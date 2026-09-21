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Language Learning

Best apps to learn german in Germany for expats

Not all of the best apps to learn German solve the same problem. Some help you build a habit, while others are better for supermarket trips, landlord calls, or speaking up at work in Germany.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Woman sitting in front of a couch with headphones on while taking notes on a paper with her laptop in front.

If you’re an English-speaking expat, the right choice depends on your level, budget, and goal, whether that means A1 basics for daily errands, B1 confidence for everyday life, or B2 support for work or study. App progress is not the same as recognized proof of German, and features, pricing, and availability can change.

This guide compares the main German language apps for expats by lesson structure, speaking practice, pronunciation help, tutor access, and relocation usefulness.

Key takeaways

  • Duolingo: Best for free habit-building, especially for beginners who want a regular daily routine.
  • Babbel: Best for structured everyday German. It works well from beginner to B1, uses a paid subscription after sample lessons, and includes speech recognition and guided practice.
  • Busuu: Best for CEFR-style progression. Its German course covers A1 to B2, with limited free access, paid plans, community feedback, and speaking tasks.
  • DW Learn German: Best for relocation basics. It offers free German-learning resources from beginner through advanced levels, although speaking feedback is limited.
  • Pimsleur: Best for audio-first speaking practice. It suits beginner to lower-intermediate learners and focuses strongly on speaking and recall through paid lessons.
  • Seedlang: Best for natural pronunciation and listening, especially after the absolute beginner stage.
  • Preply: Best for live tutor support. It works across all levels and provides real-time correction through paid one-to-one lessons.

The Top 7 language Apps in Germany compared

We compared each app by lesson structure, speaking practice, pronunciation feedback, everyday vocabulary, tutor access, mobile use, and free-versus-paid value.

AppBest forLevel fitFree plan and price modelSpeaking and pronunciationBest as
DuolingoFree habit-buildingBeginner to early A2Free core path, paid upgradeLight speaking promptsMain tool at first
BabbelStructured everyday GermanBeginner to B1Free sample lessons, paid subscriptionSpeech recognition and guided practiceMain tool
BusuuCEFR-style progressionA1 to B2Limited free use, paid subscriptionCommunity feedback and speaking tasksMain tool
DW Learn GermanRelocation basicsA1 to C1 resourcesFreeLimited feedbackMain tool or supplement
PimsleurAudio-first speakingBeginner to B1Paid subscriptionStrong speaking and recallMain tool
SeedlangNatural pronunciation and listeningA2 to B1Freemium, paid Pro plansRecord and compare with native speakersSupplement
PreplyLive tutor supportAll levelsPaid lessons with tutor-based pricingReal-time correctionUpgrade path

Streak-based progress can help you practice, but it is not a reliable sign that you are ready for work, study, or an accepted exam in Germany.

Reality check: CEFR labels such as A1, A2, B1, B2, and C1 are useful planning tools, but finishing app lessons does not automatically equal a recognized certificate. Requirements vary by institution and purpose, so readers should verify current rules with the relevant official source.

If you want to combine app study with broader methods, Expatica’s guide to learning German is a useful next step.

Methodology note: Features and prices change often and were checked against official vendor pages in September 2026 where possible.

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1. Duolingo

If you want a free habit builder, Duolingo is still one of the easiest places to start. Its short lessons and streak system suit newcomers who want a few minutes of German before work, on the train, or during the first busy weeks after moving.

Its weak spot is depth. The free path can help with signs, greetings, food, and transport, but German articles, cases, and word order need more explanation, so repeated lessons are often a sign to add structure or live speaking. Check the official site or app store before paying, because plan limits and extras can change.

  • Choose it if: you want a low-pressure daily routine.
  • Best fit: beginners who want to build a regular daily learning habit.
  • Cost note: the free path is enough for many beginners.
  • Add another tool when: grammar gaps or speaking nerves start holding you back.

2. Babbel

For expats who want more structure than streaks, Babbel is often the cleaner next step. It works well for errands, appointment booking, and early workplace small talk because the lessons are built around practical phrases instead of pure game mechanics.

Babbel also includes speech recognition and guided conversation tools, but it is still stronger as a structured self-study course than as full speaking practice. That makes it a good fit from beginner to intermediate level, especially if you want a serious alternative to a free app. Verify current Germany pricing and feature access before subscribing, because offers vary by plan and device.

  • Good fit for: learners who want structure without a classroom.
  • Works best from: beginner to intermediate.
  • Free versus paid: use the free lesson to test the teaching style first.
  • Best add-on later: conversation practice with a tutor or local class.

Wise for managing money during your move to Germany

If your move to Germany also involves managing relocation spending across currencies, a Wise account is one service you can compare with your other options. Check current features, fees, and availability in Germany before deciding.

3. Busuu

Busuu makes more sense when you want a clearer route from lessons to CEFR-style milestones. Its German course runs to B2 and adds community corrections, which is helpful if you want more feedback than a pure self-study app can give.

That makes it a strong CEFR German learning app for learners around A2 to B1 who need goals and some accountability. It still cannot replace real conversation or official exam prep on its own, so it works best when you add tutor support or a class once you plateau.

  • Why pick it: clearer level planning plus extra feedback.
  • Strongest stage: A1 to B2, especially after the basics.
  • Cost note: limited free use, fuller value on a paid plan.
  • Common upgrade point: when you need live correction, not just community comments.

4. DW Learn German

Budget matters for many newcomers, and that is where DW Learn German stands out. Through Nicos Weg and other courses, it offers Germany-relevant vocabulary for daily life, culture, work, and settling in, without the paywall that limits many free apps to learn German.

It is worth noting that DW feels more like a learning platform than a polished premium app. That trade-off is often fine if you want serious free content, but you may still need another tool for speaking feedback or live correction. Confirm current course availability and app experience on Deutsche Welle’s official pages.

  • Best match for: budget-conscious expats who want structure.
  • Level coverage: early beginner to advanced resources.
  • Cost note: fully free.
  • Use it with: a speaking tool once you understand more than you can say.

5. Pimsleur

If your commute is your only reliable study slot, Pimsleur is an easy fit. Its audio-first lessons are built for learners who want to speak aloud, build recall, and practice hands-free before a move or during a busy workweek.

This helps with rhythm, pronunciation, and faster sentence recall, but it gives you less direct grammar explanation than Babbel or Busuu. If most of your study happens on trains, walks, or between appointments, reliable German SIM cards and mobile plans also make on-the-go learning easier.

  • Choose it for: busy adults and strong audio learners.
  • Best level window: especially useful for learners who want structured audio-based speaking practice.
  • Paid value: worth testing first if you are unsure about audio-only study.
  • Add support when: cases and word order start slowing you down.
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6. Seedlang

Once basic German stops feeling new, many learners need better listening and pronunciation, not more tapping. That is where Seedlang helps, using short videos with native speakers to make sentence rhythm, mouth movement, and everyday phrasing easier to copy.

If you want a German pronunciation app that feels more human than simple speech recognition, Seedlang is a strong supplement. It is less convincing as a full standalone path, though, because video repetition can help you sound more natural in cafés, shops, or casual conversations, but it does not replace deep grammar study or live feedback.

  • Best use: pronunciation, listening, and natural phrasing.
  • Ideal point: after the absolute beginner stage.
  • Free and paid value: useful free access, fuller value on Pro.
  • Pair it with: a structured grammar app or a tutor.
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7. Preply

The jump from app progress to real conversation is where many expats stall. That is the point where Preply starts to make more sense than another self-study subscription, especially if you still freeze during landlord calls, doctor appointments, job interviews, or workplace small talk.

Its main strength is targeted practice. You can focus on the exact situations you need in Germany, get corrected in real time, and work on interviews, bureaucracy language, or meetings instead of following a generic lesson path. If you are looking for the best app to learn German for work, this kind of speaking practice often matters more than extra drills.

  • Best for: speaking confidence, targeted correction, and work-related German.
  • Strongest fit: any level, but especially useful once you know basic sentence patterns.
  • Cost logic: live lessons can make more sense than another premium app when feedback is what you lack.
  • Move to tutor support if: you freeze in live conversations, need interview practice, want exam coaching, or keep repeating the same mistakes.

Pick the app that solves your real bottleneck, whether that is habit, structure, or live speaking practice. If you want to widen your shortlist, compare other language learning apps and websites in Germany before you commit.

FAQ

FAQ

What is the best free app to learn German?

Among free apps to learn German, the better choice depends on your goal. Duolingo is easier for habit-building and quick daily exposure, while DW Learn German is stronger if you want more structured, Germany-relevant content.

Which app is best for German speaking practice?

The best German speaking practice app depends on what kind of speaking you need. Pimsleur is strong for audio recall, Seedlang helps with pronunciation and natural phrasing, and Preply is better when you need real conversation and correction from another person.

Can a German learning app help me pass a Goethe or telc exam?

An app can support vocabulary, listening, routine, and some speaking practice, but app progress is not the same as recognized certification. If you need Goethe or telc results, use official prep where needed and confirm the exact requirement with the exam provider, university, employer, or other institution involved.

Is Babbel or Duolingo better for beginners?

Duolingo is often easier if you want a free, low-pressure start and short daily lessons. Babbel is usually better if you are newly arrived in Germany and want more structure for tasks like errands, appointment booking, or early workplace conversations.

Do I need a tutor if I use a German learning app?

Not always. An app can be enough for early basics, but a tutor becomes useful when you need live correction, accountability, interview practice, exam prep, or more confidence speaking to landlords, doctors, or coworkers.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Official Duolingo language-learning service and course access, Duolingo
  2. German course structure and trial lesson information, Babbel — Learn German
  3. German course coverage, CEFR progression, and feedback features, Busuu — Learn German online
  4. German course overview and learning resources, DW Learn German
  5. German course format and audio-first learning features, Pimsleur — Learn German
  6. Membership and German-learning product information, Seedlang
  7. German tutor listings and one-to-one lesson format, Preply — Online German tutors
  8. Free German practice by level and everyday-life topic, Goethe-Institut — Practise German for free
  9. Digital German learning resources for newcomers, BAMF — Digital German Courses
  10. Integration course search in Germany, BAMF-NAvI — Integration courses
  11. Work-focused German language pathways, BAMF — Vocational language courses
  12. CEFR framework and language proficiency scale context, Council of Europe — Common European Framework of Reference for Languages
  13. German certificate examination routes from A1 to C2, telc — German examinations
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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