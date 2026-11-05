PEA vs CTO in France for expats

A Plan d’Épargne en Actions (PEA) and a compte-titres ordinaire (CTO) can both hold investments, but they work differently for tax, access, and flexibility in France. For expats, that difference matters because the right wrapper can affect what you can buy, when you can withdraw, and how much admin follows later.
This guide is written for expats in France who already understand investing in broad terms but need plain-English help with the local rules.
Rules and figures in this article were checked against official French sources but this is general information only, not personal investment, legal, or tax advice.
Key takeaways
- A PEA usually starts with French tax residence, has a €150,000 payment ceiling, and may give more favorable treatment if you follow the rules and hold it long enough.
- A CTO usually offers a wider investment universe, no comparable contribution ceiling, and fewer wrapper constraints, but dividends and realized gains are usually taxed more directly.
- The 5-year clock for a PEA starts with the first payment, not the account paperwork.
- PEAs suit many long-term residents in France. CTOs fit expats who want broader exchange-traded funds (ETFs), foreign shares, or easier access to their money.
- Many expats start with one wrapper and add the other later if their needs change.
Wise for converting money before you fund a PEA or CTO
- Hold and convert: Keep supported currencies and switch to EUR when ready
- Compare the full cost: Check the exchange rate and fee before you send
- Check your broker first: Confirm where funds must come from and in which currency
What a PEA and a CTO mean in France
In France, these are wrappers, not investments. The wrapper sets the rules around what you can hold, how withdrawals work, and how tax is handled.
A PEA can be a poor starting point if the funds you want do not qualify. A CTO can solve that access problem, but it does not offer the same shelter from ongoing tax.
PEA in plain English
PEA stands for Plan d’Épargne en Actions, a French equity savings plan. It is built for shares and eligible funds with a European eligibility framework, and it can be tax-favorable if you follow the rules and keep it long enough. In practice, it usually matters most if you are French tax resident, investing for several years, and comfortable checking whether each fund is PEA-eligible.
CTO in plain English
CTO stands for compte-titres ordinaire, an ordinary securities account. It is close to the standard brokerage account many expats already know, and it can usually hold shares, bonds, ETFs, funds, and other listed securities without the same wrapper limits. The trade-off is that dividends and realized gains are usually taxed more directly than inside a PEA.
If you need a wider primer first, Expatica’s guide to investing in France covers the basics.
PEA vs CTO at a glance
The table below shows the main practical differences. For expats, the right wrapper depends on the assets you want, your tax position, and how likely you are to move again. When you see prélèvement forfaitaire unique (PFU), it means France’s flat-tax regime on certain investment income, while prélèvements sociaux are the social charges that can still apply.
|Feature
|PEA
|CTO
|What it means for expats
|What to verify
|Opening
|French tax residence usually needed
|Usually broader access, subject to provider rules
|Opening tests and onboarding are not the same thing
|Current tax status, ID, address
|Holdings
|Eligible EU shares and qualifying funds
|Shares, bonds, ETFs, funds, other listed securities
|Product choice is much wider in a CTO
|Exact fund or share eligibility
|Tax timing
|Potentially better after 5 years; social charges still matter
|Dividends and realized gains are usually taxed directly
|The wrapper changes the after-tax result
|Current PFU and social charges
|Withdrawals
|Early withdrawals can close the plan; after 5 years, rules ease
|No comparable wrapper lock-in
|Flexibility differs significantly
|Time horizon and cash needs
|Contribution limits
|€150,000 payment ceiling
|No comparable legal ceiling
|PEA capacity is finite
|Planned monthly and lump-sum funding
Do not assume global ETF exposure automatically requires a CTO. Some world-tracking funds can still fit PEA rules, so check the broker page and factsheet before you open the account.
For fund investors, Expatica’s guide to index funds in France shows how wrapper choice shapes the ETF shortlist and the tax trade-off.
When a PEA may suit an expat in France
A PEA often suits an expat who expects to stay French tax resident, wants a long-term wrapper, and does not need every global security on day one. Its main attraction is the tax treatment after the holding period, but the benefit only matters if the holdings you want are actually eligible.
Fees, product choice, and risk still matter inside a PEA. The wrapper can improve tax treatment, but it does not remove market risk.
- You plan to stay in France and can confirm your French tax residence, or domicile fiscal.
- You are investing with a multi-year horizon rather than near-term spending needs.
- You are happy to work within PEA eligibility rules and a €150,000 payment ceiling.
- You want a wrapper that may become more tax-efficient if you avoid early withdrawals.
Some world-tracking Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) ETFs are built to meet PEA rules, so check the latest broker listing and factsheet before ruling a PEA out.
When a CTO may suit an expat better
A CTO may be more practical if you want the widest menu of ETFs, foreign shares, bonds, or listed funds. It also makes sense if you don’t want France-specific wrapper limits to decide your whole product shortlist.
This can matter for an expat who may move again in a few years, wants access to non-PEA holdings, or expects to draw on the money earlier. The trade-off is less tax shelter in exchange for flexibility.
- Wider global investment access
- No comparable contribution ceiling
- Easier day-to-day withdrawal flexibility
- Often a simpler fit if your shortlist includes assets a PEA cannot hold
Expat checks most French guides skip
French guides often assume you have already settled in France. Expats can face extra questions on tax residence, cross-border income, treaty treatment, and future relocation.
Are you already tax resident in France?
Living in France and being French tax resident are not always the same thing on day one. Domicile fiscal means your French tax residence, and that status affects both wrapper access and tax treatment. If you have just moved, still earn abroad, or need context on the wider system, Expatica’s guide to French taxes explains the basics before you open or fund a long-term wrapper.
What if you leave France later?
Opening and keeping a PEA are not quite the same question. Official French tax guidance says you generally need French tax residence to open a PEA, and an existing PEA can usually be kept after you leave France, except in certain non-cooperative jurisdictions. Also check your provider’s policy, future reporting duties, and whether foreign dividend withholding tax or treaty rules change the result.
How to choose between PEA, CTO, or both
If you’re not sure whether the answer is PEA, CTO, or both, work through the decision in this order.
Confirm your domicile fiscal before you open anything long-term.
Decide your time horizon. If the money may be needed soon, withdrawal flexibility matters more.
List the assets you actually want to hold, not just the wrapper you have heard about.
Compare tax treatment in broad terms, including PFU and social charges.
Check provider rules, fees, reporting, and whether future mobility could create friction. Major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale may all offer these wrappers, but their ranges and costs differ.
If one wrapper solves tax efficiency and the other solves investment access, using both can be sensible.
If your case involves multiple countries, inherited assets, or foreign income, it may be worth speaking to a qualified adviser from Expatica’s financial advisors directory.
Holding or converting money before you invest
If you’re moving money in from another currency, compare the exchange rate and the fee before you send it. A Wise Account is one option for holding and converting currencies before you fund a broker or bank account, but it is not an investment product and it does not replace investment or tax advice.
- Check the full conversion cost before you move money, not just the transfer fee.
- Confirm where your broker or bank expects the funds to arrive from and in which currency.
- Keep records of transfers and conversions for your own admin and tax paperwork.
For a France-specific walkthrough, see Expatica’s Wise guide for France.
The bottom line
A PEA may suit a long-term French tax resident who wants eligible investments and potentially more favorable tax treatment, while a CTO offers broader investment access and greater withdrawal flexibility. Before choosing, check your tax residence, investment shortlist, fees, and future relocation plans. Both accounts may have a role if their different rules complement your needs. If you need to hold or convert foreign currencies before funding an investment account, Wise Account is a separate money-management option to consider.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about PEA vs CTO in France
Can expats open a PEA in France?
Often yes, if they are French tax resident. Nationality is not the main test, but provider onboarding rules, proof of domicile fiscal, and account documents still need checking before you apply.
Is PEA or CTO better for ETFs in France?
That depends on the ETF you want. A PEA can be more tax-friendly if the fund is eligible and you are investing for the long term, while a CTO usually offers a much wider ETF universe.
Can you keep a PEA if you leave France?
You can often keep an existing PEA after leaving France, but the tax result and provider rules can change. Check official guidance before you move, especially if more than one country may tax your investments.
Can you have both a PEA and a CTO in France?
Yes, many investors use them in complementary ways. A PEA can hold eligible long-term positions, while a CTO can cover holdings that sit outside the PEA rules.
What is the tax difference between PEA and CTO in France?
At a high level, a PEA may give more favorable treatment if you respect the rules and holding period, while a CTO is usually taxed more directly on dividends and realized gains. Check current official sources for the latest treatment, especially if you have foreign income or may relocate.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- PEA: rules, eligibility, investment options, fees, and withdrawals, PEA : tout savoir sur le plan d'épargne en actions – Autorité des marchés financiers
- CTO: eligible securities, account operation, and fees, Le compte-titres ordinaire, un support pour investir en bourse – Autorité des marchés financiers
- PEA opening conditions, payment ceilings, and withdrawal rules, Plan d'épargne en actions (PEA) – Service Public
- Income tax treatment of PEA withdrawals and social charges, Impôt sur le revenu – Comment sont imposés les revenus d'un plan d'épargne en actions (PEA) ? – Service Public
- Keeping an existing PEA after leaving France, Puis-je conserver mon PEA (plan d'épargne en actions) ? – Direction générale des Finances publiques
- Detailed tax doctrine on PEA management and operation, BOI-RPPM-RCM-40-50-20-20 – Gestion du PEA – Bulletin officiel des Finances publiques
- Independent consumer information on banking, insurance, and financial products, Info Banque Assurance – Banque de France