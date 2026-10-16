Online doctor in France: how teleconsultations work

Feeling ill in a new country is stressful, especially when you are still figuring out French healthcare. If you need an online doctor in France, this guide shows where teleconsultation helps and where it does not. Teleconsultation can help with some problems, but it does not replace every care route. In France, an online visit sits inside the same primary care system. Below, you will find the booking steps, cost and reimbursement rules, prescriptions, and the warning signs that mean you should seek urgent in-person care instead. This guide is general information, not medical advice. Rules on reimbursement can change, and if symptoms are severe or worsening, call 15 or 112 or seek urgent in-person care.

Key takeaways Most expats can use an online doctor in France, but the route matters. A téléconsultation with a locally licensed doctor is different from a booking marketplace or a private expat-focused platform.

Teleconsultation may be suitable for some routine, follow-up, or minor health concerns when a physical examination is not essential. The doctor decides whether remote care is appropriate.

You do not always need a carte Vitale to book, but you may need to pay upfront and claim later with an attestation, EHIC or a UK-issued GHIC where applicable, S1 paperwork, or private insurance.

Reimbursement is possible when the consultation meets the right conditions. Private platforms can still be useful, but they are not automatically reimbursable.

Skip online care and get urgent help for chest pain, severe breathing trouble, stroke signs, heavy bleeding, collapse, or fast-worsening symptoms. Wise: pay for healthcare upfront without the hassle Hold euros and receive money from abroad in one account

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What an online doctor means in France In France, “online doctor” usually means a téléconsultation, a remote medical consultation generally carried out by video. Telephone exchanges may be used in some specific contexts, but they are not automatically equivalent to a reimbursable téléconsultation. The important difference is who provides the care and on what terms. A locally licensed doctor using a route recognised by Assurance Maladie may fit normal reimbursement rules, while a marketplace may only handle the booking and a private platform may use a separate payment and follow-up process. Language support, prescriptions, reimbursement, and follow-up can all change from one route to another. Which online care routes expats usually use Official local route: use Annuaire Santé or a booking tool to book a recognised téléconsultation.

use Annuaire Santé or a booking tool to book a recognised téléconsultation. Marketplace route: the platform finds availability, but reimbursement and follow-up depend on the doctor.

the platform finds availability, but reimbursement and follow-up depend on the doctor. Approved company route: some salaried-doctor companies have ministerial approval, which matters when reimbursement is claimed.

some salaried-doctor companies have ministerial approval, which matters when reimbursement is claimed. Private expat-friendly route: often fastest for English support, but not always reimbursable. Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in France Read more

When teleconsultation is the right choice Teleconsultation may be suitable for some routine, follow-up, or minor health concerns, particularly when a direct physical examination is not essential. The doctor decides whether remote care is appropriate for your situation and can redirect you to an in-person consultation when needed. Then consider whether the doctor needs to examine you in person. Telemedicine in France is still a normal medical consultation, so the doctor can decide remote care is not suitable and redirect you. After that, choose the route that matches urgency, language, and cover. If you need same-day advice and can pay upfront, a private platform may help. For routine reimbursement and easier local follow-up, a France-based doctor working within the usual care pathway is often the better first option. When to go in person or call emergency services instead If you are unsure which urgent route fits, Expatica’s emergency numbers in France guide explains the options. Call 15 or 112 now for severe breathing problems, chest pain, heavy bleeding, collapse, or suspected stroke.

Use 114 if you are deaf or hard of hearing and need emergency help by text or relay services.

Outside normal hours, call 15 or the regional out-of-hours medical number. In some areas, 116 117 is used for the permanence des soins ambulatoires.

Go in person if the problem is getting worse fast, involves a child who is hard to wake, or clearly needs a hands-on exam. Healthcare Basics Emergency services in France: numbers and helplines Read more

How to book an online doctor as an expat Choose the route that fits your problem, then check the essentials before you pay. Confirm the language, whether the visit is by video, what documents can be issued, and whether the doctor can send you to in-person care if needed. Not every platform covers all of this. Make sure the doctor is identifiable, the price is shown, and the follow-up process is clear. If the service promises guaranteed outcomes, choose another route. Where to search first Start with Annuaire Santé to verify registration, specialty, and fee framework. Then check booking platforms, insurer portals, and the official list of approved teleconsultation companies when a service claims reimbursement. If you need quick English-language access before your French healthcare setup is complete, a private expat-friendly platform may be practical. If reimbursement and local follow-up matter more, start with an official France route. Illustrative, anonymized example based on Doctolib search results. Check video consultation availability and provider details before booking. What to have ready before the call Have these ready before the call: Photo ID and contact details

Carte Vitale or attestation de droits, if you have one

Insurer or EHIC, GHIC, or S1 details, plus a payment method

Current medicines, allergies, and a short symptoms timeline

Preferred pharmacie and any recent test results or photos

Costs, reimbursement, and insurance Your bill depends on three things: the doctor’s fee, your care pathway, and who covers the balance. Secteur 1 doctors follow the standard tariff, secteur 2 doctors can charge more, tiers payant means you may not pay everything upfront, and a mutuelle can top up the rest. Online care is not reimbursed just because it happened on screen. Reimbursement depends on the doctor, the route, and whether the consultation fits Assurance Maladie rules. Route Upfront payment Reimbursement path Best for What to check Local doctor in care pathway None or upfront Public cover plus mutuelle if eligible Settled residents Sector, tiers payant, follow-up Local doctor outside pathway Usually upfront May be reduced or unavailable unless an exception applies Faster local access Pathway status Approved teleconsultation company Varies Possible if rules are met Structured remote care Approval and fee basis Insurer online service Policy based Private or international cover Insurer members Claims and excess Private expat-friendly platform Usually upfront Sometimes none from public cover New arrivals, visitors, English support Total cost and prescription validity If you already have public cover If you already have Assurance Maladie cover, an eligible teleconsultation can be treated much like an in-person visit. Reimbursement is usually based on the same official tariff, but your final out-of-pocket cost still depends on whether the doctor is secteur 1 or secteur 2, whether you stayed in the coordinated care pathway, and whether your mutuelle covers the balance. Expatica’s health insurance in France and Carte Vitale in France guides explain how claims and direct billing work. Use Annuaire Santé and current Ameli tariffs to check fees before you book. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in France in 2026 Read more If you do not yet have public cover If you are waiting for PUMa eligibility or registration, depending on your situation, using an EHIC or a UK-issued GHIC where applicable for a temporary stay, relying on an S1, or still sorting out CPAM access, you may still be able to book. If you want expat-focused international cover while you settle in, Cigna international healthcare is one option to compare alongside local plans. Check exclusions, waiting periods, direct billing, and claims rules before deciding. Expatica may earn a commission if you buy through partner links, but this does not affect editorial coverage. A Wise account may help some new arrivals hold euros or receive money from abroad while paying upfront healthcare costs. It is a financial tool only, not part of the medical service or an insurance solution. Healthcare Basics Carte Vitale in France Read more

Prescriptions, sick notes, and follow-up after an online visit Many people looking for an online GP in France mainly want an ordonnance, a sick note, or a clear next step. That can happen, but only when the doctor decides remote care is clinically appropriate. After a proper teleconsultation, the doctor may issue a prescription, order tests, renew some ongoing medication, write a referral, or provide a work note within the legal limits. You can usually take the prescription to any pharmacie, and if it is late or the pharmacy is closed, you may need a pharmacie de garde. France does not treat questionnaire-only services as equivalent to a proper teleconsultation when a live oral exchange is required. If a platform mainly sells prescriptions or certificates, check that there is a real-time video or phone conversation first, that the documents are valid locally, and that the doctor can redirect you to an in-person visit if the problem does not improve. Prescriptions, sick notes, and certificates are always subject to clinician judgment and legal limits.

Common expat problems and how to avoid them Most problems come from admin, not medicine: missing proof of cover, a prescription in the wrong format, or a receipt that does not help with reimbursement. Without a carte Vitale, ask what proof of cover or identity the platform will accept and keep every receipt. Without a médecin traitant, teleconsultation may still be possible, but reimbursement may change. If French wording is a barrier, ask the doctor to explain the diagnosis, treatment, and next step in plain language. Check how the prescription will arrive and what payment method the platform accepts. In Paris, Expatica’s English-speaking doctor in Paris guide covers city-specific face-to-face options. Language, paperwork, and pharmacy friction points Confirm before paying whether the doctor, support staff, and written follow-up can all work in English.

Ask how you will receive the ordonnance, and whether you need ID or your carte Vitale at the pharmacy.

Keep invoices, medical certificates, and any feuille de soins if you may claim later.

Check which pharmacie you plan to use, especially after hours.