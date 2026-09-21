Best apps to learn german in Germany for expats

If you’re an English-speaking expat, the right choice depends on your level, budget, and goal, whether that means A1 basics for daily errands, B1 confidence for everyday life, or B2 support for work or study. App progress is not the same as recognized proof of German, and features, pricing, and availability can change. This guide compares the main German language apps for expats by lesson structure, speaking practice, pronunciation help, tutor access, and relocation usefulness.

Key takeaways Duolingo: Best for free habit-building, especially for beginners who want a regular daily routine.

Best for free habit-building, especially for beginners who want a regular daily routine. Babbel: Best for structured everyday German. It works well from beginner to B1, uses a paid subscription after sample lessons, and includes speech recognition and guided practice.

Best for structured everyday German. It works well from beginner to B1, uses a paid subscription after sample lessons, and includes speech recognition and guided practice. Busuu: Best for CEFR-style progression. Its German course covers A1 to B2, with limited free access, paid plans, community feedback, and speaking tasks.

Best for CEFR-style progression. Its German course covers A1 to B2, with limited free access, paid plans, community feedback, and speaking tasks. DW Learn German: Best for relocation basics. It offers free German-learning resources from beginner through advanced levels, although speaking feedback is limited.

Best for relocation basics. It offers free German-learning resources from beginner through advanced levels, although speaking feedback is limited. Pimsleur: Best for audio-first speaking practice. It suits beginner to lower-intermediate learners and focuses strongly on speaking and recall through paid lessons.

Best for audio-first speaking practice. It suits beginner to lower-intermediate learners and focuses strongly on speaking and recall through paid lessons. Seedlang: Best for natural pronunciation and listening, especially after the absolute beginner stage.

Best for natural pronunciation and listening, especially after the absolute beginner stage. Preply: Best for live tutor support. It works across all levels and provides real-time correction through paid one-to-one lessons.

The Top 7 language Apps in Germany compared We compared each app by lesson structure, speaking practice, pronunciation feedback, everyday vocabulary, tutor access, mobile use, and free-versus-paid value. App Best for Level fit Free plan and price model Speaking and pronunciation Best as Duolingo Free habit-building Beginner to early A2 Free core path, paid upgrade Light speaking prompts Main tool at first Babbel Structured everyday German Beginner to B1 Free sample lessons, paid subscription Speech recognition and guided practice Main tool Busuu CEFR-style progression A1 to B2 Limited free use, paid subscription Community feedback and speaking tasks Main tool DW Learn German Relocation basics A1 to C1 resources Free Limited feedback Main tool or supplement Pimsleur Audio-first speaking Beginner to B1 Paid subscription Strong speaking and recall Main tool Seedlang Natural pronunciation and listening A2 to B1 Freemium, paid Pro plans Record and compare with native speakers Supplement Preply Live tutor support All levels Paid lessons with tutor-based pricing Real-time correction Upgrade path Streak-based progress can help you practice, but it is not a reliable sign that you are ready for work, study, or an accepted exam in Germany. Reality check: CEFR labels such as A1, A2, B1, B2, and C1 are useful planning tools, but finishing app lessons does not automatically equal a recognized certificate. Requirements vary by institution and purpose, so readers should verify current rules with the relevant official source. If you want to combine app study with broader methods, Expatica’s guide to learning German is a useful next step. Methodology note: Features and prices change often and were checked against official vendor pages in September 2026 where possible. Language Learning Introduction to German: Germany’s official language Read more

1. Duolingo If you want a free habit builder, Duolingo is still one of the easiest places to start. Its short lessons and streak system suit newcomers who want a few minutes of German before work, on the train, or during the first busy weeks after moving. Its weak spot is depth. The free path can help with signs, greetings, food, and transport, but German articles, cases, and word order need more explanation, so repeated lessons are often a sign to add structure or live speaking. Check the official site or app store before paying, because plan limits and extras can change. Choose it if: you want a low-pressure daily routine.

you want a low-pressure daily routine. Best fit: beginners who want to build a regular daily learning habit.

beginners who want to build a regular daily learning habit. Cost note: the free path is enough for many beginners.

the free path is enough for many beginners. Add another tool when: grammar gaps or speaking nerves start holding you back.

2. Babbel For expats who want more structure than streaks, Babbel is often the cleaner next step. It works well for errands, appointment booking, and early workplace small talk because the lessons are built around practical phrases instead of pure game mechanics. Babbel also includes speech recognition and guided conversation tools, but it is still stronger as a structured self-study course than as full speaking practice. That makes it a good fit from beginner to intermediate level, especially if you want a serious alternative to a free app. Verify current Germany pricing and feature access before subscribing, because offers vary by plan and device. Good fit for: learners who want structure without a classroom.

learners who want structure without a classroom. Works best from: beginner to intermediate.

beginner to intermediate. Free versus paid: use the free lesson to test the teaching style first.

use the free lesson to test the teaching style first. Best add-on later: conversation practice with a tutor or local class. Wise for managing money during your move to Germany If your move to Germany also involves managing relocation spending across currencies, a Wise account is one service you can compare with your other options. Check current features, fees, and availability in Germany before deciding. Discover Wise

3. Busuu Busuu makes more sense when you want a clearer route from lessons to CEFR-style milestones. Its German course runs to B2 and adds community corrections, which is helpful if you want more feedback than a pure self-study app can give. That makes it a strong CEFR German learning app for learners around A2 to B1 who need goals and some accountability. It still cannot replace real conversation or official exam prep on its own, so it works best when you add tutor support or a class once you plateau. Why pick it: clearer level planning plus extra feedback.

clearer level planning plus extra feedback. Strongest stage: A1 to B2, especially after the basics.

A1 to B2, especially after the basics. Cost note: limited free use, fuller value on a paid plan.

limited free use, fuller value on a paid plan. Common upgrade point: when you need live correction, not just community comments.

4. DW Learn German Budget matters for many newcomers, and that is where DW Learn German stands out. Through Nicos Weg and other courses, it offers Germany-relevant vocabulary for daily life, culture, work, and settling in, without the paywall that limits many free apps to learn German. It is worth noting that DW feels more like a learning platform than a polished premium app. That trade-off is often fine if you want serious free content, but you may still need another tool for speaking feedback or live correction. Confirm current course availability and app experience on Deutsche Welle’s official pages. Best match for: budget-conscious expats who want structure.

budget-conscious expats who want structure. Level coverage: early beginner to advanced resources.

early beginner to advanced resources. Cost note: fully free.

fully free. Use it with: a speaking tool once you understand more than you can say.

5. Pimsleur If your commute is your only reliable study slot, Pimsleur is an easy fit. Its audio-first lessons are built for learners who want to speak aloud, build recall, and practice hands-free before a move or during a busy workweek. This helps with rhythm, pronunciation, and faster sentence recall, but it gives you less direct grammar explanation than Babbel or Busuu. If most of your study happens on trains, walks, or between appointments, reliable German SIM cards and mobile plans also make on-the-go learning easier. Choose it for: busy adults and strong audio learners.

busy adults and strong audio learners. Best level window: especially useful for learners who want structured audio-based speaking practice.

especially useful for learners who want structured audio-based speaking practice. Paid value: worth testing first if you are unsure about audio-only study.

worth testing first if you are unsure about audio-only study. Add support when: cases and word order start slowing you down. House & Home How to get a German SIM card and mobile phone number Read more