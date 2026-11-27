Our top picks Rather than one single best option, these four providers represent the strongest trade-offs between high yields, ease of use, and local convenience. Consorsbank: Leading choice for securing a top-tier promotional rate on a standard daily-access account.

Leading choice for securing a top-tier promotional rate on a standard daily-access account. TF Bank: Strong option for steady monthly payout compounding, assuming you handle the manual tax reporting.

Strong option for steady monthly payout compounding, assuming you handle the manual tax reporting. Commerzbank: Ideal for anyone who prefers full physical branch support and an established high street presence.

Ideal for anyone who prefers full physical branch support and an established high street presence. Trade Republic: Best for digital natives looking to earn market rates on flexible cash balances within a trading platform.

The top 4 savings accounts in Germany compared Provider Promo rate Ongoing rate Access type Deposit-protection country Tax handling Language support Best for Consorsbank 3.80% for 5 months 1.00% variable Easy-access deposit France German tax withheld, tax exemption order (Freistellungsauftrag) supported Website and onboarding mainly in German Highest intro rate TF Bank 3.65% for 4 months 1.45% variable Easy-access deposit Sweden Interest paid gross, usually declared in your German tax return Portal mainly in German Monthly interest crediting Commerzbank 3% for 6 months 0.75% variable standard rate Easy-access deposit Germany German tax withheld, Freistellungsauftragsupported Branch support, but digital flow mainly in German In-person support Trade Republic No intro promo 2.50% variable App cash feature, not a classic standalone savings deposit Varies by partner bank and cash allocation German tax withheld English site and support pages Digital users who want flexibility *Information correct at time of writing 13th October 2026 Fund your German savings account Hold EUR alongside other currencies

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Individual reviews The details below matter more than the headline rate once you actually open the account. Consorsbank Consorsbank pays 3.80% for 5 months on new money, then 1.00% variable after that. It is a straightforward easy-access deposit, and the statutory deposit scheme is French because Consorsbank sits under BNP Paribas S.A. German capital income tax is withheld automatically, and you can set a Freistellungsauftrag with the bank. The harder part for many expats is day-to-day use, because the website, forms, and account management are mainly in German. If you do not want to handle German-language banking, the extra rate may not be worth it. TF Bank TF Bank currently offers 3.65% for 4 months, then 1.45% variable, with interest credited monthly. That makes it appealing if you care about the fallback rate as much as the intro offer, and it remains an easy-access deposit rather than a locked fixed-term product. The main catch is admin. TF Bank uses Swedish deposit protection, and interest is paid gross rather than with German tax withheld at source. That usually means you need to declare the interest in your German tax return yourself. If you want the extra yield, plan for that paperwork. Commerzbank Commerzbank is easier to place in your overall finances because it is a major local bank with branches across Germany. It’s Topzinskonto Plus currently offers 3% for up to 6 months for newly transferred funds up to EUR 500,000, while the standard rate on other balances is 0.75%. That means it is rarely the rate leader, but the trade-off is simpler local handling. Tax is handled like a standard German savings product, and branch support can be important if you prefer dealing with a person rather than a portal. If you want a major local bank relationship, this is one of the clearer options. Trade Republic Trade Republic currently pays 2.50% on cash, calculated daily and paid monthly. Its official English site and support pages make it easier to navigate than many German-only portals, and the product can feel simpler at first glance than opening a separate savings account at a major local bank. But it is not a plain savings deposit. Cash can sit with partner banks or be diversified into money market funds, so the protection setup is not as simple as choosing one bank and one deposit scheme. If you want the cleanest like-for-like savings deposit, read the cash structure first. Banking Best bank accounts for expats in Germany 2026 Read more

How to choose the right savings account in Germany Start with how soon you may need the money and how much admin you are willing to handle. Tagesgeldkonto or Festgeldkonto? A Tagesgeldkonto is an easy-access savings account. You can add or withdraw money when you need to, so it usually works best for an emergency fund, short-term savings, or cash you may still need while settling into Germany. A Festgeldkonto is a fixed-term deposit. You lock the money away for a set period and get a fixed rate for that term, which can be useful if the money is not part of your safety buffer. Most “best savings account” results in Germany focus on easy access, but fixed-term deposits can still be a better fit for money you know you will not need soon. Choose Tagesgeldkonto if you need flexibility, are building a safety buffer, or may need the money soon.

Choose Festgeldkonto if you want a known rate and can lock the money away without needing early access. What matters most for expats? Use this checklist before you apply. 1 Compare the promo rate with the ongoing rate, not just the headline number. 2 Check which country provides deposit protection, because not every account sold in Germany is covered by the German scheme. 3 See whether the bank withholds German tax automatically and lets you set a Freistellungsauftrag. 4 Check whether the app, contracts, and customer support are available in a language you can actually use. 5 Confirm whether you need a reference current account in your own name. 6 Think about support style. A major local bank such as Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, or Sparkasse may feel easier if you want branch help. Expatica tip: Check the ongoing rate after the promo ends.

Deposit protection, taxes, and applying This is where many expat applications slow down. How deposit protection works in Germany Under Germany’s statutory system, deposits are usually protected up to EUR 100,000 per depositor and per bank. The Deutsche Bundesbank deposit protection guide explains that this applies to deposit-taking institutions and sits alongside some voluntary schemes. Not every savings product sold in Germany uses the German scheme. Consorsbank’s statutory cover is French, TF Bank’s is Swedish, and Trade Republic can route cash through different partner-bank schemes or into money market funds depending on allocation. That is why the protection country is listed in the table above. How taxes work on German savings interest Savings interest in Germany is usually taxed at a flat 25% capital income tax under German Income Tax Act §32d EStG, plus solidarity surcharge and church tax where applicable. German banks normally withhold this automatically, while some foreign providers pay interest gross and leave you to declare it in your German return. A Freistellungsauftrag is your tax exemption order. You give it to the bank so your saver’s allowance can be used at source instead of reclaiming tax later. Single taxpayers can usually shield up to EUR 1,000 a year.

Couples filing jointly can usually shield up to EUR 2,000.

If a provider does not support this at source, you may need to sort it out in your tax return. What to prepare before you apply Before you apply, get the basics ready. 1 A passport or national ID, and sometimes a residence permit. 2 Your German address details and, where required, a Meldebescheinigung, which is your local registration certificate. 3 A reference account in your own name for moving money in and out. 4 Your German tax ID for the Freistellungsauftrag and tax reporting. 5 Your identity-check method, either PostIdent, an in-person ID check at a Deutsche Post branch, or VideoIdent, an online video ID check. Some providers accept fewer passport types than others, and some onboarding processes are still heavily German-based. If you still need a day-to-day account before you apply, our guide on how to open a German bank account covers the details you need to know. Banking How to open a German bank account in 2026 Read more When a multi-currency account helps, and when it doesn’t

Moving your savings to Germany with Wise A competitive savings rate is only part of the picture if your money is still in pounds, dollars or another currency. Wise is an online money transfer provider that lets you convert and send money at the mid-market exchange rate, with the fee shown before you confirm. Compare how many euros will arrive before deciding how to move your savings. You can also hold euros alongside other supported currencies in a Wise account, which can be useful while organizing your finances across countries. Before funding your chosen savings account, check its payment instructions: you may need to transfer through a nominated current account in your own name. Wise serves the currency-transfer step; choose your savings deposit separately for its rate, access and deposit protection. You might enjoy Best multi-currency accounts in Germany 2026 Read more