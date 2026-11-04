Renters insurance in Canada: Costs, cover and tips

Key takeaways Renters insurance usually covers three main areas: your personal belongings, personal liability, and additional living expenses if a covered loss makes your home temporarily uninhabitable.

Tenant insurance is not generally required by law in Canada, but your landlord may require you to have a policy as part of your lease.

Do not rely on your landlord’s insurance for your belongings. Their policy typically protects the building and the landlord’s interests, rather than your possessions or personal liability.

Prices vary based on several factors, including your province and postal code, building type, deductible, claims history, coverage limits, and optional extras.

Check whether you need additional protection for risks such as sewer backup and overland water, or higher limits for expensive jewellery, electronics, bikes, and other valuables.

Newcomers should check the policy details carefully, especially if sharing accommodation or bringing valuable belongings. Confirm who is insured and whether items such as laptops, bikes, and jewellery have coverage limits or exclusions. Wise for managing move-in costs in Canada Manage relocation money: Hold and convert currencies as you prepare for rent, deposits, and other move-in costs.

Convert to CAD when needed: Exchange supported currencies in your Wise account before paying local expenses.

See fees upfront: Check conversion and transfer costs before moving money to Canada. Learn more about the Wise account Note: Cover, price, deductibles, and exclusions vary by insurer and by province or territory, so this guide is general information only. Policy wording and endorsements govern. If unsure, confirm details with a licensed broker.

What renters insurance in Canada covers In Canada, renters insurance and tenant insurance generally mean the same thing. According to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, a typical policy can cover your belongings, personal liability, and additional living expenses, although the exact protection depends on your insurer and policy wording. That matters because the financial impact of an insured event can go beyond replacing damaged or stolen belongings. For example, a covered fire or burst pipe could leave you with temporary accommodation costs, while accidental damage affecting another unit could potentially lead to a liability claim. It is just as important to understand what is excluded or subject to limits. Expensive belongings and certain types of water damage may require additional coverage or an endorsement. Renters insurance is an important consideration if you move to Canada and rent accommodation as a tenant. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more What standard policies may not cover Depending on the policy, exclusions or limitations may apply to: wear and tear or damage caused by poor maintenance

damage caused by pests

some water losses, especially sewer backup or overland flooding

jewellery, bikes, electronics, and other valuables above specified limits

roommates’ belongings if they are not named Check exclusions, coverage limits, deductibles, and available endorsements before you buy. This is the best way to confirm exactly what your tenant insurance will and will not cover.

Why landlords may require renters insurance Tenant insurance is generally not mandatory by law across Canada, but a landlord may require you to have coverage as a condition of your lease, subject to provincial or territorial tenancy rules. This type of home insurance is common in many professionally managed rental properties, and you may be asked for proof of coverage before moving in or collecting your keys. Insurance Home insurance in Canada 🏡 Read more A landlord’s insurance is not a substitute for your own policy. It generally protects the building and the landlord’s interests, rather than your personal belongings or your liability if you accidentally cause damage or someone makes a claim against you. Check your lease for insurance requirements and minimum liability limits.

Make sure your policy starts no later than the date required by your lease.

Ask your insurer for proof of coverage as soon as the policy is active.

Keep a digital copy of your insurance documents in case your landlord or property manager requests them.

How much tenant insurance costs across Canadian provinces There is no single average price that applies to every renter in Canada. Your premium can vary according to factors such as your location, building, coverage limits, deductible, claims history, and optional coverage. Published insurer figures can give you a rough idea of the cost, but they should not be treated as guaranteed prices. For example, research carried out by Apollo between 1 July 2025 and 30 June 2026 shows a monthly premium cost of between CAD 21–24. Region example Indicative monthly example Reference date National average (excluding Quebec and Yukon) CAD 21.74 June 2026 Ontario CAD 21.58 June 2026 British Columbia CAD 21.74 June 2026 Alberta CAD 22.10 June 2026 These figures are indicative examples from the Apollo research period cited above and should not be treated as guaranteed prices. Your actual premium will depend on your circumstances and policy. What affects your premium Common pricing factors include: province, city, and postal code

claims history

deductible

building characteristics

value of your belongings and coverage limits

personal liability limit

optional coverage or endorsements, including certain water damage and high-value belongings Choosing a higher deductible can reduce your premium because you agree to pay more toward an insured loss before your insurer pays the remaining eligible amount. Before increasing it, consider whether you could comfortably pay that deductible if you needed to make a claim. Insurance Insurance in Canada: A guide for expats Read more

Which add-ons are worth checking Optional endorsements can be important because a standard tenant policy does not cover every risk. The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says sewer backup and overland flooding are typically not covered by standard home insurance policies, although optional coverage may be available. Water from a burst pipe inside your home is treated differently from water backing up through a sewer or drain, or flooding that enters from outside. Check your policy wording carefully to see which types of water damage are covered. Add-on What it helps with Worth checking if Sewer backup Damage caused by water backing up through sewers or drains, subject to policy terms. Your home could be exposed to sewer or drain backup. Overland water Certain types of water entering from outside, where coverage is available. Your home is potentially exposed to surface or flood water. Valuables cover Higher limits or additional protection for items such as jewellery, bikes, art, or specialist equipment. You own items worth more than your policy’s standard limits. Earthquake cover Damage caused by earthquakes, subject to policy terms and deductibles. You live in an area with greater earthquake risk, such as parts of BC. For example, a policy may cover additional living expenses, such as temporary accommodation, if a covered burst pipe makes your rental uninhabitable. However, damage caused by sewer backup may only be covered if you have the appropriate optional coverage. Availability, limits, deductibles, and exclusions vary by insurer and location, so check the policy rather than assuming an add-on is available everywhere.