1. Blau machen Germans don’t ‘cut school or work’, they ‘make blue’.

2. Jemanden aufmischen A German won’t ‘beat someone up’, but instead ‘mixes someone up’.

3. Jemanden durch den Kakao ziehen Germans don’t ‘make fun of you’, they ‘pull you through the cacao’.

4. Nur Bahnhof verstehen It’s not ‘all Greek’ to a German if they don’t understand – instead they ‘only understand train stations’.

5. Einen Korb geben Germans don’t ‘turn you down’ if you ask for a date but they will ‘give you a basket’.

6. Dreck am Stecken haben Germans don’t have ‘a skeleton in their closet’ – they have ‘dirt on the stick’.

7. Ordentlich Holz vor der Hütte haben A German woman does not have a ‘nice rack’, she has ‘a lot of wood in front of her shack’.

8. Ein Brett vorm Kopf haben Germans are not ‘slow on the uptake’, but they could have ‘a plank in front of their heads’.

9. Ins Gras beißen Germans don’t ‘bite the dust’ – they ‘bite the grass’.

10. Den Löffel abgeben Alternatively, they might just ‘hand in the spoon’.

11. Auf den Keks gehen Germans don’t ‘get on your nerves’, but they might ‘get on your cookie’.

12. Ins Fettnäpfchen treten Germans don’t ‘commit a blunder’ – they ‘step in a bowl of grease’.

13. Haare auf den Zähnen haben Germans don’t have a ‘sharp tongue’, instead they have ‘hair on their teeth’.

14. Pantoffelheld A German husband is not ‘henpecked’, he is a ‘slipper hero’.

15. Den inneren Schweinehund überwinden German don’t ‘overcome their weaker self’, they overcome their ‘inner pig-dog’.

16. Aus einer Mücke einen Elefanten machen Germans don’t make ‘a mountain out of a mole hill’, they make an ‘elephant out of a mosquito’.

17. Die Wahl zwischen Pest und Cholera haben Germans don’t have to ‘chose between the devil and the deep blue sea’ but they might have to ‘chose between pestilence and cholera’.

18. Geh doch dahin, wo der Pfeffer wächst Germans are not told to ‘go jump in a lake’, they are told to ‘go where the pepper grows’.