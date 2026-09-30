Insurance
If you are researching bike insurance, you may have an expensive bike to protect or already know the frustration of having one stolen. With 115,000 insured bicycle thefts reported in Germany in 2025 and average claims reaching €1,270, replacement costs can quickly add up.
This guide explains how bike insurance in Germany typically works, from household contents cover and standalone policies to e-bike protection, theft conditions, claims, and complaints. If cycling is part of your everyday transportation in Germany, understanding these differences can help you work out which level of cover fits your situation.
In Germany, bike insurance may form part of a Hausratversicherung (household contents insurance) or come through a separate Fahrradversicherung (dedicated bike insurance).
Protection varies considerably by policy and insurer. Useful terms include:
Standalone policies often go beyond theft and may also cover:
How much you receive after a claim also depends on the policy. Check whether the insurer pays replacement or new value, applies current market value (Zeitwert) in certain circumstances, or sets maximum reimbursement limits.
Common restrictions include:
Some insurers also specify where or how a bike must be secured, so check the wording carefully if you regularly leave yours on the street or in communal storage.
Two policies can sound similar when you get a quote but provide very different protection if your bike is stolen from a shared courtyard or damaged while parked.
Most customers choose between bicycle protection within household contents insurance and a separate bike policy. The table compares common types of cover rather than individual brands.
|Policy type
|Typical risks covered
|Common limits
|Common exclusions
|Who it suits best
|Hausratversicherung with Fahrradklausel
|Theft from home, and sometimes street theft if the bike clause applies
|Often capped as part of the contents sum insured, and may focus on theft only
|Accidental damage, vandalism, separately stolen parts, or failure to meet locking and storage requirements
|Lower-value bikes, renters, and riders mainly worried about theft
|Standalone Fahrradversicherung
|Theft, attempted theft damage, accidents, vandalism, and sometimes batteries or accessories
|Value usually tied to the bike itself, with separate excess and service rules
|Cosmetic wear, excluded bike classes, racing use, and lock or reporting breaches
|High-value bikes, frequent commuters, e-bike owners, and readers who want wider protection
For a lower-value commuter bike, or if you mainly want theft cover, household contents insurance may be enough. With home insurance in Germany, the small print matters more than the premium.
Check whether theft outside locked premises is included, what maximum payout applies to bicycles, whether your policy has any night-time or communal-storage conditions, and what type of lock you must use.
Standalone bike insurance in Germany makes more sense if replacing the bike would strain your budget or you want broader protection than theft cover alone. This can be particularly relevant for higher-value commuter bikes, cargo bikes, and e-bikes, where policies may also cover accidental damage, vandalism, repairs, batteries, electronics, or accessories.
A separate policy is usually built around the bike rather than your household contents as a whole. Compare theft-only policies with broader repair and replacement cover, and check the insured value, excess, age limits, lock requirements, and how claims are valued.
For example, if you leave a higher-value e-bike at a station most weekdays and store it in a shared building area at night, a standalone policy may be easier to justify than a narrow theft clause inside a contents policy.
The price of bike insurance in Germany usually depends on factors such as the bike’s value and type, your location, and the scope of cover you choose. Cover for used bikes is also available, although some insurers set maximum bike ages, eligibility conditions, or additional documentation requirements.
E-bikes can cost more to insure because the battery, motor, and electronics raise both the replacement value and the repair risk. The excess, which is the amount you pay yourself if you claim, also affects price. A lower premium can mean a higher excess or narrower cover.
Get a current quote for your bike and location, as prices and underwriting criteria vary between insurers. Before you accept it, compare:
Price matters, but so does what the policy will actually pay for after an insured theft, accident, or other covered event.
If you are paying recurring German bike insurance premiums from abroad or transferring savings into euros to buy your new bicycle, Wise lets you hold and convert money at the mid-market rate, avoiding high bank foreign transfer fees.
Once you understand the broad cover types, look closely at the claims conditions as well as the headline benefits. A cheaper policy can become restrictive when you examine its locking, storage, and reporting requirements.
Lock and storage requirements can have a major effect on whether a theft claim is covered. Before you buy, verify:
Keep these ready for a theft claim:
The German police bicycle pass (Fahrradpass) is useful for recording identifying details that can help the police and insurer if your bike is stolen.
If you own an electric bike, check whether the policy covers the battery, motor, electronics, fixed accessories, and accidental damage. You should also confirm how the insurer classifies your bike, as different types of electric cycles are subject to different rules.
In Germany, a standard pedelec with pedal assistance up to 25 km/h is generally treated legally as a bicycle, while faster S-Pedelecs are treated differently and have additional legal and insurance requirements.
When something goes wrong, act quickly and keep evidence. An organised response can make it easier to meet your insurer’s claims requirements.
First, report a theft to the police straight away and keep the case number. If the bike was damaged rather than stolen, take clear photos before repair if it is safe to do so.
Next, notify your insurer as soon as possible and check the deadline for sending forms and evidence. Missing the reporting window can make a claim harder to prove.
Then, gather your purchase receipt, Rahmennummer, photos, accessory records, and lock details. The German police Fahrradpass is a useful preparation tool because it shows which ownership details to record.
Finally, submit the evidence requested by your insurer and keep copies of everything you send.
Save your purchase receipt, frame number, and bike photos in secure cloud storage. This keeps important evidence accessible if the bike is stolen or you no longer have easy access to the original paperwork after moving.
If you disagree with how your insurer has handled a claim, start with its internal complaints process and keep records of what you submit and receive. If the dispute remains unresolved, you may be able to take it to the Versicherungsombudsmann if the insurer participates in the scheme.
BaFin’s consumer arbitration overview can help you identify the appropriate body. You can also complain to BaFin about an insurer it supervises, but BaFin does not decide individual contractual disputes or order compensation in the way a court can.
Complaint procedures, eligibility requirements, and deadlines vary, so check the relevant rules and remember that making a complaint does not necessarily stop other contractual or legal deadlines.
Before you buy, work through the claims conditions, not just the price. Start by checking whether your existing Hausratversicherung already includes bicycle theft cover or a Fahrradklausel. If it does, compare the theft limit, storage and locking requirements, and whether theft outside insured premises is covered.
Then compare standalone options against that baseline. Confirm how the insurer classifies your bike, how it calculates claim payouts, how accessories and batteries are treated, and what reporting deadlines apply after theft or damage.
If you are newly settled in Germany and still moving money into euros for recurring living costs such as insurance premiums, the Wise multi-currency account may also be a separate tool for holding euros and managing day-to-day spending across countries, but it is not an insurance product.
FAQ
Sometimes. Hausratversicherung (household contents insurance) can cover a bike following an insured event such as burglary from locked insured premises. For ordinary theft outside insured premises, you may need additional bicycle cover, often known as a Fahrradklausel. Check the policy’s theft conditions and payout limit.
Sometimes. Everyday pedelecs may be treated much like bicycles, but faster or differently classified electric bikes can require different handling. Check battery, motor, electronics, accessory cover, and how the insurer classifies the bike.
A Rahmennummer (frame number) is commonly important because it helps identify the bike and can support a theft claim. Keep it with your purchase receipt, bike photos, and any bicycle coding details, and check your insurer’s exact requirements.
It depends on the policy and circumstances. Household contents insurance may cover burglary from insured locked premises, while insurers can apply specific conditions to cellars, communal bike rooms, and other shared storage areas. Check the storage and locking requirements in your policy.
Report it to the police and your insurer as soon as possible, then check the exact deadline for sending evidence and forms. Delays or missing paperwork can make a claim harder to prove.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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