2026, properties with the lowest ratings face increasing restrictions, including potential bans on new leases and rent increases. Ensuring your property meets these decency standards is vital for maintaining its value and its status as a viable rental investment.

How to apply for a buy-to-let mortgage in France (step-by-step) Navigating the application journey requires patience and specific documentation. Following these steps ensures you are prepared for each legal and financial milestone, though you should keep in mind that the process often takes several weeks and non-resident applications can take longer. Step 1 — Check borrowing power early (bank or broker) Before you start viewing properties, you should obtain a preliminary assessment of your borrowing capacity. Speaking with a bank or an international mortgage broker allows you to understand your budget within the 35% debt-to-income limits. You might also ask for a certificate of commitment (lettre de confort) which, while not legally binding, shows sellers you are a serious and qualified investor. Step 2 — Prepare documents (and translations) The time cost of gathering paperwork is often underestimated by international buyers. You will need to compile a generic dossier mentioned, ensuring all bank statements and payslips are up to date. If your financial documents are not in French or English, you should immediately arrange for certified translations to avoid delays once you find the right property. Step 3 — Make an offer + sign the preliminary contract (compromis de vente) Once your offer is accepted, you and the seller will sign the compromis de vente. This is a legally binding document, but for most mortgage buyers, it includes a vital financing condition (clause suspensive). If you are unable to secure a mortgage that matches the terms specified in this clause, you can generally withdraw from the purchase and recover your deposit without penalty. Step 4 — Formal mortgage application + valuation With the signed compromis in hand, your bank will begin the formal underwriting process. The lender will review your full dossier and may ask follow-up questions about your global assets or business interests. In many cases, the bank will also instruct a professional valuation to ensure the property’s price aligns with the current market value. Step 5 — Receive and accept the mortgage offer (cooling-off / reflection period) If your application is successful, the bank will issue a formal offre de prêt. French law mandates a 10-day reflection period to protect you from making a hasty decision. You cannot legally accept or sign the offer until the 11th day after you receive it. Once this period has passed, you must return the signed contract to the lender within typically 30 days. Step 6 — Complete at the notary (acte de vente) and funds transfer The final step takes place at the notary’s office, where you sign the acte de vente. Before this meeting, your bank will transfer the mortgage funds directly to the notary’s escrow account. The notary then handles the payment to the seller, pays any relevant taxes, and officially registers your ownership with the land registry. Banking Banking in France: the best French banks for expats in 2026 Read more

Tax and ownership structure basics for buy-to-let buyers Your choice of property ownership and income reporting depends on your personal financial goals and residency status. You should discuss these with your French notaire or a qualified accountant to ensure your structure matches your long-term strategy. Rental income tax: the big picture Rental income earned in France is generally taxable in France, regardless of where you live. Most countries have double-taxation treaties with France to ensure you aren’t taxed twice on the same Euro, but you will likely still need to declare the income in your home country. The way you are taxed depends heavily on your rental tax framework: Unfurnished rental income: Owners typically categorise this as revenus fonciers. You can often choose between a micro path with a flat-rate cost deduction or a real path where you deduct actual expenses.

Owners typically categorise this as revenus fonciers. You can often choose between a micro path with a flat-rate cost deduction or a real path where you deduct actual expenses. Furnished rental income: Falls under the LMNP (Loueur en Meublé Non Professionnel) status. As of 2026, new rules have slightly adjusted the thresholds and deductions for furnished lets to align them more closely with unfurnished properties, so you should check the latest limits for the Micro-BIC regime. Can you deduct mortgage interest? Many investors go with French financing specifically because mortgage interest is often deductible against rental income. If you choose the Régime Réel, you can typically subtract the interest paid on your loan from your taxable rental profits. This choice can significantly reduce, or even eliminate, your French tax liability in the early years of the mortgage. Because the eligibility for these deductions depends on your specific tax setup and ownership structure, you should always seek professional confirmation before you make final projections. Buying personally vs via an SCI A Société Civile Immobilière (SCI) is a specialised French legal entity designed specifically for the ownership and management of real estate. It allows multiple people to hold shares in a company that owns the property, rather than owning the bricks and mortar directly as individuals. Common use cases for an SCI include: Estate planning: Acts as a powerful tool to transfer wealth to heirs while minimising French succession issues.

Acts as a powerful tool to transfer wealth to heirs while minimising French succession issues. Shared ownership: Provides a stable framework for friends or family members to invest together without the complications of joint ownership. Because an SCI involves corporate filings and specific tax choices, such as the choice between income tax or corporate tax, you must obtain legal and tax advice to ensure it is the right move for your situation.

Risks and tips (especially for international buyers) French lenders prioritise stability, so your success depends on how well you anticipate local market nuances and global financial shifts. Currency risk: If you earn income in a currency other than the euro, exchange rate shifts could increase the relative cost of your mortgage. Maintain a euro-denominated savings account with several months of mortgage payments to act as a helpful buffer.

If you earn income in a currency other than the euro, exchange rate shifts could increase the relative cost of your mortgage. Maintain a euro-denominated savings account with several months of mortgage payments to act as a helpful buffer. Conservative lender assumptions: Banks in France often apply a haircut to your projected rental income, typically counting only 70% to 80% of the expected revenue when they assess your debt-to-income ratio. You may need a higher personal income than expected to qualify for the loan as a result.

Banks in France often apply a haircut to your projected rental income, typically counting only 70% to 80% of the expected revenue when they assess your debt-to-income ratio. You may need a higher personal income than expected to qualify for the loan as a result. Vacancy and seasonality: Popular tourist cities offer high yields but can experience significant seasonal fluctuations. Build a vacancy buffer into your budget, typically equivalent to one or two months of rent per year, to ensure you cover the mortgage during quiet periods.

Popular tourist cities offer high yields but can experience significant seasonal fluctuations. Build a vacancy buffer into your budget, typically equivalent to one or two months of rent per year, to ensure you cover the mortgage during quiet periods. Renovation surprises and building charges: Older properties may require expensive upgrades to remain legally rentable under the 2026 energy performance rules (DPE). Review the minutes of the last few years of the building’s general assembly meetings (copropriété) before you commit to spot upcoming major works like roof repairs.

Older properties may require expensive upgrades to remain legally rentable under the 2026 energy performance rules (DPE). Review the minutes of the last few years of the building’s general assembly meetings (copropriété) before you commit to spot upcoming major works like roof repairs. Insurance and health disclosures: In France, assurance emprunteur (borrower’s insurance) is nearly always mandatory. While the Lemoine Law allows for easier switching, lenders still scrutinise your age and medical history. If you have a significant health condition, you may face higher premiums or specific exclusions. Wise tip: Use Wise to manage currency conversions and international transfers with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Consider holding a balance in euros to cover predictable monthly expenses like building charges and mortgage insurance to avoid last-minute fluctuations.

FAQ Can foreigners get a buy-to-let mortgage in France? Foreigners can legally get a buy-to-let mortgage in France as there are no restrictions on international property ownership. While the process is open to all nationalities, lenders often request a higher deposit from non-residents to mitigate the complexity of cross-border financial verification. How much deposit do you need for a buy-to-let mortgage in France? A deposit for a French buy-to-let mortgage typically ranges between 20% and 30% minimum for non-resident investors. You also need to provide sufficient cash to cover the notary fees, as French banks rarely finance these closing costs as part of the loan. How much can I borrow for an investment property in France? The amount you can borrow for a French investment property is determined by your total global debt-to-income ratio. Lenders generally allow you to borrow up to a level where your total monthly liabilities do not exceed 35% of your gross monthly income. What is the debt-to-income limit for mortgages in France? The debt-to-income (DTI) limit in France is strictly set at 35% by the High Council for Financial Stability. This legal cap includes your new mortgage, existing loans, and mandatory borrower insurance to ensure long-term affordability for the borrower. Do French banks count rental income for a mortgage? French banks count rental income toward your total affordability, but they usually apply a haircut of 20% to 30% to the gross rental estimate. This conservative calculation ensures that your ability to repay the mortgage remains stable even during periods of vacancy or maintenance. Are interest-only mortgages available in France for buy-to-let? Interest-only mortgages are available in France but remain a specialised product mainly for high-net-worth individuals. Lenders typically require you to pledge significant liquid assets, often equal to the value of the loan, to secure this type of financing. What are the main fees when buying an investment property in France (notary, bank, insurance)? The main fees for buying a French investment property include notary fees, bank arrangement fees, and mandatory borrower insurance. You should also budget for a property valuation and any professional broker fees if you use one. Is it easier to get a mortgage in France as a resident vs non-resident? It is generally easier to get a mortgage as a French resident because banks can easily verify your domestic tax history and salary. Non-residents face more intensive document checks and may be offered slightly higher interest rates to reflect the increased administrative work for the lender. Can I get a mortgage in France for a holiday let? You can get a mortgage for a French holiday let, provided you meet the standard affordability criteria and 35% DTI limit. Banks may apply a more conservative income estimate for seasonal rentals compared to long-term leases due to the higher volatility of tourist demand. Do I need a French bank account to get a mortgage? You will find that a French bank account is often helpful and frequently required by lenders to manage the mandatory monthly direct debits in euros. While some international lenders may be flexible, most domestic French banks make opening an account a formal condition of your mortgage offer to ensure seamless payment collection.