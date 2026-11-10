Impatriate tax regime France: How it works

Key takeaways Who may qualify: Employees and certain company officers recruited from abroad or moved within the same group, if they weren’t French tax residents during the previous 5 calendar years. Moving to France first and then finding a job usually falls outside the regime.

Employees and certain company officers recruited from abroad or moved within the same group, if they weren’t French tax residents during the previous 5 calendar years. Moving to France first and then finding a job usually falls outside the regime. Maximum duration: The income tax regime can run until 31 December of the eighth calendar year after you start duties in France. Each year still depends on you being French tax resident and mainly working in France.

The income tax regime can run until 31 December of the eighth calendar year after you start duties in France. Each year still depends on you being French tax resident and mainly working in France. Main tax benefits: Relief may apply to an impatriation bonus, some workdays abroad, and 50% of some qualifying foreign-source income. The separate IFI (impôt sur la fortune immobilière) rule for foreign property follows different rules and a shorter time limit.

Relief may apply to an impatriation bonus, some workdays abroad, and 50% of some qualifying foreign-source income. The separate IFI (impôt sur la fortune immobilière) rule for foreign property follows different rules and a shorter time limit. Main reporting point: Payroll can apply the regime, but you may still need to review pre-filled figures and the right forms on your annual return. If payroll gets the treatment wrong, the annual return may not fix everything by itself.

Payroll can apply the regime, but you may still need to review pre-filled figures and the right forms on your annual return. If payroll gets the treatment wrong, the annual return may not fix everything by itself. Biggest risk: Many readers focus on the headline 30% option and miss the reference salary test, contract wording, or evidence needed later. Complex cases, especially treaty residence, family moves, or mixed foreign income, need tailored advice. Wise for managing euros and other currencies as you settle in France Hold euros and other currencies: Keep money ready for rent, bills and tax

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What is the impatriate tax regime in France? Within the wider French tax system, the impatriate regime is a targeted set of tax relief rules for people who come to France from abroad to work. Its legal basis is Article 155 B of the French tax code, and the French tax authority also explains it on its official impatriate regime page. It isn’t a single blanket exemption. Readers usually care about 3 separate categories: Relief for part of your employment income, including a possible prime d’impatriation, or impatriation bonus

Relief for some qualifying foreign-source income

A separate temporary IFI rule for foreign real estate, which sits outside the employment income regime Taxes Guide to French taxes in 2026 Read more

Who can qualify for the regime? Eligibility is cumulative, which means you test each condition one by one. The broad question is whether you were recruited from abroad, become tax resident in France, and fit the employee or qualifying company-officer rules used by the regime. The five-year non-residence rule You generally must not have been a French tax resident during the 5 calendar years before the year you start duties in France. The official French position focuses on tax residence, not nationality, so returning French nationals can still qualify if they meet that test. Keep anything that helps prove your life was based abroad during those years, such as foreign tax assessments, payslips, tenancy papers, and local registrations. If the tax office asks how you qualified, this is usually where the file starts. Recruitment from abroad and the type of role The regime mainly covers 2 routes. You may be recruited directly from abroad by a company established in France, or moved to France through intra-group mobility between related companies. It mainly concerns employees and certain company officers treated like employees for tax purposes. What doesn’t usually fit is moving to France on your own initiative and job-hunting after arrival, or working as an ordinary self-employed person. Becoming a French tax resident The regime only works for years in which you become tax resident in France and carry out your main professional activity there. Family location, time spent abroad, and treaty tie-breaker rules can all affect that analysis. This isn’t a pure HR or payroll question. Your visa or residence permit can affect your right to work, but it doesn’t decide tax eligibility by itself. If you’re still sorting out immigration status, Expatica’s guide to French work visas explains that separate process. Expatica’s guide to Work visas in France Read more

What tax relief can you get? Read the relief by income type, condition, and time limit, rather than by the headline percentage alone. Relief type What it covers Key condition Time limit Impatriation bonus Extra pay linked to the move, or the flat-rate option Reference salary test still applies Up to 31 December of the eighth year after starting duties Foreign workdays Part of pay linked to duties abroad in the employer’s interest Work abroad must be in the employer’s direct and exclusive interest Same period as the income tax regime Qualifying foreign-source income 50% relief on certain dividends, interest, gains, and similar income Source and treaty conditions must be met Same period, while Article 155 B still applies IFI treatment Only French real estate is taxed for eligible new residents Separate rule, not limited to employees Up to 31 December of the fifth year after French tax residence begins The impatriation bonus and the 30% option The prime d’impatriation France point is where many readers get stuck. If your contract or an amendment made before you start work clearly identifies an impatriation bonus, that actual amount may be exempt. In some cases, you can instead opt for a flat-rate method under which 30% of remuneration is treated as the exempt impatriation element. The flat-rate option is based on qualifying net remuneration under the applicable tax rules, not on the amount of income tax due. The reference salary requirement can restrict the exempt amount. If the bonus exemption is combined with relief for qualifying workdays abroad, additional caps apply, including a choice between an overall 50% cap and a separate cap on foreign-workday remuneration. The 30% figure isn’t a blank discount. The regime still compares what remains taxable in France with a comparable French reference salary. If a similar role in France would usually be taxed on €100,000 and your post-exemption taxable pay would fall below that, the gap can be added back. Expatica’s France income tax calculator is useful for general salary context, but it doesn’t replace advice on special regimes. Foreign workdays, foreign income, and IFI Article 155 B also allows relief for part of the pay linked to duties carried out abroad in the employer’s direct and exclusive interest. This is different from the 50% relief for some foreign-source investment income, and both are different again from the IFI rule. Qualifying foreign-source income can include: Some foreign dividends and interest

Certain foreign-source intellectual or industrial property income

Some capital gains on foreign securities, where the legal conditions are met Income tax relief doesn’t automatically remove social contributions. French social security and income tax are separate systems, so other charges may still need their own analysis. Separately, Article 964 on IFI gives many new residents a temporary rule under which only French real estate is within scope for IFI during the first years of French tax residence. Why the reference salary matters The reference salary rule stops the exempt amount from pushing your taxable French pay below what a comparable employee in France would normally earn. That’s why the regime can’t be reduced to a simple slogan about a 30% exemption. Employer documentation matters here. Payroll may apply the regime, but your employer also needs a supportable method for how the comparable French salary was set. If that file is weak, the issue can come back later.

How do you claim and report the regime? Claiming the regime is really a 2-track process: payroll on one side and your annual income tax return on the other. France’s Direction générale des Finances publiques (DGFiP), or public finance authority, expects the figures and the supporting story to line up. 1 Confirm the basic facts first, including your recruitment route, French start date, and whether your contract or rider mentions an impatriation bonus. 2 Ask your employer or adviser how the regime is being handled in payroll and what evidence supports the reference salary and any foreign workday calculation. 3 Review your annual return carefully each spring, especially the pre-filled salary figures and any exempt amounts that belong on forms 2042 and 2042-C. 4 Keep supporting documents in one place and retain tax records for at least 3 years, in line with general French return guidance on annual income tax filing. What your employer and payroll team usually handle On the employer side, the key practical point is payroll reporting. The déclaration sociale nominative (DSN) is the monthly payroll reporting flow used in France, and the employer normally separates taxable and exempt amounts there when the regime is being applied. Your employer is also central to the reference salary work. Ask HR or payroll what amount they’re using as the comparable French salary, whether the 30% option or an actual bonus is being used, and how foreign workdays are evidenced. A clean-looking payslip doesn’t prove the tax treatment has been checked properly. What you may still need to do on your French tax return Even if payroll has handled part of the regime, you may still need to review and, if necessary, correct your own return. According to the French tax authority’s guidance available in 2026, net taxable salary after the exemption is reported in boxes 1AJ or 1BJ of form 2042, while exempt salaries and bonuses are reported in boxes 1DY or 1EY of form 2042-C. If you elect the flat-rate method, or need to choose a cap for combined exemptions, additional information must also be provided. Check the instructions for the tax year you are filing. The annual return is also where options and corrections can matter. If payroll missed the regime or used the wrong approach, there may still be ways to regularize the position, but only if the facts and records support it. If you’re still sorting out your tax number or other identifiers, Expatica’s guide to ID numbers in France explains how the French tax number and social security number fit together. Expatica’s guide to ID numbers in France: TIN, national registration & more Read more

Common mistakes and the documents to keep Most problems start with a simple assumption. Readers often hear about the régime des impatriés France and jump straight to the tax break, when the real risk sits in how the file was built. Common mistakes include assuming any foreign worker qualifies, treating the 30% option as automatic, relying on payroll without checking the annual return, and mixing up income tax relief with the separate IFI or social-charge analysis. Keep at least these documents together: Proof of tax residence abroad during the 5 prior calendar years

Your employment contract and any rider dealing with the prime d’impatriation

Employer evidence on reference salary and exempt amounts

Travel records and work logs for duties carried out abroad

Statements and records for foreign dividends, interest, or gains if you claim partial relief on them If your tax residence, treaty position, family setup, employer structure, or foreign income is complicated, confirm your position with a qualified adviser rather than relying on a broad online summary.

Managing cross-border money while you settle in France The impatriate regime can change how some income is taxed in France, but it doesn’t remove the everyday task of moving money between countries and currencies. If you’re paid abroad, receive relocation funds, or keep investments outside France, the practical problem is often timing, conversion, and record-keeping. Major French banks such as BNP Paribas, Société Générale, and Crédit Agricole can handle international payments, but the total cost can still depend on transfer fees and exchange-rate margins. That matters when you’re converting salary, savings, or foreign investment income into euros for rent, tax payments, or daily spending. A Wise account can be useful if, for example, you receive money in one currency and need euros ready for French living costs. It lets you hold euros and other supported currencies, move money between countries, and convert funds at the mid-market exchange rate. It isn’t a tax solution and doesn’t decide whether income qualifies for France’s foreign-income relief, but it can simplify the money side of an international move. If that matches your setup, compare Wise account features and pricing before you move funds.