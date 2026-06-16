Buying property in Canada as a UK citizen – Is it hard?

Can UK citizens buy property in Canada? 🤔 Yes, UK citizens can buy property in Canada ✅, but there are current restrictions due to the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act. 💡 Originally introduced in 2023 and later extended, these rules generally restrict non-Canadians from purchasing certain residential properties in many urban and suburban areas until at least January 2027, although a number of exemptions and exceptions apply. Other things to consider include: Regional property laws: The property-buying process can vary across provinces and territories, so it’s important to do your research ahead of looking to buy.

The property-buying process can vary across provinces and territories, so it’s important to do your research ahead of looking to buy. Financial requirements: Non-residents may face stricter mortgage requirements, including larger down payments and higher interest rates, especially if they have limited Canadian credit history.

Non-residents may face stricter mortgage requirements, including larger down payments and higher interest rates, especially if they have limited Canadian credit history. Taxes: The tax implications for property purchases are different for those with tax obligations in more than one country. If you are purchasing Canadian property from abroad, Wise provides an easy-to-use and low-cost way to move money abroad for a property purchase. You can transfer money from the UK to Canada at the mid-market exchange rate, with low transparent fees. Wise also offers discounts on transfer fees when you transfer large amounts (over 20k GBP or equivalent), which can help you keep the costs low when you’re purchasing your property or making mortgage payments. Learn more about Wise

What buying property gets you 🔍 Buying a property in Canada as a UK citizen means that you will have: A home in Canada: This could be as a holiday home for visits, or a permanent home if you have the right to live in Canada.

This could be as a holiday home for visits, or a permanent home if you have the right to live in Canada. Investment opportunities: You could earn rental income from the property or benefit from increases in real estate value over time.

You could earn rental income from the property or benefit from increases in real estate value over time. Access to financing: As the property builds equity, you may be able to use it as collateral for loans in the future, depending on your financial situation and lender requirements.

What buying property does not get you ❌ Although buying a Canadian property as a foreigner has its advantages, it’s important to remember that it does not grant you: A Canadian visa, residency, or citizenship

The right to work in Canada – property ownership does not increase your points score for work visa programs such as Express Entry Buying & Selling Canada real estate: Complete guide to buying property in Canada Read more

How difficult is the process? The process for buying Canadian property as a foreigner is fairly straightforward, although it can take longer than it does for a Canadian citizen. In general, expect the whole process to take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, and between 30–90 days between making an offer and closing. Documents you usually need to provide include: Valid photo ID, such as a passport

Canadian Social Insurance Number (SIN) if you’re a Canadian resident, or an Individual Tax Number (ITN) if you’re a non-resident

Proof of finance for the purchase, which could be income/assets and an offer of a Canadian mortgage

Proof of your current UK address, e.g., utility bill or official correspondence

Current UK or Canadian credit report (if applying for a mortgage) You won’t necessarily need a Canadian bank account to buy property in Canada, although it will make things easier when it comes to managing regular property-related payments. Forms you may need to complete or provide as part of the purchase process may include: Purchase agreement: Legal contract between the buyer and seller, required for all property sales.

Legal contract between the buyer and seller, required for all property sales. Provincial/territorial tax forms: These vary across regions but may relate to land transfer tax, property transfer tax, or foreign buyer taxes where applicable

These vary across regions but may relate to land transfer tax, property transfer tax, or foreign buyer taxes where applicable FINTRAC Forms: These verify your identity under Canadian anti-money laundering laws.

These verify your identity under Canadian anti-money laundering laws. Transfer and title registration documents: These confirm the legal transfer of ownership of the property. Typical timelines 🗓️ Here is a typical timeline for buying Canadian property as a UK citizen, from finding a property to closing the process: Process Typical timeline Finding a property One week to a few months Negotiations and offer acceptance Up to two weeks Mortgage approval (if needed) Up to 6 weeks Property inspection and valuation 1–3 weeks Legal checks 1–4 weeks *Information correct on 29th May 2026 Transferring money to Canada for the purchase 🇬🇧 > 🇨🇦 If you are buying Canadian property from overseas, you can use Wise to move money abroad for the property purchase. Wise money transfers and currency conversions use the mid-market exchange rate with transparent upfront fees and no hidden costs. You can also benefit from additional discounts on large transfers. This can save substantial amounts on large foreign purchases. Alternatively, you can also open a Wise Multi-Currency Account to hold and manage money in 40+ currencies including CAD and GBP, spend with the linked debit card and convert currencies with mid-market exchange rate. Go to Wise Money Management International money transfers in Canada Read more

Local laws and regional variations Aside from differences in local taxes and property markets, each Canadian province and territory has its own property laws. These laws cover everything from the property-buying process to restrictions on buying certain types of property or land. 💡 One area where there can be significant variation between provinces is in the ownership of land. For example, ownership of agricultural land by foreign nationals is treated differently across Canada: British Columbia, Nova Scotia : No general restrictions

: No general restrictions Ontario: No restrictions but reforms have been proposed

No restrictions but reforms have been proposed New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories: Few restrictions

Few restrictions Quebec: Non-residents often require authorization before purchasing

Non-residents often require authorization before purchasing Prince Edward Island: Strong land-holding limits and pre-approval required

Strong land-holding limits and pre-approval required Manitoba: Foreign owners limited to 40 acres

Foreign owners limited to 40 acres Alberta: Foreign owners limited to 20 acres

Foreign owners limited to 20 acres Saskatchewan: Foreign owners limited to 10 acres

Foreign owners limited to 10 acres Nunavut: Operates a different land tenure system Because the rules vary significantly by province and territory, it is a good idea to check local requirements before purchasing. A local real-estate lawyer (or notary in Quebec), real-estate professional, or other qualified advisor can usually provide guidance.

Renting out your property: Is it allowed? 🤔 Yes – UK citizens and other foreign nationals can be landlords in Canada. There are no Canadian citizenship or residency requirements for renting out property in Canada. However, things to bear in mind include: Withholding tax: The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) generally requires the tenant or a Canadian agent/property manager to withhold and remit 25% of the gross rental income paid to a non-resident owner.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) generally requires the tenant or a Canadian agent/property manager to withhold and remit 25% of the gross rental income paid to a non-resident owner. Section 216 Election: Non-resident landlords can elect under Section 216 of the Income Tax Act to be taxed on their net rental income (rental income less eligible expenses) rather than gross rental income. To reduce monthly withholding to 25% of estimated net income instead of gross income, you should complete Form NR6 and then file a Canadian tax return annually.

Non-resident landlords can elect under Section 216 of the Income Tax Act to be taxed on their net rental income (rental income less eligible expenses) rather than gross rental income. To reduce monthly withholding to 25% of estimated net income instead of gross income, you should complete Form NR6 and then file a Canadian tax return annually. Insurance: Landlord insurance is advisable and may be a requirement if you take out a mortgage. Insurance Home insurance in Canada Read more In many parts of Canada, foreign owners can turn their property into a short-term holiday rental. However, some provinces and cities have restrictions on short-term lets. These include Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

Buying land in Canada The Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act does not currently apply to vacant land in Canada. Since March 27, 2023, non-Canadians have been permitted to purchase vacant land in Canada, including land zoned for residential or mixed use. However, each province and territory has its own rules regarding the purchase of agricultural land, and some jurisdictions restrict foreign ownership of farmland. Before purchasing land, it is advisable to consult a real-estate lawyer in the province or territory where you intend to buy.

Getting a mortgage: should I get one in Canada or the UK? You can look into getting a mortgage in either Canada or the UK. ⭐ The best option will ultimately depend on your individual circumstances. Many Canadian banks and mortgage brokers offer mortgages to non-residents, although the requirements are usually stricter (e.g., larger down payment). We have these two guides that might be helpful in your research: Getting a mortgage in Canada

Getting a mortgage in the UK UK lenders may also provide financing for overseas property purchases. This is often simpler to arrange, especially if you already own property in the UK or have an existing UK mortgage, but it comes with specific risks. Factors to take into account include: 💱 Currency risk: A Canadian mortgage means repayments are made in CAD, which reduces exposure to exchange-rate fluctuations if the property and any rental income are also in Canadian dollars. Borrowing in GBP for a Canadian property can create additional currency risk if the pound weakens against the CAD.

A Canadian mortgage means repayments are made in CAD, which reduces exposure to exchange-rate fluctuations if the property and any rental income are also in Canadian dollars. Borrowing in GBP for a Canadian property can create additional currency risk if the pound weakens against the CAD. 💼 Tax/accounting: Managing tax and accounting is often simpler when both the property and mortgage are in the same country and currency.

Managing tax and accounting is often simpler when both the property and mortgage are in the same country and currency. 🏠 Mortgage structure: Both countries offer fixed- and variable-rate mortgages, but terms can differ significantly.

Both countries offer fixed- and variable-rate mortgages, but terms can differ significantly. 📥 Down payment/deposit: Non-residents obtaining Canadian mortgages typically need a down payment of around 25–35%, although this can be higher in some cases. UK financing may allow you to borrow against existing property equity instead.

Non-residents obtaining Canadian mortgages typically need a down payment of around 25–35%, although this can be higher in some cases. UK financing may allow you to borrow against existing property equity instead. 💰 Other financial requirements: Canadian lenders may require proof of income, cash reserves, and local credit history, which can be more difficult for non-residents or new arrivals. Before taking out a mortgage in either country, it’s important to compare lenders carefully and consider the long-term financial implications, including exchange-rate exposure, taxes, and refinancing flexibility.

The verdict: should you buy a house in Canada as a UK citizen? Pros Cons ✅ Stable and varied property market

✅ Chance to live in Canada if you have a visa/residency

✅ Nice holiday home if you live abroad

✅ English-speaking expat communities in many provinces

✅ Possibilty of rental income with high yields

✅ Can buy and get a mortgage as a non-resident ❌ Current foreign buyer restrictions in place making it more difficult to purchase property until 2027

❌ High upfront costs, with down payments sometimes 35% or higher

❌ Tax complexity, with both federal and provincial/territorial taxes applying, plus dealing with cross-border tax issues

❌ Currency fluctuations can increase mortgage repayments

❌ Difficulties of remote property management if you live abroad