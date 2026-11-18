Key takeaways Worker route: Spouses or common-law partners may qualify when the principal worker is in TEER (Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities) 0 or 1, or in a selected TEER 2 or 3 occupation. The worker usually needs at least 16 months of work authorization remaining; many TEER 4 and 5 roles do not qualify under the standard route.

Spouses or common-law partners may qualify when the principal worker is in TEER (Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities) 0 or 1, or in a selected TEER 2 or 3 occupation. The worker usually needs at least 16 months of work authorization remaining; many TEER 4 and 5 roles do not qualify under the standard route. Student route: The principal student needs a valid study permit and an eligible program, such as a qualifying master’s, doctoral, professional, or specifically named program. Most diplomas, undergraduate degrees, and short master’s programs do not qualify.

The principal student needs a valid study permit and an eligible program, such as a qualifying master’s, doctoral, professional, or specifically named program. Most diplomas, undergraduate degrees, and short master’s programs do not qualify. PGWP route: A PGWP (Post-Graduation Work Permit) does not automatically make a spouse eligible. The graduate’s approved status, qualifying job, TEER category, and remaining work authorization still matter.

A PGWP (Post-Graduation Work Permit) does not automatically make a spouse eligible. The graduate’s approved status, qualifying job, TEER category, and remaining work authorization still matter. Final-term issue: Student-linked extensions can be affected when the principal student is in the last term of their program.

Student-linked extensions can be affected when the principal student is in the last term of their program. Renewal risk: Some existing permits may still be extendable, but the application must be filed under the correct rule expiration, and passport validity can limit the permit issued.

Who qualifies as the spouse of a foreign worker? Under the standard worker-linked route, the principal applicant usually needs valid work authorization and a qualifying Canadian job. Since January 21, 2025, this generally means a Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities (TEER) 0 or 1 role, or one of the selected TEER 2 or 3 occupations on the list from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Job title alone is not enough. IRCC looks at the actual duties, permit length, relationship evidence, and the spouse’s current status in Canada. Valid work permit, approval, or eligible work authorization

Job in TEER 0 or 1, or IRCC’s selected TEER 2 or 3 list

Usually at least 16 months left on the worker’s authorization

Genuine spouse or common-law relationship

Strong employment evidence, not only a contract However, separate measures can apply to some workers on eligible pathways to permanent residence, including certain cases involving TEER 4 or 5 occupations. Wise for managing money while planning your move to Canada Hold CAD and other supported currencies for your move

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Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees Learn more about the Wise account How to check whether the job is in an eligible TEER category 1 Find the National Occupational Classification (NOC) code and TEER on the official NOC finder. 2 Compare the main duties with the worker’s real job rather than relying on the job title alone. 3 Confirm whether the role is TEER 0 or 1, or appears on IRCC’s selected TEER 2 or 3 list. 4 Keep an employer letter showing the required job details, duties, and NOC or TEER category, or an offer of employment containing the relevant NOC or TEER information. When the 16-month rule does and does not apply For the standard high-skilled worker route, IRCC usually wants at least 16 months left on the principal worker’s permit or work authorization. That rule does not fit every family work permit measure. Some pathway-to-permanent-residence cases use a six-month rule.

IRCC lists some targeted exceptions.

Passport or biometric validity can still shorten the spouse’s permit. Labor Law Labor law in Canada: A guide for expats Read more

What changed in Canada’s SOWP rules? IRCC announced the change on January 14, 2025, and it took effect on January 21, 2025. Older articles can be misleading because they often treat the worker, student, and routes for spouses of post-graduation work permit (PGWP) holders as though they follow the same rules. The shift is simple in principle but more complicated in practice. Student spouses now need a qualifying program, worker spouses need a qualifying occupation, and later guidance introduced narrow exceptions and final-term limits. January 14, 2025: IRCC announced the restriction.

IRCC announced the restriction. January 21, 2025: Narrower student and worker spouse rules started.

Narrower student and worker spouse rules started. Early 2026: IRCC confirmed the last-term limit for student-stream extensions.

IRCC confirmed the last-term limit for student-stream extensions. March to June 2026: IRCC added targeted worker-linked measures, including a significant investment project measure in British Columbia, a measure for certain foreign-trained health professionals recruited by Quebec, and a separate Quebec measure linked to Quebec’s Programme de sélection des travailleurs qualifiés (PSTQ).

Which student programs still let a spouse apply? Student-linked applications now cover a much smaller group. Since January 21, 2025, the principal student needs a valid study permit and a program type that fits IRCC’s current rules. Many readers confuse postgraduate study with automatic eligibility. IRCC checks the actual credential and duration, not simply whether the course sounds advanced. Usually eligible: master’s programs of 16 months or more, doctoral programs, listed professional degrees, and named eligible programs

master’s programs of 16 months or more, doctoral programs, listed professional degrees, and named eligible programs Usually not eligible: most college diplomas, most undergraduate degrees, and short master’s programs What counts as an eligible master’s, doctoral, or professional program? IRCC currently names several study types directly. Master’s programs of at least 16 months

Doctoral programs

Listed university professional degrees in areas such as law, medicine, nursing, education, and engineering

Certain named programs in Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Quebec How the final-term rule affects extensions IRCC’s current student-spouse guidance says that, to extend an existing open work permit under this stream, the principal student must not be in the last term of their study program. The spouse’s extension also cannot go beyond the expiry date of the principal student’s study permit. Check the current IRCC eligibility rules separately if you are making a new application late in the study program. Student-stream extensions require the student not to be in the last term.

The spouse’s permit cannot outlast the study permit.

Check the live IRCC wording before filing late in the program.

Do spouses of PGWP holders still qualify? Some spouses of PGWP holders still qualify, but a PGWP does not create automatic eligibility. The spouse is assessed under the worker-linked rules, so the graduate’s approved status and actual job matter. This is an important gap in many guides. A PGWP holder without a qualifying job, or without enough permit validity, can still have a spouse application refused. Positive PGWP decision or issued PGWP

Job in TEER 0 or 1, or IRCC’s selected TEER 2 or 3 list

Employer letter or offer letter showing duties and NOC or TEER

Enough work authorization left for the route being used

How to apply and what documents do you need? The application flow is similar across the worker, student, and PGWP-linked paths, but the supporting evidence changes with the route. 1 Sign in to an IRCC account and generate the personalized document checklist. 2 Choose the correct worker, student, or PGWP-linked route. 3 Upload relationship evidence and the principal applicant’s permit or approval. 4 Add the route-specific employment or enrollment documents. 5 Submit the application and complete biometrics or a medical examination if IRCC requests them. Documents to gather before you start Applicant passport

Marriage certificate or common-law evidence

Principal applicant’s permit, approval, or PGWP evidence

Worker documents, student enrollment evidence, or PGWP job evidence

Certified translations for documents that are not in English or French

Any additional biometric or medical documents IRCC requests Filing mistakes that commonly trigger delays or refusals Guessing the TEER from the job title

Using the wrong spouse route

Uploading weak relationship evidence

Missing job, enrollment, or program evidence

Relying on old articles instead of the live IRCC checklist