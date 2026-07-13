EHIC Card France: What It Covers and How to Use It

Key takeaways EHIC and GHIC are for temporary stays in France, not for settling in France as a resident.

Cover is on the same basis as French residents, which means treatment is not automatically free.

You usually need to use public or contracted providers, called conventionné providers in France.

providers in France. You may still pay the ticket modérateur , which is the patient share, plus any fees above official rates, daily hospital charges, and comfort extras.

, which is the patient share, plus any fees above official rates, daily hospital charges, and comfort extras. Keep every feuille de soins or treatment form, receipt, prescription, and discharge paper if you want reimbursement.

or treatment form, receipt, prescription, and discharge paper if you want reimbursement. EHIC and GHIC are not a substitute for travel insurance, especially if you want private care, repatriation, or cover for longer stays. Option Holiday in France Study stay in France Temporary work stay in France Moving to France EHIC Usually yes, if you remain insured in an eligible home country Often yes for a temporary stay Often yes for a temporary stay Usually no as your main route GHIC Usually yes for most UK travellers Can apply for temporary stays Can apply for temporary stays Usually no as your main route S1 Usually not relevant Sometimes relevant in specific cases Sometimes relevant in specific cases Often relevant for some pensioners and others transferring rights Private insurance Optional top-up for gaps Often useful for gaps or bridge cover Often useful for gaps or bridge cover Often needed until French registration is in place This comparison is an editorial summary based on official France, EU, and UK healthcare guidance. Eligibility, rules, reimbursement rates, and hospital charges can vary depending on your issuing country, insurance status, residence position, and reason for staying in France, so check the relevant authority before travelling. Healthcare Basics The French healthcare system Read more

Who can use EHIC or GHIC in France? The European Health Insurance Card France rules are aimed at people who are in the country only temporarily. That usually includes tourists, short-stay students, some pensioners, and some workers on a limited stay, as long as they still have eligible public healthcare cover in the country that issued their card. In practice, the key question is not just your nationality. It is whether you are still insured in your home system and whether your stay in France is temporary. A weekend in Paris, a semester abroad, or a short work posting may fit. A full move to France usually does not. A common question is whether newly arrived expats can rely on an EHIC or GHIC while they sort everything else out. Sometimes there is a short transition period, but these cards are not designed to replace French registration, a Carte Vitale, or longer-term cover once France becomes your main place of residence. Use this quick check: You are visiting France for a limited period.

You remain insured by a public health system in the issuing country.

You need medically necessary care during the stay, not planned treatment.

You understand you may still pay part of the bill yourself. If you are relocating, read Expatica’s guide to the Carte Vitale in France because that is part of the longer-term resident path. Healthcare Basics Carte Vitale France (2026): How to Get It Read more EHIC, GHIC and S1: know the difference EHIC is the card used by eligible people insured in many EU, EEA, and Swiss systems for temporary healthcare abroad. GHIC France rules apply to most UK travellers now, although some people may still have a valid UK-issued EHIC or qualify for one in specific cases. S1 is different. It is usually used to transfer healthcare rights when you live in another country, rather than for a short holiday or city break. CLEISS explains the S1 route and wider cross-border coordination rules: CLEISS EHIC explainer.

What EHIC covers in France EHIC France coverage usually means medically necessary state care during a temporary stay in France. That can include GP visits, urgent treatment, hospital care, treatment linked to chronic or pre-existing conditions, necessary pregnancy-related care, and reimbursable prescriptions through the French public system. One thing worth knowing is that “same terms as locals” does not mean “free”. In France, patients often pay part of the cost themselves, either upfront or after reimbursement rules are applied. That same system applies to visitors using EHIC or GHIC. For example, if you develop a chest infection during a trip, you may be able to see a contracted doctor, pay for the consultation, collect any prescription, and then claim back the reimbursable share under French rules. If you choose a provider who charges above the official tariff, your share may be higher. The French public system is known as Assurance Maladie. In many cases you can use it more easily if you stay within contracted care. That is why provider choice matters almost as much as the card itself. Typical care that may be included: GP and specialist consultations that cannot wait until you return home

Emergency healthcare in France for tourists

Hospital treatment in public hospitals and contracted clinics

Care for chronic illness flare-ups

Necessary care linked to pregnancy and childbirth

Reimbursable medicines prescribed in France Rules and reimbursement examples in this section were checked against official France and EU guidance in July 2026. Verify current rates and conditions before treatment. What EHIC does not cover EHIC does not cover everything, and this is where many travellers get caught out. It does not usually cover: Planned treatment in France

Most private healthcare in France outside the public or contracted system

Mountain rescue, search and rescue, or medical repatriation

Travel disruption costs

Private rooms, TV, phone, or other hospital comfort charges

Medicines or services that are not reimbursable under French rules If you assume EHIC means all care is free, the risk is that you could face a much larger bill than expected. For fuller gap protection, read Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in France.

How to get treatment in France with your card France can feel paperwork-heavy, so it helps to know the order of steps before you need care. Check the provider first. If possible, choose a public or contracted provider. In France this is usually described as conventionné. Show your EHIC or GHIC at the start. Do this when booking, arriving, or being admitted, not just when you leave. Expect to pay something upfront. Many consultations, medicines, and some hospital costs still need to be paid first. Ask for the paperwork before you leave. This usually means the feuille de soins, receipts, prescriptions, and any hospital discharge papers. Keep everything until reimbursement is completed. France medical reimbursement claims often fail because one document is missing. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in France in 2026 Read more For a planned appointment, it helps to know how French primary care works before you book. Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in France explains the basics. If you need urgent help outside office hours, call 112 for emergencies or go to the nearest emergency department. If it is not an emergency, try to confirm provider status and fees before treatment, because that can affect what you get back later. Conventionné providers, secteur 1 and secteur 2 A conventionné provider is a practitioner or clinic that is contracted with the French public health system. That matters because EHIC and GHIC work best within this part of the system. Secteur 1 doctors follow official social security tariffs. Secteur 2 doctors can charge extra above those tariffs. You may still get reimbursement based on the official rate, but you usually pay the extra yourself. The easiest way to check is through the official Annuaire Santé directory, which lets you search by practitioner, place, and profession. Use Annuaire Santé to check whether a provider is conventionné and whether extra fees may apply.

How reimbursements and claims work France reimbursement works through French rules, not the rules of your home country while you are receiving care in France. That means your refund is usually based on French tariffs, reimbursement percentages, and patient charges. In many cases you have two broad routes. You may be able to claim in France through the local CPAM, which is the Caisse Primaire d’Assurance Maladie, or primary health insurance fund, for the area where you received care. If you do not claim during your stay, you can usually claim later through your home health insurer. Claiming locally can make sense if you have all the paperwork and want the France-side process handled before you leave. Claiming after you get home may be simpler if your trip is short or if you do not have time to deal with a local office. A common point of confusion is the ticket modérateur. This is the part of the official cost that French social security does not reimburse. Visitors normally remain responsible for that share, along with any fees above the official tariff. According to the European Commission page for France, non-hospital care is usually reimbursed at 70% of the official rate and hospital care at 80%, while some medicine reimbursement rates vary by category. Those figures were correct when checked in July 2026 and should be verified before claiming. Practical steps: Ask whether claiming through CPAM makes sense before you leave France.

Keep originals, not just phone photos.

Save your IBAN and BIC in case the French office requests bank details.

If you are a UK traveller, check current GOV.UK health guidance for France before travel because GHIC rules and practical advice can be updated. What documents to keep for reimbursement Keep a full claims pack, even if the bill looks small. You will usually want: A copy of your EHIC, GHIC, or provisional replacement certificate

The feuille de soins

Itemised receipts and proof of payment

Any prescription

Hospital admission or discharge papers

Your permanent address

Bank details, often including IBAN and BIC Forgetting paperwork is often more expensive than the treatment gap itself, especially for EHIC reimbursement France claims made after the trip.

When EHIC is not enough in France EHIC or GHIC may be enough for a short, low-risk trip if you mainly want access to medically necessary public care and you can handle some out-of-pocket costs. But that is not the same as broad protection. Extra cover becomes more relevant if you want private treatment, you are travelling for skiing or other higher-risk activities, you want repatriation cover, or you are staying long enough that a gap between visitor status and French registration could cause problems. It can also matter if you want more predictable costs, because France often leaves part of the bill with the patient. This is different from the resident system. People properly registered in France may later use a mutuelle, which is top-up insurance that can cover some of the remaining patient share. A short-stay visitor using EHIC or GHIC is not stepping into that system in the same way. If you are not sure whether EHIC alone is enough, think about what would worry you most: paying a large bill upfront

needing private or English-speaking care quickly

needing transport home after serious illness or injury

spending months in France before local healthcare registration is finalised EHIC and GHIC are useful access tools, but they are not the same as France travel health insurance. When Allianz healthcare can help fill the gap Some travellers and newly mobile expats want broader cover than EHIC or GHIC gives them. That can include repatriation, private treatment access, higher-cost treatment gaps, or temporary protection while they move from visitor status toward a more settled arrangement in France. That is the point where a private policy may help, including options from Allianz healthcare, depending on the length and purpose of your stay. The key question is whether the policy is built for travel, bridge cover, or expat life, because those are not the same product. Before choosing any policy, check exclusions, duration limits, claims rules, sports or activity limits, and whether pre-existing conditions are treated differently. If you want to compare options first, use Expatica’s health insurance quotes in France. No private policy is mandatory for everyone, and the right fit depends on your situation.

Common mistakes and France-specific tips The biggest mistake is assuming EHIC means free care. In France, you may still pay the patient share, extra doctor fees, medicine costs, daily hospital charges, or non-reimbursable extras. Another common mistake is mixing up EHIC with the Carte Vitale. They are not the same. EHIC or GHIC is for temporary stays. Carte Vitale is part of France’s resident healthcare system. Other easy mistakes include: booking a clinic without checking whether it is conventionné

not asking whether a doctor is secteur 1 or secteur 2

or leaving without the feuille de soins

assuming private hospitals work like public or contracted ones for reimbursement

thinking EHIC will continue as your main cover after moving to France Before a non-emergency appointment in France, ask whether the provider is conventionné and whether they are secteur 1 or secteur 2, because this can change what you pay yourself far more than most first-time visitors expect. One thing worth knowing is that some smaller admin mistakes snowball. A missed receipt, an unreadable prescription copy, or no bank details can slow down CPAM reimbursement France processing even when the treatment itself was eligible.