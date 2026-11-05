PEA vs CTO in France for expats

Key takeaways A PEA usually starts with French tax residence, has a €150,000 payment ceiling, and may give more favorable treatment if you follow the rules and hold it long enough.

A CTO usually offers a wider investment universe, no comparable contribution ceiling, and fewer wrapper constraints, but dividends and realized gains are usually taxed more directly.

The 5-year clock for a PEA starts with the first payment, not the account paperwork.

PEAs suit many long-term residents in France. CTOs fit expats who want broader exchange-traded funds (ETFs), foreign shares, or easier access to their money.

Many expats start with one wrapper and add the other later if their needs change. Wise for converting money before you fund a PEA or CTO Hold and convert: Keep supported currencies and switch to EUR when ready

Compare the full cost: Check the exchange rate and fee before you send

Check your broker first: Confirm where funds must come from and in which currency Learn more about the Wise Account

What a PEA and a CTO mean in France In France, these are wrappers, not investments. The wrapper sets the rules around what you can hold, how withdrawals work, and how tax is handled. A PEA can be a poor starting point if the funds you want do not qualify. A CTO can solve that access problem, but it does not offer the same shelter from ongoing tax. PEA in plain English PEA stands for Plan d’Épargne en Actions, a French equity savings plan. It is built for shares and eligible funds with a European eligibility framework, and it can be tax-favorable if you follow the rules and keep it long enough. In practice, it usually matters most if you are French tax resident, investing for several years, and comfortable checking whether each fund is PEA-eligible. CTO in plain English CTO stands for compte-titres ordinaire, an ordinary securities account. It is close to the standard brokerage account many expats already know, and it can usually hold shares, bonds, ETFs, funds, and other listed securities without the same wrapper limits. The trade-off is that dividends and realized gains are usually taxed more directly than inside a PEA. If you need a wider primer first, Expatica’s guide to investing in France covers the basics. Money Management Investing in France Read more

PEA vs CTO at a glance The table below shows the main practical differences. For expats, the right wrapper depends on the assets you want, your tax position, and how likely you are to move again. When you see prélèvement forfaitaire unique (PFU), it means France’s flat-tax regime on certain investment income, while prélèvements sociaux are the social charges that can still apply. Feature PEA CTO What it means for expats What to verify Opening French tax residence usually needed Usually broader access, subject to provider rules Opening tests and onboarding are not the same thing Current tax status, ID, address Holdings Eligible EU shares and qualifying funds Shares, bonds, ETFs, funds, other listed securities Product choice is much wider in a CTO Exact fund or share eligibility Tax timing Potentially better after 5 years; social charges still matter Dividends and realized gains are usually taxed directly The wrapper changes the after-tax result Current PFU and social charges Withdrawals Early withdrawals can close the plan; after 5 years, rules ease No comparable wrapper lock-in Flexibility differs significantly Time horizon and cash needs Contribution limits €150,000 payment ceiling No comparable legal ceiling PEA capacity is finite Planned monthly and lump-sum funding Do not assume global ETF exposure automatically requires a CTO. Some world-tracking funds can still fit PEA rules, so check the broker page and factsheet before you open the account. For fund investors, Expatica’s guide to index funds in France shows how wrapper choice shapes the ETF shortlist and the tax trade-off.

When a PEA may suit an expat in France A PEA often suits an expat who expects to stay French tax resident, wants a long-term wrapper, and does not need every global security on day one. Its main attraction is the tax treatment after the holding period, but the benefit only matters if the holdings you want are actually eligible. Fees, product choice, and risk still matter inside a PEA. The wrapper can improve tax treatment, but it does not remove market risk. You plan to stay in France and can confirm your French tax residence, or domicile fiscal.

You are investing with a multi-year horizon rather than near-term spending needs.

You are happy to work within PEA eligibility rules and a €150,000 payment ceiling.

You want a wrapper that may become more tax-efficient if you avoid early withdrawals. Some world-tracking Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) ETFs are built to meet PEA rules, so check the latest broker listing and factsheet before ruling a PEA out. Money Management How to invest in index funds in France Read more

When a CTO may suit an expat better A CTO may be more practical if you want the widest menu of ETFs, foreign shares, bonds, or listed funds. It also makes sense if you don’t want France-specific wrapper limits to decide your whole product shortlist. This can matter for an expat who may move again in a few years, wants access to non-PEA holdings, or expects to draw on the money earlier. The trade-off is less tax shelter in exchange for flexibility. Wider global investment access

No comparable contribution ceiling

Easier day-to-day withdrawal flexibility

Often a simpler fit if your shortlist includes assets a PEA cannot hold

Expat checks most French guides skip French guides often assume you have already settled in France. Expats can face extra questions on tax residence, cross-border income, treaty treatment, and future relocation. Are you already tax resident in France? Living in France and being French tax resident are not always the same thing on day one. Domicile fiscal means your French tax residence, and that status affects both wrapper access and tax treatment. If you have just moved, still earn abroad, or need context on the wider system, Expatica’s guide to French taxes explains the basics before you open or fund a long-term wrapper. What if you leave France later? Opening and keeping a PEA are not quite the same question. Official French tax guidance says you generally need French tax residence to open a PEA, and an existing PEA can usually be kept after you leave France, except in certain non-cooperative jurisdictions. Also check your provider’s policy, future reporting duties, and whether foreign dividend withholding tax or treaty rules change the result. Taxes Guide to French taxes in 2026 Read more

How to choose between PEA, CTO, or both If you’re not sure whether the answer is PEA, CTO, or both, work through the decision in this order. 1 Confirm your domicile fiscal before you open anything long-term. 2 Decide your time horizon. If the money may be needed soon, withdrawal flexibility matters more. 3 List the assets you actually want to hold, not just the wrapper you have heard about. 4 Compare tax treatment in broad terms, including PFU and social charges. 5 Check provider rules, fees, reporting, and whether future mobility could create friction. Major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale may all offer these wrappers, but their ranges and costs differ. 6 If one wrapper solves tax efficiency and the other solves investment access, using both can be sensible. If your case involves multiple countries, inherited assets, or foreign income, it may be worth speaking to a qualified adviser from Expatica’s financial advisors directory.