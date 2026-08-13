How the FHSA works for newcomers saving for a house in Canada

Key takeaways FHSA at a glance for newcomers in Canada Topic What to know Who it may suit Eligible newcomers who are Canadian residents, have a valid SIN, meet the age of majority in their province or territory, and fit CRA (Canada Revenue Authority) first-time home buyer rules Contribution limits You generally start with $8,000 of allowance in the year you open your first FHSA, with a $40,000 lifetime limit Tax treatment Contributions can generally be deducted in the contribution year or a future year, but RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) to FHSA transfers are not deductible Withdrawals Only qualifying withdrawals are tax-free, and the home must be in Canada

What the FHSA is and why it matters for newcomers The FHSA is a Canadian registered account for eligible first-time home buyers. Its main benefit is simple: contributions can generally reduce your taxable income, and qualifying withdrawals to buy a first home in Canada can come out tax-free. This is different from a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), which can be used for many goals, and from the Home Buyers’ Plan, which uses RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) money that generally has to be repaid. The FHSA is built for one specific goal, saving for a first home in Canada. Buying & Selling Canada real estate: Complete guide to buying property in Canada Read more Why it can be useful early in your settlement plan If home ownership is part of your move, the FHSA may be worth looking at early, especially if you arrive with savings abroad and want to start building Canadian contributions. It can separate your down payment savings from day-to-day cash.

It may become more useful as your Canadian taxable income grows. Buying & Selling Mortgages in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more

Who can open an FHSA as a newcomer? A newcomer may be able to open an FHSA if they meet the rules on the CRA’s First Home Savings Account (FHSA) page and the onboarding checks of their chosen issuer. Need to learn more? If you are still sorting out basic banking, the Expatica guide to Banking in Canada: Complete guide for expats and How to open a bank account in Canada in 2026 can help with the setup side first. Writer Claire Millard Writer’s tip: A newcomer package may help you open everyday banking quickly, but the FHSA often sits on the investing side of the institution, so ask whether you need a separate appointment, a SIN, and proof of Canadian residency before you go to the bank to try to set up your FHSA. Canadian residency, age of majority and SIN rules You generally need to be a resident of Canada, have reached the age of majority where you live, and hold a valid SIN when you open the account. One thing worth knowing is that the age of majority can be 18 in some provinces and territories and 19 in others. Here are the basic personal eligibility criteria you need to meet: Be a resident of Canada for tax purposes when you open the FHSA.

Meet the age of majority in your province or territory.

Have a valid SIN, plus any ID or address documents your issuer requests. To verify this, check the CRA’s Opening your FHSAs guidance and confirm the current document list with the provider you plan to use. What counts as a first-time home buyer? You must also be buying a first home – but here the definitions matter. To open an FHSA: You generally must not have lived in a qualifying home you owned, or that your spouse or common-law partner owned, in the current year before opening or in the previous 4 calendar years To make a qualifying withdrawal: You generally must not have lived in a qualifying home you owned or jointly owned in the current year before withdrawal, except the 30 days immediately before it, or in the previous 4 calendar years Good to know: That spouse or common-law partner point matters. You may fail the opening test because of a partner’s ownership history, but later meet the withdrawal test if the CRA conditions are met.

How contribution limits, tax deductions and qualifying withdrawals work Once the account is open, the key question is how to use it without wasting allowances or creating tax problems. The mechanics are manageable if you break them into contributions, deductions, and withdrawal rules. FHSA contribution limits and tax deductions According to the CRA’s Participating in your FHSAs page, your FHSA allowance is generally $8,000 in the year you open your first FHSA, with a $40,000 lifetime limit. Unused allowance can carry forward, up to $8,000, but over-contributions can trigger a 1% monthly tax while the excess remains. For example, if you open your first FHSA in 2026 and contribute CAD 3,000, you may have up to CAD 13,000 of room in 2027, made up of the new CAD 8,000 plus CAD 5,000 of unused room. Overcontributing can trigger a 1% monthly tax on the excess, so check your numbers against the latest CRA guidance and your provider records. On the deduction side, the CRA says contributions can generally be claimed in the contribution year or a future year. A common mistake is treating FHSA timing like RRSP timing: the CRA’s Tax deductions for FHSA contributions page makes clear that contributions made in the first 60 days of a year cannot be deducted for the previous tax year, and RRSP to FHSA transfers use FHSA room but are not deductible. Check your FHSA room on your Notice of Assessment, Form T1028, or CRA account after filing Schedule 15.

Count direct contributions and RRSP transfers together against your FHSA room.

Do not assume a taxable withdrawal or transfer automatically fixes an excess amount.

Keep records if you plan to claim part of the deduction in a later year. Taxes are complex. If you’re unsure about your contribution options, how to report your tax or what you may need to pay, get professional advice. Making qualifying tax-free withdrawals Withdrawals and transfers out of your FHSAs usually happen with these criteria: You need a written agreement to buy or build a qualifying home in Canada. The acquisition or construction completion date must be before October 1 of the year after the withdrawal. You must not have acquired the home more than 30 days before the withdrawal. You must be a resident of Canada from your first qualifying withdrawal until the home is acquired, or until death if earlier. You must intend to occupy the home as your principal place of residence within one year, and give Form RC725 to your FHSA issuer. If a withdrawal does not meet the qualifying rules, it may become taxable and withholding tax may apply. The account generally needs to be closed by December 31 of the year after your first qualifying withdrawal. Buying & Selling Property taxes in Canada: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

FHSA vs TFSA vs Home Buyers’ Plan Newcomers rarely choose the FHSA in isolation. The better question is which tool fits a first-home plan best, and when two tools can work together. Tool Main use Contribution deduction Withdrawal tax treatment Repayment FHSA Saving for a first home in Canada Generally yes Qualifying withdrawals are tax-free No TFSA Flexible savings for any goal No Withdrawals are tax-free No HBP Using RRSP savings for a qualifying home RRSP contributions may be deductible when made HBP withdrawals can be used tax-free if CRA rules are met Yes, generally When the FHSA is usually the starting point If the goal is specifically a first home in Canada, the FHSA is often the first account readers look at because it can give a tax deduction now and a qualifying tax-free withdrawal later. It may fit if you plan to buy within the next 15 years.

It may suit you if you want a separate home savings bucket instead of mixing this goal into a TFSA.

It may be especially useful if your income is already taxable in Canada and you expect to claim deductions. When combining FHSA and HBP may help CRA says eligible buyers can use both the FHSA and the Home Buyers’ Plan for the same qualifying home. The HBP withdrawal limit is currently $60,000. The trade-off is different. HBP withdrawals generally need to be repaid to an RRSP over time, while FHSA qualifying withdrawals do not. If you are planning around exact HBP repayment timing or amounts, verify the current CRA rules before making a savings plan.

How to open and fund an FHSA account as a newcomer It is common for expats to get stuck in the process of opening an FHSA account when choosing an issuer, bringing the right documents, and moving money into Canada in a clean, documented way. New to Canada? If your full-service banking is not set up yet, you might want to compare the best bank accounts for non-residents in Canada before deciding where your broader finances should sit. ✍️ Writer’s tip: Major local banks such as RBC, TD, Scotiabank, CIBC and BMO may all handle newcomer onboarding differently, so ask about FHSA availability, investing fees, and before you go along to the bank, check whether the appointment is for everyday banking or registered investing. What to prepare before you apply The exact checklist varies by issuer, so confirm the current process before you book an appointment. That matters because some providers will open an FHSA online, while others may want an in-branch or advisor-led setup. Usually you’ll need to have ready: Government-issued ID, such as a passport

A valid SIN

Proof of Canadian residency or local address, if requested

Questions about fees, available investments, and online versus branch setup

Your latest Notice of Assessment or CRA account information, if you need to verify what allowance you have left

Common newcomer mistakes to avoid Assuming every newcomer qualifies right away, when CRA rules still depend on residency, age of majority, a valid SIN, and the first-time home buyer test

Mixing up the test for opening an FHSA with the test for making a qualifying withdrawal

Overcontributing and overlooking the 1% monthly tax on excess amounts

Treating RRSP to FHSA transfers as deductible, when they are not

Assuming FHSA contributions made in the first 60 days of the year can be deducted for the previous tax year, like RRSP contributions

Forgetting the written-agreement, timing, and principal-residence conditions for a qualifying withdrawal