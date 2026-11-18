Canada tightened its spousal open work permit (SOWP) rules on January 21, 2025, meaning many spouses no longer qualify simply because their partner studies or works in Canada. Eligibility now depends on the exact job, TEER level (Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities), study program, permit validity, and supporting evidence. This guide explains the worker and student routes, including the rules for spouses of post-graduation work permit (PGWP) holders, and highlights the issues most likely to stop an application.
This article is for general information only and does not constitute immigration or legal advice. Rules can change, and outcomes depend on your exact status, permit validity, program, occupation, and supporting documents.
Key takeaways
- Worker route: Spouses or common-law partners may qualify when the principal worker is in TEER (Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities) 0 or 1, or in a selected TEER 2 or 3 occupation. The worker usually needs at least 16 months of work authorization remaining; many TEER 4 and 5 roles do not qualify under the standard route.
- Student route: The principal student needs a valid study permit and an eligible program, such as a qualifying master’s, doctoral, professional, or specifically named program. Most diplomas, undergraduate degrees, and short master’s programs do not qualify.
- PGWP route: A PGWP (Post-Graduation Work Permit) does not automatically make a spouse eligible. The graduate’s approved status, qualifying job, TEER category, and remaining work authorization still matter.
- Final-term issue: Student-linked extensions can be affected when the principal student is in the last term of their program.
- Renewal risk: Some existing permits may still be extendable, but the application must be filed under the correct rule expiration, and passport validity can limit the permit issued.
Who qualifies as the spouse of a foreign worker?
Under the standard worker-linked route, the principal applicant usually needs valid work authorization and a qualifying Canadian job. Since January 21, 2025, this generally means a Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities (TEER) 0 or 1 role, or one of the selected TEER 2 or 3 occupations on the list from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
Job title alone is not enough. IRCC looks at the actual duties, permit length, relationship evidence, and the spouse’s current status in Canada.
- Valid work permit, approval, or eligible work authorization
- Job in TEER 0 or 1, or IRCC’s selected TEER 2 or 3 list
- Usually at least 16 months left on the worker’s authorization
- Genuine spouse or common-law relationship
- Strong employment evidence, not only a contract
However, separate measures can apply to some workers on eligible pathways to permanent residence, including certain cases involving TEER 4 or 5 occupations.
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How to check whether the job is in an eligible TEER category
Find the National Occupational Classification (NOC) code and TEER on the official NOC finder.
Compare the main duties with the worker’s real job rather than relying on the job title alone.
Confirm whether the role is TEER 0 or 1, or appears on IRCC’s selected TEER 2 or 3 list.
Keep an employer letter showing the required job details, duties, and NOC or TEER category, or an offer of employment containing the relevant NOC or TEER information.
When the 16-month rule does and does not apply
For the standard high-skilled worker route, IRCC usually wants at least 16 months left on the principal worker’s permit or work authorization.
That rule does not fit every family work permit measure.
- Some pathway-to-permanent-residence cases use a six-month rule.
- IRCC lists some targeted exceptions.
- Passport or biometric validity can still shorten the spouse’s permit.
What changed in Canada’s SOWP rules?
IRCC announced the change on January 14, 2025, and it took effect on January 21, 2025. Older articles can be misleading because they often treat the worker, student, and routes for spouses of post-graduation work permit (PGWP) holders as though they follow the same rules.
The shift is simple in principle but more complicated in practice. Student spouses now need a qualifying program, worker spouses need a qualifying occupation, and later guidance introduced narrow exceptions and final-term limits.
- January 14, 2025: IRCC announced the restriction.
- January 21, 2025: Narrower student and worker spouse rules started.
- Early 2026: IRCC confirmed the last-term limit for student-stream extensions.
- March to June 2026: IRCC added targeted worker-linked measures, including a significant investment project measure in British Columbia, a measure for certain foreign-trained health professionals recruited by Quebec, and a separate Quebec measure linked to Quebec’s Programme de sélection des travailleurs qualifiés (PSTQ).
Which student programs still let a spouse apply?
Student-linked applications now cover a much smaller group. Since January 21, 2025, the principal student needs a valid study permit and a program type that fits IRCC’s current rules.
Many readers confuse postgraduate study with automatic eligibility. IRCC checks the actual credential and duration, not simply whether the course sounds advanced.
- Usually eligible: master’s programs of 16 months or more, doctoral programs, listed professional degrees, and named eligible programs
- Usually not eligible: most college diplomas, most undergraduate degrees, and short master’s programs
What counts as an eligible master’s, doctoral, or professional program?
IRCC currently names several study types directly.
- Master’s programs of at least 16 months
- Doctoral programs
- Listed university professional degrees in areas such as law, medicine, nursing, education, and engineering
- Certain named programs in Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Quebec
How the final-term rule affects extensions
IRCC’s current student-spouse guidance says that, to extend an existing open work permit under this stream, the principal student must not be in the last term of their study program. The spouse’s extension also cannot go beyond the expiry date of the principal student’s study permit. Check the current IRCC eligibility rules separately if you are making a new application late in the study program.
- Student-stream extensions require the student not to be in the last term.
- The spouse’s permit cannot outlast the study permit.
- Check the live IRCC wording before filing late in the program.
Do spouses of PGWP holders still qualify?
Some spouses of PGWP holders still qualify, but a PGWP does not create automatic eligibility. The spouse is assessed under the worker-linked rules, so the graduate’s approved status and actual job matter.
This is an important gap in many guides. A PGWP holder without a qualifying job, or without enough permit validity, can still have a spouse application refused.
- Positive PGWP decision or issued PGWP
- Job in TEER 0 or 1, or IRCC’s selected TEER 2 or 3 list
- Employer letter or offer letter showing duties and NOC or TEER
- Enough work authorization left for the route being used
How to apply and what documents do you need?
The application flow is similar across the worker, student, and PGWP-linked paths, but the supporting evidence changes with the route.
Sign in to an IRCC account and generate the personalized document checklist.
Choose the correct worker, student, or PGWP-linked route.
Upload relationship evidence and the principal applicant’s permit or approval.
Add the route-specific employment or enrollment documents.
Submit the application and complete biometrics or a medical examination if IRCC requests them.
Documents to gather before you start
- Applicant passport
- Marriage certificate or common-law evidence
- Principal applicant’s permit, approval, or PGWP evidence
- Worker documents, student enrollment evidence, or PGWP job evidence
- Certified translations for documents that are not in English or French
- Any additional biometric or medical documents IRCC requests
Filing mistakes that commonly trigger delays or refusals
- Guessing the TEER from the job title
- Using the wrong spouse route
- Uploading weak relationship evidence
- Missing job, enrollment, or program evidence
- Relying on old articles instead of the live IRCC checklist
What can block or delay a SOWP application?
An application can still fail even when the broad route looks right. Common problems include insufficient permit validity, passport expiry, weak evidence, the wrong application stream, or a change in status.
Maintained status is another common blind spot. It can allow an eligible temporary resident to remain in Canada while an in-time extension is processed, but it does not by itself create a new SOWP entitlement.
- The principal applicant moved into an ineligible job, program, or final term.
- Too little permit validity remains.
- The passport or biometrics expire early.
- Relationship evidence is weak or inconsistent.
- The applicant needs restoration or used the wrong online path.
What to do next if you think you qualify
If you think you qualify, check the details carefully before submitting. Confirming the route and evidence first is usually easier than trying to correct a refused application later.
- Confirm the correct spouse route.
- Verify the TEER code or exact study program.
- Gather the route-specific evidence first.
- Check live processing times and document expiry dates.
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Our final thoughts
Canada’s SOWP rules now depend on the principal applicant’s exact worker or student pathway rather than simply their status in Canada. Before filing, confirm the current route, permit validity, NOC or TEER category, study program, and supporting evidence. Because the rules can change, use the live IRCC pages for your final check and seek licensed immigration advice if your circumstances are complex.
FAQ
New SOWP eligibility rules in Canada
Can a spouse of a PGWP holder still get an open work permit in Canada?
Yes, but not simply because the principal applicant holds a PGWP. IRCC also looks at the holder’s approved status, job, TEER category, supporting evidence, and remaining work authorization.
Do college diploma or undergraduate programs still qualify for a spouse’s SOWP?
Usually not. Many college diploma and most undergraduate programs no longer qualify under the student-linked route unless they fall within an IRCC-eligible category.
Can you extend a SOWP if the principal student is in the final term?
This can be difficult under the student-linked route. Current IRCC guidance says the principal student must not be in the last term for this extension route, so check the live wording before filing.
What if the principal worker is in TEER 4 or 5?
Under the standard worker-linked stream, many TEER 4 or 5 jobs do not qualify. Check the exact IRCC measure that applies to your case before submitting an application.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Changes to family open work permit eligibility announced for temporary residents, Changes to open work permits for family members of temporary residents – Canada.ca
- Eligibility requirements for spouses and family members of foreign workers, Open work permits for family members of foreign workers: Who can apply – Canada.ca
- Eligibility rules for spouses and common-law partners of international students, Help your spouse or common-law partner work in Canada – Canada.ca
- Application process and supporting-document guidance for family open work permits, Open work permits for family members of foreign workers: How to apply – Canada.ca
- Official tool for identifying National Occupational Classification codes and TEER categories, Find your National Occupational Classification (NOC) – Canada.ca
- Current Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada application processing times, Check current IRCC processing times – Canada.ca
- Definitions of Canadian immigration and citizenship terminology, Immigration and citizenship glossary – Canada.ca