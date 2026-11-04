Renters insurance in Canada: Costs, cover and tips

Renters insurance in Canada, also called tenant insurance, can protect your belongings, cover personal liability, and help with temporary living expenses after an insured event. While it is not generally required by law, a landlord may require you to have coverage as a condition of your lease. For newcomers to Canada, understanding tenant insurance is especially important because a landlord’s own policy usually covers the building, not your personal belongings. This guide explains what renters insurance typically covers, how much it can cost, and what to check when choosing a policy.
Key takeaways
- Renters insurance usually covers three main areas: your personal belongings, personal liability, and additional living expenses if a covered loss makes your home temporarily uninhabitable.
- Tenant insurance is not generally required by law in Canada, but your landlord may require you to have a policy as part of your lease.
- Do not rely on your landlord’s insurance for your belongings. Their policy typically protects the building and the landlord’s interests, rather than your possessions or personal liability.
- Prices vary based on several factors, including your province and postal code, building type, deductible, claims history, coverage limits, and optional extras.
- Check whether you need additional protection for risks such as sewer backup and overland water, or higher limits for expensive jewellery, electronics, bikes, and other valuables.
- Newcomers should check the policy details carefully, especially if sharing accommodation or bringing valuable belongings. Confirm who is insured and whether items such as laptops, bikes, and jewellery have coverage limits or exclusions.
Wise for managing move-in costs in Canada
- Manage relocation money: Hold and convert currencies as you prepare for rent, deposits, and other move-in costs.
- Convert to CAD when needed: Exchange supported currencies in your Wise account before paying local expenses.
- See fees upfront: Check conversion and transfer costs before moving money to Canada.
Note: Cover, price, deductibles, and exclusions vary by insurer and by province or territory, so this guide is general information only. Policy wording and endorsements govern. If unsure, confirm details with a licensed broker.
What renters insurance in Canada covers
In Canada, renters insurance and tenant insurance generally mean the same thing. According to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, a typical policy can cover your belongings, personal liability, and additional living expenses, although the exact protection depends on your insurer and policy wording.
That matters because the financial impact of an insured event can go beyond replacing damaged or stolen belongings. For example, a covered fire or burst pipe could leave you with temporary accommodation costs, while accidental damage affecting another unit could potentially lead to a liability claim.
It is just as important to understand what is excluded or subject to limits. Expensive belongings and certain types of water damage may require additional coverage or an endorsement.
Renters insurance is an important consideration if you move to Canada and rent accommodation as a tenant.
What standard policies may not cover
Depending on the policy, exclusions or limitations may apply to:
- wear and tear or damage caused by poor maintenance
- damage caused by pests
- some water losses, especially sewer backup or overland flooding
- jewellery, bikes, electronics, and other valuables above specified limits
- roommates’ belongings if they are not named
Check exclusions, coverage limits, deductibles, and available endorsements before you buy. This is the best way to confirm exactly what your tenant insurance will and will not cover.
Why landlords may require renters insurance
Tenant insurance is generally not mandatory by law across Canada, but a landlord may require you to have coverage as a condition of your lease, subject to provincial or territorial tenancy rules. This type of home insurance is common in many professionally managed rental properties, and you may be asked for proof of coverage before moving in or collecting your keys.
A landlord’s insurance is not a substitute for your own policy. It generally protects the building and the landlord’s interests, rather than your personal belongings or your liability if you accidentally cause damage or someone makes a claim against you.
- Check your lease for insurance requirements and minimum liability limits.
- Make sure your policy starts no later than the date required by your lease.
- Ask your insurer for proof of coverage as soon as the policy is active.
- Keep a digital copy of your insurance documents in case your landlord or property manager requests them.
How much tenant insurance costs across Canadian provinces
There is no single average price that applies to every renter in Canada. Your premium can vary according to factors such as your location, building, coverage limits, deductible, claims history, and optional coverage.
Published insurer figures can give you a rough idea of the cost, but they should not be treated as guaranteed prices. For example, research carried out by Apollo between 1 July 2025 and 30 June 2026 shows a monthly premium cost of between CAD 21–24.
|Region example
|Indicative monthly example
|Reference date
|National average (excluding Quebec and Yukon)
|CAD 21.74
|June 2026
|Ontario
|CAD 21.58
|June 2026
|British Columbia
|CAD 21.74
|June 2026
|Alberta
|CAD 22.10
|June 2026
These figures are indicative examples from the Apollo research period cited above and should not be treated as guaranteed prices. Your actual premium will depend on your circumstances and policy.
What affects your premium
Common pricing factors include:
- province, city, and postal code
- claims history
- deductible
- building characteristics
- value of your belongings and coverage limits
- personal liability limit
- optional coverage or endorsements, including certain water damage and high-value belongings
Choosing a higher deductible can reduce your premium because you agree to pay more toward an insured loss before your insurer pays the remaining eligible amount. Before increasing it, consider whether you could comfortably pay that deductible if you needed to make a claim.
Which add-ons are worth checking
Optional endorsements can be important because a standard tenant policy does not cover every risk. The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says sewer backup and overland flooding are typically not covered by standard home insurance policies, although optional coverage may be available.
Water from a burst pipe inside your home is treated differently from water backing up through a sewer or drain, or flooding that enters from outside. Check your policy wording carefully to see which types of water damage are covered.
|Add-on
|What it helps with
|Worth checking if
|Sewer backup
|Damage caused by water backing up through sewers or drains, subject to policy terms.
|Your home could be exposed to sewer or drain backup.
|Overland water
|Certain types of water entering from outside, where coverage is available.
|Your home is potentially exposed to surface or flood water.
|Valuables cover
|Higher limits or additional protection for items such as jewellery, bikes, art, or specialist equipment.
|You own items worth more than your policy’s standard limits.
|Earthquake cover
|Damage caused by earthquakes, subject to policy terms and deductibles.
|You live in an area with greater earthquake risk, such as parts of BC.
For example, a policy may cover additional living expenses, such as temporary accommodation, if a covered burst pipe makes your rental uninhabitable. However, damage caused by sewer backup may only be covered if you have the appropriate optional coverage.
Availability, limits, deductibles, and exclusions vary by insurer and location, so check the policy rather than assuming an add-on is available everywhere.
How expats can choose and buy renters insurance
When getting a tenant insurance quote, you will typically need information about your rental, belongings, coverage needs, and policy start date. Before comparing policies, make a quick inventory so you have a realistic idea of how much it would cost to replace your possessions.
Estimate the value of your belongings with a room-by-room inventory based on replacement costs.
Choose an appropriate liability limit, checking whether your lease specifies a minimum amount.
Compare deductibles as well as premiums and make sure you could afford the deductible if you needed to claim.
Check optional coverage and special limits, particularly for water damage, bikes, jewellery, electronics, and other valuable belongings.
Tell the insurer about anything unusual, such as roommates, a furnished rental, subletting, or working from home, and confirm how these circumstances affect your coverage.
Set the correct start date and obtain proof of insurance if your landlord requires it before move-in.
Compare several like-for-like quotes, making sure the contents, liability, additional living expenses, deductibles, and optional coverage are broadly equivalent.
Final thoughts
Renters insurance can help protect your belongings, provide personal liability cover, and contribute to temporary living costs after certain insured events. The most important step is to read the policy wording carefully, including its exclusions, deductibles, limits, and optional endorsements. Compare policies on a like-for-like basis rather than choosing on price alone, and check your lease for any insurance requirements before moving in. For newcomers, arranging the policy early can also make it easier to provide proof of coverage when required. And while you are organizing the financial side of your move, a Wise account can help you manage money across currencies for practical relocation costs such as rent, deposits, and other move-in expenses.
FAQ
FAQs renters insurance in Canada
Is renters insurance mandatory in Canada?
Not by law in most cases. But many landlords make it a lease condition, so check your agreement and local rules.
How much is renters insurance in Canada per month?
There is no standard monthly price. Research by Apollo puts the national average at between CAD 21–22/month, but premiums depend on factors such as your location, coverage limits, deductible, claims history, and optional coverage. Published insurer data can provide a useful benchmark, but compare several quotes based on the same level of coverage rather than relying on a national average.
What does tenant insurance not cover in Canada?
Common gaps include wear and tear, pests, some water events, roommate belongings, and valuables above standard limits. Exact exclusions depend on the policy wording and endorsements.
Can international students get renters insurance in Canada?
Usually, yes if they rent in Canada. Students in dorms, shared homes, or furnished units should check whose belongings the policy actually covers.
Does renters insurance cover roommates in Canada?
Not necessarily. Do not assume that an unrelated roommate is covered simply because you share the same address. Check who qualifies as an insured under the policy and whether each roommate needs their own tenant insurance or needs to be added to the policy.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Official information on tenant insurance, personal liability, additional living expenses, premiums, and deductibles, Home insurance — Canada.ca
- Rental budgeting, lease basics, insurance considerations, and roommate guidance, Renting an apartment or house — Canada.ca
- Guidance on the insurance claim process, exclusions, and deductibles, Making an insurance claim — Canada.ca
- Official guidance on the insurance complaint process, How to file a complaint with your insurance company — Canada.ca
- Information on sewer backup, overland water, and flood-related insurance protection, Flood and water — Insurance Bureau of Canada
- Additional information on flood and water protection for Canadian homes, Flood and water protection — Insurance Bureau of Canada
- National and provincial tenant insurance pricing examples, Tenant insurance average cost in Canada — Apollo Cover
- Tenant insurance information and deductible context, Tenant Insurance — TD Insurance
- Tenant insurance information, landlord requirements, and coverage limitations, Tenant insurance — Allstate Insurance Canada
- Tenant insurance quote information, deductibles, and contents coverage options, Tenant Insurance — Square One