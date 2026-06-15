School holidays in Canada in 2025-26

An overview of school holidays in Canada School holidays in Canada vary by province/territory, city, and sometimes even individual school. In general, the school year begins around late August/early September and ends around mid/late June. There are three main breaks: Winter break – two-week holiday covering the Christmas and New Year period, running from mid/late December until the start of January

– two-week holiday covering the Christmas and New Year period, running from mid/late December until the start of January Spring break – lasting one or two weeks, usually sometime in March or April (but can sometimes be February or May in some areas)

– lasting one or two weeks, usually sometime in March or April (but can sometimes be February or May in some areas) Summer break – lasting over two months (around 9–10 weeks), usually starting around mid/late June. Some schools may have an additional Fall break lasting one week around November. In addition to the longer breaks, there are shorter holidays to cover the five national annual public holidays in Canada, provincial/territorial public holidays, and individual school professional development days. You can find out more information, including some calendars for 2025-26 and 2026-27, on the following provincial and territorial websites: Alberta

Brit Columbia

Manitoba

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia (25/26 and 26/27)

Ontario

Prince Edward Island

Quebec

Saskatchewan

Northwest Territories

Nunavut

Yukon International schools in Canada generally set their own independent calendar, sometimes with longer seasonal breaks, but they are usually closely aligned with local public schools in the area.

When are the Canadian school holidays in 2025-26? Here is a rough guide to the Canadian school calendar for 2025-26. You can find the exact dates for your school by visiting the website of your province or territory, local school district, or individual school. Holiday Date(s) First day of school Around 2–4 September, although earlier (around 25–27 August) in some areas, especially Quebec and Yukon Winter break 22 December – 2 January Spring break Typically one week starting 16, 23, or 30 March; some schools have a two-week break; others have an earlier break in February (especially in Saskatchewan) or a later break (especially in Northwest Territories or Nunavut) Summer break Starting around 24–26 June, although about one week later in some areas (e.g., Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario) or 1–2 weeks earlier in others (e.g., Quebec and Yukon) *Information correct on 27th March 2026

When are the Canadian school holidays in 2026-27? Holiday Date(s) First day of school Around 8-10 September, although earlier (around 31 August–2 September) in some areas, especially Quebec and Yukon Winter break 21 December – 1 January Spring break Typically one week starting 15, 22, or 29 March; some schools have a two-week break; others have an earlier break in February (especially in Saskatchewan) or a later break (especially in Northwest Territories or Nunavut) Summer break Starting around 30 June–2 July, although about one week later in some areas (e.g., Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario) or 1–2 weeks earlier in others (e.g., Quebec and Yukon) *Information correct on 27th March 2026