This guide explains how bike insurance in Germany typically works, from household contents cover and standalone policies to e-bike protection, theft conditions, claims, and complaints. If cycling is part of your everyday transportation in Germany, understanding these differences can help you work out which level of cover fits your situation.

Key takeaways GDV’s bicycle theft statistics show 115,000 insured bike thefts in 2025 and an average claim of €1,270, so even a commuter bike can be costly to replace.

Hausratversicherung may help with theft, but cover outside the home often depends on a Fahrradklausel, which is a bike clause or add-on.

Standalone bike insurance is usually better if you want theft, damage, battery, or accessory cover in one policy.

E-bike owners should check the bike class, because a pedelec up to 25 km/h may be treated differently from an S-Pedelec.

Keep your receipt, Rahmennummer, photos, and lock details ready, because documents often matter as much as the headline cover.

A cheaper policy can still be the wrong fit if it excludes street theft, shared storage, or repairs.

What bike insurance in Germany usually covers In Germany, bike insurance may form part of a Hausratversicherung (household contents insurance) or come through a separate Fahrradversicherung (dedicated bike insurance). Protection varies considerably by policy and insurer. Useful terms include: Fahrradklausel = additional bicycle cover

= additional bicycle cover Rahmennummer = frame number

= frame number Wiederbeschaffungswert = cost of obtaining a comparable replacement

= cost of obtaining a comparable replacement Zeitwert = the bike’s value at the relevant time, taking factors such as age and wear into account What is usually included Standalone policies often go beyond theft and may also cover: Theft from a locked home, cellar, or garage.

Street theft, if the policy allows it and lock rules were met.

Damage after attempted theft, vandalism, or accidents.

Fixed accessories, locks, and some repair support.

Battery or electronics cover for eligible e-bikes or pedelecs. How much you receive after a claim also depends on the policy. Check whether the insurer pays replacement or new value, applies current market value (Zeitwert) in certain circumstances, or sets maximum reimbursement limits. What is often excluded Common restrictions include: Leaving the bike unlocked

Failing to meet the insurer’s lock requirements

Purely cosmetic damage

Racing or commercial use

Theft of removable accessories on their own or maximum payout limits Some insurers also specify where or how a bike must be secured, so check the wording carefully if you regularly leave yours on the street or in communal storage. Two policies can sound similar when you get a quote but provide very different protection if your bike is stolen from a shared courtyard or damaged while parked. Insurance Insurance in Germany Read more

Household contents cover vs standalone bike insurance Most customers choose between bicycle protection within household contents insurance and a separate bike policy. The table compares common types of cover rather than individual brands. Policy type Typical risks covered Common limits Common exclusions Who it suits best Hausratversicherung with Fahrradklausel Theft from home, and sometimes street theft if the bike clause applies Often capped as part of the contents sum insured, and may focus on theft only Accidental damage, vandalism, separately stolen parts, or failure to meet locking and storage requirements Lower-value bikes, renters, and riders mainly worried about theft Standalone Fahrradversicherung Theft, attempted theft damage, accidents, vandalism, and sometimes batteries or accessories Value usually tied to the bike itself, with separate excess and service rules Cosmetic wear, excluded bike classes, racing use, and lock or reporting breaches High-value bikes, frequent commuters, e-bike owners, and readers who want wider protection When household contents cover may be enough For a lower-value commuter bike, or if you mainly want theft cover, household contents insurance may be enough. With home insurance in Germany, the small print matters more than the premium. Check whether theft outside locked premises is included, what maximum payout applies to bicycles, whether your policy has any night-time or communal-storage conditions, and what type of lock you must use. When standalone cover makes more sense Standalone bike insurance in Germany makes more sense if replacing the bike would strain your budget or you want broader protection than theft cover alone. This can be particularly relevant for higher-value commuter bikes, cargo bikes, and e-bikes, where policies may also cover accidental damage, vandalism, repairs, batteries, electronics, or accessories. A separate policy is usually built around the bike rather than your household contents as a whole. Compare theft-only policies with broader repair and replacement cover, and check the insured value, excess, age limits, lock requirements, and how claims are valued. For example, if you leave a higher-value e-bike at a station most weekdays and store it in a shared building area at night, a standalone policy may be easier to justify than a narrow theft clause inside a contents policy. Insurance Home insurance in Germany: property, contents, and liability Read more

How much bike insurance costs in Germany The price of bike insurance in Germany usually depends on factors such as the bike’s value and type, your location, and the scope of cover you choose. Cover for used bikes is also available, although some insurers set maximum bike ages, eligibility conditions, or additional documentation requirements. E-bikes can cost more to insure because the battery, motor, and electronics raise both the replacement value and the repair risk. The excess, which is the amount you pay yourself if you claim, also affects price. A lower premium can mean a higher excess or narrower cover. Transportation Public transportation in Germany Read more Get a current quote for your bike and location, as prices and underwriting criteria vary between insurers. Before you accept it, compare: How the insurer calculates the bike’s value and claim payout.

The excess and any theft or damage deductibles.

How batteries, locks, and accessories are treated.

The storage, territorial cover, and reporting rules that could affect a claim. Price matters, but so does what the policy will actually pay for after an insured theft, accident, or other covered event. Manage insurance premiums in euros with Wise If you are paying recurring German bike insurance premiums from abroad or transferring savings into euros to buy your new bicycle, Wise lets you hold and convert money at the mid-market rate, avoiding high bank foreign transfer fees. Open a Wise account

What expats should compare before buying Once you understand the broad cover types, look closely at the claims conditions as well as the headline benefits. A cheaper policy can become restrictive when you examine its locking, storage, and reporting requirements. How theft rules, locks, and storage conditions affect claims Lock and storage requirements can have a major effect on whether a theft claim is covered. Before you buy, verify: Approved lock: check whether the policy names a lock standard, certification, or minimum quality.

check whether the policy names a lock standard, certification, or minimum quality. Fixed object: some insurers require the frame to be locked to an immovable object, not just the wheel.

some insurers require the frame to be locked to an immovable object, not just the wheel. Storage: confirm how the policy treats cellars, courtyards, garages, and shared bike rooms.

confirm how the policy treats cellars, courtyards, garages, and shared bike rooms. Overnight conditions: check whether any restrictions apply to leaving the bike outside overnight, particularly if you have an older household insurance policy.

check whether any restrictions apply to leaving the bike outside overnight, particularly if you have an older household insurance policy. Reporting: check how quickly you must report a theft to the police and insurer and what evidence you need to provide. Keep these ready for a theft claim: Purchase receipt

Bike photos

Rahmennummer (frame number)

Lock receipt or lock details

Police report number The German police bicycle pass (Fahrradpass) is useful for recording identifying details that can help the police and insurer if your bike is stolen. How e-bike, battery, and accessory cover changes the decision If you own an electric bike, check whether the policy covers the battery, motor, electronics, fixed accessories, and accidental damage. You should also confirm how the insurer classifies your bike, as different types of electric cycles are subject to different rules. In Germany, a standard pedelec with pedal assistance up to 25 km/h is generally treated legally as a bicycle, while faster S-Pedelecs are treated differently and have additional legal and insurance requirements.

What to do if your bike is stolen or damaged When something goes wrong, act quickly and keep evidence. An organised response can make it easier to meet your insurer’s claims requirements. Documents and deadlines to prepare 1 First, report a theft to the police straight away and keep the case number. If the bike was damaged rather than stolen, take clear photos before repair if it is safe to do so. 2 Next, notify your insurer as soon as possible and check the deadline for sending forms and evidence. Missing the reporting window can make a claim harder to prove. 3 Then, gather your purchase receipt, Rahmennummer, photos, accessory records, and lock details. The German police Fahrradpass is a useful preparation tool because it shows which ownership details to record. 4 Finally, submit the evidence requested by your insurer and keep copies of everything you send. Save your purchase receipt, frame number, and bike photos in secure cloud storage. This keeps important evidence accessible if the bike is stolen or you no longer have easy access to the original paperwork after moving. How complaints and disputes work in Germany If you disagree with how your insurer has handled a claim, start with its internal complaints process and keep records of what you submit and receive. If the dispute remains unresolved, you may be able to take it to the Versicherungsombudsmann if the insurer participates in the scheme. BaFin’s consumer arbitration overview can help you identify the appropriate body. You can also complain to BaFin about an insurer it supervises, but BaFin does not decide individual contractual disputes or order compensation in the way a court can. Complaint procedures, eligibility requirements, and deadlines vary, so check the relevant rules and remember that making a complaint does not necessarily stop other contractual or legal deadlines.