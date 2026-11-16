How to Bring a Foreign Nanny or Au Pair to Canada

Can you really bring an au pair to Canada? In practical terms, Canada treats this as a caregiver or work permit question, not an au pair program. If by “au pair” you mean a young foreign national living with your family and helping with child care in exchange for room, board, and pocket money, there is no simple Canadian visa category built for that model. A common question is whether you can “sponsor” a nanny in the same way you would sponsor a family member. Usually, you cannot. For most households, this is an employer process tied to immigration and labour rules, and the worker normally needs the appropriate work authorization before they can start.

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Save on fees: Transparent pricing helps you avoid surprise charges Learn more about the Wise account The worker’s status and the province where they will work are important. Outside Quebec, bringing in a brand-new overseas caregiver is generally more restricted than many families expect. Temporary Foreign Worker Program and LMIA rules An LMIA, or Labour Market Impact Assessment, is Service Canada’s assessment of whether hiring a foreign worker is justified because Canadians or permanent residents are not available for the position. A positive LMIA can be an employer-side requirement before a caregiver applies for an LMIA-based work permit. A positive LMIA does not guarantee that the worker will receive a work permit. Outside Quebec, the TFWP caregiver route is generally available when the worker is already in Canada with a qualifying work or study status or other authorization to work. For a caregiver applying from outside Canada, this TFWP route is limited to jobs in Quebec. Live-in Caregiver Program, Home Child Care Provider Pilot, and Home Support Worker Pilot The old Live-in Caregiver Program is closed to new applicants. The Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot also closed to new applicants on June 17, 2024. The newer Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots are also currently closed to new applications. IRCC says both the Workers in Canada and Applicants not working in Canada streams are closed while it processes existing applications. Many online guides are outdated on this point. If a page suggests these programs are routine options for new hires today, check the current Canada.ca guidance before relying on it. Quebec and other special cases Quebec has separate hiring rules. Federal guidance indicates that Quebec employers may be able to hire home care workers from inside or outside Canada through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, subject to the applicable federal and provincial processes. Eligibility can also differ according to a worker’s current permit conditions and provincial foreign worker rules. Checking whether your case is possible before paying non-refundable fees can prevent unnecessary costs.

Who can hire a foreign nanny or caregiver in Canada? Canadian families and households can hire foreign caregivers when the applicable rules allow it, but they need to act as genuine employers. That means demonstrating a real care need and meeting wage, record-keeping, tax, and compliance duties. Employer eligibility and financial ability For child care, elder care, or disability support, an employer may need to prove why care is required. Depending on the case, that may involve evidence of a child’s age and parentage or medical evidence of a person’s care needs. Families may also need to demonstrate that they can pay the worker. Service Canada can assess financial ability using recent tax documentation, including a Notice of Assessment. Business number, tax, and household employer setup Household employers may need a Canada Revenue Agency business number and payroll account. This setup can be required for advertising, an LMIA application, payroll deductions, pay stubs, tax slips, and records of employment. Do not treat a nanny hire simply as an informal family arrangement. Once you hire a caregiver as an employee in Canada, payroll, deduction, employment standards, and record-keeping obligations can apply.

Step-by-step: how to hire a foreign caregiver in Canada If you think your case may qualify, follow the process in order. One of the main risks is spending money before confirming that a legal hiring route is available. 1 Step 1: Define the job and care needs. Be precise about whether you need child care, home support, or another type of domestic help. Canada distinguishes home child care provider roles from home support worker roles, and the duties in your offer should match the occupation you are actually hiring for. The immigration and labour process looks at the real job, not the label. If the duties read more like housekeeping than child care, the application can run into problems. If your need changes around school holidays in Canada, define the schedule before you advertise. 2 Step 2: Check whether the worker already has eligible status. Before you spend money, check whether the caregiver is already in Canada with a status that may make the hire possible. Outside Quebec, this detail can determine whether the Temporary Foreign Worker Program route is available. If the worker already has an open work permit without restrictions that prevent child care or home support work, the process may be more straightforward. If the worker is outside Canada and has no qualifying status, the available routes can be much more limited outside Quebec. 3 Step 3: Prepare the employment contract. The employment contract should set out the job title, duties, hours, wage, overtime rules, vacation, applicable leave, and how the employment relationship can end. If there will be a live-in arrangement, explain the accommodation terms clearly. The agreement gives both the employer and worker a clear reference point and forms part of the evidence showing what employment is being offered. 4 Step 4: Meet wage, benefits, and accommodation standards. For caregiver positions requiring an LMIA, employers generally need to meet the prevailing wage requirements for the occupation and location while also complying with provincial or territorial employment standards. Workers must be paid for all work, including overtime where required. A caregiver cannot be required to live in the employer’s home. Where a live-in arrangement is agreed, accommodation must meet the applicable requirements. Depending on the stream and circumstances, employers can also have obligations concerning transportation, emergency medical insurance, and workplace safety coverage. 5 Step 5: Submit or support the work permit process. Once the employer-side requirements are complete, the worker normally needs the appropriate authorization from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada before starting the job. Immigration officers assess the worker’s eligibility, documentation, and permit conditions. Do not let the caregiver start work early, including on a trial basis, before they have authorization to work. Children’s Education School holidays in Canada Read more

What documents and standards do you need? Think of this as an employer checklist. The exact requirements depend on the hiring route, worker, province or territory, and the job being offered. Employment contract requirements The contract should normally include the wage, work schedule, duties, benefits, vacation terms, termination rules, and any live-in details. It should match the job offer and be signed by both parties as required. Minimum wage and benefits You need to check both the prevailing wage requirements that apply to the role and the provincial or territorial employment standards governing matters such as hours, holidays, overtime, rest periods, and leave. Accommodation standards If the arrangement is live-in, the caregiver should have accommodation that meets the applicable program, health, building, and safety requirements. Housing does not replace proper pay, and an employer cannot simply require a caregiver to live in the home. Health insurance, workplace safety, and transportation Depending on the applicable Temporary Foreign Worker Program stream and province or territory, employers may need to arrange and pay for private emergency medical coverage until public coverage begins, provide workplace safety coverage, and cover certain transportation costs. Costs that the program assigns to the employer generally cannot simply be passed back to the caregiver. Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more

Can a caregiver become a permanent resident? Possibly, but families should not overpromise. Permanent residence depends on the caregiver’s own eligibility and on the immigration pathways available to them at the relevant time. A job offer may be relevant in some immigration situations, but it does not give a caregiver permanent residence by itself.

Common mistakes families make when hiring a foreign nanny The most common mistakes are straightforward, but they can create significant costs or delays: assuming Canada has a standard au pair visa

relying on old information about closed caregiver programs

using “sponsorship” to describe any nanny hire, when the issue is generally work authorization and employer compliance

offering duties that do not match the occupation

underestimating payroll, tax, wage, transportation, insurance, and other employer obligations

letting a worker start before they have the required authorization

promising permanent residence as part of the job offer