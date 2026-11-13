France exit tax explained for expats

If you may leave France in the future, the phrase France exit tax can sound much broader and harsher than it usually is. In reality, it doesn’t affect most expats, but it can matter if you hold valuable shares, certain earn-out rights, or gains already sitting in a French deferral regime.
In plain English, this rule lets France tax certain unrealized gains when a qualifying taxpayer stops being a French tax resident. It usually matters to founders, large investors, and people with complex shareholdings, not to a typical employee leaving with salary income and ordinary savings. If you’re still pinning down residence status, the wider rules in Expatica’s guide to taxes in France are useful background before you assess exit tax exposure. This guide covers the 6-year residence test, the €800,000 and 50% thresholds, the difference between automatic and requested deferral, and the forms that often matter.
This guide is for general educational purposes only and is not personal tax, legal, or investment advice. Your departure year, destination, treaty position, asset type, and tax household can all change the result.
Key takeaways
- Who may be in scope: Usually people leaving France with significant shares, securities, certain earn-out rights, or gains already in deferral, rather than every expat moving abroad.
- Main thresholds: For unrealized gains, the 6-out-of-10-year residence test and the €800,000 value or 50% participation thresholds usually determine whether the rules apply. Gains already in tax deferral may need a separate review.
- Deferral matters: Some destinations allow automatic deferral, while others may require a request before departure, sometimes 90 days in advance.
- Forms to know: Many readers first encounter Form 2074-ETD, then follow-up forms such as 2074-ETS or 2074-ETSL if the tax remains in deferral.
- When to get advice: Speak to a qualified French tax advisor early if you have founder shares, a large portfolio, indirect holdings, complex ownership, or cross-border treaty questions.
What the France exit tax is
France can tax certain unrealized gains when a qualifying taxpayer transfers tax residence abroad. Under Article 167 bis of the French tax code and the official summary on impots.gouv.fr, the rule can cover latent gains on shares and securities, some earn-out style rights, and some gains that were already sitting in a deferral regime before departure.
The important mechanism is this: France isn’t waiting for a later sale in every case. It can look at the value built up by the day before you cease to be taxable in France on your worldwide income. That’s why people are often surprised by the rule even when they haven’t sold anything yet.
Another point that trips readers up is the rate question. Don’t work from a single blended headline rate unless you’ve checked the current official notice for your departure year. The official form guidance separates income tax and social levies, and the final calculation can depend on the type of gain, the year, and any later adjustment.
Manage your euros after leaving France with Wise Account
- Hold euros and other supported currencies.
- Make supported international transfers.
- Keep records of your cross-border payments.
What unrealized gains mean in practice
Unrealized gains are gains on paper rather than cash in hand. If you bought shares for €200,000 and they’re worth €350,000 the day before you stop being a French tax resident, the €150,000 increase is unrealized because you haven’t sold yet. That’s the kind of value Article 167 bis can look at.
What the exit tax doesn’t usually cover
Direct ownership of French property isn’t the usual target of the France exit tax. The more difficult area is company exposure, because shares in certain property-rich companies can still matter, so you shouldn’t assume all real estate-related assets are treated the same. That distinction is one reason readers with both property and securities should be careful before relying on a quick online summary.
Who may be affected when leaving France
The rule mainly concerns people with meaningful financial holdings rather than the average expat household. In practice, the French exit tax is most relevant where someone is leaving France with private company shares, a substantial securities portfolio, earn-out rights from a past sale, or gains already placed into deferral by an earlier transaction.
The order of the checks matters for unrealized gains and certain earn-out rights. Start with your residence history, then test the applicable ownership and value thresholds. Different rules can apply to gains already held under a French tax deferral regime, so failing the 6-out-of-10-year residence test does not necessarily rule out every form of exit tax exposure.
The other practical point is that France looks at the tax household in relevant parts of the analysis. A holding that seems small in isolation can look different once indirect interests, a spouse’s position, or household ownership are taken into account.
The residence test and the main thresholds
Start with the residence history. According to the French tax authorities, you normally look at whether you were a French tax resident for at least 6 of the 10 years before the transfer abroad, then whether your household holds either securities worth more than €800,000 in total or rights representing at least 50% of a company’s profits.
This isn’t just a personal trading account test. Indirect holdings and combined household positions can matter, which is why 2 people with modest-looking direct stakes can still end up inside the rule. If you’re close to either threshold, treat the France exit tax threshold as a trigger for a full review, not as a rough estimate.
Common expat situations to flag early
Cases that deserve extra care include founders with illiquid company shares, minority shareholders whose wider portfolio still crosses the value threshold, people with earn-out rights from an earlier sale, and couples whose combined holdings affect the calculation.
If you may leave France in the next year, keep a clear list of all shareholdings, acquisition dates, and cost bases now. Rebuilding that history once you’re abroad can be slow and stressful.
How deferral, relief, and timing work
Payment is often deferred rather than due immediately, but the tax doesn’t vanish from your file. Deferral changes when you pay, not whether you must disclose the position. That’s why the official material puts filing duties alongside payment rules, not after them.
The practical split is between an automatic route for some destinations and a requested route for others. A move within the European Union (EU) often falls into the first category, while some other departures need a positive step before you leave. The effect of a later sale, gift, or move to another country depends on the type of gain, the destination, and the applicable conditions. Some events can end the payment deferral, while certain donations may lead to tax relief rather than immediate payment.
Later relief matters too. For many post-2019 departures, the rule can fall away after a holding period if nothing happens in the meantime, but the length of that period depends on the value of the assets at departure. Older departure years followed different rules, which is why articles that mix old and new timelines can become misleading quite quickly.
Moving to an EU or other qualifying destination
Many moves within the EU, and some moves to other qualifying territories with the right assistance and collection agreements, can benefit from automatic deferral under the official framework. Automatic doesn’t mean nothing to file. You may still need to declare the assets, monitor the tax in later years, and report later events. Use the official rule summary and current destination treatment before you assume your move falls inside the automatic route.
Moving to a non-qualifying destination
If you move to a destination that doesn’t qualify for the automatic route, you may need to ask for deferral instead of getting it by default. The French tax authorities say this request can require Form 2074-ETD, a proposed guarantee, and filing at least 90 days before departure for relevant post-2019 transfers. That deadline is the practical reason why some cases need advice well before moving day.
For a requested payment deferral, the filing process may involve more than one submission. Under the official instructions for departures in 2025, taxpayers in this situation generally submit Form 2074-ETD before departure and file it again the following year with the relevant income tax returns. Check the instructions for your departure year, as the required forms, timing, and guarantees depend on your circumstances.
When the tax can be reduced, canceled, or recalculated
For many departures from 2019 onwards, exit tax on qualifying unrealized gains may be canceled or refunded after 2 years if the relevant holdings were worth €2.57 million or less at departure, or after 5 years if their value exceeded that amount. This relief depends on the applicable conditions, including whether the relevant shares remain in your ownership and whether a triggering event has occurred.
Older departure years followed different timelines, including much longer monitoring periods. A general guide can show the current mainstream framework, but your own departure cohort still needs to be checked against the current official notice and form instructions.
What to file and when
The filing side is usually what makes this topic feel more intimidating than it needs to be. The safest way to think about it is in stages: departure-year disclosure, any pre-departure deferral request, and then follow-up monitoring if the tax stays in deferral.
Confirm your departure date and tax office. Your last local office usually handles the file at first, and SIPNR, the non-resident tax office, may take over later if you still have French-source income after leaving.
Prepare Form 2074-ETD. This is the main exit tax form family for reporting unrealized gains, relevant rights, and gains already in deferral.
Match it with your annual returns. Depending on your situation, that can include Form 2042, Form 2042C, and sometimes Form 2042-NR for French-source income after departure, through the wider return cycle covered in Expatica’s guide on how to file income taxes in France.
Track any ongoing deferral. If tax remains in deferral, follow-up reporting can continue in later years.
The timing is easy to misunderstand. In many cases, the main departure-year exit tax declaration is filed in year N+1 with the ordinary income tax timetable. But if you need a requested deferral, some action may be needed before departure rather than after it.
The main forms and follow-up returns
Most readers in scope will meet Form 2074-ETD first. The French tax authorities use it to declare unrealized gains, earn-out rights, and gains already in deferral for the year of departure, while Form 2074-ETS or the simplified 2074-ETSL can be used later to monitor tax that stays in deferral.
Current official guidance also points some filers to related income-tax reporting on Form 2042C. Don’t rely on old screenshots or forum posts, because the wording, boxes, and supporting notes can change from one tax year to the next. Keep a full copy of whatever you file, as later monitoring often depends on information first disclosed at departure.
Records to keep before and after departure
Keep purchase records, broker statements, valuation evidence, departure-date notes, and any later sale or gift documents in one place. Make sure your impots.gouv.fr login still works before you leave, and update your contact details, because follow-up administration is much harder once your French phone number or two-factor authentication method stops working. The tax office’s moving abroad guidance specifically highlights address updates and ongoing online access.
How to plan your move and manage the money side
If you think the rule might apply, leave yourself enough time to do the boring parts properly. That usually means confirming the residence timeline, identifying assets that are actually in scope, gathering valuations, and checking whether your destination and treaty position affect the way France will continue to deal with the case after departure.
It also means planning for French non-resident tax after leaving. You may still receive messages from the tax office, need to make a payment in euros, answer a document request, or keep evidence ready for later monitoring. The legal rule is only half of the problem. The rest is administration.
A pre-departure checklist for expats
- Review the asset mix. Separate direct property, listed shares, private company shares, earn-out rights, and gains already in deferral.
- Check residence and deferred gains. Review the 6-out-of-10-year residence test for unrealized gains and certain earn-out rights. Separately identify any gains already held under a French tax deferral regime.
- Verify the destination and treaty angle. A treaty can matter after departure, but it doesn’t automatically cancel the French rule.
- Map the forms and evidence early. Broker statements, valuation work, and guarantee questions are much easier to handle before you move.
- Escalate complex cases. If you have founder shares, indirect holdings, or household assets near the threshold, get qualified help from accountants and tax preparation in France or an avocat fiscaliste before acting.
Using a Wise account to manage euros and cross-border administration
Leaving France doesn’t end your need to handle euros. You may still need to pay a French advisor, settle a tax balance, keep a euro buffer, or keep clear records of transfers linked to a later filing.
Some expats keep a French current account with a major local bank such as BNP Paribas, Société Générale, or Crédit Agricole for that purpose. Others may prefer a Wise account, which can help eligible users hold euros and other supported currencies and make supported transfers with clear pricing. It doesn’t provide tax advice and it doesn’t replace an accountant.
If you’re comparing options, look at account access, Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) functionality, transfer records, and fees rather than assuming one route is always better. A practical next step is to compare the Wise account with Expatica’s guide to best bank accounts for non-residents in France before you move.
Next steps before leaving France
France exit tax doesn’t affect most people moving abroad, but it deserves careful attention if you have significant shareholdings or gains already in deferral. Check your residence history, asset values, destination, and filing obligations before you leave, and seek qualified advice for complex cases. Keep your records organized for any follow-up declarations or payments. If you still need to manage euros across borders after departure, Wise Account can be a complementary tool for supported transfers and currency management, not a substitute for professional tax advice.
FAQ
France exit tax
Does France exit tax apply if I move to another EU country?
It can. Moving to another EU country may allow automatic deferral, but filing and monitoring obligations can continue. Your destination affects the payment rules rather than automatically removing the tax.
Is French property included in France exit tax?
Directly owned French property isn’t usually the main target. Shares or rights in a property-rich company may be treated differently, so the ownership structure matters.
Which forms do I need for France exit tax?
Form 2074-ETD is commonly used for departure-year reporting, while Forms 2074-ETS and 2074-ETSL may apply during later monitoring. Other income tax forms can also be required, depending on your situation.
Can France exit tax be canceled if I keep my shares?
Sometimes. For many post-2019 departures, relief may become available after 2 or 5 years if the relevant conditions remain satisfied. Sales, gifts, and older departure years can change the result.
Do I need professional advice if my holdings are below €800,000?
Not necessarily, but the €800,000 value test isn’t the only consideration. Indirect holdings, household ownership, special rights, or gains already in deferral can justify a professional review.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Official exit tax guidance, residence tests, thresholds, deferral routes, and relief conditions, Do I have to pay an Exit Tax? – impots.gouv.fr
- Moving-abroad formalities, address updates, and tax filing obligations, I am moving abroad – impots.gouv.fr
- Detailed administrative doctrine concerning French exit tax, Article 167 bis guidance – BOFiP
- Statutory provisions governing taxation when French tax residence is transferred abroad, Article 167 bis, Code général des impôts – Legifrance
- Tax treaties relevant to cross-border residence and taxation, Les conventions internationales – impots.gouv.fr
- Income tax requirements and declarations when moving abroad, Impôt sur le revenu – service-public.fr
- Departure-year exit tax declaration and official form instructions, Form 2074-ETD – impots.gouv.fr
- Instructions for completing the French exit tax declaration, Form 2074-ETD-NOT – impots.gouv.fr
- Multi-currency account features and eligibility information, Wise Account – Wise
- Pricing information for supported account services and international transfers, Wise pricing – Wise