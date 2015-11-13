Overview of jobs in Zurich Zurich is regarded as Switzerland’s economic powerhouse and is one of the world’s most important financial centres. According to the City of Zurich’s official portal, the financial sector generates about a third of the wealth and a quarter of the jobs in the city but there are other industries in the Greater Zurich Area, which employ around 1.5 million multilingual and international workers in 150,000 companies. Biotech, life sciences, aerospace, automotive supply, creative economy and tourism are all expanding sectors. Studies by Credit Suisse and UBS found that Zurich is the second most attractive place in Switzerland (after Zug) for international companies to set up businesses. It’s attractive for employees, too; besides offering a high quality of life, the USB survey (2012) of 72 cities around the world showed that Zurich and Geneva offered some of the highest net salaries. EURES estimates that about 230,000 employees in the region are foreign nationals. For general information on working in Switzerland, including country-wide job portals and agencies, work opportunities, visas, and work permits and getting qualifications recognized, see Expatica’s guide to finding jobs in Switzerland. To get started on your search for a job in Zurich, this guide includes specific information on what jobs are available in Zurich and advice on where to find them.

Recruitment agencies and headhunters in Zurich Many senior positions in Zurich companies are filled by executive search companies or headhunters. Here are a few of the leading Zurich companies: EgonZehnder, Kessler Vogler, and Operandi & Partner. Click here for a list of employment agencies in Zurich.

Newspapers and other publications in Zurich Job vacancies are sometimes advertised in newspapers (both print and online) such as the NZZ and Tagesanzeiger (both in German). You can find a list of all Swiss newspapers online here.

You can visit company websites for job vacancies or contact companies directly with speculative applications. Check on the website beforehand to see if they accept unsolicited applications, as not all do. Address your application to the person responsible for recruitment, such as the head of the human resources department (personalabteilungsleite). The Swiss Chambers of Commerce has a list of all its member companies across Switzerland, including those in Zurich, at Swiss Firms.

Teaching English in Zurich There’s not a huge demand for teaching English in Zurich; most residents already have a good understanding of English. However, there are opportunities to teach in a business setting, privately or in one of Zurich’s language schools; for the latter, you’ll need a degree and a TEFL, TESL or CELTA qualification plus a few years’ experience. Schools include LSI, The Cambridge Institute, and Berlitz. You can also look for jobs teaching English (or other languages) on the general job websites.

Working as an au pair or nanny in Zurich If you want to come to Zurich to work as an au pair, citizens of EU/EFTA countries do not need to go through agencies but can organize placements themselves. If you are from a country outside of the EU/EFTA, you must go through a licensed Swiss au pair placement agency. The agency will submit the application (and visa) through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the canton’s Office of Economy and Labor (Amt für Wirtschaft und Arbeit or AWA). Here are some au pair agencies licensed by the Swiss government that send au pairs to Zurich: Pro Filia, My Happy Family, The Perfect Way, and Au Pair Link.