International schools in Canada: Guide for international families

Key takeaways School type 💰 Typical cost level 📚 Common curricula ⭐ Best fit ⚠️ Key watch-outs Public school board Lowest if eligible Provincial curriculum Families staying longer Catchment and status rules Public school with international programme Mid to moderate Provincial, IB, or AP Families wanting portability in public school Access varies by board Private or independent day school High Provincial, IB, AP, bilingual, or school-led Smaller classes or specialist support Extras lift the bill Boarding school Highest Provincial, IB, AP, or school-specific Accommodation or mobile families Residence extras rise fast

What counts as an international school in Canada? Families moving to Canada are often surprised to learn there isn’t one official definition for an international school. Because education is run by individual provinces and territories, the label can describe a few very different types of institutions: IB World Schools offering the International Baccalaureate program

offering the International Baccalaureate program Bilingual and French Immersion programs

Foreign-curriculum schools (such as British, French, or American systems)

(such as British, French, or American systems) Independent private schools built around a global student body Rather than focusing on the title alone, narrow your search by looking at what directly impacts your child’s day-to-day experience, including the curriculum, accreditation status, primary language of instruction, grade levels offered, and whether you need a day or boarding option. If you’re completely new to how provincial systems work, the EduCanada overview offers a helpful baseline to get your bearings.

Public, private, independent, and boarding schools: which fits your family? A common question is whether expat families need a private school from day one. Some do, but public or publicly funded routes can work well when status and board rules line up. School option Cost Curriculum Best fit What to verify Public or publicly funded Lower if eligible Provincial or territorial curriculum Families prioritizing local integration and lower costs Catchment, status rules, and fee exemptions Local private school Medium to high Usually provincial curriculum, sometimes enriched Families seeking smaller classes or specialist support Total annual cost including extras International school High IB, bilingual, foreign-curriculum, or mixed model Families needing curriculum continuity or multilingual options Which IB programmes are offered, language balance Boarding school High to very high Provincial, IB, or mixed Families needing accommodation or wider geographic choice Boarding fees, supervision, term structure Public schools and school board options Public routes can work for newcomers if a local board place or fee exemption is available. Toronto District School Board, Vancouver School Board, and Calgary Board of Education show the kind of systems families may meet, but rules still vary by board and status. ✍️ Writer’s tip: Contact the board early, because some assess newcomers centrally before offering a school placement. Private day schools and boarding options Private day and boarding schools typically offer smaller class sizes, specialized facilities, and structured support to help students adjust during an international move. Day schools are ideal for families moving together who want to maintain a shared home life while settling into a new city.

are ideal for families moving together who want to maintain a shared home life while settling into a new city. Boarding schools work best for students relocating independently, or for families seeking full-time accommodation without the burden of a daily commute. When budgeting, always look at the total annual cost. Extra expenses like uniforms, technology, extracurriculars, transit, and boarding residence fees add up quickly.

Which curricula and language options are available? Your choice of curriculum plays a huge role in portability, language learning, and university planning. Families staying longer in one province may prefer the local curriculum, while more mobile households often look harder at IB, AP, or bilingual pathways. IB, AP, and provincial pathways Choose IB if you want an international framework and need to verify whether a school offers PYP, MYP, DP, or the full continuum. IB is not automatically the right answer for every child, especially if your family wants a lower-cost route or a school that is closely aligned with one province’s system. AP appears in some secondary schools, while a strong provincial curriculum can be the right fit for children settling longer term. Bilingual, French, and Quebec-specific choices Immersive bilingual and French-language schools do much more than just teach French as an isolated academic subject. When evaluating these options, check what percentage of the school day is taught in French and how teachers support developing language learners. While you’ll find great bilingual choices in hubs like Toronto and Vancouver, every school structures its immersion model a little differently. Quebec follows its own provincial framework. French is the standard language for schooling, and strict eligibility rules dictate access to English-language instruction. Overseas and out-of-province families should check official Quebec rules on eligibility for instruction in English early on to avoid surprises. ✍️ Writer’s tip: In Montreal, research language eligibility before you shortlist neighbourhoods, because housing choice and school choice are tightly linked.

What does it cost beyond tuition? The big budgeting mistake is treating tuition as the whole bill. Schools often split out application fees, deposits, transport, materials, meals, activities, language support, and boarding or homestay costs, so totals rise fast. Official guidance says public secondary tuition for many international students can run about CAD 10,000 to CAD 17,000 a year, while private and boarding fees vary much more. Check every figure directly with the school before you apply or pay deposits. Typical fees and hidden extras There is no reliable single national average for private international schools, because the spread is too wide. Published examples checked in July 2026 ranged from CAD 20,570 for Grades 7 to 9 at CFIS in Calgary to CAD 45,140 for senior grades at TFS in Toronto, with Ashbury listing CAD 87,660 for boarding and Mulgrave listing CAD 33,370 plus consolidated fees for Grades 7 to 10. Where fees are not public, contact the school directly. Cost line What it covers What to ask Tuition Lessons and core programme Is language support extra? Deposit or registration Application and seat holding Is it refundable? Transport and meals Bus, lunch, and daily logistics Are they optional? Activities and uniforms Clubs, trips, sport, and dress code What is compulsory? Boarding or homestay Accommodation, supervision, and food What is excluded? How to pay the school fees from abroad Before initiating an international transfer, carefully review the school’s payment instructions for the accepted payment methods, exact banking details, accepted currency, and due dates. Checking these specifics, along with the school’s refund policy, helps you accurately calculate foreign exchange costs and ensure your payment arrives on time. 💰 Payment route 🔍 What to check 💡 Why it matters Major local bank transfer Exchange rate, transfer fee, receiving instructions The headline fee may not show the full cost International money transfer provider Total cost, payment time, payout method A lower visible fee does not always mean lower total cost School payment platform Platform fee, accepted currencies, refund rules Some schools route payments through third parties Multi-currency accounts Which currencies you can hold and when to convert Useful if your deposit and tuition dates are months apart Any route Student reference number and proof of payment Missing references can delay fee matching Wise can be helpful if you need to make regular payments to the school, send international money transfers for tuition deposits or send support to your family across borders. With a Wise account, you can: Convert to CAD at the mid‑market rate with transparent fees.

Send money to Canadian bank accounts (e.g., the school’s account) from your Wise balance, instead of doing a possibly expensive bank wire from abroad.

Set rate alerts and convert when the rate is good (can be useful for big tuition payments).

Hold CAD alongside other currencies in one place, so you can separate funds for school payments from other balances and convert only when needed.

Schedule or repeatedly send transfers from your CAD balance for installment plans. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more

How admissions work for expat families Shortlist schools or boards and ask about capacity, entry years, and deadlines. Send transcripts, ID, address or status papers, and any references the school requests. Book interviews, placement tests, or language assessments as early as possible. Check deposit dates, refund rules, and start dates before you commit to housing. Documents, assessments, and timelines Gather your records Collect recent academic transcripts, passport or ID copies, proof of address or immigration status, immunization records, and any required recommendation letters. Confirm evaluation requirements Ask the admissions team whether your child will need to participate in an interview, complete a language check, or sit for placement tests. Work backward from your arrival date Aim to start 6 to 12 months ahead when targeting competitive independent schools. For mid-year public school enrollments, reach out as soon as your moving timeline is confirmed. Study permits, custodianship, and mid-year entry A student’s age, family status, and living arrangements determine their legal obligations in Canada. IRCC generally requires foreign minors studying for longer than six months to hold a study permit, as well as an official custodian if they are arriving without a parent. Once paperwork is in place, families can explore flexible start dates, including mid-year enrollment, though final admission always comes down to available space at the target school. ✍️ Writer’s tip: In Toronto and Vancouver, ask about wait-pools and next intakes.

Where international families usually look first While larger cities offer the deepest pool of school options, local rent prices and daily travel times can quickly narrow the field. Successful moves happen when families search for housing and schools together. Aligning enrollment dates with your relocation timeline ensures your commute, budget, and school placement work seamlessly from day one. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more 🇨🇦 City 🏫 Common school types 🌐 Language and curriculum notes 🔍 What to check next Toronto and the GTA IB, bilingual, private Canadian, boarding Broadest mix, with strong English and French options Commute, campus location, and waitlists Vancouver IB, bilingual, private Canadian Strong independent-school market, several IB pathways Catchment versus private access, transport Montreal Bilingual, French-linked, IB Language rules matter more here than in most cities Quebec eligibility and language fit Ottawa IB, bilingual, private day and boarding Strong fit for families wanting English and French options Boarding availability and city access Calgary Bilingual, IB, private Canadian Smaller pool, but still practical for shortlist building Published fees, language balance, and transport Toronto and Vancouver These cities dominate search demand because they mix IB, bilingual, independent, and internationally oriented schools, but competition and living costs are high. Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, and other hubs Beyond major centers like Toronto and Vancouver, other key Canadian hubs offer their own advantages depending on your family’s needs. Calgary features a good selection of independent private academies and French immersion programs, while Montreal presents unique opportunities alongside provincial language requirements. Meanwhile, Ottawa’s strong network of international and bilingual options makes it a natural fit for diplomatic and government-linked families. Whichever city you choose, always evaluate school options alongside your housing search so daily travel times and neighborhood costs align from day one. About Canada Cost of living in Canada Read more

How to verify schools through official directories Directory pages are useful, but they are only the first filter. Always confirm the current curriculum, admissions steps, and fees on the school’s own site. Use the official IB school finder to confirm whether a school is authorized and which programmes it offers.

Use the CAIS school directory to check accredited independent-school options.

Use CAPS-I if you are also considering public-school international programs.

Check the school’s own admissions page for deadlines, assessments, and current tuition.

If fees are not published, contact the school directly and ask for the latest schedule in CAD.

How to shortlist the right school ✅ Use this checklist before you book tours: Curriculum fit for your next two to five years

Total annual cost, not tuition alone

Language of instruction and support available

Commute, boarding, or daily routine

Pastoral, learning, or newcomer support

Admissions timing, wait-lists, and deposit rules Then contact three to five schools or boards and verify fees, places, and next intakes. Ask schools: What language support is available for new arrivals? How does the school support special educational needs or learning differences? What counselling or pastoral support is in place for transitions? How long is the daily commute, and is transport offered? Which extracurriculars are included, and which cost extra? How does the school handle transitions, friendship-building, and parent communication? If university pathways matter now, what destinations do graduates commonly pursue? Use school holidays in Canada to plan mid-year moves.