Best apps to learn german in Germany for expats

Language Learning
Not all of the best apps to learn German solve the same problem. Some help you build a habit, while others are better for supermarket trips, landlord calls, or speaking up at work in Germany.
If you’re an English-speaking expat, the right choice depends on your level, budget, and goal, whether that means A1 basics for daily errands, B1 confidence for everyday life, or B2 support for work or study. App progress is not the same as recognized proof of German, and features, pricing, and availability can change.
This guide compares the main German language apps for expats by lesson structure, speaking practice, pronunciation help, tutor access, and relocation usefulness.
We compared each app by lesson structure, speaking practice, pronunciation feedback, everyday vocabulary, tutor access, mobile use, and free-versus-paid value.
|App
|Best for
|Level fit
|Free plan and price model
|Speaking and pronunciation
|Best as
|Duolingo
|Free habit-building
|Beginner to early A2
|Free core path, paid upgrade
|Light speaking prompts
|Main tool at first
|Babbel
|Structured everyday German
|Beginner to B1
|Free sample lessons, paid subscription
|Speech recognition and guided practice
|Main tool
|Busuu
|CEFR-style progression
|A1 to B2
|Limited free use, paid subscription
|Community feedback and speaking tasks
|Main tool
|DW Learn German
|Relocation basics
|A1 to C1 resources
|Free
|Limited feedback
|Main tool or supplement
|Pimsleur
|Audio-first speaking
|Beginner to B1
|Paid subscription
|Strong speaking and recall
|Main tool
|Seedlang
|Natural pronunciation and listening
|A2 to B1
|Freemium, paid Pro plans
|Record and compare with native speakers
|Supplement
|Preply
|Live tutor support
|All levels
|Paid lessons with tutor-based pricing
|Real-time correction
|Upgrade path
Streak-based progress can help you practice, but it is not a reliable sign that you are ready for work, study, or an accepted exam in Germany.
Reality check: CEFR labels such as A1, A2, B1, B2, and C1 are useful planning tools, but finishing app lessons does not automatically equal a recognized certificate. Requirements vary by institution and purpose, so readers should verify current rules with the relevant official source.
If you want to combine app study with broader methods, Expatica’s guide to learning German is a useful next step.
Methodology note: Features and prices change often and were checked against official vendor pages in September 2026 where possible.
If you want a free habit builder, Duolingo is still one of the easiest places to start. Its short lessons and streak system suit newcomers who want a few minutes of German before work, on the train, or during the first busy weeks after moving.
Its weak spot is depth. The free path can help with signs, greetings, food, and transport, but German articles, cases, and word order need more explanation, so repeated lessons are often a sign to add structure or live speaking. Check the official site or app store before paying, because plan limits and extras can change.
For expats who want more structure than streaks, Babbel is often the cleaner next step. It works well for errands, appointment booking, and early workplace small talk because the lessons are built around practical phrases instead of pure game mechanics.
Babbel also includes speech recognition and guided conversation tools, but it is still stronger as a structured self-study course than as full speaking practice. That makes it a good fit from beginner to intermediate level, especially if you want a serious alternative to a free app. Verify current Germany pricing and feature access before subscribing, because offers vary by plan and device.
If your move to Germany also involves managing relocation spending across currencies, a Wise account is one service you can compare with your other options. Check current features, fees, and availability in Germany before deciding.
Busuu makes more sense when you want a clearer route from lessons to CEFR-style milestones. Its German course runs to B2 and adds community corrections, which is helpful if you want more feedback than a pure self-study app can give.
That makes it a strong CEFR German learning app for learners around A2 to B1 who need goals and some accountability. It still cannot replace real conversation or official exam prep on its own, so it works best when you add tutor support or a class once you plateau.
Budget matters for many newcomers, and that is where DW Learn German stands out. Through Nicos Weg and other courses, it offers Germany-relevant vocabulary for daily life, culture, work, and settling in, without the paywall that limits many free apps to learn German.
It is worth noting that DW feels more like a learning platform than a polished premium app. That trade-off is often fine if you want serious free content, but you may still need another tool for speaking feedback or live correction. Confirm current course availability and app experience on Deutsche Welle’s official pages.
If your commute is your only reliable study slot, Pimsleur is an easy fit. Its audio-first lessons are built for learners who want to speak aloud, build recall, and practice hands-free before a move or during a busy workweek.
This helps with rhythm, pronunciation, and faster sentence recall, but it gives you less direct grammar explanation than Babbel or Busuu. If most of your study happens on trains, walks, or between appointments, reliable German SIM cards and mobile plans also make on-the-go learning easier.
Once basic German stops feeling new, many learners need better listening and pronunciation, not more tapping. That is where Seedlang helps, using short videos with native speakers to make sentence rhythm, mouth movement, and everyday phrasing easier to copy.
If you want a German pronunciation app that feels more human than simple speech recognition, Seedlang is a strong supplement. It is less convincing as a full standalone path, though, because video repetition can help you sound more natural in cafés, shops, or casual conversations, but it does not replace deep grammar study or live feedback.
The jump from app progress to real conversation is where many expats stall. That is the point where Preply starts to make more sense than another self-study subscription, especially if you still freeze during landlord calls, doctor appointments, job interviews, or workplace small talk.
Its main strength is targeted practice. You can focus on the exact situations you need in Germany, get corrected in real time, and work on interviews, bureaucracy language, or meetings instead of following a generic lesson path. If you are looking for the best app to learn German for work, this kind of speaking practice often matters more than extra drills.
Pick the app that solves your real bottleneck, whether that is habit, structure, or live speaking practice. If you want to widen your shortlist, compare other language learning apps and websites in Germany before you commit.
FAQ
Among free apps to learn German, the better choice depends on your goal. Duolingo is easier for habit-building and quick daily exposure, while DW Learn German is stronger if you want more structured, Germany-relevant content.
The best German speaking practice app depends on what kind of speaking you need. Pimsleur is strong for audio recall, Seedlang helps with pronunciation and natural phrasing, and Preply is better when you need real conversation and correction from another person.
An app can support vocabulary, listening, routine, and some speaking practice, but app progress is not the same as recognized certification. If you need Goethe or telc results, use official prep where needed and confirm the exact requirement with the exam provider, university, employer, or other institution involved.
Duolingo is often easier if you want a free, low-pressure start and short daily lessons. Babbel is usually better if you are newly arrived in Germany and want more structure for tasks like errands, appointment booking, or early workplace conversations.
Not always. An app can be enough for early basics, but a tutor becomes useful when you need live correction, accountability, interview practice, exam prep, or more confidence speaking to landlords, doctors, or coworkers.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
Did you find this guide helpful?