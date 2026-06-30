Becoming an Au Pair in Switzerland

What is an au pair in Switzerland? At its heart, an au pair stay is a cultural exchange programme with a built-in support system. Unlike a professional nanny or a traditional employee, you are welcomed into a household as a temporary family member to help bridge the gaps in a busy daily routine. Au pairs usually provide light childcare and assist with minor household tasks for a set number of hours each week. In exchange, your host family provides you with a private room, all meals, and a monthly pocket money payment. While supporting the children is your main responsibility, the ultimate goal is for you to immerse yourself in one of Switzerland’s national languages and experience the unique local lifestyle while sharing your own culture with your host family. It’s important to note that the Swiss government classifies au pairing as a cultural and language exchange, you are still officially registered as an employee for social security purposes. This legal framework is actually a win for you, ensuring you are protected by labour rules regarding your hours and pay, while still making sure your schedule is balanced so you can prioritise your cultural integration into Swiss life.

Who can become an au pair in Switzerland? While the au pair programme is open to applicants from all over the world, Switzerland has strict legal criteria you need to meet to qualify. These rules are designed to ensure the programme remains a genuine cultural exchange rather than a standard labour arrangement. While individual agencies or host families may have their own preferences regarding experience or hobbies, the core requirements are set by Swiss federal and cantonal law. Age requirements for au pairs in Switzerland Your age is one of the most important factors for eligibility, and the limits shift depending on your passport: EU, EEA and Swiss Citizens: You can participate if you are between 17 and 30 years old.

You can participate if you are between 17 and 30 years old. Non-EU Citizens: If you require a visa to enter Switzerland, the rules are stricter, and you’ll need to be between 18 and 25 years old at the time of your application. Marital status and children To maintain the focus on cultural integration and flexibility within the host family, au pairs in Switzerland must be unmarried and have no children of their own. This requirement is strictly enforced for all permit and visa applicants, as the programme is intended for young individuals without dependents who are ready to fully immerse themselves in a new family dynamic and local community. The different culture and language rule Switzerland has a unique requirement to protect the spirit of cultural exchange: your native language must be different from the one spoken by your host family and different from the main language of the specific region (canton) where they live. For example, if you are a native German speaker, you would typically look for a host family in the French or Italian-speaking parts of Switzerland to ensure you are immersed in a new linguistic environment.

Au pair Switzerland requirements The transition from planning to actually packing involves a fair bit of paperwork. While Switzerland is a single country, it is divided into 26 cantons, and each one has a say in how they handle au pair placements. The most important thing to remember is that the way you enter the country, and the rules you have to follow, depends heavily on your nationality. ||Map of the Swiss cantons|Federal Palace of Switzerland (German Bundeshaus) at Bern with the emblems of the 26 cantons of Switzerland.|BRIG Passport and visa considerations Your passport is your most important travel document, and for Switzerland, it needs to be in top shape. It must have been issued within the last 10 years and stay valid for at least six months beyond your intended stay. This extra buffer is a standard requirement to ensure you are covered even if your placement or travel plans change slightly at the end of the year. Entry for EU and EFTA citizens: If you hold a passport or identity card from an EU/EFTA country, you don’t need a visa to enter Switzerland or to start your au pair placement. However, if you’re staying longer than 90 days, you’ll need to register with the local municipality within 14 days of arrival and apply for an L Permit (short-term residence permit).

If you hold a passport or identity card from an EU/EFTA country, you don’t need a visa to enter Switzerland or to start your au pair placement. However, if you’re staying longer than 90 days, you’ll need to register with the local municipality within 14 days of arrival and apply for an L Permit (short-term residence permit). Entry for non-EU citizens: Navigating the entry process is more complex for non-EU/EFTA citizens. The Swiss government strictly regulates these placements by granting a limited number of au pair visas each year through a competitive quota system. While young people from almost any third-party country can technically apply, the permits are subject to strict regional availability. Several Swiss cantons, including Zurich, Geneva, Vaud, Fribourg, Solothurn, and Obwalden, do not issue permits to non-EU au pairs at all. Once you have an approved placement, you can then apply for a Type D Visa (long-stay visa) at the Swiss embassy or consulate in your home country before departure. After arriving, register at the local registration office within 8 days of arrival in Switzerland and before starting any au pair duties. The agency rule for non-EU nationals: If you are from a non-EU country, you cannot self-match or apply independently. By Swiss law, your stay must be arranged and managed through a placement agency officially recognised and approved by SECO (the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs). The agency works alongside your host family to secure your work and residence permits before you can apply for your Type D Visa at a Swiss embassy.

If you are from a non-EU country, you cannot self-match or apply independently. By Swiss law, your stay must be arranged and managed through a placement agency officially recognised and approved by SECO (the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs). The agency works alongside your host family to secure your work and residence permits before you can apply for your Type D Visa at a Swiss embassy. Short stays vs. long placements: Au pair placements in Switzerland typically last between 6 and 12 months. For non-EU citizens, the stay is strictly capped at one year and cannot be extended. EU citizens have more flexibility and can sometimes extend their stay up to a total of 24 months. Visas & Immigration Swiss visas: how to immigrate to Switzerland in 2026 Read more Language skills for au pairs in Switzerland Communication is the backbone of a successful stay. To qualify for a permit, you generally need to show you have at least a basic command of the national language spoken in your host family’s region (German, French, or Italian). Even if your host family speaks great English, the Swiss government insists on this because they want to ensure you can handle emergencies, navigate daily life and truly benefit from the cultural exchange. As part of your stay, you are required to enroll in a language course (at least 120 hours per year), which your host family will pay for. This is a fantastic perk that helps you integrate and make local friends! Language Learning Learn French, German, and Italian in Switzerland Read more Financial ability to afford the trip One of the perks of being an au pair is that your host family covers your biggest expenses: housing and food. However, you still need to prove you are financially prepared for the move. During the visa process or permit application, you may be asked for proof of sufficient funds to show you can cover your travel costs to Switzerland and have enough for personal expenses before your first pocket money payment arrives. A recent bank statement is usually all you need to reassure the authorities (and your host family) that you won’t be stranded if an unexpected expense pops up during your first week. Wise account Managing your pocket money in Switzerland is easier with a Wise multi-currency account, which lets you hold, manage, and spend in Swiss Francs (CHF) without the high bank markups. You can easily provide your account details to your host family for hassle-free payments and use your Wise card for local shopping. It’s a simple, cost-effective way to handle your finances while you settle into your new life. Go to Wise

Finding au pair jobs in Switzerland Finding your host family is the most exciting (and nerve-wracking) part of the journey. In Switzerland, the paths you can take to find a family are heavily shaped by your passport. While EU citizens can freely choose between full-service agencies and self-matching online platforms, non-EU citizens are legally required to navigate the process alongside an officially recognised agency. Using au pair agencies in Switzerland If you prefer a guided experience, a dedicated agency is the way to go. These organisations act as matchmakers and mediators, vetting both you and the host family to ensure a safe and compatible fit. One of the benefits of an agency is the security. They guide you through Switzerland’s notoriously complex cantonal permit paperwork, draft legally compliant contracts, and provide ongoing support. If a placement doesn’t work out, a good agency will help you re-match with a new family, so you aren’t left on your own. Wind Connections (AuPairLink) : A highly respected, SECO-licensed Swiss agency operating since 2002. They specialise in managing the entire placement framework for both European and third-country (non-EU) nationals, including all visa coordination and cantonal registrations.

A highly respected, SECO-licensed Swiss agency operating since 2002. They specialise in managing the entire placement framework for both European and third-country (non-EU) nationals, including all visa coordination and cantonal registrations. Perfect Way : Another prominent SECO-accredited agency based in Switzerland that handles full-service placements, screening, and immigration logistics across various language cantons.

Another prominent SECO-accredited agency based in Switzerland that handles full-service placements, screening, and immigration logistics across various language cantons. Nina.care: A modern hybrid agency that combines a fast, high-tech app with the full legal support of a traditional agency, including screening and visa assistance. Online platforms for finding au pair programmes in Switzerland If you are an EU/EFTA citizen and feel comfortable acting as your own agent, international online matching platforms allow you to browse thousands of profiles and filter by specific Swiss regions, languages, and family interests. AuPairWorld : The global leader for self-matching. It is highly organised and provides a massive database of Swiss host families for those who want to handle the process independently.

The global leader for self-matching. It is highly organised and provides a massive database of Swiss host families for those who want to handle the process independently. Aupair.com: Another well-known international platform with deep roots in the European market, offering detailed search filters and community forums. Direct applications to host families You can also find families through more informal channels like personal networks or targeted social media groups (e.g., Au Pair in Zurich or Au Pair Switzerland on Facebook). While this allows for a more personal first connection, you must be extremely cautious. To stand out in a competitive market and protect yourself, keep these tips in mind: Be specific: Skip generic phrases like “I love children.” Instead, highlight concrete experience, such as: “I spent two years babysitting toddlers” or “I spent three summers coaching a junior swim team.”

Skip generic phrases like “I love children.” Instead, highlight concrete experience, such as: “I spent two years babysitting toddlers” or “I spent three summers coaching a junior swim team.” Address the language factor: Swiss families value cultural exchange. Make it clear that you are eager to learn the regional language (whether French, German, or Italian) and mention your native tongue.

Swiss families value cultural exchange. Make it clear that you are eager to learn the regional language (whether French, German, or Italian) and mention your native tongue. Verify before committing: Because informal platforms lack agency screening, always request multiple video calls. Ask to speak with the family’s previous au pair to get an honest, unfiltered review of the household dynamic before signing any paperwork.

Au pair contract essentials in Switzerland In Switzerland, a written contract is a legal requirement and your primary protection as a traveller. Because Switzerland considers au pairs to be employed persons for social security and insurance purposes, your contract must comply with the standard employment contracts for domestic workers. Since these frameworks are regulated at the cantonal (regional) level, there is no single nationwide template. Instead, you should obtain and sign the official contract template provided by the specific Swiss migration and employment office in the canton where your host family lives. Three copies are always signed: one for you, one for the family, and one for the cantonal immigration and labour market authority. Labor Law Swiss employment law and labor rights Read more Pocket money and working hours Swiss law strictly regulates your schedule and pay to ensure you have time for language studies and exploring the Alps. Because your host family provides free room and board, you receive pocket money rather than a commercial wage. Pocket money: Across Switzerland, the monthly pocket money typically ranges from CHF 500 to CHF 800. The exact amount is set by the individual canton and can vary based on your age. Your pocket money must be paid even if you fall ill or during your holidays.

Across Switzerland, the monthly pocket money typically ranges from CHF 500 to CHF 800. The exact amount is set by the individual canton and can vary based on your age. Your pocket money must be paid even if you fall ill or during your holidays. Working hours: You are expected to work a maximum of 30 hours per week (including any evening babysitting), and your daily schedule can’t exceed 5 hours per day, depending on cantonal rules.

You are expected to work a maximum of 30 hours per week (including any evening babysitting), and your daily schedule can’t exceed 5 hours per day, depending on cantonal rules. Parental supervision: To ensure this remains a supportive cultural exchange, one parent must be present for at least half of your working hours to assist and guide you.

To ensure this remains a supportive cultural exchange, one parent must be present for at least half of your working hours to assist and guide you. Time off: You are entitled to at least 1.5 consecutive days off each week, and within every four weeks, at least two of your days off must be Sundays. Your holiday allowance depends on your age: au pairs up to the age of 20 receive 5 weeks of paid holiday per year, while those over 20 receive 4 weeks.

You are entitled to at least 1.5 consecutive days off each week, and within every four weeks, at least two of your days off must be Sundays. Your holiday allowance depends on your age: au pairs up to the age of 20 receive 5 weeks of paid holiday per year, while those over 20 receive 4 weeks. Language subsidy: Your host family is legally required to help you find and fund a regional language course (German, French, or Italian) consisting of at least 120 hours per year. Duties and responsibilities of an au pair In addition to helping with childcare, light housework also forms part of an au pair’s tasks. These duties mainly involve housekeeping tasks connected with the children of the host family, such as helping to keep the children’s rooms orderly and tidy. An au pair is an additional member of the family and should never be viewed simply as a housekeeper, gardener, or language teacher. While you are there to help, the relationship is built on mutual respect and cultural sharing rather than just service. Common responsibilities include: Supervising children and taking them to school.

Preparing simple meals and snacks for the kids.

Helping with homework and light tidying, like the children’s laundry or emptying the dishwasher. What is NOT included: Heavy cleaning: Deep cleaning the entire house or flat, spring cleaning, cleaning carpets, or cleaning windows.

Deep cleaning the entire house or flat, spring cleaning, cleaning carpets, or cleaning windows. Kitchen & bath: Scrubbing the oven, cleaning the toilet, or scrubbing the host parents’ bathroom.

Scrubbing the oven, cleaning the toilet, or scrubbing the host parents’ bathroom. Outdoor or heavy manual labour: Garden work, washing cars, or cleaning the garage.

Garden work, washing cars, or cleaning the garage. Personal service for adults: Making the host parents’ bed, doing lots of grocery shopping for the whole household, or ironing difficult or heavy items of clothing.

Making the host parents’ bed, doing lots of grocery shopping for the whole household, or ironing difficult or heavy items of clothing. Pet care: Washing pets or intensive animal care. Accommodation and board Your host family is required to provide you with free room and board. Your private room must be a lockable space within the family home that is at least 8 square metres, has a window and is properly heated. You are also entitled to share meals with the family, even on your days off, ensuring you have a stable home base throughout your stay.

Preparing for your au pair journey To ensure a smooth arrival in Switzerland, use the following checklist to organise your final weeks at home. Managing your paperwork, health coverage and finances in advance will allow you to focus on settling in with your host family rather than chasing administrative tasks. Travel insurance and healthcare Switzerland is home to an exceptional, world-class healthcare system, but it operates quite differently from other European countries. Every resident in Switzerland is legally required to have basic health and accident insurance, and this rule absolutely applies to au pairs, who are legally classified as employees. 50/50 cost split: Unlike some countries where the host family pays for insurance in full, the standard rule in Switzerland is that the premium for compulsory Swiss health insurance is split 50/50 between you and your host family. Because au pairs are registered for social security, the family will arrange your plan with a recognised Swiss insurer. Accident insurance: Your host family is legally required to act as your employer and cover the full premium for occupational accident insurance. The premium for non-occupational accidents (e.g., if you hurt yourself skiing on your day off) is usually paid by you and deducted from your pocket money, unless your host family generously agrees to cover it. EU/EFTA citizens: Even if you carry a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), it’s generally not sufficient for a long-term au pair stay where you are earning a local wage. Your host family must still set up official Swiss insurance coverage to ensure full compliance with cantonal labour rules. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Switzerland Read more Setting up your finances for Switzerland Handling your money in Switzerland can be a bit tricky because the country uses the Swiss Franc rather than the Euro. If you rely entirely on your bank account from home, currency conversions and international transaction fees can quickly eat into your hard-earned cash. Receiving pocket money: Your host family will most likely pay your monthly pocket money allowance via bank transfer.

Your host family will most likely pay your monthly pocket money allowance via bank transfer. Open an account with Wise: To make things seamless from day one, opening a multi-currency account with Wise is a fantastic option. A Wise account allows you to hold, manage, and spend money in Swiss Francs (CHF) without the high markups or hidden fees typical of banks. You can easily provide your digital account details to your host family, receive your monthly allowance with zero hassle, use a physical or digital debit card for local shopping, or transfer money back home at the mid-market exchange rate. Open a Wise account today Money Management How to use the Wise Card in Switzerland Read more Packing essentials for Switzerland The Swiss climate is highly seasonal and heavily influenced by the mountains. You can expect warm, beautiful summers alongside freezing, snow-covered winters, meaning packing in versatile layers is key. Seasonal clothing: Bring a high-quality, windproof, and waterproof jacket, plus a sturdy pair of walking shoes or hiking boots for exploring the trails. For the winter months, thermal base layers, a heavy winter coat, a beanie, gloves, and insulated boots are absolute non-negotiables.

Bring a high-quality, windproof, and waterproof jacket, plus a sturdy pair of walking shoes or hiking boots for exploring the trails. For the winter months, thermal base layers, a heavy winter coat, a beanie, gloves, and insulated boots are absolute non-negotiables. Practical attire: Because you’ll be active with children, heading to local playgrounds, handling school runs, or playing indoors, bring durable, comfortable everyday clothes that are easy to wash.

Because you’ll be active with children, heading to local playgrounds, handling school runs, or playing indoors, bring durable, comfortable everyday clothes that are easy to wash. Essential documents: Keep a physical folder in your carry-on containing your passport or ID card, your signed cantonal au pair contract, your pre-registration certificate for your mandatory language course, and your insurance details. Non-EU au pairs should also include their Type D Visa paper entry permit.

Keep a physical folder in your carry-on containing your passport or ID card, your signed cantonal au pair contract, your pre-registration certificate for your mandatory language course, and your insurance details. Non-EU au pairs should also include their Type D Visa paper entry permit. Tech & adapters: Switzerland uses Type C and J power sockets (three round pins in a distinct hexagonal shape). While standard European Type C (two round pins) plugs fit into Swiss sockets, any earthed devices (like laptops or hair dryers) will require a specific Swiss Type J adapter. Check that your devices are dual-voltage before plugging them in.

Switzerland uses Type C and J power sockets (three round pins in a distinct hexagonal shape). While standard European Type C (two round pins) plugs fit into Swiss sockets, any earthed devices (like laptops or hair dryers) will require a specific Swiss Type J adapter. Check that your devices are dual-voltage before plugging them in. Host family gifts: Small, thoughtful items from your home country are great icebreakers. Local snacks, a children’s book in your native language, or a small souvenir from your hometown are typically very well-received.

Life as an au pair in Switzerland Stepping into the role of an au pair in Switzerland offers a unique blend of responsibility and adventure. Beyond the daily routine of childcare, you are entering a space where personal growth happens naturally through cultural immersion. Living as a member of a Swiss household provides a front-row seat to the country’s famous stability, remarkable multilingualism and breath-taking nature. Immersing in Swiss culture A successful au pair stay is measured by the experiences you collect outside of your duties. Switzerland is a land of distinct regional and linguistic identities, meaning your daily life will change depending on the canton you call home: Language and connection: With German, French, Italian and Romansh all native to different parts of the country, you are living in a linguistic paradise. You’ll find your language skills skyrocket when you push yourself to use them outside the house, whether you’re navigating the local Migros or Coop supermarket, chatting with other parents at the Crèche, or discussing the day’s events over dinner.

With German, French, Italian and Romansh all native to different parts of the country, you are living in a linguistic paradise. You’ll find your language skills skyrocket when you push yourself to use them outside the house, whether you’re navigating the local Migros or Coop supermarket, chatting with other parents at the Crèche, or discussing the day’s events over dinner. Culinary discovery: Food is a major part of understanding Swiss culture. You’ll dive into authentic culinary traditions, from sharing a bubbling winter fondue or raclette with your host family to sampling local rösti (crispy grated potatoes) and, of course, indulging in world-famous Swiss chocolate.

Food is a major part of understanding Swiss culture. You’ll dive into authentic culinary traditions, from sharing a bubbling winter fondue or raclette with your host family to sampling local rösti (crispy grated potatoes) and, of course, indulging in world-famous Swiss chocolate. Customs and community: You’ll get to participate in century-old regional traditions. Depending on your location, this could mean experiencing the vibrant Fasnacht (carnival) in Basel, watching the traditional autumn cow processions (Alpabzug) down from the mountains, or walking through fairytale-like Christmas markets in medieval old towns. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip Push yourself to speak the regional language outside of the house, even if your host family’s English is flawless. Daily interactions at the local Migros or Coop supermarket, or chatting at the Crèche, are the fastest ways to skyrocket your fluency and feel at home. Tips for a successful stay To truly make the most of your time in Switzerland, it’s important to be proactive about building your own world outside of the host family’s home. Build a social network: Don’t wait for people to come to you. Join local au pair groups on social media platforms or apps like Bumble BFF. Many cities have dedicated au pair clubs or meet-up groups that organise weekend trips and social mixers.

Don’t wait for people to come to you. Join local au pair groups on social media platforms or apps like Bumble BFF. Many cities have dedicated au pair clubs or meet-up groups that organise weekend trips and social mixers. Prioritise your language classes: Beyond the legal requirement, your language school is the best place to meet other international travelers. These classes often become the foundation of your social circle.

Beyond the legal requirement, your language school is the best place to meet other international travelers. These classes often become the foundation of your social circle. Travel and explore: Use your four weeks of paid holiday and your weekly 1.5 days off to experience the country. Switzerland’s incredibly punctual and extensive rail network (SBB/CFF/FFS) makes it incredibly easy to hop from lakeside cities like Lucerne and Lugano to jaw-dropping mountain destinations like Zermatt and Interlaken. Plus, its location means you can easily take quick weekend train trips into France, Italy, Germany, or Austria!

Use your four weeks of paid holiday and your weekly 1.5 days off to experience the country. Switzerland’s incredibly punctual and extensive rail network (SBB/CFF/FFS) makes it incredibly easy to hop from lakeside cities like Lucerne and Lugano to jaw-dropping mountain destinations like Zermatt and Interlaken. Plus, its location means you can easily take quick weekend train trips into France, Italy, Germany, or Austria! Stay active in the community: Swiss people famously love nature and the outdoors. Maximise your experience by joining a local sports club or taking up local activities. Whether it’s swimming in crystal-clear lakes in the summer or learning to snowboard and ski in the winter, staying active is the ultimate way to make local friends who aren’t just fellow au pairs.

FAQ Do I need a visa to be an au pair in Switzerland? Whether you need a visa depends entirely on your nationality. EU/EFTA citizens do not need an entry visa but must apply for a short-term residence permit (L Permit) for stays over 90 days. Non-EU/EFTA citizens face strict quotas and must secure a Type D Visa before arrival via a SECO-approved agency. Always check the official Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) website for the most accurate, up-to-date rules. How much pocket money do au pairs get in Switzerland? Au pairs in Switzerland typically receive between CHF 500 and CHF 800 per month, depending on the canton and the au pairs’ age. Can I work as an au pair in Switzerland if I don’t speak the local language? Fluency is not required, but you’ll need to have at least a basic, conversational grasp of the language spoken in your host canton. To protect the cultural exchange, Swiss rules dictate that your native language cannot match the language of your host family or their region. Your host family is also required to fund a mandatory local language course of at least 120 hours during your stay. How long can I stay as an au pair in Switzerland? A standard au pair placement in Switzerland lasts between 6 and 12 months. For non-EU/EFTA citizens, the stay is strictly capped at a maximum of 12 months and cannot be extended. EU/EFTA citizens have more flexibility and have the possibility to extend their short-term residence permit for a total stay of up to 24 months. What are the main differences between an au pair and a live-in nanny in Switzerland? An au pair participates in a structured cultural exchange, is capped at 30 working hours per week, and must be supervised by a parent for at least half of that time. A live-in nanny is a professional domestic employee who operates under a formal commercial contract with full-time hours (often 42+ per week). Nannies carry sole parental responsibility without mandatory supervision and earn a professional salary subject to standard Swiss employment laws.