Freelancing in Canada: Guide for expats

Key takeaways Check your immigration status before accepting paid work, because some expats can freelance in Canada and others may be limited by permit conditions.

Many beginners start with a sole proprietorship, but that is not the best fit for every freelancer.

You do not always need a business number or GST/HST registration from your first invoice.

As of July 2026, the CRA small supplier threshold is 30,000 CAD in one calendar quarter or over four consecutive calendar quarters.

Province rules matter, Ontario uses HST, Alberta uses GST only, British Columbia uses GST plus PST, and Quebec can involve QST, Revenu Québec, and QPP.

If you get paid by overseas clients, agree the currency early and keep clear invoice and FX records.

Can expats freelance in Canada? This guide is mainly for expats who live in Canada or are in the process of settling here, rather than short-term visitors. The starting point for any freelance work is making sure your immigration status allows self-employment in the first place. Because your rights to work depend on the specific conditions printed on your permit, treat this as general background information rather than legal, tax, or financial advice. Double-check your status directly with IRCC before taking on any clients. 💡 Before taking on your first project, verify a few key details: Check the wording on your permit, not just forum advice.

Confirm whether you can do self-employed work, extra work, or only work for a named employer.

Check whether your profession needs provincial licensing.

Keep copies of your permit, contracts, invoices, and payment records. ✍️ Writer’s tip: If your permit is employer-specific, even overseas side work can create compliance risk because the permit conditions still apply while you are in Canada. One thing worth knowing is that licensing is separate from immigration status. Even if your status lets you work, some professions still need provincial registration before you can legally offer services. Before accepting paid clients, review your IRCC permit conditions and confirm any registration requirements with your province’s professional regulatory body. Which statuses usually allow freelance work? Citizens and permanent residents usually have the broadest ability to freelance in Canada.

Open work permit holders can often work more freely, but some open permits still carry restrictions.

Employer-specific work permit holders are generally limited to the employer, job, and location on the permit.

International students must check the exact study permit conditions and hour limits before doing paid freelance work.

Visitors and other temporary residents should not assume they can freelance just because the client is overseas.

How to set yourself up as a freelancer in Canada If you are researching how to start freelancing in Canada, keep your initial setup simple. Focus on defining your core services, decide how you will trade, and build a basic system for invoices and records before you worry about growth. Foreign residents often wonder if formal business registration is required from day one. The short answer is not always, because mandatory registration depends on your chosen business name, your province of residence, and your annual revenue. Define the service you will sell and who you will sell it to. Decide whether to work in your own legal name or register a business name. Compare a sole proprietorship with incorporation before you choose. Check whether you need a Canada business number, GST/HST account, permit, or licence. Separate personal and business finances with a dedicated account or records system. Create an invoice template and a folder for contracts, receipts, and payment records. For many beginners, a sole proprietorship setup is enough because it is simpler and cheaper to run. A corporation can make sense later if risk, contracts, or growth plans become more complex. Self-Employment Starting a business in Canada Read more Sole proprietorship or corporation? Structure 📥 Setup effort 📃 Tax filing 💡 When it may fit Sole proprietorship Lower Personal T1 return, usually with T2125 A solo freelancer starting small Corporation Higher Separate corporate filing (usually a T2), and more admin A freelancer with higher complexity or liability concerns Most beginners choose the simpler route first, but incorporation and any tax advantages depend on your income, province, risk, and future plans. Do not assume one structure is always better.

What taxes do freelancers in Canada need to plan for? Once the freelance income starts rolling in, tax planning also needs to enter the picture. If you are a Canadian tax resident, you generally report worldwide income, including payments from foreign clients. Important note: This guide is general information only. If you have cross-border income, confirm your tax residency, treaty position, and any foreign withholding with a qualified tax adviser before you file. 💡 Before you submit your first return, make sure you understand the following requirements: Income tax applies to net profit after eligible expenses.

Self-employed workers usually pay both shares of CPP on eligible earnings.

EI is usually optional for self-employed people who opt in for special benefits.

As of July 2026, self-employed returns are usually due by June 15, but any balance owing is generally due by April 30.

Most sole proprietors use Form T2125 to report business income and expenses. 🇨🇦 Province group 💼 In practice for freelancers Alberta and the territories Goods and Services Tax (GST) only Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) applies British Columbia and Saskatchewan Goods and Services Tax (GST) plus Provincial Sales Tax (PST) Manitoba Goods and Services Tax (GST) plus Retail Sales Tax (RST) Quebec Goods and Services Tax (GST) plus Quebec Sales Tax (QST), with Revenu Québec and QPP considerations Federal rules apply across Canada, but provincial tax rates and benefit programs vary, with Quebec operating its own separate tax administration. Taxes Taxes for freelancers and the self-employed in Canada Read more Taxes Filing your income tax in Canada as an expat Read more When do you need GST or HST? Sales tax requirements depend heavily on how quickly your income grows. The Canada Revenue Agency considers you a small supplier until your taxable sales hit 30,000 CAD within a single quarter or four consecutive quarters. Keeping your earnings below that line means you can delay registration until your business scales up. Managing your sales tax threshold effectively comes down to a few basic rules: Track taxable revenue monthly, not just at tax time.

The threshold uses a rolling period, so one strong quarter can matter.

Voluntary registration exists in some cases, but only makes sense if the admin and input tax credit rules work for you.

The rate you charge depends on the place of supply, not just where you live. 🔍 Example: If a freelancer crosses 30,000 CAD in taxable revenue in a quarter, registration may follow from that point rather than from the first invoice of the year. Which expenses can freelancers usually deduct? Every dollar you write off as a business expense directly lowers your taxable income, so understanding what counts is an easy way to protect your profits. The Canada Revenue Agency lets you deduct reasonable costs tied directly to earning income, but drawing a clear line between personal living and actual business operations is essential, especially when your living room doubles as your office. Here are a few common operational expenses that may qualify for a deduction on your return: Software and online tools

Business-use-of-home costs

The business portion of your internet and phone

Accounting and bookkeeping fees

Office supplies and materials

Professional dues or licences

Travel costs directly tied to client work Keep all receipts and records for the standard six-year CRA retention period, and only claim the business portion of expenses you can back up if reviewed. Government & Law Social security in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more

How should expat freelancers get paid by overseas clients? Getting paid by international clients impacts more than just convenience. The way you structure your payments directly shapes your foreign exchange costs, your monthly bookkeeping routines, and the exact amount of money that lands in your bank account. Deciding which currency to invoice in comes down to your financial priorities. Billing in Canadian dollars simplifies your accounting if most of your living costs are local, while invoicing in your client’s foreign currency can be strategic if they expect local pricing or if you want to control when to convert the funds. Before sending out an invoice, set clear payment terms up front to prevent unnecessary friction later. Put your full legal or registered business name, chosen currency, and payment terms clearly on every invoice.

Agree on who covers incoming and outgoing wire transfer fees before sending the work and invoice.

Confirm whether the client intends to pay via local bank transfer, SWIFT wire, or an online payment platform.

Compare total payment costs rather than just upfront transfer fees, as hidden foreign exchange markups often carry the biggest cost.

Keep the original invoice, payment confirmation, and conversion record filed together for audit trail purposes. Transfers through RBC, TD, or Scotiabank may feel familiar, but specialist tools can make foreign exchange costs and record keeping clearer for those who get paid by overseas clients in Canada regularly. What should be on a freelance invoice in Canada? Your legal name or registered business name

Invoice date and unique invoice number

Clear description of services provided

Payment terms and invoice currency

GST/HST number if you are registered Add late-payment terms if you use them, and keep numbering consistent so your records stay easy to follow.

Managing international payments with Wise Business Managing cross-border income often comes with high exchange rates and tedious administration. A Wise Business account simplifies working across borders by letting you hold multiple currencies, convert money using mid-market rates, and sync monthly records straight into your accounting software. Instead of opening separate bank accounts in every country where you have clients, setting up a dedicated multi-currency account gives you a single hub to manage global cash flow. Here are just some of the ways freelancers use this setup: Receiving client payments by getting local account details in major currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP.

Holding earnings in other currencies until exchange rates are favorable or converting funds into CAD at mid-market rates.

Paying overseas subcontractors or software subscriptions directly from your foreign currency balances to avoid double conversion fees.

Syncing your monthly statements directly with accounting software like QuickBooks or Xero so CRA tax time goes smoothly. Learn more about Wise Business

Common mistakes expat freelancers should avoid Starting work before checking whether your permit or status allows self-employment

Assuming GST/HST registration is automatic from day one

Mixing personal and business spending in one place

Ignoring province-specific tax differences

Accepting foreign payments without checking foreign exchange costs and records Create a simple compliance checklist before you send your first invoice, then review it whenever your revenue, status, or province changes.

Your first 90-day freelancer checklist in Canada Verify work eligibility first. Review your status and permit conditions before you sign a contract or send an invoice. Choose a structure. Most newcomers start as sole proprietors, then revisit incorporation if risk, revenue, or complexity grows. Separate business finances early. Keep freelance income away from day-to-day spending, whether you bank with RBC, TD, Scotiabank, or another provider. Track every payment and expense. Start on day one, not at tax time. Review revenue every month. Watch for business number registration and GST HST registration triggers before they surprise you. Build a tax buffer. Set money aside for income tax and CPP contributions. Self-employed workers usually pay through their return. Writer Tarah Ren Insider tip Open a separate buffer account and move part of every payment into it immediately. Newcomers frequently underestimate just how much of a self-employed invoice belongs to future taxes and benefits rather than personal take-home pay. If cross-border money movement is part of your setup, compare Wise international money transfers with your bank or other providers before you choose a workflow. Banking Best way to receive money from abroad in Canada Read more Banking Best Business Bank Accounts in Canada Read more