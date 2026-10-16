Telehealth in France for expats

Telehealth is a normal part of care in France, and many expats can use it. The harder part is knowing when it follows the public route, when it is private care, and when you need in-person help instead. French téléconsultation rules can feel more complicated than the sales pages suggest, especially if you are still learning the French healthcare system. Below, you can work out which route fits your situation, how to book, what you may pay, how prescriptions work, and when to choose a pharmacy, SOS Médecins, or urgences instead. Public reimbursement can cover 70% of a €25 GP teleconsultation, while fully private care may require full upfront payment.

Key takeaways In France, téléconsultation is a regulated remote doctor appointment, not a casual health chat.

It usually suits non-emergency problems, follow-up questions, chronic-condition reviews, and some prescription renewals.

Public reimbursement often depends on the parcours de soins coordonnés, or coordinated care pathway, plus the doctor’s tariff sector and the type of platform used.

Have your symptoms, medication list, ID, French address, payment method, and insurance details ready before the call.

Do not assume every English-language platform is reimbursed by Assurance Maladie.

For minor advice, a pharmacy may be quicker. For urgent but non-life-threatening care outside normal hours, 116 117 or SOS Médecins can help. For emergencies, call 15 or 112 or go to urgences. Wise: manage euros for healthcare costs in France Hold euros alongside other currencies for doctor and pharmacy payments

Set money aside in euros while your French bank account is being set up

Keep your healthcare spending separate from your other currency balances Manage my euros with Wise No commitment required This guide is based on current Ameli, Service Public, and French health ministry information checked in October 2026, and it is general information only, not personal medical advice.

What telehealth means in France In France, télémédecine means telemedicine as a whole. It includes several remote care acts, but the one most expats actually use is téléconsultation, a doctor’s consultation carried out at a distance. A common question is whether an online form counts as telehealth. In the French system, reimbursed teleconsultation is a medical act with your consent and a direct oral exchange with the clinician, usually by video. It is closer to a normal appointment than to a symptom checker. That difference matters because French teleconsultation is meant to fit into ordinary medical follow-up, not sit outside it. If the doctor thinks remote care is suitable, they can assess your problem, advise next steps, issue an ordonnance, or prescription, and tell you to book in-person care if a physical examination or tests are needed. Many appointments still need a face-to-face follow-up later, especially if symptoms do not improve.

Who can use telehealth in France? Almost anyone may be offered teleconsultation in France. What changes is the easiest route, the claims process, and whether Assurance Maladie, France’s public health insurance, is likely to reimburse part of the cost. If you are already in the French system If you already have active French cover through Assurance Maladie and your local CPAM, or caisse primaire d’assurance maladie, you will usually find teleconsultation easiest through your usual doctor. If you have a declared médecin traitant, or main coordinating doctor, you are already closer to the parcours de soins coordonnés. That matters because reimbursement is usually better when the usual pathway is followed. Some direct-access specialists, such as ophthalmologists or gynaecologists, can still be seen in limited situations, but many teleconsultations work most smoothly when your GP or regular specialist is already involved. If you are newly arrived, visiting, or between covers Access and reimbursement are not the same thing. You may still be able to book an online doctor in France if you are waiting for PUMa rights to open, visiting with an EHIC or GHIC, or relying on private or international insurance, but the public claim route may be limited or unavailable. This is where cover details matter. Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in France in 2026 explains the difference between public cover, mutuelle top-up cover, and international plans. Healthcare Basics A guide to the French healthcare system Read more

How to book a teleconsultation in France Start with one question: do you want the simplest reimbursed route, or the fastest available appointment? If you already have a doctor in France, use that relationship first. If not, decide how important language support, speed, and reimbursement are to you. Before the appointment, prepare your symptoms, current medicines, allergies, ID, address in France, insurance details, and any recent test results. It also helps to note whether you need a sick note, renewal, or referral, because that shapes what the doctor can realistically do in one remote slot. Need an English-speaking doctor? Check that before you confirm the booking, not after you pay. Through your GP or specialist This is often the most straightforward route for people already in the French system. Your doctor may offer téléconsultation directly or through a booking tool such as Doctolib, and an existing relationship makes follow-up, referrals, and paperwork simpler. If you are still looking for a regular doctor, Expatica’s Guide to doctors and GPs in France can help you understand how appointments, referrals, and routine care work. Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in France Read more Through approved platforms or private services Some teleconsultation companies fit French public reimbursement rules, while others are fully private services that focus on speed or English-language support. Some services are mainly a booking tool, while others employ the doctors themselves, and that difference matters for reimbursement. If public reimbursement matters to you, check the French health ministry’s teleconsultation-company page and confirm that the provider currently holds a valid approval, including the approval dates shown by the ministry. Private English-language services can still be useful, especially when speed or language support matters more than the public route. Their payment and claims process may be entirely separate from standard French reimbursement.

What it costs and what reimbursement to expect France does not treat every online doctor the same way. Secteur 1 doctors follow the standard public tariff. Secteur 2 doctors can charge extra fees, called dépassements d’honoraires, which can raise your out-of-pocket cost. Route Typical fee basis Public reimbursement position Best for Existing GP teleconsultation Often the official tariff Usually reimbursable if pathway rules are met Residents already in routine care Specialist teleconsultation Depends on specialty and sector Often reimbursable when pathway or direct-access rules fit Follow-up or specialist advice Secteur 2 doctor May charge above the official basis Public reimbursement still uses the official base, leaving a bigger remainder Availability or a specific doctor Approved teleconsultation company Convention tariff for covered acts Can be reimbursed when the company currently holds a valid ministry approval and the other reimbursement conditions are met Readers who need a public-route platform Fully private English-language service Provider sets the price Usually private payment first, then insurer claim if allowed Speed, language, and cover gaps Public reimbursement rules A standard adult secteur 1 GP teleconsultation is commonly billed at €25 under the official tariff. When the relevant conditions are met, reimbursement is usually based on the normal 70% public rule, and many adults also have the €2 fixed participation deducted unless they are exempt. Public reimbursement also depends on care coordination, territorial logic, and a direct oral exchange between patient and clinician. In practice, that means your best reimbursed route is often through your own doctor or through an approved company that follows French rules. To check costs before you book, use Ameli Annuaire Santé to verify the doctor’s specialty, convention status, and sector. Annuaire Santé also shows whether the doctor is conventionné and whether secteur 2 charges are possible. Still waiting for your Carte Vitale? You can still get care, but the admin and claims process is often less smooth. Healthcare Basics Carte Vitale in France Read more Private fees, top-up cover, and expat gaps If you use private English-language care, pay out of pocket, or book with a provider outside the public reimbursement route, your final cost depends more on your insurer than on French public rules. A mutuelle may cover part of what is left after public reimbursement, while international insurance may work through claims or, in some cases, direct billing. Mutuelle cover also does not erase every charge, especially if the doctor bills above the public base. Check whether your policy reimburses you after you pay, or pays the provider directly. For readers in a cover gap or those who want private access across countries, Cigna International Healthcare is one of the international options worth comparing alongside local plans. Expatica’s Expat health insurance in France: Cigna vs Allianz breaks down key differences, while Best health insurance quotes in France shows a wider range of plans. Readers funding care from abroad may also need a simple way to set money aside in euros. A Wise account lets you hold euros for doctor, pharmacy, or insurance payments while your French bank account is still being set up.

What telehealth can and cannot help with Teleconsultation is most useful when the doctor can make a safe decision without examining you in person. Suitable use cases include: minor infections or mild symptoms where advice and triage are the main need

follow-up conversations after a previous visit or test

medication renewals where the clinician decides a remote review is appropriate

routine questions about a chronic condition or treatment side effects For simple symptom relief, your local pharmacist can sometimes be the fastest first stop. In-person care is usually better for: symptoms that need a physical examination, imaging, or tests

severe pain, breathing difficulty, heavy bleeding, dehydration, or sudden worsening

possible neurological symptoms such as facial drooping, confusion, or one-sided weakness

cases where the doctor needs to listen, feel, test, or observe more than a video call allows If it may be life-threatening, skip telehealth and call 15 or 112, or go to urgences. For urgent but non-life-threatening problems outside normal hours, 116 117 may provide access to an out-of-hours doctor where that number is used locally; the 15 health access service or SOS Médecins can also help direct you to appropriate care. Healthcare Basics Emergency services in France: numbers and helplines Read more

How prescriptions, sick notes, and follow-up work After a proper teleconsultation, the doctor may issue an ordonnance, or prescription, if it is clinically appropriate. This can be sent through a secure digital route or provided in a way you can use at a French pharmacy. Pharmacists may ask to see the prescription clearly, so keep the digital file or printed copy handy. French rules are stricter than many private platform ads suggest. Sick notes issued by teleconsultation are usually limited to three days unless an exception applies, for example if the document comes from your médecin traitant or another permitted case. Be cautious with services that imply they can generate prescriptions or sick notes from a questionnaire alone. French rules require a direct oral exchange with the professional. After the consultation, the report may be added to Mon espace santé, France’s digital health space, and shared with your médecin traitant to support follow-up.