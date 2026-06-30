Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers

Getting health insurance

Healthcare Basics

Health insurance in France for international students

If you have searched for student health insurance France options, the first thing to know is that France does offer student access to healthcare, but the right route depends on your nationality, visa, and study situation. This guide gives you a clear path to decide what cover you need before arrival, during enrolment, and while you wait for your French paperwork to catch up.

Doctor giving advice to woman while sitting in medical clinic
writer

Updated 30-6-2026

Key takeaways

Student routeMain cover routeIs a mutuelle optional or recommended?Could private bridge cover help?Next step
EU, EEA or Swiss student with valid EHICUsually rely on EHIC for necessary state care in FranceOptional, but often useful if you want lower out-of-pocket costsSometimes, if your EHIC is limited or your university asks for broader proofCheck your EHIC validity through the end of the academic year
UK studentCheck whether GHIC fits your exact study setup, then confirm if French registration is also neededOptional if GHIC route works, recommended if you want extra coverOften worth considering for gaps, visa proof, or broader benefitsVerify current rules on the NHS GHIC page and with your university
Non-EU degree studentUsually register with French student social securityOptional, but commonly recommendedYes, especially before registration is activeRegister on etudiant-etranger.ameli.fr after enrolment
Exchange studentDepends on nationality, EHIC or home-country cover, and exchange setupOptional, based on your existing cover and budgetSometimes, especially for arrival gapsConfirm your route with your institution and Campus France
Student with French work or apprenticeship contractMay follow the worker route instead of the foreign student portalDepends on how your main cover is set upSometimes, while the correct route is being processedCheck your route with CPAM, Ameli, and your employer or institution
Student on a paid internship or some doctoral setupsCan fall outside the standard portal routeDepends on whether you are under student or worker coverOften useful during admin uncertaintyConfirm the correct route before filing anything

Eligibility routes were summarized from official public guidance and may vary by nationality, study status, and residence circumstances.

#

Healthcare Basics

The French healthcare system

Read more

Do you need student health insurance in France?

Yes, you need health cover to study in France, but the route is not the same for everyone. The real question is whether you can rely on home-country cover such as EHIC, GHIC, or S1, or whether you must join the French student social security system.

A common question is whether French cover, a mutuelle for students in France, and private international insurance are all versions of the same thing. They are not. In practice, one covers your basic public route, one tops it up, and one can act as a full or temporary fallback.

Decision checklist:

  • Are you an EU, EEA or Swiss student with a valid EHIC for the full academic year?
  • Are you a UK student who needs to confirm whether GHIC France student cover fits your study plan?
  • Are you a non-EU student enrolling on a degree in France?
  • Are you on exchange, Erasmus-style mobility, a paid internship, or a doctoral contract?
  • Do you need cover before your French registration becomes active?
  • Has your university asked for visa or enrolment insurance documents beyond public cover?

Who can use EHIC, GHIC or an S1?

According to Campus France, EU, EEA and Swiss students with a valid EHIC usually do not need to register through the foreign student Ameli route straight away. They can use their card for necessary state healthcare in France, as long as it stays valid for the period required.

UK students need to be more careful. A GHIC can give access to necessary state healthcare in eligible countries, including France, but the NHS says it is not a replacement for private insurance and does not cover private care or medical repatriation. That is why GHIC France student questions need checking against your exact study dates, UK status, and university requirements.

Use this route if:

  • you are from the EU, EEA or Switzerland and have a valid EHIC
  • you are eligible for an S1 and have arranged it before departure
  • you are a UK student whose GHIC route clearly covers your stay
  • you can prove current eligibility with official documents
  • your university confirms that your home-country route is acceptable for your case

Who must register with French social security?

Most non-EU students studying in France for higher education will need to register with French social security through the Ameli foreign student process. EU students without a valid EHIC may also need to register, especially if they use an S1 instead.

One thing worth knowing is that registration is about the public system, not a private policy. A non-EU degree student arriving for a two-year master’s usually follows the etudiant-etranger ameli route after enrolment. An EU student who forgot to renew their EHIC may also need French student social security instead of relying on home cover.

Short decision list:

  • Non-EU degree student, register in France
  • EU, EEA or Swiss student without valid EHIC, check French registration route
  • Student using S1, check registration steps before arrival
  • Student with job or apprenticeship, check whether the worker route applies instead

How student health insurance works in France

France uses layers of cover. Public student cover sits inside Assurance Maladie, the national health insurance system. A mutuelle is a complementary top-up cover. Private international student insurance France plans sit outside that system and can be used as bridge cover or fuller standalone protection.

This is different from countries where one private plan does everything. In France, you often need to decide first whether you are in the public system, then whether you want extra protection for the gap between public reimbursement and what you actually pay.

Cover typeWhat it doesBest forMain limitation
Public student social securityGives access to French public reimbursement rulesEligible students living and studying in FranceDoes not mean all costs are fully covered
MutuelleTops up part or all of eligible out-of-pocket costsStudents already in or entering the French systemUsually does not replace the need for public registration
Private international insuranceCan provide broader cover, visa-ready proof, and support outside the French public systemStudents needing bridge cover, wider benefits, or international protectionCover, exclusions, waiting periods, and claims rules vary widely

Cover types are summarized from French public healthcare guidance and insurer information; benefits and exclusions vary.

#

Healthcare Basics

Guide to getting health insurance in France

Read more

What public cover pays for

Public cover reimburses part of eligible healthcare costs, not every bill in full. The amount can vary by care type, provider, and whether you follow the normal care pathway, so it is better to think in terms of partial reimbursement than one headline percentage.

What this means in practice is simple. Your French student social security can open the door to reimbursements through CPAM, the local health insurance fund, and later to a Carte Vitale for students. But you may still have costs left over after a GP visit, specialist care, dental treatment, optical care, or hospital extras.

What this means in practice:

  • you may pay first, then get reimbursed later
  • reimbursements usually land via the bank details linked to your file
  • your Carte Vitale speeds up the process once issued
  • declaring a médecin traitant, your registered main doctor, can matter for better reimbursement
  • public cover alone may still leave you with out-of-pocket costs

What a mutuelle adds

A mutuelle is complementary health insurance that tops up all or part of what public cover does not repay. Service-Public defines it as cover that reimburses the remaining costs after Assurance Maladie, depending on the contract.

For most students, a mutuelle is optional rather than mandatory. But it is often recommended because everyday costs add up quickly in France, especially if you need regular GP visits, glasses, dental care, or hospital-related extras.

A mutuelle may help with:

  • routine out-of-pocket costs after public reimbursement
  • dental and optical costs, depending on the plan
  • hospital extras or daily charges, depending on the plan
  • easier budgeting for regular healthcare use
  • some extras such as prevention or assistance services, depending on the contract

When private international cover still makes sense

Private cover still makes sense when timing matters more than theory. If your French registration is not active yet, or you need visa-ready documents before travelling, or you want wider protection across more than one country, public cover may not solve the immediate problem.

This is also where many students confuse health reimbursement with practical support. Medical reimbursement matters, but so do civil liability, repatriation, English-language or multilingual claims support, and help if you travel during your studies.

SituationWhy private cover may make senseWhat to check
Before French registration is activeYou need immediate protection on arrivalStart date, waiting periods, emergency cover
Visa or enrolment proof neededYou need insurance documents before departureCertificate wording and acceptance
Frequent travel or study mobilityYou want protection outside one national systemArea of cover and travel terms
You want broader benefitsYou need more than basic public reimbursementMental health, dental, maternity, exclusions, civil liability

Use cases and policy checks are an editorial comparison based on public requirements and insurer product information.

How to register for cover as an international student

For students who must join French social security, the process usually starts after arrival and once your university enrolment is complete. The official foreign student route is explained by Ameli and goes through the dedicated student portal.

The basic flow is practical rather than complicated. Enrol, create your file, upload your documents, keep your portal details, then use your temporary proof while you wait for certification and your Carte Vitale.

  1. Complete your enrolment and get your certificat de scolarité, your official school certificate.
  2. Register on the foreign student portal and enter your basic personal and study details.
  3. Upload the required documents, including identity, enrolment proof, bank details, civil status documents, and visa or titre de séjour where relevant.
  4. Keep your temporary number and attestation if issued, then track your file.
  5. Once your number is certified, open an ameli account and request your Carte Vitale.

Documents to prepare before you travel

Document problems are one of the biggest reasons files stall. Before you leave, gather digital and paper copies so you are not trying to solve civil-status issues from abroad during your first week of classes.

Checklist:

  • passport or national ID
  • student visa or titre de séjour, plus visa validation where required
  • certificat de scolarité or other enrolment proof once issued
  • full birth certificate or civil status document
  • RIB or IBAN for a French bank account if your route needs reimbursements paid locally
  • proof of any EHIC, GHIC, or S1 route if that applies to you
  • certified French translations if your documents require them

How to use etudiant-etranger.ameli.fr

The portal etudiant-etranger.ameli.fr is the main route for many foreign students who need to join the French system. Ameli says you enter personal details, your address in France, your study start date, and then upload supporting documents.

One thing worth knowing is that the portal is for the standard foreign student route, not every student-like situation. If you also work in France, hold an apprenticeship contract, or fall into a doctoral employment setup, you may need a different path.

Simple step-by-step:

  1. Create your profile with your name, date and country of birth, email, French address, and phone number.
  2. Add your study start date and institution information.
  3. Upload identity, enrolment, civil status, bank, and residence documents.
  4. Save your portal access and check status updates regularly.

What happens after your temporary number

Submitting documents is not the same as finishing the process. You may first see a temporary social security number and a provisional attestation de droits, which is your certificate of entitlement. Later, once your file is certified, you get your final attestation and can move on to the Carte Vitale stage.

That matters because each step does something different. The temporary number helps show that your file exists. The attestation helps with reimbursement and admin. The Carte Vitale makes everyday healthcare in France much smoother.

Checklist:

  • download and save any attestation de droits you receive
  • keep your temporary number for claims and follow-up
  • open an ameli account when you become eligible
  • request the Carte Vitale once your file is fully certified

What to do before your cover is fully active

The gap between arrival and full activation is where most student anxiety sits. You may already be in France, already studying, and still not feel properly covered. The key question is not whether the system exists, but what you should do today if you need care this week.

If you are unsure whether to wait or buy temporary cover, focus on the risk. The risk is not just medical cost. It is also admin friction, missing visa-ready proof, and being left to sort out receipts and reimbursement forms after the fact.

SituationWhat to do nowWhy it helps
You already have EHIC or GHIC coverKeep the card and any supporting proof with youIt can support necessary state care during the gap
You have a temporary French attestationUse it where accepted and keep all paperworkIt can support reimbursement before the card arrives
You have no active public proof yetConsider short-term private bridge coverIt reduces risk during the admin gap
You need urgent helpUse campus health services, Doctolib, or emergency careYou do not need to wait for the card to get treated

Recommended steps are based on public healthcare guidance; acceptance of temporary documents may vary.

How to get care and claim reimbursement while waiting

Yes, you can still get care before your French registration is fully finished. You may pay upfront, then reclaim later using the documents tied to your existing cover, temporary attestation, or paper claim route.

Forum questions on Ameli show the same stress point again and again: students assume nothing can happen until the card arrives. In practice, the bigger mistake is losing the paperwork that proves what you paid and why.

#

Healthcare Services

Guide to doctors and GPs in France

Read more

Keep this checklist:

  • ask for and keep every feuille de soins, receipt, and prescription
  • save hospital paperwork and discharge notes
  • use your attestation if accepted
  • book doctors through Doctolib if you need a GP quickly
  • keep screenshots of portal status and uploaded documents

When bridge cover is worth buying

image of insider

Editor from France

Roy Pallas

Insider Tip

Some universities only issue the final certificat de scolarité after full enrolment is complete, so do not cancel temporary private cover too early if your French registration still depends on that document.

Bridge cover can be worth it when there is a real gap between what should happen on paper and what is active in real life. That often applies to students waiting for enrolment documents, students who need visa-ready proof before travel, and students who want civil liability or repatriation from day one.

NeedPublic route onlyBridge cover can help
Arrival before registration is activeWeak fitStronger fit
Visa-ready insurance proofLimited fitStronger fit
Repatriation and civil liabilityOften not included in public routeOften available, but check the policy
Immediate broader coverLimitedPossible, depending on plan terms

Bridge-cover scenarios are general guidance based on common timing gaps and policy features.

How to choose the right student plan

Choosing the right plan is easier when you stop asking which policy looks cheapest and start asking what problem it solves. If you already qualify for French public cover, you may only need a mutuelle. If you are exposed before registration starts, a fuller private plan may be safer.

This is also where it helps to read beyond the headline. A low premium can still leave you paying a lot yourself if the policy excludes the things you are most likely to use in France.

Plan typeGood fit ifLess suitable ifKey checks
Public cover onlyYou want the minimum eligible route and accept some out-of-pocket costsYou want broader protection from day oneEligibility, timing, reimbursement process
Public cover plus mutuelleYour French registration is in place or close to itYou still need visa-ready or bridge coverTop-up level, waiting periods, claim simplicity
Full private international coverYou need immediate proof, wider travel cover, or broader benefitsYou are happy using only the French public routeArea of cover, exclusions, civil liability, repatriation

Plan suitability is an editorial comparison based on public, top-up, and international insurance features.

You can also compare broader options through Expatica’s health insurance quotes page once you know whether you are shopping for top-up cover or a full private plan.

What to compare before you buy

Plan comparison matters because student policies can look similar while working very differently in practice. The details that matter most are usually the ones hidden in exclusions, waiting periods, and claim rules.

Before you buy, compare:

  • whether the policy is accepted for visa or enrolment purposes
  • hospitalisation and outpatient cover
  • mental health support
  • repatriation and emergency assistance
  • civil liability cover
  • dental or optical add-ons
  • waiting periods, exclusions, and pre-existing condition rules

When a top-up plan is enough and when full private cover is better

A top-up plan is often enough when your French registration is active, your reimbursements can flow through the public system, and your main concern is reducing out-of-pocket costs. Full private cover is often better when timing, mobility, or visa evidence are the bigger issue.

For France-bound international students who want one practical provider to shortlist first, Allianz is a strong starting point, with flexible international student-friendly options and an easy online application process. Cigna may be a better fit if you’re looking for broader, premium international cover with more comprehensive benefits and higher limits.

If your situation is…Often enoughOften safer
French public cover is active and you mainly want lower leftover costsMutuelle top-upFull private usually not necessary
You are waiting for registration, attestation, or full activationTop-up alone may not solve the timing problemFull or bridge private cover
You need cover across several countriesTop-up may be too narrowFull private international cover
You need civil liability, repatriation, or fast certificate deliveryTop-up may be incompleteFull private cover may fit better

These examples are general guidance rather than personalized insurance advice; benefits and exclusions should be checked directly.

Common mistakes that delay cover or cost money

Most problems are not caused by the rules themselves. They come from choosing the wrong route, filing incomplete documents, or assuming French public cover means zero cost at every step.

One thing worth knowing is that French bureaucracy is usually more document-sensitive than people expect. If one item is missing or mismatched, your file may sit still even when the rest looks fine.

  • using the student portal when you actually fall under a worker or apprenticeship route
  • uploading the wrong birth certificate or one without parents’ names
  • assuming public cover means every consultation will be fully reimbursed
  • cancelling private bridge cover before your attestation or active cover is usable
  • losing receipts, prescriptions, or feuille de soins paperwork

Pay for healthcare and everyday expenses abroad — Wise Card

Pay in multiple currencies with the Wise Card, linked to your Wise Account. It helps you cover health insurance premiums, medical bills, and day‑to‑day student spending with low conversion fees and the real exchange rate.

Cases that follow a different path

Not every international student should use the standard foreign student portal. Students with work contracts, apprenticeships, some paid internships, and some doctoral situations can follow a different route because they are treated more like workers for health insurance purposes.

Exchange and Erasmus-style cases can also differ, especially if home-country cover stays active. If this is you, verify the route with Ameli, CPAM, and your institution before you upload anything.

These cases often need extra checking:

  • students with a French work or apprenticeship contract
  • some paid internship arrangements
  • doctoral students with employment status
  • exchange students whose home-country cover continues

Paperwork errors to avoid

Paperwork issues are one of the most common reasons international student insurance France admin drags on. Even a good document can fail if it is too old, incomplete, untranslated where required, or missing the exact details the system needs.

image of insider

Editor from France

Roy Pallas

Insider Tip

If your birth certificate does not show your parents’ names, order the correct version before leaving home. Fixing that after arrival can slow your social security number and Carte Vitale process by weeks.

Checklist:

  • use a full birth certificate or civil status document
  • make sure names match across passport, visa, and enrolment records
  • do not forget visa validation where your route requires it
  • prepare your RIB or IBAN early
  • keep copies of everything you upload or post
  • check whether translations need to be certified

This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, medical, or financial advice. Eligibility can depend on your nationality, visa type, exchange or degree status, age, length of stay, and whether you also work, intern, or hold a doctoral contract. Registration steps and official rules below were last checked in June 2026.

Sources

Author

Jonathan Rigottier

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after several years living in Japan, Jonathan Rigottier is a content specialist at Expatica. Having experienced relocation firsthand, he understands the practical concerns expats face — from day-to-day admin to settling into a new culture — and is proud to support the expat community by helping deliver clear, useful, and trustworthy articles.

Related Articles

Carte Vitale France (2026): How to Get It — Guide for Americans
Healthcare Basics
Carte Vitale France (2026): How to Get It — Guide for Americans
Read more
Guide to getting health insurance in France in 2026
Healthcare Basics
Guide to getting health insurance in France in 2026
Read more
Healthcare and health insurance for seniors in France
Healthcare Basics
Healthcare and health insurance for seniors in France
Read more