Selling property in Canada: Complete guide for expats

Key takeaways Before you can sell your property in Canada it’s important to understand the practical and legal framework used

Getting professional help from a local realtor, as well as your solicitor and a tax professional can help the process go smoothly

When selling a property in Canada you’ll usually have to pay for realtor fees, legal fees, inspection and appraisal costs, and tax on any capital gains may also apply

Selling any property can take a significant time, depending on market conditions, the property type, and the time taken to manage the legal handover

Once you’ve sold your property in Canada you must settle your financial obligations, and can then transfer your funds – if you’re sending your payment overseas, a provider like Wise can help you cut the overall costs of your transfer

Legal requirements for selling property in Canada Selling a property can be a complex process – but before you even start it’s important that you understand all your local and cross border legal obligations. This guide covers key points – but it’s also good practice to get local advice from professionals who can address your specific situation and ensure you’re prepared properly to sell your property in Canada. Some legal requirements it helps to know about: It is not mandatory to have a solicitor when you sell a Canadian property- but having legal advice can help as managing the legal aspects without one can be difficult and risky

You do not have to have an agent to support the sale process, but using an agent can help you navigate property marketing and the sale negotiation

You will be asked to provide proof of your identity and address at various points in the transaction, to comply with Canadian law.

Before marketing your property you need to gather documents like a survey of your property, the deed, the most recent real estate tax bill receipts and any other applicable paperwork

All property sales must be reported to the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) What are the documents needed to sell a property in Canada? The full range of legal documents required for a property sale in Canada can vary a little depending on the type of property, and where it’s located. Your solicitor will manage most of the process, letting you know what paperwork you need to prepare – usually including: Your own photo ID and proof of address, and that of any co-owners

Property title deeds

Proof of payment of your real estate taxes

A survey of your property

Property inspection reports

Any relevant renovation contracts or transferable warranties

Step 1 – Get professional help and start the market analysis Before you can put your Canadian property on the market, you'll need to get a valuation and prepare your local support team. Although it's not mandatory to use an agent, a licensed local realtor can help you assess your property's market value. You may also want to consider whether undertaking any repairs or renovations would increase the property value. If this is something you consider, you'll need to weigh the improvement costs against potential gains in asking price to decide if it's worthwhile. Ultimately, a broad range of factors influence property value including location, property type, age, size, and condition – getting professional help to make a realistic price assessment can be a huge help. At this early stage you can also start to pick out other professionals who may help you such as a solicitor to handle the legal aspects. Step 2 – Preparing documentation and advertising your property Your next steps will be supported by your local advisors and must include preparing the legal paperwork and advertising your property. Your agent will take a lead on preparing property descriptions and area information. Together you can create your preferred marketing strategy to help your property sell as quickly as possible. Step 3 – Managing viewings, receiving and evaluating offers Once your property is advertised, it's time to start conducting property viewings to find a buyer. Your agent can support this – particularly handy if you're non-resident. Hosting an open house viewing is also common in Canada and can be an efficient way to get eyes on your property. Once you have received an offer – or even multiple offers – your agent and legal advisor can help you understand the offer format and structure, which you may not be familiar with. It's common to have a conditional offer on a property, which allows the buyer to pull out if certain conditions aren't met – such as a satisfactory home report coming through. If you choose to accept a conditional offer make sure you understand the requirements and how your agent can help you navigate the process. Step 4 – Contract exchange and legal completion After agreeing a sale, you will need to have your solicitor draw up a contract covering the transfer of ownership. There may be questions arising from the buyer – these will be handled by your solicitor, until you're all agreed on the details of the transfer. This period of time may be described as the conditional phase as it gives the buyer a chance to check you – and they – can meet all the conditions specified in their offer. Once the contract is accepted by all parties, the buyer and seller sign the contract and the arrangement is binding. At this point the buyer will pay the deposit to be held in escrow, and all due diligence checks will need to be completed. Step 5 – Settlement and fund transfer The final step is called closing – where the ownership passes to the buyer, on an agreed date. The property ownership passes over to the buyer once the outstanding purchase cost has been sent to the solicitor, and the sale is completed. You'll then receive the net sale proceeds by bank transfer. You'll need to sort out your tax obligations- and also how best to send your money to your home country once you've received it. Using a provider like Wise, Xe or OFX can help you repatriate your money with low, fair fees and great exchange rates.

Tax implications and responsibilities for property sellers So – what tax do you pay if you sell a property in Canada? Ultimately the tax implications of selling a Canadian property vary depending on whether or not it’s your primary residence, how long you’ve owned it and your tax residency. All sales of property in Canada must be reported to the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA). There’s a different process for residents and non-residents selling Canadian real property which you’ll also need to look into before you sell. Property sale taxes: Canadian residents As a Canadian resident you may need to pay tax on capital gains made if you are selling a property that’s not your primary residence, or which has not been your primary residence for the entire time you’ve owned it. If the property has not been your primary residence for the whole time you owned it you might have to pay tax on some or all of the gains you’ve made when you sell the property. If you have owned the property for less than a year, it’s considered that you ‘flipped’ it in most situations, and as such the taxation is treated differently – you’ll usually need to pay business taxes instead. If the property has been your primary residence for the whole time you owned it you’ll report its sale using Schedule 3, Capital Gains or Losses. You also need to complete Section 1 of Form T2091(IND), Designation of a Property as a Principal Residence by an Individual (Other Than a Personal Trust). If the property you’re selling was not your primary residence for some or all of the time you owned it you need to complete the relevant sections of Schedule 3, Capital Gains or Losses as well as Form T2091(IND). If you need to pay it, capital gains tax is paid on the increase in value of an asset. At the time of writing, there are proposals to review the treatment of capital gains which are being considered by the CRA and parliament. Proposed changes may mean your tax liability rises overall if you’re selling a property at a gain. As such, you’ll need to get individual advice if you sell to make sure you’re up to date on the latest legal requirements. Property sale taxes: Non-residents As a non-resident you’re likely to have to pay tax on the sale of your Canadian property, in the same way a Canadian resident would if they were selling a property that was not their sole residence. Depending on your situation you may also be asked to pay tax on the sale in your home country, in which case double taxation treaties may help you lessen your overall tax burden. When you sell a property in Canada as a non-resident you must have a Canadian tax ID – either a SIN or an ITIN. You have up to 10 days after the property’s sale to notify the CRA of the sale and pay and tax required. You’re then issued a certificate of compliance. If you don’t have this certificate you face legal penalties and the purchaser may be required to withhold some funds from the purchase price to cover your outstanding tax. The tax you pay on the sale of your Canadian property depends on your circumstances, so you’ll need to get professional support or ask your solicitor to help you calculate what you owe. As tax is complex – and even more complicated if you’re navigating an unfamiliar system – you’ll need to get professional advice to ensure you comply with all your legal obligations. Taxes Taxes in Canada Read more Income tax declaration requirements All sales of property in Canada must be reported to the CRA. However, there are some differences in the way sales are reported which depend on your tax residency and whether or not you made a gain on the sale of the property. To ensure you stay within the law you’ll need to contact the CRA directly to check the exact paperwork and deadlines in your case, or get a professional assessment from a tax advisor. Is it necessary to declare a property sale on income tax as a non-resident in Canada? Non-residents generally have to pay tax on gains from property sales regardless of residency status. Non-residents should seek professional tax advice to ensure they are declaring all relevant details after selling a property. You may also need to take tax advice in your country of tax residence, as many countries tax worldwide income including foreign property sales.

International considerations for cross-border property sales If you’re a foreigner selling a Canadian property it’s important to know the regulatory requirements and your tax reporting obligations in both Canada and your own home country. Depending on your home country and where you’re a tax resident you may have obligations to the authorities in more than one location. Once you’re confident that you’ve settled all your tax obligations you may want to move your funds from Canada to your home country. In this case, bear in mind that source of funds documentation is typically needed when transferring large amounts internationally. In this case, that may be proof of your property sale and a bank statement showing the money reaching your Canadian bank for example. It’s also crucial to find providers for cost-effective international transfers and currency exchange management. When you’re sending a high value payment, small percentage changes in the exchange rate used can mean a large fee to pay in the end. Finding a provider which uses the mid-market rate, or as close as possible to it, can often be the best way to ensure you’re getting a good deal on your transfer. Providers like Wise can help. Bank vs. Wise: International transfers of large sums You could send your money home with your Canadian bank. However, using a specialist service like Wise may mean you pay less and get your money faster. Wise doesn’t work like a bank when it comes to overseas payments. Your transfer is treated as a local payment and passed through the Wise network of bank accounts rather than using SWIFT, which is the preferred method for telegraphic transfers. This can mean your money moves faster, attracts fewer fees and also gets a better exchange rate. Here’s a summary: Sending payment USD to EUR Sending money with Wise Sending money with a Canadian bank Payment type Local transfer SWIFT Send money fees Transparent fee shown before you transfer

Sending payment USD to EUR Sending money with Wise Sending money with a Canadian bank Payment type Local transfer SWIFT Send money fees Transparent fee shown before you transfer

Discount on sending money fees for sending more than 20k GBP abroad (about 37k CAD) Often no upfront fee for foreign currency payments Exchange rate Mid-market rate Bank rate which may include a markup Other fees Payments made on local networks do not usually attract additional costs Third party fees can apply which are deducted as the payment is processed Speed 70% of payments are instant 3 – 5 days is common *The speed of transaction claims depends on individual circumstances and may not be available for all transactions It's important to note here that Wise uses the mid-market rate, while a bank usually adds a percentage fee to the rate used. This is a common practice, but it can mean you're paying more in fees than you expect. On high value payments in particular, this cost can add up significantly until the conversion cost is far higher than the upfront fee you're paying for the transfer.

How much does it cost to sell a house in Canada? Cost breakdown The costs of selling a property in Canada can go beyond tax. Here are some common fees to consider: Realtor commissions: Canadian realtors can have very variable fees which are usually around 2% – 6% of the property value.

Canadian realtors can have very variable fees which are usually around 2% – 6% of the property value. Legal fees: Usually from about 1,000 CAD to 1,500 CAD depending on the situation

Usually from about 1,000 CAD to 1,500 CAD depending on the situation Mandatory certificates and inspections: Generally the buyer pays for most surveys – but sellers may choose to get a home appraisal which can be about 400 CAD

Generally the buyer pays for most surveys – but sellers may choose to get a home appraisal which can be about 400 CAD Pre-sale preparation costs: Don’t forget to factor in any specific costs for things like repairs to your property before you put it on the market.

How long does it take to sell a house in Canada? The timeline for selling a property in Canada can vary enormously based on factors like market conditions and seasonal variations, property type, location, and pricing, marketing effectiveness and presentation quality. Finding a buyer could take anything from a few days to a few months – generally properties in cities move quicker as they may be in more demand. Budget for 8 to 12 weeks as a minimum, with many properties taking far longer to sell.

Tips and best practices for successful property sales Here are a few final thoughts to make sure your property sale in Canada is a success: Get professional legal advice: Selling a property in another country is tricky – you’ll need local legal advisors on hand to help you avoid costly mistakes and ensure compliance with all legal requirements.

Selling a property in another country is tricky – you’ll need local legal advisors on hand to help you avoid costly mistakes and ensure compliance with all legal requirements. Bear in mind currency conversion costs : If you need to repatriate the funds from your sale you’ll need to find a provider which offers low overall costs, including a good exchange rate. Tools like forward contracts or limit orders which are available from currency specialists can also help.

: If you need to repatriate the funds from your sale you’ll need to find a provider which offers low overall costs, including a good exchange rate. Tools like forward contracts or limit orders which are available from currency specialists can also help. Price your property carefully : Use recent sales data from your local area, and get a professional valuation to make sure you’re pricing your property appropriately.

: Use recent sales data from your local area, and get a professional valuation to make sure you’re pricing your property appropriately. Have a diverse marketing strategy: Advertise your property on multiple channels and use work of mouth if possible to build interest.

Conclusion While selling property in Canada can be complex, it's achievable – and you can make the process far less stressful by engaging the right local support teams early on. When selling a property in a foreign country you will need to take time to get to know local laws, market conditions, and financial obligations such as taxes on your property value. Bear in mind you may also have reporting or other duties in your home country. Once you've successfully sold your property and it's time to repatriate your funds, check out providers like Wise to make sure you get a great deal on your transfer.