France exit tax explained for expats

Key takeaways Who may be in scope: Usually people leaving France with significant shares, securities, certain earn-out rights, or gains already in deferral, rather than every expat moving abroad.

Usually people leaving France with significant shares, securities, certain earn-out rights, or gains already in deferral, rather than every expat moving abroad. Main thresholds: For unrealized gains, the 6-out-of-10-year residence test and the €800,000 value or 50% participation thresholds usually determine whether the rules apply. Gains already in tax deferral may need a separate review.

For unrealized gains, the 6-out-of-10-year residence test and the €800,000 value or 50% participation thresholds usually determine whether the rules apply. Gains already in tax deferral may need a separate review. Deferral matters: Some destinations allow automatic deferral, while others may require a request before departure, sometimes 90 days in advance.

Some destinations allow automatic deferral, while others may require a request before departure, sometimes 90 days in advance. Forms to know: Many readers first encounter Form 2074-ETD, then follow-up forms such as 2074-ETS or 2074-ETSL if the tax remains in deferral.

Many readers first encounter Form 2074-ETD, then follow-up forms such as 2074-ETS or 2074-ETSL if the tax remains in deferral. When to get advice: Speak to a qualified French tax advisor early if you have founder shares, a large portfolio, indirect holdings, complex ownership, or cross-border treaty questions.

What the France exit tax is France can tax certain unrealized gains when a qualifying taxpayer transfers tax residence abroad. Under Article 167 bis of the French tax code and the official summary on impots.gouv.fr, the rule can cover latent gains on shares and securities, some earn-out style rights, and some gains that were already sitting in a deferral regime before departure. The important mechanism is this: France isn’t waiting for a later sale in every case. It can look at the value built up by the day before you cease to be taxable in France on your worldwide income. That’s why people are often surprised by the rule even when they haven’t sold anything yet. Another point that trips readers up is the rate question. Don’t work from a single blended headline rate unless you’ve checked the current official notice for your departure year. The official form guidance separates income tax and social levies, and the final calculation can depend on the type of gain, the year, and any later adjustment. Manage your euros after leaving France with Wise Account Hold euros and other supported currencies.

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Keep records of your cross-border payments. Explore Wise Account What unrealized gains mean in practice Unrealized gains are gains on paper rather than cash in hand. If you bought shares for €200,000 and they’re worth €350,000 the day before you stop being a French tax resident, the €150,000 increase is unrealized because you haven’t sold yet. That’s the kind of value Article 167 bis can look at. What the exit tax doesn’t usually cover Direct ownership of French property isn’t the usual target of the France exit tax. The more difficult area is company exposure, because shares in certain property-rich companies can still matter, so you shouldn’t assume all real estate-related assets are treated the same. That distinction is one reason readers with both property and securities should be careful before relying on a quick online summary. Expatica’s guide to Guide to taxes in France in 2026 Read more

Who may be affected when leaving France The rule mainly concerns people with meaningful financial holdings rather than the average expat household. In practice, the French exit tax is most relevant where someone is leaving France with private company shares, a substantial securities portfolio, earn-out rights from a past sale, or gains already placed into deferral by an earlier transaction. The order of the checks matters for unrealized gains and certain earn-out rights. Start with your residence history, then test the applicable ownership and value thresholds. Different rules can apply to gains already held under a French tax deferral regime, so failing the 6-out-of-10-year residence test does not necessarily rule out every form of exit tax exposure. The other practical point is that France looks at the tax household in relevant parts of the analysis. A holding that seems small in isolation can look different once indirect interests, a spouse’s position, or household ownership are taken into account. The residence test and the main thresholds Start with the residence history. According to the French tax authorities, you normally look at whether you were a French tax resident for at least 6 of the 10 years before the transfer abroad, then whether your household holds either securities worth more than €800,000 in total or rights representing at least 50% of a company’s profits. This isn’t just a personal trading account test. Indirect holdings and combined household positions can matter, which is why 2 people with modest-looking direct stakes can still end up inside the rule. If you’re close to either threshold, treat the France exit tax threshold as a trigger for a full review, not as a rough estimate. Common expat situations to flag early Cases that deserve extra care include founders with illiquid company shares, minority shareholders whose wider portfolio still crosses the value threshold, people with earn-out rights from an earlier sale, and couples whose combined holdings affect the calculation. If you may leave France in the next year, keep a clear list of all shareholdings, acquisition dates, and cost bases now. Rebuilding that history once you’re abroad can be slow and stressful.

How deferral, relief, and timing work Payment is often deferred rather than due immediately, but the tax doesn’t vanish from your file. Deferral changes when you pay, not whether you must disclose the position. That’s why the official material puts filing duties alongside payment rules, not after them. The practical split is between an automatic route for some destinations and a requested route for others. A move within the European Union (EU) often falls into the first category, while some other departures need a positive step before you leave. The effect of a later sale, gift, or move to another country depends on the type of gain, the destination, and the applicable conditions. Some events can end the payment deferral, while certain donations may lead to tax relief rather than immediate payment. Later relief matters too. For many post-2019 departures, the rule can fall away after a holding period if nothing happens in the meantime, but the length of that period depends on the value of the assets at departure. Older departure years followed different rules, which is why articles that mix old and new timelines can become misleading quite quickly. Moving to an EU or other qualifying destination Many moves within the EU, and some moves to other qualifying territories with the right assistance and collection agreements, can benefit from automatic deferral under the official framework. Automatic doesn’t mean nothing to file. You may still need to declare the assets, monitor the tax in later years, and report later events. Use the official rule summary and current destination treatment before you assume your move falls inside the automatic route. Moving to a non-qualifying destination If you move to a destination that doesn’t qualify for the automatic route, you may need to ask for deferral instead of getting it by default. The French tax authorities say this request can require Form 2074-ETD, a proposed guarantee, and filing at least 90 days before departure for relevant post-2019 transfers. That deadline is the practical reason why some cases need advice well before moving day. For a requested payment deferral, the filing process may involve more than one submission. Under the official instructions for departures in 2025, taxpayers in this situation generally submit Form 2074-ETD before departure and file it again the following year with the relevant income tax returns. Check the instructions for your departure year, as the required forms, timing, and guarantees depend on your circumstances. When the tax can be reduced, canceled, or recalculated For many departures from 2019 onwards, exit tax on qualifying unrealized gains may be canceled or refunded after 2 years if the relevant holdings were worth €2.57 million or less at departure, or after 5 years if their value exceeded that amount. This relief depends on the applicable conditions, including whether the relevant shares remain in your ownership and whether a triggering event has occurred. Older departure years followed different timelines, including much longer monitoring periods. A general guide can show the current mainstream framework, but your own departure cohort still needs to be checked against the current official notice and form instructions.

What to file and when The filing side is usually what makes this topic feel more intimidating than it needs to be. The safest way to think about it is in stages: departure-year disclosure, any pre-departure deferral request, and then follow-up monitoring if the tax stays in deferral. 1 Confirm your departure date and tax office. Your last local office usually handles the file at first, and SIPNR, the non-resident tax office, may take over later if you still have French-source income after leaving. 2 Prepare Form 2074-ETD. This is the main exit tax form family for reporting unrealized gains, relevant rights, and gains already in deferral. 3 Match it with your annual returns. Depending on your situation, that can include Form 2042, Form 2042C, and sometimes Form 2042-NR for French-source income after departure, through the wider return cycle covered in Expatica’s guide on how to file income taxes in France. 4 Track any ongoing deferral. If tax remains in deferral, follow-up reporting can continue in later years. The timing is easy to misunderstand. In many cases, the main departure-year exit tax declaration is filed in year N+1 with the ordinary income tax timetable. But if you need a requested deferral, some action may be needed before departure rather than after it. The main forms and follow-up returns Most readers in scope will meet Form 2074-ETD first. The French tax authorities use it to declare unrealized gains, earn-out rights, and gains already in deferral for the year of departure, while Form 2074-ETS or the simplified 2074-ETSL can be used later to monitor tax that stays in deferral. Current official guidance also points some filers to related income-tax reporting on Form 2042C. Don’t rely on old screenshots or forum posts, because the wording, boxes, and supporting notes can change from one tax year to the next. Keep a full copy of whatever you file, as later monitoring often depends on information first disclosed at departure. Records to keep before and after departure Keep purchase records, broker statements, valuation evidence, departure-date notes, and any later sale or gift documents in one place. Make sure your impots.gouv.fr login still works before you leave, and update your contact details, because follow-up administration is much harder once your French phone number or two-factor authentication method stops working. The tax office’s moving abroad guidance specifically highlights address updates and ongoing online access. Expatica’s guide to How to file your income taxes in France in 2026 Read more