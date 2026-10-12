Eye tests in France: costs, cover and booking

Need an eye test in France? Many expats expect a high-street optometrist to be the first stop, but France usually routes first prescriptions and many routine checks through an ophthalmologist. If you are still learning how the French healthcare system works or waiting for your Carte Vitale in France, that setup can feel unfamiliar. This guide explains who to book with, what the fees and reimbursements look like, and how prescriptions, renewals, and coverage gaps work.

Key takeaways Routine eye tests in France usually start with an ophtalmologue rather than a high-street optometrist.

You can usually book an ophthalmologist directly for glasses prescriptions, renewals, and glaucoma screening, without a GP referral.

As of October 2026, a direct-access secteur 1 ophthalmologist consultation is based on €31.50. Secteur 2 doctors may charge more.

For an ophthalmologist consultation within the coordinated care pathway, Assurance Maladie generally reimburses 70% of the official tariff base rather than 70% of the practitioner’s total fee.

100% Santé, the regulated no-out-of-pocket optical basket, can fully cover certain frames and lenses if you also have the right mutuelle, or complementary health insurance.

If your Carte Vitale, the state health insurance card, is not active yet, expect to pay upfront, keep every receipt or feuille de soins, and check whether temporary private or international cover is needed. We checked the main tariffs and rules against Ameli and Service-Public in October 2026, but practitioner fees and insurance contracts can still vary. Wise for paying French medical bills from a non-euro account Hold EUR while you settle in France and pay medical bills from abroad.

Convert to EUR with transparent fees before paying an ophthalmologist or optician.

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How eye tests work in France An eye test in France may be a simple vision check or a full medical consultation. The ophthalmologist may measure your prescription, examine eye health, and decide whether you need extra testing or treatment. Renewals can be more straightforward, but pain, sudden blur, flashes, or injury move the issue out of routine eye care and into urgent care. This guide is informational, not medical advice, and you should use Expatica’s emergency services in France: numbers and helplines if the problem cannot wait. Healthcare Basics Emergency services in France: numbers and helplines Read more Ophtalmologue: ophthalmologist, the medical eye specialist.

ophthalmologist, the medical eye specialist. Orthoptiste: orthoptist, a trained eye-care professional who can carry out certain visual assessments and, in some cases, prescribe or renew corrective lenses.

orthoptist, a trained eye-care professional who can carry out certain visual assessments and, in some cases, prescribe or renew corrective lenses. Opticien: optician, the professional who dispenses glasses and contact lenses and may adapt some existing prescriptions.

optician, the professional who dispenses glasses and contact lenses and may adapt some existing prescriptions. Ordonnance: prescription.

prescription. Carte Vitale: the state health insurance card used to send claims electronically.

Who should you book with in France? If you are not sure where to start, decide whether you need a medical eye assessment, a first prescription, or help renewing or dispensing glasses. Ophthalmologist The ophthalmologist is still the main professional for eye examinations, diagnosis, and most first prescriptions for glasses or contact lenses. This is usually the safest first route if you have never been tested in France, your prescription is old, you have eye disease concerns, or you have symptoms beyond a straightforward change in vision. Orthoptist An orthoptist may be able to carry out a visual assessment and prescribe a first pair of glasses or lenses if you are aged 16 to 42 and have no listed contraindications. They may also help with renewals in defined cases, so this route can be quicker, but it is more limited than many expats expect and does not replace full ophthalmology care. Optician An optician mainly dispenses glasses and contact lenses and may adapt or renew some prescriptions within the validity rules. They are not the default first-stop examiner for everyone, so ask what service the practice can legally provide before you book, and always request a written quote, or devis, before ordering glasses.

How to book an eye test in France 1 Search the right directory. The easiest starting points are Doctolib and the Assurance Maladie health directory, Annuaire Santé. As with other specialist bookings in Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in France, search by profession first, usually ophtalmologue or orthoptiste, then add your town or postcode. 2 Use filters before you choose. On Doctolib, look at next availability, location, and whether the listing shows conventionné secteur 1 or secteur 2. Some clinic pages also mention spoken languages, which can save time if you want an English-friendly appointment. 3 Check the fee setup. Secteur 1 means the practitioner follows the state-set tariff. Secteur 2 means they can charge above it, and those extra amounts are called dépassements d’honoraires, or excess fees. 4 Book earlier than you think you need to. Waiting times vary sharply by city and by rural area, and solo ophthalmologists may be booked far ahead. 5 Bring the key documents. Take your Carte Vitale or attestation de droits, your mutuelle details, ID, and your current glasses or lenses. If you wear contacts, bring the brand and power details too. A Doctolib ophthalmology clinic profile in France, with location details and online appointment booking. Available dates and appointment times for an ophthalmology consultation on Doctolib.

What an eye test costs in France Eye-care bills differ because the official reimbursement base and the actual fee are separate figures. For direct access to an ophthalmologist, Ameli lists a secteur 1 consultation at €31.50 in October 2026, with public reimbursement based on 70% of that tariff if you are in the coordinated care pathway. If you have not declared a médecin traitant, your reimbursement can be lower. Secteur 2 ophthalmologists can charge above the official base, especially in high-demand areas, and extra imaging or specialist tests can push the bill up further. If you are paying from a UK or non-euro account, a Wise account can help you hold euros for clinic or optician bills while you settle in France. Booking route Best for What you may pay Public reimbursement basics Ophthalmologist, secteur 1 First prescription, expired prescription, symptoms, medical checks €31.50 consultation base in direct access, checked October 2026 Usually 70% of the base if you are in the care pathway, with the standard patient contribution still applying Ophthalmologist, secteur 2 Same needs, often with wider fee variation More than the official base in many cases Assurance Maladie reimburses from the official base, not necessarily from the full bill Orthoptist Eligible simple assessments and some prescriptions or renewals Varies by act and practice Check in advance what will be billed and whether the act is reimbursable in your situation Optician Renewal or adaptation within validity rules, glasses purchase Product prices vary; ask for a devis Reimbursement depends on a valid prescription and the terms of your mutuelle

How reimbursement and insurance work Assurance Maladie pays part of eligible eye care, and a mutuelle may cover some of the rest. New arrivals often have a gap before French rights are active. What Assurance Maladie may cover Assurance Maladie is France’s public health insurer. In practice, you usually present your Carte Vitale, or an attestation de droits if you are still waiting for the card, and the claim is sent electronically. If that is not possible, ask for a paper feuille de soins so you can claim later. Ophthalmologists are one of the specialists you can access directly for prescriptions, renewals, and glaucoma follow-up. Reimbursement still depends on your care pathway and practitioner sector. A médecin traitant is your declared main doctor; without one, reimbursement is less favourable. The public system reimburses a share of the tariff base, not necessarily the whole bill. If tiers payant, third-party payment, applies, you may not need to advance all of the covered amount. For broader background on the system, see Healthcare in France | Expatica. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in France in 2026 Read more When a mutuelle or international cover matters Once you move beyond the consultation to glasses and lenses, your mutuelle becomes much more important because it often covers part of what Assurance Maladie doesn’t reimburse, can help you access the 100% Santé optical basket, and may reduce the out-of-pocket impact of secteur 2 extra fees—depending on your contract limits and chosen options. If your French health cover isn’t active yet (for example, you’re still waiting for CPAM processing or your Carte Vitale), you may face a real coverage gap where you pay providers upfront with limited or delayed reimbursement. In that period, an international health insurance policy (such as Cigna Global) can act as temporary protection, helping cover eligible medical costs and giving you access to support while you get established, especially if you want broader, more portable cover than the French system alone. You can compare options via Expatica’s health insurance quotes page, but always check eligibility, exclusions, and how any policy interacts with CPAM and mutuelle rules.

Prescriptions, glasses, and renewals Once you have an ordonnance, validity rules decide whether you can go straight to an optician or need another medical appointment. How long a prescription stays valid Under 16: glasses 1 year, contact lenses 1 year.

glasses 1 year, contact lenses 1 year. Ages 16 to 42: glasses 5 years from a medical prescription or 2 years from an orthoptist prescription; contact lenses 3 years from a medical prescription or 2 years from an orthoptist prescription.

glasses 5 years from a medical prescription or 2 years from an orthoptist prescription; contact lenses 3 years from a medical prescription or 2 years from an orthoptist prescription. Over 42: glasses 3 years, contact lenses 3 years. An optician may adapt or renew a valid prescription within the rules, and the prescriber can shorten the validity on the prescription itself. A foreign prescription may help an optician understand your correction, but acceptance and reimbursement vary. If you moved to France with old records or an expired prescription, book an ophthalmologist, or an eligible orthoptist where the rules allow it. What 100% Santé means for glasses 100% Santé includes a regulated basket of frames and lenses that can be fully covered with no out-of-pocket cost if you have the right complementary cover and choose qualifying items. That does not mean every pair of glasses in the shop is fully covered. Premium frames, upgraded lenses, and non-qualifying contracts can still leave you paying the difference. Before you buy, keep this checklist in mind: Ask for the devis before agreeing to anything.

Ask which items are in the 100% Santé basket and which are price-free.

Check how much your mutuelle or insurer will reimburse if you pick upgrades.