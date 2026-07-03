Expat health insurance in France: Cigna vs Allianz

Key takeaways Question Cigna Allianz What to verify When is international cover most useful in France? Strong fit before public registration or if you want broad international portability Strong fit before registration or if you want France-focused top-up or full private cover Whether you need a bridge policy, a top-up, or full international cover What does French public cover miss? Can help with private care, travel, and optional extras depending on plan Can help with top-up costs and private access depending on plan type Check exclusions, limits, and whether outpatient care is included Likely strength in this comparison Modular structure and broad worldwide options France, Benelux, and Monaco plans with top-up or full-cover routes Area of cover, deductible, and add-ons Claims experience Emphasises multilingual support, digital tools, and direct billing options Emphasises direct settlement for most inpatient care and multilingual support Whether your likely providers in France accept direct billing Which expats may lean this way? Frequent travellers, globally mobile workers, and families splitting time between countries Residents who want a more France-linked setup or clearer top-up logic Your travel pattern, family needs, and budget structure Main warning before buying Benefits vary by tier and optional modules Benefits vary by pack, optional plans, and how the policy sits with French cover Read the policy wording, waiting periods, and pre-existing condition rules

How expat health insurance fits into the French system France combines public health cover with very common private top-up use, so this comparison only makes sense if you first understand where the public system starts and where it stops. When public cover starts and what it usually reimburses France’s public system is built around PUMa, short for Protection Universelle Maladie, and is administered through Assurance Maladie and local CPAM offices. Access depends on your status, so workers can often enter faster than people arriving without French employment, while some students, retirees, and UK or EU residents may use EHIC, GHIC, or S1 routes instead of a standard local registration path. Service-Public explains that the rules differ by nationality and status. A carte Vitale is the card used to process public reimbursements, but it is not insurance by itself. Public cover often refunds part of the official tariff, not the whole bill, so your médecin traitant, meaning your registered main doctor, and whether a specialist is secteur 1 or secteur 2 can affect what you pay, especially where there are dépassements d’honoraires, or fees above the state tariff. Ameli’s reimbursement rules show why many residents still carry top-up cover. Why some expats still need private or international cover A common question is whether private health insurance France expats need is really necessary once you live in a country with strong public healthcare. In practice, it depends on timing, travel needs, and how much uncertainty you are willing to accept before your French registration, reimbursements, and routine care are fully in place. A French mutuelle is usually a local top-up policy that covers part of what public insurance leaves behind, such as the ticket modérateur or hospital daily charge, known as the forfait journalier hospitalier. International health insurance is different because it can work as first euro cover before public access starts, or as broader cross-border protection if your life is not centred only on France. Some expats use international cover as a bridge before carte Vitale activation.

Some want cover that follows them across several countries, not just France.

Some prefer different service features, such as multilingual support or wider private-care access.

What to compare before choosing a policy The key question is not which brand sounds stronger. It is which policy structure will still work when you need to use it in France, at a private clinic, while travelling, or during an admin delay. Cover, exclusions, and waiting periods Start with what the core policy actually covers, not the headline promise. Compare inpatient care, outpatient care, specialist visits, mental health, maternity, dental, vision, and emergency evacuation as separate items, because these are often split between core benefits and optional modules. One thing worth knowing is that two plans can both say “comprehensive” while handling common issues very differently. Pre-existing conditions, waiting periods, annual caps, co-pays, deductibles, and optional upgrades can change the value of the policy quickly, especially for families, older applicants, or anyone expecting regular treatment. Checklist before you assume something is covered: Is outpatient care included, or only inpatient and day-patient treatment?

Are maternity, mental health, dental, or vision included by default or sold as add-ons?

Is there a waiting period for maternity, major dental work, or certain specialist care?

How are pre-existing conditions assessed, limited, or excluded? Claims, direct billing, and support Claims friction matters more in France than many newcomers expect. You may pay upfront in some situations, use public reimbursement first in others, or rely on direct billing if the insurer and provider have that arrangement. Cigna highlights multilingual support, digital tools, and direct billing options across its international plans. Allianz places strong emphasis on direct settlement for most inpatient treatment, multilingual support, and a member support structure for expats using its regional France plans. If you are using private clinics or navigating French admin for the first time, that practical difference can matter as much as the headline benefits. Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in France Read more Geographic cover, repatriation, and travel needs This is where Cigna Global France and Allianz Care France can separate more clearly. If you live mainly in France and just want a smarter way to top up local care, a France-linked plan structure may be enough. If you split time between France and elsewhere, broader international scope can be worth paying for. One thing worth knowing is that USA cover often changes the price substantially. If you do not need it, checking a worldwide excluding USA option can be a simple way to compare like for like before you judge value.

Cigna vs Allianz in France at a glance The table below compares the main decision areas most expats care about in France, rather than generic brand claims. Area Cigna Allianz Best for What to verify Plan structure Global Health Options with Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, plus optional modules Expat Protect regional plans for France, Benelux, and Monaco, with optional plans Readers who want to match cover closely to lifestyle Core benefits versus optional plans France fit Works well for expats who want portable international cover across countries Works well for France-based residents who may want top-up or full private cover in one regional setup Different mobility profiles Whether the policy is first-euro cover, a French top-up, or another supplementary arrangement Area of cover Worldwide or worldwide excluding USA options Area of cover choices plus emergency cover outside region on some plans Travellers and split-country households Exact territory limits Claims and support Multilingual support, member tools, direct billing options 24/7 multilingual helpline, direct settlement for most inpatient care Readers worried about admin and hospital access Which French providers bill directly Extras Outpatient, evacuation, wellbeing, vision and dental can be added Outpatient, dental, and repatriation can be added Buyers who want tailored extras Waiting periods and benefit caps Comparison data was compiled from Cigna and Allianz product information, plus French healthcare context sources. Benefits, networks, and pricing may change over time. Compare expat health insurance in France: Get a quote from Cigna | Get a quote from Allianz Where Cigna stands out Cigna’s strongest case is flexibility. Its international plans are built in tiers and can be extended with outpatient, evacuation, health and wellbeing, and vision and dental modules, which makes it easier to shape cover around a mobile expat life rather than a purely France-based one. That can suit professionals moving between countries, families who travel often, or retirees who want broader geographic continuity. The trade-off is that you need to read the structure carefully, because some benefits many readers expect, such as outpatient care or maternity, may depend on plan level or optional modules rather than being standard in every quote. Where Allianz stands out Allianz stands out more clearly in this article for its France, Benelux, and Monaco Expat Protect range. That France-specific angle is useful if you already know your life is centred in France and you want a policy that can work either as full private cover or as a top-up alongside the French system. It also leans heavily into direct settlement for most inpatient care, multilingual support, and a structured regional product. That may appeal if your priority is simpler hospital access and a more obvious France fit. You still need to check which pack you are comparing, what optional plans are added, and whether your likely care is outpatient-heavy. Key trade-offs for expats in France If you are not sure whether to prioritise portability or simplicity, that is the main trade-off here. Cigna may make more sense when your life is spread across countries, because its modular global design can keep the same policy logic as your location changes. Allianz may feel more straightforward if you are largely settled in France and want a regional plan that can sit more neatly beside French public or top-up arrangements. That can be reassuring if your main concern is hospital access, direct settlement, or a clearer France-first structure. There is no fixed winner on price or value. Age, residency, underwriting, deductible, co-pay, area of cover, and optional benefits can change the better-looking quote very quickly, so you need to compare like for like before drawing conclusions.

Which insurer suits your expat profile The practical choice often becomes clearer when you stop asking “which is better?” and start asking “better for which expat life in France?” Families, professionals, and frequent travellers This group usually needs more than basic hospital protection. Travel scope, emergency support, pediatric or maternity options, multilingual claims help, and day-to-day outpatient convenience can matter just as much as inpatient limits. Cigna often fits better when work or family life crosses borders regularly and you want one portable framework. Allianz can still work well here, especially if France is your clear base and you want a structured regional solution with optional upgrades. Compare these first: Maternity, pediatric, and outpatient terms

Emergency support and travel territory

How direct billing works in France and abroad Retirees, solo movers, and France-focused residents This group often cares more about predictable costs, outpatient use, pre-existing condition handling, and whether a policy feels manageable for routine life in France. If you travel less and mainly want a France-linked answer, Allianz may feel more intuitive. If you want wider flexibility for time spent outside France, or do not want to rebuild your cover if life changes later, Cigna may still be attractive. Do not assume senior acceptance, chronic condition cover, or visa suitability without checking the current terms and underwriting outcome. Compare these first: Pre-existing condition wording and waiting periods

Outpatient value versus premium level

Whether local top-up logic or broader international cover suits you better